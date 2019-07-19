Frid’Eh Update #29 Presented by Race Tech

I’ll be honest, I had to look to see who #29 was for 2019 and I was actually a little surprised to learn it was Kyle Keast.

Kyle has been a staple on the pro tour since I made the move back to Ontario over 12 years ago. We haven’t seen him at a National this year, so that’s definitely a question I had for the hardworking rider from the Peterborough, Ontario, area.

There are certain people in our sport that I have always enjoyed interviewing and Kyle is one of them. We got in touch with him this week and here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Kyle has been up to since we saw him last season. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Kyle. We haven’t seen you in quite a while. Not sure we’ve done this history with you, so let’s start at the beginning: How did you get started in Motocross?

Kyle Keast: I got started in moto because my dad and uncle raced. It seemed natural for me to follow my dad’s footsteps per se.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was number 27. That’s the day of my birthday (December 27/84) so I went with that.. lol

Do you remember your first race? What were you on, where was it, and how did it go?

Oh ya, my first race was hilarious. Started racing a 1984 Honda Z50. I’m pretty positive the race was in Cobourg, Ontario. There were 3 of us on the start line with a flag start. Lol I was looking at my dad the whole time until he told me when to go. Haahhaha Maybe that’s why my starts still suck ’cause I’m waiting for him to tell me to go!?!? Hahaha

I ended up winning moto 1 because the kid winning got stuck up the finish line hill ’cause he was too fat to make it up. lol I was 5 and he looked 10 years old on a PW50 .. Moto 2, he beat me straight up while I was face first in the sand rollers…lol I was hooked ever since.

Kyle and his dad, Jamey Keast, were together at almost every race. | Bigwave photo

Who was your favourite rider growing up?

Growing up, I obviously looked up to my dad and uncle Jody racing, always wanted them to win. My favourite Canadian rider growing up young would have been Jeff Surwall, Chris Pomeroy, Billy Wallin ( local Machine Racing boys) As I got older Ryan Gauld and Chuck  Mesley were the two I looked up to. Top pros in AMA were Kevin Windham and Ricky Carmichael. Ricky is my all-time favourite. Biggest badass of all-time.

Coming up through the ranks as and amateur, who was your main competition?

There were a few guys growing up. I would have to say Kyle Snelgrove was my all-time biggest competition as an Amateur. We battled right from 60cc class all the way to Pro ranks. He definitely got the better of me as an amateur… lol

Every weekend we battled for probably 10 years straight. It’s awesome to see him back in the sport with his kids killing it!!!

Looking back over your career, is there a race or memory that stands out for you that you could tell us about? 

Ya, for sure. There are so many amazing memories to write about but I would have to say there are 3 that stand out the most to me.

My first podium in 2006 at Gopher Dunes. I led the race for probably 15 minutes. I was passed by Dusty Klatt and with 2 laps left I was passed by John Dowd. That’s when everything started to click for me.

The Kyle Keast Gopher Dunes pit stop from 2010. | Bigwave photo

Next was 2010 when I battled with Colton (Facciotti) for 15 or 20 minutes in moto 1. He pulled away from me and with half a lap left I ran out of gas. Moto 2 I had to pull in for a gas pit stop half way so I would be able to finish the race…lol I got passed when I went into my pit stop by Kornel Nemeth and passed him right back with 4 laps left to get second.

On the MXON: “I would train and come back just to race that one race a year.” | BIgwave photo

The next would be Des Nations for me. That year it was Jeremy Madaglia, Kaven Benoit and myself. We were called the B Team because a lot of people didn’t think we could do anything. We qualified with no real issues right into the big show. I’m pretty sure we ended up 17th that year. Not what I wanted but was the biggest race in my life and career. Loved every minute of it. I would train and come back just to race that one race a year.

There are definitely more but I could go on for days about that..lol

How about this, what’s the strangest thing you can remember happening over your career? 

In 2011 after riding for KTM and placing 4th that season, so close to 3rd, KTM higher-ups sat down with me going over a plan for full ride, salary etc., for 2012. It was a go, awaiting the contract, and I was pumped.

A Little while later that year Blackfoot Yamaha Red Bull shut down the race team, Red Bull moved to sponsor KTM, under the condition that Facciotti and Klatt were on the team.

Hearing that news was a huge disappointment, obviously, driving me back to Machine Racing Yamaha with John Nelson, my second dad..lol.

Of all the tracks you’ve raced, which one is your favourite?

I would have to say my favourite track of all time (so far) is Budds Creek or Ironman Raceway. Both amazing. Such fun flowing tracks.

Kyle’s MX hero is Ricky Carmichael. | Bigwave photo

You say you’re not going to be racing any Nationals this summer? Why not? I half expected to see you at Gopher Dunes. 

No, I’m not racing any Nationals this year. I decided to take the year off of the nationals to focus on my business (KMW). My company has grown and progressed so much the past 2 years I have devote my full attention to it. I have big goals and big dreams that I am going to achieve and to get there it’s a lot of work. No more play time riding around the moto track banking on my big pay day in Canadian Moto… hahahahah

We  have a lot of work also to be done around our property that needs to get completed. I never have enough spare time to do so when I’m racing all year and training. 

You would have seen me at a few nationals if CMRC was still around probably. After last year’s fiasco with the new Jetwerx, Triple crown, MRC organization taking the Nationals over, I’ve lost interest in being around the series. I’m not very big on hypocrites and liars, especially in my old age.  So I chose to stay away this year and see how everything unfolds.

I have lost a lot of respect for a lot of people in this moto industry and it makes me furious how people and teams complain so much about a series but don’t have the nuts to say anything anymore or confront anyone for completely lying to your face.. and still go back and support them…it makes me not want to know as much as I do. Makes me wish I was blind and dumb to the whole series so I could maybe enjoy being around the industry again..

Kyle at the Arenacross in Wallaceburg, ON. | Bigwave photo

You always had a reputation as a no-nonsense guy who just went out and got the job done. Is there a rider coming up that you like the look of or are following?

Not one kid out there at this point in time reminds me of myself, to be honest and blunt. The new age kids racing are too soft for my liking. I honestly laugh at these guys that train and ride day in and day out doing what they love – “dream Job” – and have the balls to complain about it..

They complain it’s too hot… I’M TOO TIIIIIIIIIIRRRRRRRREEEEED… my bike’s not fast enough… my suspension sucks… I need 5 bikes a year…. blah blah blah..

Try this kids: Get up at 4:30, work a 9-hour day, train for 2 hours, eat, sleep, repeat for 5 days, then go podium at Gopher Dunes!

There are definitely a few exceptions out there: Jess Pettis, Sam Gaynor, and maybe a few more I have my eye on.

I assume you’ve at least been keeping an eye on the MX Nationals? What are your thoughts on the series so far this year?

From what I’ve heard the racing has been good, but I haven’t watched, read or seen anything really to do with the Triple Crown series.

Don’t hold your breath to see Kyle at a National in Canada any time soon. | Bigwave photo

Hmm, OK, but who’s your money on to take home the MX titles this year?

I would have to say Colton again for the 450. I would like to say Jess Pettis again for 250, but that’s a tight class..

What do you do for fun these days?

I have really taken an interest to electrical and plumbing these days… hahahhaha! We have been so busy that my fun is doing home renos with Sophia. I honestly enjoy working on the farm and having the weekends to relax for a few hours.

OK, thanks for taking the time with us, Kyle. Take care.

Any time, Billy. Been great to catch up.

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, guys, Happy Friday. One thing I love about a Gopher Dunes National is that it always opens some eyes and serves a big old fat piece of humble pie.

We usually have a few riders making their Pro debut, and/or a few riders joining the series halfway. Over the years we have seen some solid debuts, some decent rides, some not-so-decent rides, and some straight up flops. Lots of guys say they can ride sand until the bottomless sand eats them up. Add in the mid-July southern Ontario humidity and, well, you find out real fast who is in shape and who wasn’t bullshitting on their sand riding skills.

We also get quite a few yellow plates joining the series, and for some reason, most of them aren’t even close to ready for 25 minutes plus 2 laps. It’s like somebody has pumped them so full of confidence that they don’t need to work harder than anyone else, they can just show up and do well.

News flash, we lose more riders/racers after their Pro/Am season than I’d care to count. Gone are the 10-12 minute sprints against locals just out there having fun. Now everyone has speed, everyone has talent, and the smart ones have fitness. It really is shocking to see how unprepared some are.

They say it is their dream  to race professional motocross, but haven’t done anything to make it a reality. Maybe the drive is gone? I’m pretty sure the money is close to gone. So the discipline isn’t there, the heart and drive and money is long gone for most and the racers usually disappear.

It’s pretty sad when you think of the sacrifices made by parents, sponsors, and the racers themselves, only to bail out when the real work needs to start. But, the good news is, there’s always the late bloomers, and always “the next big thing” waiting for their chance. 

Some will think I’m just being crusty, but in reality the truth hurts. P.S. I think Jeremy Mckie is the real deal. 

So Gopher has come and gone with no real surprises. I mean, Matt Goerke having some mechanical issues both motos was a surprise in the 450 class, but no real breakout rides.

Florida rider #711 Tristan Lane. | Bigwave photo

Tristan Lane did well, but we expected it. And how about Liam O’Farrell‘s rides?! That was a huge slap in the face to every “full-time “ racer that finished behind him. The guy has a young family and a full-time job! That’s got to sting for a few guys.

We now have 2 guys sharing the red plate. Colton Facciotti and Phil Nicoletti will both run the red for Sand Del Lee. Yes, it is also a sand track, but nothing like Gopher. SDL gets rough, but a different rough. It will get some sharp square edges and will also be very technical in spots for the racers.

The MX101 gang will have the place in pristine condition, and like always will offer great racing. One thing I like about this track, there isn’t anything that is do or die. It’s challenging, but isn’t overboard anywhere. We want a challenge, but we also want to avoid injury and carnage.

I think there are 2 riders to watch make an impact this weekend. Like I stated before, Josh Cartwright in the 450 class and Jayce Pennington in the 250 class. Both will have nice top 10 finishes in their respective classes. Here are my predictions for SDL: 

250 Class 

1st Dylan Wright
2nd Tyler Medaglia
3rd Jess Pettis
4th Marshal Weltin
5th Tanner Ward

DYlan Wright will keep the ball rolling this weekend at Sand Del Lee. | Bigwave photo

450 Class

1st Phil Nicoletti 
2nd Colton Facciotti 
3rd Cole Thompson 
4th Mike Alessi 
5th Matt Goerke 

Phil Nicoletti will get his first Canadian MX win this weekend. | Bigwave photo

Have a great weekend, #smileforBC and we will see you at the races. 

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. It’s going to be great having you at the races this weekend. It’s been a long day heading east on the dreaded 401 through Toronto, Kingston, and up to Ottawa. I made Emily get up at 3:00am so we could be on the road before 4 to beat the Toronto traffic. Believe it or not, it worked!

We didn’t even have to touch the brakes once as we headed through the Big Smoke. Traffic was building, but it wasn’t what it would have been had we waited even 30 minutes later.

You wouldn’t believe how hot and humid it is here, though. Riders had better have a water bottle in their hand today, because dehydration is going to be an issue for unprepared riders. Ugh, it’s brutal!

We’ve made it to Emily’s Aunt and Uncle’s place near the Westboro area of Ottawa. I’ll head over to the track in a couple hours to see what’s up and get ready for the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer’ at 7:00pm Eastern.

It should be another fun one as Kevin Tyler has agreed to sit in as cohost this week.

The Royal Distributing FXR Yamaha team consists of 3 of the most interesting characters on the circuit.

#27 Hayden Halstead, #46 Marco Cannella, and #94 Luke Renzland will sit in for interviews during the show, and these guys are all pretty funny.

Greg Poisson is also going to sit in and talk about his Shimano work, his involvement with mental health awareness, and also the fact that his dad actually sponsored me back in 1987 when he was with Pirelli. Like I always say, “I was the crappiest rider Pirelli ever sponsored!

The theme for that segment of the conversation should be titled, “How to Write a Good Race Resumé.” Obviously, my dad and I were good at that part to get them to sponsor me!

I’ll also head into the pits this afternoon and rustle up a privateer Pro rider to drag onto the show. It’s a nice way to get to know someone who’s putting in a ton of effort and money to be at the races.

#519 Josh Cartwright Joins the MX Nationals at Sand Del Lee

Watch for the #519 of American rider Josh Cartwright to join the MX Nationals in the 450 class starting this weekend at Sand Del Lee.

Josh has been competing in the Challenge Quebec Series where he wrapped up a title for the PRMX Strikt Kawasaki team.

We’ve known Josh for quite a few years now and it will be interesting to see where he stacks up in the 450 class with some good support.

Oh, and I’m going to ask the university-educated computer guy what’s up with my MacBook Pro because it still won’t play YouTube videos!

Ryder Floyd Injury Update

Texan #296 Ryder Floyd out 6-8 weeks.

#296 Ryder Floyd is the rider from Texas whose time in Canada started off with a bang after winning the first round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Arenacross Series this year for the new Manluk Racing team.

Since then, he’s shown the speed to compete for wins, but luck has been the ingredient eluding him.

This past weekend at Round 4 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals at Gopher Dunes, Ryder had just gone from dead last in moto 1 to cross the line 13th and was up in the top 10 in moto 2.

On his Instagram page, he said he “had a small crash coming into a corner” breaking his hand.

We got in touch with the friendly Texan today to find out he’s actually got a broken triquetrum as well as a broken radius/wrist.

He said that as of right now no surgery is needed but he’ll be in a cast for 6-8 weeks.

He added, “I’m bummed I couldn’t finish the season strong but [I’m] glad it isn’t any worse!

Hang in there, Ryder, and hopefully we haven’t seen the last of him up here in Canada.

I’m bummed I couldn’t finish the season strong but [I’m] glad it isn’t any worse!” | Bigwave photo

Gopher Dunes ‘Faces at the Races LINK:

Faces at the Races | Gopher Dunes National

OK, I”m going to head over to the track now to see what I can see. Be sure to tune in at 7 tonight for our LIVE SHOW from the Sand Del Lee track. Stop by and have a tasty beverage if you can.

Luke Renzland says, “See you on the show tonight…at the races…” | Bigwave photo