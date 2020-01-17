Frid’Eh Update | #3 Shawn Maffenbeier | Presented by Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

Week #3 belongs to Shawn Maffenbeier. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #3 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update, this week presented by Race Tech. It looks like we’re finally getting some winter here in Southwestern Ontario where DMX World HQ is located. In fact, as I sit here typing, the 84-year-old couple across the crescent is shovelling their driveway and I’m feeling very guilty sitting here at my desk, sipping coffee and watching them through the front window. You know what? I can’t sit here and watch this, I’m going to sit somewhere else where I can’t see them. I’m kidding! I have to go over and help…

There, good deed done. It’s a long driveway, too!

I had to give them the speech that shovelling snow should not be considered “getting some fresh air and exercise.” Spiking your heart rate and doing heavy lifting are not heart healthy movements, especially for a couple of 84-year-olds!

Anyway, it’s cold enough that the snow was nice and light, so I made pretty quick work of it and am now comfortably back in the office.

I hope everyone out west is staying safe in the crazy cold snap they’ve been experiencing the past week. When I lived in Vancouver, I always enjoyed the one big dumping of snow they seem to get each year. Locals absolutely freak out and completely forget how to drive, and it’s very entertaining to watch.

I also saw some -40 degrees C in a few places, before the wind chill gets thrown in! I don’t care if you’re using Celsius of Fahrenheit, -40 is cold no matter how you measure it!

Swift Current, Saskatchewan, native, Shawn Maffenbeier, is the #3 rider who is spotlighted (spotlit?) in this week’s intro interview.

I’ve known Shawn as long as almost any Pro racing on the circuit today, and I will say he’s one of the characters of the sport. I grew up with an English father, so Shawn’s dry, sarcastic humour is the norm for me.

I remember many weekends sleeping in the cab of his family’s rig as they traveled across the country in Shawn’s early years. James Lissimore and I made ourselves very comfortable watching movies and sharing meals with Randy and Jackie in various parts of this country. Like I always say, it’s things like this that keeps me coming back for more each year in this crazy sport of ours. Moto families are the best families.

Shawn had an interesting season in 2019 that saw him work through a couple nasty little injuries. He also now calls Kamloops, BC home and is working away getting his and Robin Hutchinson‘s house dialled in.

Here’s a look at how his year went:

AX:

MX:

SX:

Triple Crown Series Overall:

As you can see, he landed on the podium twice in MX and that’s no small feat in this field. We got in touch with him to get his take on how it went and how he’s doing now. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Shawn had to say when we caught up with him at Club MX in South Carolina. | Jeff McConkey photo

Direct Motocross: Hello Shawn. We already know from last year that your first race number was 92 because it was your dad’s (Randy Maffenbeier) racing number. We also know that your first-ever race was in Moose Jaw, SK and you were second last, so we’ll move on from those questions.



Let’s start off by asking you about your 2019 racing season. Before your injury, can you take us through how you felt your season was going?

Shawn Maffenbeier: 2019 was exciting, I put a ton of prep into the motocross side of things and I think it showed on the track. I felt like I rode at 80% of what I was capable of doing and I truly felt like I was just getting the ball rolling when I broke my collar bone. I haven’t had a crash that took me out of the series since 2013, so I was obviously a bit bummed on that, but it’s a part of racing.

Shawn and Robin now call Kamloops, BC home. | Bigwave photo

Did you get the Yamaha 450 running the way you wanted? Are there things you’ll want to work on for this coming season?



The team did a great job with giving me a great bike. It was my first year back on the 450 in a while so I feel like I had to relearn a bit what I wanted out of the 450 vs 250. All in all, I thought we had a solid bike. We’re going into 2020 with a much better stock platform and we’ve got some new settings to try and better ourselves from last year! So far so good.

Getting back to the 450 class, what did you had to adjust to? What would you say is the biggest difference in the two classes?



Honestly, a big adjustment was the tracks. I forgot how much gnarlier the tracks are after all the 250 motos. I think the big difference between the two classes is purely the skill and wisdom almost all the top 450 guys have. It’s more about who’s is going to outsmart one another.

You and your teammate Phil Nicoletti are two pretty strong personalities. How did you guys get along under the awning?



I don’t think Phil knew how to take me at first. By the end of it all we got along great. I had to show him all the good places to eat around Canada to gain his trust.

Going through files for photos of Shawn, I realize I have an awful lot! This one is still one of my favourites, though. | Bigwave 2011 photo

Any funny stories about Phil come to mind that you could share with us?



Most stories with Phil involve him threatening to kill someone!

And then you got hurt practicing out at Whispering Pines. Can you tell us what happened?



Yes, it was a bummer. I had returned home after Sand Del Lee and was pumped on the podium. I knew I still needed to gain a little bit of speed to stay in the front group more often. I was doing my weekly routine and I was pushing the limits and it ended in a small mistake coming out of a corner. Simple high-side and landed on my shoulder!

But you managed to come back and race. That couldn’t have been comfortable, was it? How did you end out the season?



I did, I did everything I could to heal up the collarbone. I was feeling good and was three weeks and a couple days into healing. I was planning on going to Walton for amateur support anyways and I had the thought that I could race! I think I went 12-12 on the day. It was the slowest I’ve ridden in a while, but I was just pumped to be back on the track.

Shawn suffered a broken collarbone and then messed up his knee during the 2019 season. | Bigwave photo

I assume you enjoyed some rehab time off the bike when the season ended?



Rehab, renovations, and more rehab. We had a bit more of an offseason this year before Christmas, so we took the time to finish up some things around the house and get our heads out of the race mode for a bit.

And Kamloops is now home for you. How do you like that change and how are renovations coming along on yours and Robin Hutchinson’s new house?



We’re loving the change. We’ve lived there for a few years now and bought a house this time last year. It’s been a journey so far, but we love it!

Is Kamloops where you’ll plant roots for the future?



We will see where the future takes us!

Shawn is currently training down at Club MX. | Bigwave photo

How are you feeling now? What have you been doing and when are you going to be back on the bike? That was a nasty Supercross crash.



I’m feeling good. I took the time to let me body heal over the winter, got my knee and shoulder back to where I want them to be to be competitive again. I jumped back on the bike in early January and have been doing my laps here down at Club MX. Things so far have been good. Just getting back the feeling of the two wheels and doing laps getting in the base rides!

Where will the team go for pre-season testing?



The team is going to let us get back up to speed a bit and then we will start our testing at the end of February.

Shawn hopes to be a consistent top 3 rider in 2020. | Bigwave photo

Dumb question but I’ll ask it anyway. What are the goals for next season?



Consistent top three guy.

How many years do you think you have left at this level?



It’s funny, as you get older I feel like you see the light at the end of the tunnel. But on the other hand there’s a good amount of old guys still racing at a super competitive level. I love what I do and if I can continue to do it and a high level, then I will keep racing.

OK, thanks for taking the time with us, and we’ll see you down the road in Sarnia in a short while. Who would you like to thank?



Thank you to the entire Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team. Andre, Steve, Risi, and Cam. All those guys take care of me all year long and put in the hours behind the scenes along with all of our great sponsors. A big shout out to all my personal sponsors as well: FXR, !00% goggles, Mobius knee braces, Forma boots, and the guys at 6D.

Wait, if you still haven’t had enough of him, check out this old video of him cooking dinner for us at Todd Schumlick‘s place in Pemberton, BC back in 2011:

I love how there’s only 1 comment and it’s just a thumbs down. lol

Ricky Brabec Becomes First American Bike Winner at The Dakar

And Andrew Short finished 10th:

Sky Racing Signs #23 Dakota Alix

Al Dyck and his Sky Racing TransCanada Motorsports FXR Kawasaki team have enlisted the services of Vermont rider #23 Dakota Alix for the 2020 250 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour.

Each year the team seeks faster and faster riders to help promote their many out-of-industry sponsors who have been stepping up to support Al’s program.

Dakota put himself on the podium a couple times in 2019 and, with the help of team like Sky, he should be able to repeat that and then some in 2020.

Dakota getting in some time on his new KX250f. | Photo supplied

Also, it will be fun for him to drop down to the 250 class to see what he can do against the younger, more aggressive riders in the smaller bike class.

When I spoke to Al this week, he was also waiting to hear back from Michigan rider Joey Crown to see what he had planned for the upcoming season.

Joey has since spoken with Al and it looks like his plan is “to do some USA stuff and possibly GP races,” he said.

Al will continue to look for another rider who will be a podium threat this season. We’ll be sure to keep looking into it so we can pass the news on to you as soon as we can.

A2 Supercross Predictions

Basically, I do Supercross predictions as an homage to Jeff McConkey. He loved SX and he loved his predictions, as off as they may have been.

We’ll never be able to replace him and his love of MX gear and looking good, but I can be right at least as often as he was when it comes to predicting the outcome of races!

250 Class:

#1W Dylan Ferrandis – if I keep picking him I’ll be right eventually, right?! Even a broken clock is right twice a day! #32 Justin Cooper – I tossed a coin between him and Forkner. #52 Austin Forkner – I always choose tails. #83 Jett Lawrence – after the speed he showed last week, he may be on the podium. #62 Christian Craig – picking 4th and 5th is tougher than the podium.

450 Class:

#3 Eli Tomac – again with the broken clock reference… #94 Ken Roczen – he could get himself on a nice roll with a podium this week. #21 Jason Anderson – I liked his attitude at last week’s press conference so I’ll give him another podium this week. #1 Cooper Webb – he’s a guy you should never count out. #16 Zach Osborne – there are so many dudes you could put in this place, but I’ll go with Zach this week.

Luke Renzland (AKA Randy Saltine) at it Again

Randy Saltine is fast becoming my favourite alter ego on the interwebs these days. Check out his latest shenanigans:

It’s an easy-going, fun-loving attitude like this that just might see him clean up in Canada in 2020. I assume he’s working just as hard on his training, right?

FXR Pre-Mix is Back for 2020

After a pretty successful 2019, the FXR Pre-Mix races are back for 2020. The format has changed, making this an East/West series like the Women’s Nationals. Here’s a look:

Winter X Games Snow BikeCross Entries | January 23rd-26th

Adaptive Snowbike

Unless something happens fast, it looks like I’ll be watching this one from home this year. I’ve been to the past…well, all of them that have had Snow BikeCross, so I’m definitely going to miss seeing the podium full of Maple Leafs!

OK, we’ll leave it there for this week. Have a great weekend, everyone.

I’ve been looking over the Google Analytics for the site the past while and it’s pretty cool to see that from 2017 to 2018 we grew by 7% and then in 2019 we managed to grow another 9.2%.

Also interesting is the growth in mobile use:

2017 – 60%

2018 – 63%

2019 – 68%

I guess mobile phone are here to stay, but I think I’ll watch A2 on a good old TV…

Much younger Darren “Pillow” Pilling and Mitch Cooke say, “See you at the races…” | Bigwave photo