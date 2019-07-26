Frid’Eh Update #30 Presented by KTM Canada

Frid’Eh Update #30 Presented by KTM Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

#30 belongs to Ryan Lalonde from Victoria, BC. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #30 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by KTM Canada. It’s hard to believe we’re closing in on the end of another summer of Pro racing, but we’ve only got 3 rounds left to go!

#30 Ryan Lalonde is from Victoria, BC and raced the first 2 rounds of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals but then disappeared. Where did he go?

Like a lot of racers, he’s got his dad, Darcy Lalonde, to thank for his two-wheel obsession. Ryan and his dad are easily two of the nicest, most level-headed guys you’ll find at the races. They’re always quick with their time for an interview and equally as quick with a refreshing beverage!

We got in touch with Ryan to find out what he’s been up to since we last saw him at Round 2 in Prince George, BC.

Here’s what Ryan had to say:

Ryan raced the first two rounds this summer in Calgary and Prince George. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Ryan. We didn’t ask you the normal questions last time, so let’s start there. How did you get started racing motocross?

Ryan Lalonde: My dad raced in his 20’s and early 30’s and continued riding after my sister and I were born. He got me a bike when I was 4 so I could go to the track with him on weekends. I rode for fun off and on until I was 13, at which point I finally decided I wanted to try racing.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

17, because that was my dad’s number. Apparently, he chose it because it was easy to make with electrical tape on the way to his first race. Haha

What was your first race and how did it go?

It was at Westshore MX, in Victoria. It went pretty well! It was by no means a big race, but I think I ended up 3rd in the 85cc class.

Ryan at a Future West AX race back in 2014. | Bigwave photo

Who were your biggest rivals as you came up through the amateur ranks?

I missed most of the amateur years because I started so late, but I used to battle a lot with Cody Sutherland when I was on 85’s.

You raced the beginning of the MX Nationals this season. Can you take us through how they went?

Yeah, I raced the first two rounds of the MX Nationals this year and honestly they didn’t go very well. I had really great support with Cycle North, but without a ton of time on the bike before round 1 I was struggling to even get inside the top 20.

In Calgary I finished 19-22 for 21st overall and Prince George was 24-17 for 20th. What I can say, however, is that we had the most fun out of any team in the pits, guaranteed! Haha

Why haven’t we seen you since?

Work took priority over racing this year (I know, what a sell out) and it just wasn’t financially doable to make the trip again this year.

How has your local racing been going?

I haven’t raced since Prince George, actually! I’m looking to do some more races in the fall and hopefully go to the 125 Dream Race as well.

The Lalondes are some of the good guys in our sport. | Bigwave photo

What’s next for you?

I would love to have another opportunity to race the National Series and try to improve on my results from 2018, but at this point I’m just trying to focus on working and saving some money so I may have that chance again in the future.

What do you think of the racing so far this summer? Who’s going to take the titles?

I think the racing this summer has been excellent! Lots of great battles and enough drama to keep things exciting. Haha. I know Dylan (Wright) has a pretty good points lead in the 250’s, but I still think JP (Jess Pettis) is going to take the title! (I’m slightly biased). As for the 450 class, it’s Colton (Facciotti) all the way.

Do you have any winter plans?

Doing a few Future West Arenacross rounds is definitely something I’d like to do, but we’ll see what Kourtney (Lloyd) says about that. Haha.

How about next season? How much longer will you race at this level?

Next season is up in the air at this point. If everything falls into place then you may see me at Round 1.

Hopefully, we haven’t seen the last of Ryan at the Professional level. | Bigwave photo

What do you do for work? Is this a career for you?

I’m currently roofing with a friend of mine. I don’t see myself doing it until retirement, but for now the money is good and we always have a lot of fun. There are a lot of other aspirations I have that I’m hoping to pursue in 5-10 years time and also roofing is very hard on the body.

OK, Thanks for chatting with us. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you! I’d like to thank Cycle North Powersports, Scotty, Honda, Shift, 100%, Matrix, Tag Metals, CoverStar, Limenine, Factory Connection, my family, my girlfriend Caitlin, and my mechanic Mike. Last but certainly not least, a huge thank you to Kourtney Lloyd and the entire Lloyd family! She truly went above and beyond this year and without her I doubt I would’ve even made it to the first 2 rounds. It was no coincidence that while I was pitted under her tent I also had the most enjoyable and memorable weekends of racing I’ve ever had. Cheers to the Cycle North team!

Presented by KTM Canada.

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, guys, Happy Friday. Well, we certainly had an interesting time last Saturday at Sand Del Lee. I’ll start with the biggie. Both Phil Nicoletti and Mike Alessi are serious championship contenders. They both have the ability to win races and win the outdoor motocross championship. Going into the motos Saturday, both were in great positions. Phil was sporting the red plate as the points leader (he was tied for the points lead with Colton Facciotti), and Mike was coming off a super-impressive weekend at the previous round where he smoked everyone going 1-1 for the overall.

Both guys want to win, and both expect to win. That’s what winners do.

Moto 1 at SDL, Phil was on a tear and moving forward fast. Did he have a win in him? It sure looked like it. Everything was going well until he went down hard and Matt Goerke had nowhere to go, and centre-punched Phil’s bike. The result was a twisted up bike and mangled rad.

Props to both Phil and the team for swapping the rad and getting back out there to try and score any points possible. Most teams and riders would have gone back to the truck and got ready for Moto 2. No points were scored by Phil, but huge respect to him and his team for never giving up.

Facciotti went on to win the Moto with Mike Alessi 2nd and Shawn Maffenbeier in 3rd. I guess I should mention that prior to the moto even starting, the OTSFF team and the Alessi clan had minor issues. Mike had qualified first, so he had first gate pick. Mike is a starting specialist and likes his gate prepped a certain way. Just after the start of 250 moto 1, Mike was down on the starting line prepping the gate he wanted. He was in his street clothes and flip flops.

That is all I saw, personally, but word on the street was that OTSFF team manager Steve Simms, Mike Alessi and father, Tony Alessi, had some words. Shit happens, whatever, it’s racing.

Moto 2 was going well, Mike got a good start and was in the top 3 and Phil was moving forward fast, even though he had a terrible gate pick.

It was late in the moto and Phil had caught Mike and was working on making a move. Mike started riding a wider bike and playing defence. After the long right-hand sweeper after the trees, Phil had the drive on Mike and made the pass on the outside in the next left-hander.

Mike wasn’t giving up and went hard into the corner and bumped Phil. Yes, it was a very hard bump but I don’t think it was overly dirty. There was hard contact but it was Mike fighting for the line with Phil and, unfortunately, Phil getting bumped over the berm and off the track.

Phil stayed upright and got back on the track and made the next pass stick and gapped Mike. Goerke won the moto and Phil finished in 2nd.

Phil and Mike after 450 moto 2. | Bigwave photo

After crossing the finish line Phil rolled about 100 feet and waited to have words with Mike. As Mike finished, Phil waved him over. Mike wanted nothing to do with Phil and went to do a big cool down loop at the end of the start stretch. Phil then rode up beside Mike and let him have it.

Mike proceeded towards the finish line to get away when he eventually stopped about 60-100 feet from the bottom of the jump where Phil continued at Mike.

Justin Thompson and Andre Laurin were standing right there with me about 5 feet away from them. We saw it all. I assumed it was over then. Unfortunately I was way wrong, and the true fireworks happened beside the stage.

Both Alessi and GDR teammate Facciotti were trying to cool down and regroup when Phil hovered over Mike and uttered “the death threat.” It was caught on tape and the majority of the fans young and old heard and saw it.

I know Phil wasn’t going to kill Mike, and everybody else should be smart enough to know the same. But in the public eye, and just in general you really can’t be saying those words. If I was as heated as Phil, I would have extended my hand for the handshake, pulled him in close and whispered the same words and then smile and go on with my day.

Again, unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and both riders were penalized. I don’t agree with either penalty. I personally would put them both on probation for the remainder of the season to make it look like I did something.

In this situation I feel for both riders. I feel for Phil because a poor judgement call on his part in the heat of the moment more than likely cost him the outdoor championship and the Triple Crown Championship as well.

As for Mike, I really do think he gets treated unfairly for past issues that have absolutely nothing to do with any of this.

Moral of the story: rubbing is racing, and let the results do the talking. If its super dirty or illegal, it should be taken care of by the right people.

In the 250, class Dylan Wright continued to wow everyone with just how good he is in 2019. Even with a bad start and being caught behind a 1st corner pile up, Dylan made it happen and won. He’s on a new level this season and he really needs to head down to Ironman and race the final AMA round.

I was there a few years ago when he did it last, and I truly believe he will open a few eyes.

Defending champion Jess Pettis came in hurt and has been riding himself into shape. SDL was his best race to date this season, and it looks like he’s almost back to the beast he was last season. I still feel like he will get better right up until the final moto at Walton, but I also feel that Wright will continue to stay on the box and hold onto the red plate as points leader.

In the ladies class, there were also some serious issues. I’m not going to pick on anyone or kiss anyone’s ass, I’m going to say it how I see it.

On the start of moto 1, Eve Brodeur was lined up on the far inside along the grass. Fellow red plate holder Isabelle Thibault was 2 gates over. Isabelle got a great jump and instantly went hard left. She had the jump on Eve and I watched her eyes as she looked over at Eve and cut over even harder, elbow up and cleaned her right out. I was 5 feet from it and watched the entire situation go down.

In my opinion, it was 100% intentional, and very dangerous. After Eve went down, she was hit very hard and had her neck and shoulder run over. She is very lucky that she was not injured, as it could have been fatal.

I’m not against Isabelle Thibault. I enjoy her style and enjoy watching her compete, I even wished her good luck prior to the moto, but I do not condone riding like that. Motocross is dangerous enough without blatant takeouts.

Anyway, here are my Moncton predictions:

Ladies East

1st Eve Broader

2nd Brittany Gagne

3rd Isabelle Thibault

4th Sarah-Kim Villeneuve

5th Liz Burke

250 Class

1st Jess Pettis

2nd Dylan Wright

3rd Tanner Ward

4th Tyler Medaglia

5th Luke Renzland

450 Class

1st Colton Facciotti

2nd Phil Nicoletti

3rd Mike Alessi

4th Cole Thompson

5th Matt Goerke

So, after writing this, the news came out about the appeals for Alessi and Nicoletti. I still think the 5 positions are too much, but I’m ok with rest of it.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend and we will see you next week.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. I’ve arrived in Moncton, New Brunswick, after yet another drive east from Ontario, through Quebec, and into and across NB. The DMX Van is on another voyage and it’s been good so far, thanks to a wheel bearing replacement by Josh Snider and a fresh oil change by my buddy Pete Brooks.

It’s always difficult to do the driving and get stuff posted up on the site at the same time, so the content was lacking a bit the past couple days, and I apologize for that.

I’ve got so much good content clogging up my laptop hard drive that it’s driving me crazy not having the time to get to it! Most of it is time sensitive, so now the bad news is that it may never see the light of day. Oh well, I guess there are always Throwback Thursdays to roll things out over the next few years…

Jeff covered the story that everyone has been talking about since last Saturday, so I won’t go into it in any more detail.

The tribunal has had their conference call (a call that Daryl Murphy tells me he was in on for the first 1:10 minutes before they told him to hang out to discuss the issues) and appeals were considered and penalties altered. In the end, both Phil and Mike lose 5 positions in the moto and will have to do some sort of motocross community service.

I’m guessing both riders will choose the autograph signing option at Walton to serve their sentences, so watch for that in the next couple weeks.

I’m curious to see what they come up with for their 2-minute video PSA’s too.

Now we’re here at the classic track and facility of River Glade (It’s supposed to be 2 words because it’s the name of a road right here in the area) and this place always hosts great events.

In fact, I always notice that this is one of the few rounds where you physically bump into people as you try to get to the podium after the motos. The maritimers really support this event, and 2019 should be no different.

Here’s what you need to know for this weekend:

Riverglade MX RD6 – Need to Know

CLICK THE LINK ABOVE FOR

Weekend Passes

Tickets



ROYAL DISTRIBUTING DEALS OF THE WEEK

CLICK THE ROYAL LOGO and SAVE!!!

HOST HOTEL



QUALITY INN

Address: 2530 Mountain Rd

Phone: 1 506-386-6749

Round six

After a drama filled Round 5, we head to Moncton, NB for round number 6 of the Rockstar Energy MXTour. The Riverglade track is the longest standing National track in Canada. With its dark loamy soil it makes for some amazing track conditions and is a riders favourite.



Venue Address:

45950 Homestead Road, Salisbury, New Brunswick E4Z 6J7



PRO NATIONAL DAY

Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.

250 Pro – 80 riders

450 Pro – 80 riders

WMX Class – 40 Riders

FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders

RACE REGISTRATION CLICK HERE



Transponders

Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.



﻿Riders Meeting

Riders meeting for all Pro day Classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.



Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in

Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval.

Sign in for Pros- Friday 2- 5pm



PreMix/WMX Rider Check in

Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver.

Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.

Sign in- Friday 2 – 5pm



For all LIVE content (timing, stream, TV) CLICK LINK

http://www.rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html



﻿Gate fees:

Adult Saturday Only – $35

Adult Weekend – $50

Kids 4-12 years old Saturday – $20

Kids Weekend Pass – $30

Camping fee – $20





PRO Rulebook

AMATEUR Rulebook

SATURDAY RACEDAY SCEHDULE

**Schedule subject to change.

450 Pro

1)Colton Facciotti

2) Mike Alessi

3) Phil Nicoletti

4) Cole Thompson

5) Shawn Maffenbeier



250 Pro

1) Dylan Wright

2) Jess Pettis

3) Luke Renzland

4) Tyler Medaglia

5) Marshal Weltin

Here’s a look at the updated results and points after Round 5:

Lots of racing left to go, so nothing is decided just yet.

I wandered around the track this afternoon to see what, if anything, had changed since last season. Here’s what I saw:

Bubba is the man for the results and points etc.. He’s also the one responsible for getting us the entry lists to share with you. He’s one of the good guys.

Best shine in Fredricton, I think he said.

This is the Klattapult. I’m not sure we can still call it that because it has definitely changed over the years. It was super-impressive when Dusty hit it and still made the inside line in the following corner. The landing has been extended, so it’s just not the same. It’s still cool though, don’t get me wrong.

There’s a side-saddle joke in here but I’m not going to touch it, Kevin Thompson, even though you played traffic cop with me this afternoon! 😉

#80 Sam Gaynor moves up to full team guy, filling in for the injured Shawn Maffenbeier. Maff broke his collarbone practicing at Whispering Pines this past Monday. Here’s Sam walking the track with Phil Nicoletti this afternoon.

They’ve tilled and turned the dirt beautifully. Now they’ll add a bunch of moisture and we’ll be ready to go. It’s supposed to be hot and sunny here all weekend, but the humidity seems reasonable.

I shot a couple little videos and snapped a couple photos for Instagram:

Need to Know for the ECAN at Motocross Deschambault

For the seventh year in a row, the best racers come to Motocross Deschambault! In collaboration with the Motosport Racing Corp (MRC), the Grand National Amateur Championship ECAN (GNA Ecan), presented by Shot, Zox and KTM is from July 30th to August 2nd! Saturday, August 3rd is dedicated to the Rockstar Energy MXTour Championship. Once again, Deschambault was chosen to receive the only race in Quebec! This week of racing will attract more than 700 racers and crown the best in Eastern Canada. The Top three racers of the Shot Zox KTM ECAN will access the podium to get their giant trophies. The Top 4th and 5th will each get a giant trophy and the top 6th to 10th racers will be rewarded with medals. At the Rockstar Energy MXtour National, Pro purse will be $25,000. Straight Rhythm Motocross Deschambault will hold its Straight Rhythm race on Thursday night, August 1st, at 7 pm – the qualifications will immediately be followed by the finals. A straight line of 1 200 feet including close jumps, in order to create a furious rhythm, a show not to be missed or where you must participate! st. Intermediate and pro riders, as well as kids in supermini, are invited to register by e-mail for free at Mathieu Buteau mathieu.buteau@videotron.ca before July 31 Awards Again, this year, these important trophies will be awarded during this week of intense racing: – Trophée Jean-Sébastien Roy to the best amateur racer, the most distinguished racer of the event. – Trophy Frédérick Laflamme for the most distinguished racer in supermini. – The Yamaha “As du guidon” Contest, where a motocross bike will be drawn (check out the contest’s details on the website). Schedule Information Monday, July 29th at Noon: Site opening Tuesday, July 30th, 9am to 3pm: Open practice * You do not have to be part of the races to practice * Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning: Racer Registration for the ECAN – 8 pm: Opening ceremonies for the podium. Wednesday, July 31st, Thursday, August 1st and Friday, August 2nd: Competition of the National Amateur Championship ECAN Shot, Zox and KTM. * See the full race schedule on the website www.motocrossdeschambault.com Thursday 7 pm-8:30 pm: Qualifications and final of the Straight Rhythm Friday evening: ECAN Shot Zox KTM awards ceremony Saturday, August 3rd, Rockstar Energy MXtour National Championship 8 am-11 am: Pro Qualifications and Women’s/FXR PreMix practice 11 am: Women’s National Moto 1 / FXR PreMix Moto 1 12 pm: Opening Ceremony 12:05 pm: 250 Pro Moto 1 1:05 pm 450 Pro Moto 1 2:05 pm: 250 Pro Moto 2 3:05 pm 450 Pro Moto 2 4:05 pm: Women’s National Moto 2 / FXR PreMix Moto 2 Sunday, August 4th: Québec Motocross Challenge Provincial Championship See all the informations on motocrossdeschambault.com

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Heads to Washougal

Here’s some history to pore over:

Washougal 250 class:

Washougal 450 class:

John Meaney will be in Washington State shooting for DMX, so watch for some updates coming from him throughout the day as we try to inform you on events on opposite sides of the continent.

Check out some great little bike racing from Amateur Day at Sand Del Lee last Sunday.

#43 Noah Viney and #2 Sebastien Racine are two names you’ll be hearing for a long time in our sport. They’re both world class talents at a young age and it’s going to be fun to watch them both progress through the ranks.

Also, #519 Josh Cartwright made his first Canadian MX National start since 2014 and did extremely well!

I figured it was going to be a good day, so I shadowed him a little on Saturday. Here’s a look at how it went and a listen to what he thought:

Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer

We’re going live again this week from right beside the track in the “Toys Tech Shed” that is part of the VIP/sales area for Toys for Big Boys.

Larry Northrup will sit in and have a tasty beverage with us, if we can pull him away from his track duties for a few minutes.

We’ve got Larry, Ryan Down, and Josh Cartwright lined up to talk, but Larry will bring a local Pro for us to get to know too.

We’re up in the VIP area overlooking the track, so it should look pretty nice as the sun sets over the track in the background. Larry promises me there will be no bugs, but I’ll believe it when I see it…

I’ve got plenty of bug spray and some Sneaky Weasel Beer, so we should be fine. Tune in live over on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/DirectMotocross/?ref=bookmarks at 7:00pm Maritime/8:00 Eastern/5:00 Pacific.