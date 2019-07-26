Frid’Eh Update #30 Presented by KTM Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

#30 belongs to Ryan Lalonde from Victoria, BC. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #30 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by KTM Canada. It’s hard to believe we’re closing in on the end of another summer of Pro racing, but we’ve only got 3 rounds left to go!

#30 Ryan Lalonde is from Victoria, BC and raced the first 2 rounds of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals but then disappeared. Where did he go?

Like a lot of racers, he’s got his dad, Darcy Lalonde, to thank for his two-wheel obsession. Ryan and his dad are easily two of the nicest, most level-headed guys you’ll find at the races. They’re always quick with their time for an interview and equally as quick with a refreshing beverage!

We got in touch with Ryan to find out what he’s been up to since we last saw him at Round 2 in Prince George, BC.

Here’s what Ryan had to say:

Ryan raced the first two rounds this summer in Calgary and Prince George. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Ryan. We didn’t ask you the normal questions last time, so let’s start there. How did you get started racing motocross?

Ryan Lalonde: My dad raced in his 20’s and early 30’s and continued riding after my sister and I were born. He got me a bike when I was 4 so I could go to the track with him on weekends. I rode for fun off and on until I was 13, at which point I finally decided I wanted to try racing.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

17, because that was my dad’s number. Apparently, he chose it because it was easy to make with electrical tape on the way to his first race. Haha

What was your first race and how did it go?

It was at Westshore MX, in Victoria. It went pretty well! It was by no means a big race, but I think I ended up 3rd in the 85cc class.

Ryan at a Future West AX race back in 2014. | Bigwave photo

Who were your biggest rivals as you came up through the amateur ranks?

I missed most of the amateur years because I started so late, but I used to battle a lot with Cody Sutherland when I was on 85’s. 

You raced the beginning of the MX Nationals this season. Can you take us through how they went?

Yeah, I raced the first two rounds of the MX Nationals this year and honestly they didn’t go very well. I had really great support with Cycle North, but without a ton of time on the bike before round 1 I was struggling to even get inside the top 20.

In Calgary I finished 19-22 for 21st overall and Prince George was 24-17 for 20th. What I can say, however, is that we had the most fun out of any team in the pits, guaranteed! Haha

Why haven’t we seen you since?

Work took priority over racing this year (I know, what a sell out) and it just wasn’t financially doable to make the trip again this year.

How has your local racing been going?

I haven’t raced since Prince George, actually! I’m looking to do some more races in the fall and hopefully go to the 125 Dream Race as well.

The Lalondes are some of the good guys in our sport. | Bigwave photo

What’s next for you?

I would love to have another opportunity to race the National Series and try to improve on my results from 2018, but at this point I’m just trying to focus on working and saving some money so I may have that chance again in the future.

What do you think of the racing so far this summer? Who’s going to take the titles?

I think the racing this summer has been excellent! Lots of great battles and enough drama to keep things exciting. Haha. I know Dylan (Wright) has a pretty good points lead in the 250’s, but I still think JP (Jess Pettis) is going to take the title! (I’m slightly biased). As for the 450 class, it’s Colton (Facciotti) all the way.

Do you have any winter plans?

Doing a few Future West Arenacross rounds is definitely something I’d like to do, but we’ll see what Kourtney (Lloyd) says about that. Haha.

How about next season? How much longer will you race at this level?

Next season is up in the air at this point. If everything falls into place then you may see me at Round 1.

Hopefully, we haven’t seen the last of Ryan at the Professional level. | Bigwave photo

What do you do for work? Is this a career for you?

I’m currently roofing with a friend of mine. I don’t see myself doing it until retirement, but for now the money is good and we always have a lot of fun. There are a lot of other aspirations I have that I’m hoping to pursue in 5-10 years time and also roofing is very hard on the body.

OK, Thanks for chatting with us. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you! I’d like to thank Cycle North Powersports, Scotty, Honda, Shift, 100%, Matrix, Tag Metals, CoverStar, Limenine, Factory Connection, my family, my girlfriend Caitlin, and my mechanic Mike. Last but certainly not least, a huge thank you to Kourtney Lloyd and the entire Lloyd family! She truly went above and beyond this year and without her I doubt I would’ve even made it to the first 2 rounds. It was no coincidence that while I was pitted under her tent I also had the most enjoyable and memorable weekends of racing I’ve ever had. Cheers to the Cycle North team!

Presented by KTM Canada.

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, guys, Happy Friday. Well, we certainly had an interesting time last Saturday at Sand Del Lee. I’ll start with the biggie. Both Phil Nicoletti and Mike Alessi are serious championship contenders. They both have the ability to win races and win the outdoor motocross championship. Going into the motos Saturday, both were in great positions. Phil was sporting the red plate as the points leader (he was tied for the points lead with Colton Facciotti), and Mike was coming off a super-impressive weekend at the previous round where he smoked everyone going 1-1 for the overall.

Both guys want to win, and both expect to win. That’s what winners do.

Moto 1 at SDL, Phil was on a tear and moving forward fast. Did he have a win in him? It sure looked like it. Everything was going well until he went down hard and Matt Goerke had nowhere to go, and centre-punched Phil’s bike. The result was a twisted up bike and mangled rad.

Props to both Phil and the team for swapping the rad and getting back out there to try and score any points possible. Most teams and riders would have gone back to the truck and got ready for Moto 2. No points were scored by Phil, but huge respect to him and his team for never giving up.

Facciotti went on to win the Moto with Mike Alessi 2nd and Shawn Maffenbeier in 3rd.  I guess I should mention that prior to the moto even starting, the OTSFF team and the Alessi clan had minor issues. Mike had qualified first, so he had first gate pick. Mike is a starting specialist and likes his gate prepped a certain way. Just after the start of 250 moto 1, Mike was down on the starting line prepping the gate he wanted. He was in his street clothes and flip flops.

That is all I saw, personally, but word on the street was that OTSFF team manager Steve Simms, Mike Alessi and father, Tony Alessi, had some words. Shit happens, whatever, it’s racing.

Moto 2 was going well, Mike got a good start and was in the top 3 and Phil was moving forward fast, even though he had a terrible gate pick.

It was late in the moto and Phil had caught Mike and was working on making a move. Mike started riding a wider bike and playing defence. After the long right-hand sweeper after the trees, Phil had the drive on Mike and made the pass on the outside in the next left-hander.

Mike wasn’t giving up and went hard into the corner and bumped Phil. Yes, it was a very hard bump but I don’t think it was overly dirty. There was hard contact but it was Mike fighting for the line with Phil and, unfortunately, Phil getting bumped over the berm and off the track.

Phil stayed upright and got back on the track and made the next pass stick and gapped Mike. Goerke won the moto and Phil finished in 2nd.

Phil and Mike after 450 moto 2. | Bigwave photo

After crossing the finish line Phil rolled about 100 feet and waited to have words with Mike. As Mike finished, Phil waved him over. Mike wanted nothing to do with Phil and went to do a big cool down loop at the end of the start stretch. Phil then rode up beside Mike and let him have it.

Mike proceeded towards the finish line to get away when he eventually stopped about 60-100 feet from the bottom of the jump where Phil continued at Mike.

Justin Thompson and Andre Laurin were standing right there with me about 5 feet away from them. We saw it all. I assumed it was over then. Unfortunately I was way wrong, and the true fireworks happened beside the stage.

Both Alessi and GDR teammate Facciotti were trying to cool down and regroup when Phil hovered over Mike and uttered “the death threat.” It was caught on tape and the majority of the fans young and old heard and saw it.

I know Phil wasn’t going to kill Mike, and everybody else should be smart enough to know the same. But in the public eye, and just in general you really can’t be saying those words. If I was as heated as Phil, I would have extended my hand for the handshake, pulled him in close and whispered the same words and then smile and go on with my day.

Again, unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and both riders were penalized. I don’t agree with either penalty. I personally would put them both on probation for the remainder of the season to make it look like I did something.

In this situation I feel for both riders. I feel for Phil because a poor judgement call on his part in the heat of the moment more than likely cost him the outdoor championship and the Triple Crown Championship as well.

As for Mike, I really do think he gets treated unfairly for past issues that have absolutely nothing to do with any of this.

Moral of the story: rubbing is racing, and let the results do the talking. If its super dirty or illegal, it should be taken care of by the right people.

In the 250, class Dylan Wright continued to wow everyone with just how good he is in 2019. Even with a bad start and being caught behind a 1st corner pile up, Dylan made it happen and won. He’s on a new level this season and he really needs to head down to Ironman and race the final AMA round.

I was there a few years ago when he did it last, and I truly believe he will open a few eyes.

Defending champion Jess Pettis came in hurt and has been riding himself into shape. SDL was his best race to date this season, and it looks like he’s almost back to the beast he was last season. I still feel like he will get better right up until the final moto at Walton, but I also feel that Wright will continue to stay on the box and hold onto the red plate as points leader.

In the ladies class, there were also some serious issues. I’m not going to pick on anyone or kiss anyone’s ass, I’m going to say it how I see it.

On the start of moto 1, Eve Brodeur was lined up on the far inside along the grass. Fellow red plate holder Isabelle Thibault was 2 gates over. Isabelle got a great jump and instantly went hard left. She had the jump on Eve and I watched her eyes as she looked over at Eve and cut over even harder, elbow up and cleaned her right out. I was 5 feet from it and watched the entire situation go down.

In my opinion, it was 100% intentional, and very dangerous. After Eve went down, she was hit very hard and had her neck and shoulder run over. She is very lucky that she was not injured, as it could have been fatal.

I’m not against Isabelle Thibault. I enjoy her style and enjoy watching her compete, I even wished her good luck prior to the moto, but I do not condone riding like that. Motocross is dangerous enough without blatant takeouts.

Anyway, here are my Moncton predictions:

Ladies East

1st Eve Broader

2nd Brittany Gagne

3rd Isabelle Thibault

4th Sarah-Kim Villeneuve

5th Liz Burke

250 Class

1st Jess Pettis

2nd Dylan Wright

3rd Tanner Ward

4th Tyler Medaglia

5th Luke Renzland

450 Class

1st Colton Facciotti

2nd Phil Nicoletti

3rd Mike Alessi

4th Cole Thompson

5th Matt Goerke

So, after writing this, the news came out about the appeals for Alessi and Nicoletti. I still think the 5 positions are too much, but I’m ok with rest of it. 

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend and we will see you next week.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. I’ve arrived in Moncton, New Brunswick, after yet another drive east from Ontario, through Quebec, and into and across NB. The DMX Van is on another voyage and it’s been good so far, thanks to a wheel bearing replacement by Josh Snider and a fresh oil change by my buddy Pete Brooks.

It’s always difficult to do the driving and get stuff posted up on the site at the same time, so the content was lacking a bit the past couple days, and I apologize for that.

I’ve got so much good content clogging up my laptop hard drive that it’s driving me crazy not having the time to get to it! Most of it is time sensitive, so now the bad news is that it may never see the light of day. Oh well, I guess there are always Throwback Thursdays to roll things out over the next few years…

Jeff covered the story that everyone has been talking about since last Saturday, so I won’t go into it in any more detail.

The tribunal has had their conference call (a call that Daryl Murphy tells me he was in on for the first 1:10 minutes before they told him to hang out to discuss the issues) and appeals were considered and penalties altered. In the end, both Phil and Mike lose 5 positions in the moto and will have to do some sort of motocross community service.

I’m guessing both riders will choose the autograph signing option at Walton to serve their sentences, so watch for that in the next couple weeks.

I’m curious to see what they come up with for their 2-minute video PSA’s too.

Now we’re here at the classic track and facility of River Glade (It’s supposed to be 2 words because it’s the name of a road right here in the area) and this place always hosts great events.

In fact, I always notice that this is one of the few rounds where you physically bump into people as you try to get to the podium after the motos. The maritimers really support this event, and 2019 should be no different.

Here’s what you need to know for this weekend:

Riverglade MX RD6 – Need to Know
TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE
CLICK THE LINK ABOVE FOR 
Weekend Passes 
Tickets

ROYAL DISTRIBUTING DEALS OF THE WEEK
CLICK THE ROYAL LOGO and SAVE!!!
HOST HOTEL

QUALITY INN
Address: 2530 Mountain Rd
Phone: 1 506-386-6749
Round six
After a drama filled Round 5, we head to Moncton, NB for round number 6 of the Rockstar Energy MXTour. The Riverglade track is the longest standing National track in Canada. With its dark loamy soil it makes for some amazing track conditions and is a riders favourite.

Venue Address:
45950 Homestead Road, Salisbury, New Brunswick E4Z 6J7

PRO NATIONAL DAY
Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.
250 Pro – 80 riders
450 Pro – 80 riders
WMX Class – 40 Riders
FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders
RACE REGISTRATION CLICK HERE

Transponders
Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.

﻿Riders Meeting
Riders meeting for all Pro day Classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.

Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in
Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval.
Sign in for Pros- Friday 2- 5pm

PreMix/WMX Rider Check in
Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. 
Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.
Sign in- Friday 2 – 5pm

For all LIVE content (timing, stream, TV) CLICK LINK
http://www.rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html

﻿Gate fees:
Adult Saturday Only – $35
Adult Weekend – $50
Kids 4-12 years old Saturday – $20
Kids Weekend Pass – $30
Camping fee – $20


PRO Rulebook
AMATEUR Rulebook
SATURDAY RACEDAY SCEHDULE
**Schedule subject to change.
450 Pro
1)Colton Facciotti
2) Mike Alessi
3) Phil Nicoletti
4) Cole Thompson
5) Shawn Maffenbeier

250 Pro
1) Dylan Wright
2) Jess Pettis
3) Luke Renzland
4) Tyler Medaglia
5) Marshal Weltin

Here’s a look at the updated results and points after Round 5:

250 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #19  Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT 
  		 1st 1st 60
 2nd   #1  KTM  JESS PETTIS 
  		 3rd 2nd 52
 3rd   #94  Yamaha  LUKE RENZLAND 
  		 2nd 3rd 52
 4th   #21  Yamaha  JOSH OSBY 
 VALPARAISO,  		 6th 4th 43
 5th   #14  KTM  TANNER WARD 
  		 4th 7th 42
 6th   #5  Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA 
 MARYHILL,  		 5th 6th 41
 7th   #46  Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA 
  		 7th 8th 37
 8th   #65  Yamaha  GABE GUTIERRES 
 CONCORD,  		 8th 10th 34
 9th   #50  KTM  JYIRE MITCHELL 
  		 9th 11th 32
 10th   #48  Kawasaki  WESTEN WROZYNA 
 NEWTONVILLE,  		 10th 12th 30
 11th   #121  Husqvarna  MARSHAL WELTIN 
  		 35th 5th 21
 12th   #27  Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD 
  		 17th 9th 26
 13th   #146  Kawasaki  TYLER GIBBS 
 DEROCHE,  		 12th 14th 26
 14th   #60  KTM  QUINN AMYOTTE 
 BLACKSTOCK,  		 14th 13th 25
 15th   #11  Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER 
 LANGLEY,  		 13th 19th 20
 16th   #35  Husqvarna  CHRISTOPHER FORTIER 
  		 11th 35th 15
 17th   #64  Husqvarna  WILLIAM CRETE 
 BLAINVILLE,  		 19th 16th 17
 18th   #345  Husqvarna  JOSH PRIOR 
  		 15th 20th 17
 19th   #720  Yamaha  JEREMY MCKIE 
 BELOEIL,  		 30th 15th 11
 20th   #41  Yamaha  JACK WRIGHT 
 PORT PERRY,  		 18th 18th 16
 21st   #61  KTM  VINCENT LAUZON 
  		 16th 36th 10
 22nd   #131  Yamaha  JAYCE PENNINGTON 
 WALNUT HILL,  		 40th 17th 9
 23rd   #640  Honda  AARON ZIELFELDER 
  		 20th 24th 8
 24th   #427  Honda  DEGAN PALMER 
 ST. GEORGE,  		 28th 21st 5
 25th   #43  Yamaha  ANTHONY SPADACCINI 
 OTTAWA,  		 32nd 22nd 4
 26th   #36  KTM  TEREN GERBER 
  		 31st 23rd 3
 27th   #133  Yamaha  JEAN-OLIVIER GOULET 
 LAVAL,  		 25th 25th 2
 28th   #886  Kawasaki  ALEXANDRE GOUGEON 
 TERREBONNE,  		 24th 26th 2
 29th   #562  Yamaha  JAMIE POWELL 
 CARLETON PLACE,  		 21st 27th 5
 30th   #71  KTM  DUNCAN MACLEOD 
 LAMBTON SHORES,  		 23rd 28th 3
 31st   #107  Yamaha  SHAYNE MERCIECA 
 NEWTONVILLE,  		 29th 29th 0
 32nd   #906  Husqvarna  LOIC LEONARD 
  		 33rd 30th 0
 33rd   #97  Yamaha  CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA 
 SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHE,  		 22nd 31st 4
 34th   #675  KTM  KYLE DILLIN 
 MIDDLETOWN,  		 36th 32nd 0
 35th   #115  KTM  WILLIAM MIREAULT 
  		 26th 33rd 0
 36th   #777  Yamaha  BRENDAN SIPPLE 
 AUSTIN,  		 27th 34th 0
 37th   #464  Yamaha  BRANDEN BRILL 
  		 34th DNF 0
 38th   #295  Honda  KEENAN PETERSON 
 EAST GWILLIMBURY,  		 37th DNF 0
 39th   #543  KTM  CHARLES ETIENNE LEVEILLE 
 SAINT-JÃƑÂ©RÃƑÂ´ME,  		 38th DNF 0
 40th   #437  Honda  KYLE KING 
 BOWMANVILLE,  		 39th DNF 0
 DNF   #691  KTM  BLAIR NAUTA 
  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #243  Yamaha  LIAM WEBBER 
 MARION BRIDGE,  		 DNF DNF 0
250 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 6/15/2019
Finish		 7/13/2019
Finish		 7/20/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – DYLAN WRIGHT
#19 – , 		 3rd 2nd 6th 1st 1st 243
2nd – JESS PETTIS
#1 – , 		 7th 3rd 11th 2nd 2nd 210 (-33)
3rd – LUKE RENZLAND
#94 – , 		 2nd 10th 1st 3rd 3rd 205 (-38)
4th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – MARYHILL, 		 6th 5th 2nd 4th 6th 197 (-46)
5th – MARSHAL WELTIN
#121 – , 		 4th 1st 3rd 5th 11th 190 (-53)
6th – TANNER WARD
#14 – , 		 5th 9th 4th 7th 5th 181 (-62)
7th – JOSH OSBY
#21 – VALPARAISO, 		 1st 4th 17th 13th 4th 174 (-69)
8th – MARCO CANNELLA
#46 – , 		 9th 6th 5th 6th 7th 171 (-72)
9th – WESTEN WROZYNA
#48 – NEWTONVILLE, 		 11th 8th 7th 12th 10th 137 (-106)
10th – QUINN AMYOTTE
#60 – BLACKSTOCK, 		 14th 11th 25th 11th 14th 109 (-134)
11th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#27 – , 		 19th 16th 12th 10th 12th 103 (-140)
12th – BRAD NAUDITT
#52 – , 		 8th 12th 13th 15th   98 (-145)
13th – WILLIAM CRETE
#64 – BLAINVILLE, 		 12th 13th 19th 23rd 17th 84 (-159)
14th – JYIRE MITCHELL
#50 – , 		     14th 9th 9th 77 (-166)
15th – RYDER FLOYD
#296 – , 		 13th 7th   18th   67 (-176)
16th – TEREN GERBER
#36 – , 		 15th 17th   20th 26th 63 (-180)
17th – JACK WRIGHT
#41 – PORT PERRY, 		   15th 20th 22nd 20th 53 (-190)
18th – TYLER GIBBS
#146 – DEROCHE, 		 18th   10th   13th 52 (-191)
19th – PARKER MASHBURN
#628 – STEPHENVILLE, 		     16th 8th   44 (-199)
19th – DANIEL MATHE
#571 – KELOWNA, 		 16th 14th       44 (-199)
ROCKSTAR TRIPLECROWN SERIES 2019
250 PRO 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 4/6/2019
Finish		 4/7/2019
Finish		 4/18/2019
Finish		 4/28/2019
Finish		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 6/15/2019
Finish		 7/13/2019
Finish		 7/20/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – DYLAN WRIGHT
#19 – , 		 7th 1st 1st 3rd 3rd 2nd 6th 1st 1st 352
2nd – LUKE RENZLAND
#94 – , 		 3rd 5th 3rd 2nd 2nd 10th 1st 3rd 3rd 305 (-47)
3rd – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – MARYHILL, 		 2nd 8th 9th 1st 6th 5th 2nd 4th 6th 294 (-58)
4th – MARCO CANNELLA
#46 – , 		 4th 2nd 5th 6th 9th 6th 5th 6th 7th 262 (-90)
5th – TANNER WARD
#14 – , 		     2nd 4th 5th 9th 4th 7th 5th 231 (-121)
6th – JESS PETTIS
#1 – , 		         7th 3rd 11th 2nd 2nd 210 (-142)
7th – MARSHAL WELTIN
#121 – , 		         4th 1st 3rd 5th 11th 190 (-162)
8th – BRAD NAUDITT
#52 – , 		 6th 3rd 4th 5th 8th 12th 13th 15th   187 (-165)
9th – JOSH OSBY
#21 – VALPARAISO, 		         1st 4th 17th 13th 4th 174 (-178)
10th – QUINN AMYOTTE
#60 – BLACKSTOCK, 		     7th 9th 14th 11th 25th 11th 14th 145 (-207)
11th – RYDER FLOYD
#296 – , 		 1st DNF 12th 8th 13th 7th   18th   143 (-209)
12th – JYIRE MITCHELL
#50 – , 		 5th 4th 10th       14th 9th 9th 140 (-212)
13th – WESTEN WROZYNA
#48 – NEWTONVILLE, 		         11th 8th 7th 12th 10th 137 (-215)
14th – TYLER GIBBS
#146 – DEROCHE, 		 12th 7th 8th 7th 18th   10th   13th 122 (-230)
15th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#27 – , 		         19th 16th 12th 10th 12th 103 (-249)
16th – JACK WRIGHT
#41 – PORT PERRY, 		     6th 11th   15th 20th 22nd 20th 88 (-264)
17th – WILLIAM CRETE
#64 – BLAINVILLE, 		         12th 13th 19th 23rd 17th 84 (-268)
18th – DAVEY FRASER
#11 – LANGLEY, 		 9th 6th     28th 20th   26th 15th 77 (-275)
19th – TEREN GERBER
#36 – , 		         15th 17th   20th 26th 63 (-289)
20th – PARKER MASHBURN
#628 – STEPHENVILLE, 		             16th 8th   44 (-308)
20th – DANIEL MATHE
#571 – KELOWNA, 		         16th 14th       44 (-308)
450 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI 
  		 1st 2nd 57
 2nd   #2  Kawasaki  MATT GOERKE 
 MARYHILL,  		 4th 1st 53
 3rd   #3  Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER 
  		 3rd 4th 48
 4th   #800  Honda  MIKE ALESSI 
  		 2nd 8th 45
 5th   #16  KTM  COLE THOMPSON 
 BRIGDEN,  		 7th 3rd 44
 6th   #519  Kawasaki  JOSH CARTWRIGHT 
 TALLAHASSEE,  		 5th 5th 42
 7th   #10  Yamaha  KEYLAN MESTON 
 CALGARY,  		 9th 6th 37
 8th   #12  Husqvarna  CADE CLASON 
  		 6th 9th 37
 9th   #39  Suzuki  RYAN DOWD 
 LUDLOW,  		 10th 10th 32
 10th   #196  Yamaha  CHASE MARQUIER 
 NEWCASTLE,  		 8th 13th 31
 11th   #80  Yamaha  SAM GAYNOR 
 ERIN,  		 12th 11th 29
 12th   #456  Honda  JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BUJOLD 
 LONGUEUIL,  		 11th 12th 29
 13th   #54  Yamaha  PHIL NICOLETTI 
  		 37th 7th 19
 14th   #44  Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER 
 HEARST,  		 14th 16th 22
 15th   #249  Husqvarna  DERRICK BARNABY 
  		 13th 17th 22
 16th   #526  Honda  PARKER EALES 
 MAPLE RIDGE,  		 22nd 14th 16
 17th   #28  Yamaha  ERIC JEFFERY 
 COURTICE,  		 25th 15th 12
 18th   #99  Honda  BRANDON GOURLAY 
  		 15th 28th 11
 19th   #570  Husqvarna  THOMAS LANPHEAR 
 PRESTON,  		 18th 19th 15
 20th   #727  Yamaha  BRYAN CORMIER 
  		 16th 33rd 10
 21st   #24  Kawasaki  JASON BENNY 
 JOLIETTE,  		 17th 21st 14
 22nd   #734  KTM  TAYLOR RAYNER 
  		 41st 18th 8
 23rd   #282  Yamaha  DYLAN KIRCHNER 
  		 19th 29th 7
 24th   #696  Honda  NICK KRAEGER 
 CONSTABLEVILLE,  		 21st 20th 11
 25th   #383  Kawasaki  CAMERON MEAD 
 RICHMOND HILL,  		 20th DNF 6
 26th   #672  Honda  BRANDON PEDERSON 
 SAN BENITO,  		 27th 22nd 4
 27th   #248  Yamaha  TRAVIS DELNICKI 
 WOODSTOCK,  		 28th 23rd 3
 28th   #170  Yamaha  JOSH GEDAK 
 INNISFAIL,  		 29th 24th 2
 29th   #74  KTM  RYAN DERRY 
  		 26th 25th 1
 30th   #199  KTM  SETH NICOLO 
 HEBRON,  		 36th 26th 0
 31st   #593  Honda  RON ROTHKRANZ 
 PLEASANT VALLEY,  		 35th 27th 0
 32nd   #802  Kawasaki  MARSHALL MACINTYRE 
  		 24th 30th 2
 33rd   #150  Yamaha  MITCH MCCOLL 
  		 31st 31st 0
 34th   #945  KTM  MICHAEL STRYKER 
 NEW PALTZ,  		 33rd 32nd 0
 35th   #110  Yamaha  BROCK KELLY 
  		 23rd 34th 3
 36th   #495  Honda  AARON HOUSER 
 FORT LOUDON,  		 30th DNF 0
 37th   #308  KTM  JOSHUA MCGINNIS 
  		 32nd DNF 0
 38th   #53  Yamaha  TOMMY DALLAIRE 
  		 34th DNF 0
 39th   #68  KTM  LIAM O’FARRELL 
 BRANT,  		 38th DNF 0
 40th   #198  Yamaha  CHASE SIMONE 
 KISSIMMEE,  		 39th DNF 0
 41st   #250  Honda  SCOTT HONAH 
  		 40th DNF 0
 DNF   #621  Yamaha  HAYDEN LOTHIAN 
  		 DNF DNF 0
450 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 6/15/2019
Finish		 7/13/2019
Finish		 7/20/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#45 – , 		 2nd 1st 2nd 4th 1st 242
2nd – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – , 		 4th 4th 9th 1st 4th 213 (-29)
3rd – PHIL NICOLETTI
#54 – , 		 3rd 2nd 6th 2nd 13th 204 (-38)
3rd – COLE THOMPSON
#1 – BRIGDEN, 		 1st 6th 11th 3rd 5th 204 (-38)
5th – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#3 – , 		 5th 3rd 8th 5th 3rd 194 (-48)
6th – CADE CLASON
#12 – , 		 10th 10th 5th 9th 8th 161 (-81)
7th – MATT GOERKE
#2 – MARYHILL, 		 6th 8th 1st   2nd 159 (-83)
8th – RYAN DOWD
#39 – LUDLOW, 		 12th 9th 7th 10th 9th 144 (-98)
9th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, 		 7th 7th 10th 21st 7th 134 (-108)
10th – DAKOTA ALIX
#164 – JAY, 		 8th 5th 3rd     104 (-138)
11th – SAM GAYNOR
#80 – ERIN, 		 14th 15th 20th 14th 11th 102 (-140)
12th – YANICK BOUCHER
#44 – HEARST, 		 22nd 14th 19th 19th 14th 74 (-168)
13th – CHASE MARQUIER
#196 – NEWCASTLE, 		     13th 12th 10th 72 (-170)
14th – PARKER EALES
#526 – MAPLE RIDGE, 		 26th 12th 16th 24th 16th 66 (-176)
15th – MCCOY BROUGH
#234 – KAYSVILLE, 		 16th 13th   16th   61 (-181)
16th – NICK COLLINS
#711 – CALGARY, 		 13th 16th 12th     57 (-185)
17th – MIKE BROWN
#38 – BRISTOL, 		 9th   4th     56 (-186)
18th – ERIC JEFFERY
#28 – COURTICE, 		 23rd 17th   20th 17th 50 (-192)
19th – COLLIN JURIN
#476 – , 		 18th 11th       47 (-195)
20th – JOSH CARTWRIGHT
#519 – TALLAHASSEE, 		         6th 42 (-200)
ROCKSTAR TRIPLECROWN SERIES 2019
450 PRO 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 4/6/2019
Finish		 4/7/2019
Finish		 4/18/2019
Finish		 4/28/2019
Finish		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 6/15/2019
Finish		 7/13/2019
Finish		 7/20/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLE THOMPSON
#1 – BRIGDEN, 		 1st 2nd 1st 4th 1st 6th 11th 3rd 5th 330
2nd – PHIL NICOLETTI
#54 – , 		 4th 1st 3rd 2nd 3rd 2nd 6th 2nd 13th 319 (-11)
3rd – MATT GOERKE
#2 – MARYHILL, 		 2nd 3rd 4th 1st 6th 8th 1st   2nd 278 (-52)
3rd – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#3 – , 		 9th 4th 6th 5th 5th 3rd 8th 5th 3rd 278 (-52)
5th – CADE CLASON
#12 – , 		 5th 6th 5th 6th 10th 10th 5th 9th 8th 243 (-87)
6th – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#45 – , 		         2nd 1st 2nd 4th 1st 242 (-88)
7th – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – , 		         4th 4th 9th 1st 4th 213 (-117)
8th – DAKOTA ALIX
#164 – JAY, 		     2nd 3rd 8th 5th 3rd     156 (-174)
9th – RYAN DOWD
#39 – LUDLOW, 		         12th 9th 7th 10th 9th 144 (-186)
10th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, 		         7th 7th 10th 21st 7th 134 (-196)
11th – SAM GAYNOR
#80 – ERIN, 		         14th 15th 20th 14th 11th 102 (-228)
12th – COLLIN JURIN
#476 – , 		 3rd 5th     18th 11th       97 (-233)
13th – YANICK BOUCHER
#44 – HEARST, 		         22nd 14th 19th 19th 14th 74 (-256)
14th – CHASE MARQUIER
#196 – NEWCASTLE, 		             13th 12th 10th 72 (-258)
15th – PARKER EALES
#526 – MAPLE RIDGE, 		         26th 12th 16th 24th 16th 66 (-264)
16th – MCCOY BROUGH
#234 – KAYSVILLE, 		         16th 13th   16th   61 (-269)
17th – NICK COLLINS
#711 – CALGARY, 		         13th 16th 12th     57 (-273)
18th – MIKE BROWN
#38 – BRISTOL, 		         9th   4th     56 (-274)
19th – ERIC JEFFERY
#28 – COURTICE, 		         23rd 17th   20th 17th 50 (-280)
20th – JOSH CARTWRIGHT
#519 – TALLAHASSEE, 		                 6th 42 (-288

Lots of racing left to go, so nothing is decided just yet.

I wandered around the track this afternoon to see what, if anything, had changed since last season. Here’s what I saw:

Bubba is the man for the results and points etc.. He’s also the one responsible for getting us the entry lists to share with you. He’s one of the good guys.
Best shine in Fredricton, I think he said.
This is the Klattapult. I’m not sure we can still call it that because it has definitely changed over the years. It was super-impressive when Dusty hit it and still made the inside line in the following corner. The landing has been extended, so it’s just not the same. It’s still cool though, don’t get me wrong.
There’s a side-saddle joke in here but I’m not going to touch it, Kevin Thompson, even though you played traffic cop with me this afternoon! 😉
#80 Sam Gaynor moves up to full team guy, filling in for the injured Shawn Maffenbeier. Maff broke his collarbone practicing at Whispering Pines this past Monday. Here’s Sam walking the track with Phil Nicoletti this afternoon.
They’ve tilled and turned the dirt beautifully. Now they’ll add a bunch of moisture and we’ll be ready to go. It’s supposed to be hot and sunny here all weekend, but the humidity seems reasonable.

I shot a couple little videos and snapped a couple photos for Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

The Klattapult here at @riverglademx

A post shared by DIRECT MOTOCROSS (@directmotocross) on

Need to Know for the ECAN at Motocross Deschambault
 
 
For the seventh year in a row, the best racers come to Motocross Deschambault! In collaboration with the Motosport Racing Corp (MRC), the Grand National Amateur Championship ECAN (GNA Ecan), presented by Shot, Zox and KTM is from July 30th to August 2nd
 
Saturday, August 3rd is dedicated to the Rockstar Energy MXTour Championship. Once again, Deschambault was chosen to receive the only race in Quebec! This week of racing will attract more than 700 racers and crown the best in Eastern Canada.
 
The Top three racers of the Shot Zox KTM ECAN will access the podium to get their giant trophies. The Top 4th and 5th will each get a giant trophy and the top 6th to 10th racers will be rewarded with medals. 
 
At the Rockstar Energy MXtour National, Pro purse will be $25,000.
 
Straight Rhythm
 
Motocross Deschambault will hold its Straight Rhythm race on Thursday night, August 1st, at 7 pm – the qualifications will immediately be followed by the finals. A straight line of 1 200 feet including close jumps, in order to create a furious rhythm, a show not to be missed or where you must participate! 
Intermediate and pro riders, as well as kids in supermini, are invited to register by e-mail for free at Mathieu Buteau mathieu.buteau@videotron.ca before July 31st.
 
 
Awards
 
Again, this year, these important trophies will be awarded during this week of intense racing:
 
– Trophée Jean-Sébastien Roy to the best amateur racer, the most distinguished racer of the event.
Trophy Frédérick Laflamme for the most distinguished racer in supermini.
– The Yamaha “As du guidon” Contest, where a motocross bike will be drawn (check out the contest’s details on the website).
 
 
Schedule Information
 
 
Monday, July 29th at Noon: Site opening
 
Tuesday, July 30th, 9am to 3pm: Open practice
* You do not have to be part of the races to practice *
 
Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning: Racer Registration for the ECAN – 8 pm: Opening ceremonies for the podium.
 
Wednesday, July 31st, Thursday, August 1st and Friday, August 2nd: Competition of the National Amateur Championship ECAN Shot, Zox and KTM.
* See the full race schedule on the website www.motocrossdeschambault.com *
 
Thursday 7 pm-8:30 pm: Qualifications and final of the Straight Rhythm
 
Friday evening: ECAN Shot Zox KTM awards ceremony
 
Saturday, August 3rd, Rockstar Energy MXtour National Championship
 
8 am-11 am: Pro Qualifications and Women’s/FXR PreMix practice
 
11 am: Women’s National Moto 1 / FXR PreMix Moto 1
 
12 pm: Opening Ceremony
 
12:05 pm: 250 Pro Moto 1
1:05 pm 450 Pro Moto 1
2:05 pm: 250 Pro Moto 2
3:05 pm 450 Pro Moto 2
 
4:05 pm: Women’s National Moto 2 / FXR PreMix Moto 2
 
 
Sunday, August 4th: Québec Motocross Challenge Provincial Championship
 
See all the informations on motocrossdeschambault.com
 

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Heads to Washougal

Here’s some history to pore over:

Washougal 250 class:

Washougal 450 class:

John Meaney will be in Washington State shooting for DMX, so watch for some updates coming from him throughout the day as we try to inform you on events on opposite sides of the continent.

Check out some great little bike racing from Amateur Day at Sand Del Lee last Sunday.

#43 Noah Viney and #2 Sebastien Racine are two names you’ll be hearing for a long time in our sport. They’re both world class talents at a young age and it’s going to be fun to watch them both progress through the ranks.

Also, #519 Josh Cartwright made his first Canadian MX National start since 2014 and did extremely well!

I figured it was going to be a good day, so I shadowed him a little on Saturday. Here’s a look at how it went and a listen to what he thought:

Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer

We’re going live again this week from right beside the track in the “Toys Tech Shed” that is part of the VIP/sales area for Toys for Big Boys.

Larry Northrup will sit in and have a tasty beverage with us, if we can pull him away from his track duties for a few minutes.

We’ve got Larry, Ryan Down, and Josh Cartwright lined up to talk, but Larry will bring a local Pro for us to get to know too.

We’re up in the VIP area overlooking the track, so it should look pretty nice as the sun sets over the track in the background. Larry promises me there will be no bugs, but I’ll believe it when I see it…

I’ve got plenty of bug spray and some Sneaky Weasel Beer, so we should be fine. Tune in live over on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/DirectMotocross/?ref=bookmarks at 7:00pm Maritime/8:00 Eastern/5:00 Pacific.

Since Ryan Dowd has been kind enough to hang out with us tonight, we’ll let him say it this week: “See you at the races…”