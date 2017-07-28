Frid’Eh Update #31 Presented by Yamaha Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #31 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada. We haven’t seen Utah native Dusty Humphries at a round of the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals, but if we did, he’d be running the big #31.

Dusty is one of the many riders who seem to be from Utah and have been lured up to race in our series. He could always be found with the Brough family and the Burgers as he made his way across Canada for a couple summers.

We grabbed the second most famous motocrosser named ‘Dusty’ for a quick chat to see what he’s been up to:

Direct Motocross: Hey, Dusty. We haven’t see you in a while. Let’s back it up and get people more familiar with you. How did you get into riding and racing motocross?

Dusty Humphries: Well, I was lucky enough to grow up in a family of racers. My dad raced when he was growing up, which is what got my brothers and I into riding and racing in the first place. I was five when I started riding.

What was your amateur career like? Did you hit some of the big Amateur Nationals? What was your best race?

My parents did everything they could to get my brothers and I to all the amateur nationals growing up. We hit all of the big ones from World Mini’s, Ponca, to Loretta’s, etc.. I didn’t really have any major results as an amateur that stood out, except for a few top 5’s in the Intermediate class at World Mini’s.

When did you turn Pro?

I turned pro in January of 2013.

When did you first come north to Canada? Why did you decide to do our series?

My first season of coming to Canada was in 2013. I first got the idea to race the Canadian Nationals from my friend Blake Savage who filled in for GDR the year before. It wasn’t until later that year at a local race that I was talking to Riley Brough about his experience and how much fun he had, that I decided I was going to race the series. With the help of Riley’s dad, we teamed up and did the whole series in 2013.

What is your best memory of racing in Canada? What was/is your favourite track up here?

My best memory would have to be traveling across Canada with Riley, Morgan, and Ryley in the black spray painted, Blue Bird school bus, we named BlackPearl. My favorite track is Gopher Dunes because it’s so unique.

What was your favourite area in Canada and why?

My favorite area was Revelstoke, BC. They had an awesome track overlooking the Columbia River, and amazing single track trails. I hope to go back and visit someday.

Can you take us through how your summer went last year up here?

My summer started with only the first two rounds in mind, but after decent results from those rounds, I decided to keep moving on with the series. Everything went great on the West Coast, but the week leading up to Gopher I had a big practice crash with Morgan Burger that set me back practicing during upcoming weeks. Continuing on with the East Coast, it took me a while to feel like myself again riding, but as soon as I did, the results began to show. Until Deschambault when my bike locked up going up the face of a jump first lap of the first moto. The year kind of ended rough, but I was super happy to walk away with a 14th overall in points in the MX1 class.

You ended up with #31 for 2017 but we haven’t seen you up here this season. What have you been up to? Are you racing?

After last season ended, I took some time off. Taking a step back from racing, January 2017 I started focusing on becoming a fireman, and have been going through my city’s fire academy and hiring process. Right now I plan to concentrate on becoming a fireman, I still hit random local races and ride a few days a week for my own sanity.

What are your future racing plans? Will we ever see you lining up at one of our Nationals again?

There’s no for sure answer for if I will be back up there to line up for another Canadian National, but I hope to.

Have you been paying attention to the Canadian Nationals this season? If so, what do you think?

Yeah, I have been trying to keep up the best I can watching all your updates on Twitter, and other forms of social media. From what I have seen, it seems like the racing has been very intense in the MX1 class this year. I am super excited to see my buddy (Shawn) Maffenbeier holding the red plate in the MX2 class.

OK, get back to the books! Thanks for chatting with us today. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and dad, the Brough family, Chris Hymas, Maxxis tires, and everyone else who helped me race three seasons in Canada.

Good luck in the future, Dusty. I’ve got lots of buddies who are firefighters and it makes me wonder why we’re ALL not doing that job!

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, guys. Very busy week for me, so it’s going to be short and sweet.

Walton TransCan Cancelled for 2017

The biggest news has got to be about the Walton TransCan, shutting down. It’s definitely not good for Canadian Moto. This was our crown jewel. It gave kids and families something to aim for, and something to look forward to every summer. It became tradition to book the week of Walton off and plan your work schedule around it each and every year. It was time to break the bank and buy new bikes, or freshen up your current bike to get that little edge on the competition. Training facilities had warm-up camps. Gear companies were breaking out the following year’s gear, and everybody wanted to get noticed. Racers were trying to peak just in time for the TransCan, in hopes of cashing in on new sponsors and opportunities. Lifetime friendships were made and new memories every year.

This will affect everybody, and nobody will win. Yes, it may be replaced down the road, but an event like Walton doesn’t just happen in a year or two. It will take time, but hopefully it does happen sooner than later. I’d really like to thank Brett Lee, his staff, the Lee family, and every worker and volunteer that helped make the event what it was over the years. It will be greatly missed.

Here’s the official Press Release:

For immediate release – July 24, 2017 – 2017 event cancelled

For immediate release – July 24, 2017 8:00am The 2017 Walton TransCan Motocross Grand National Championships, scheduled for August 16-20, 2017 is cancelled effective immediately. This is due to an unfortunate combination of circumstances including, but not limited to, the uncertain financial viability of the event for this year and the inability to resolve management disagreements regarding the operation of Tite Racing Promotions Inc. The support of CMA/FIM North America, sponsors, riders and sports fans is recognised and appreciated and has made this decision a difficult one to arrive at. But, without full confidence in our ability to maintain the quality and integrity of the TransCan as the preeminent event of its kind we have elected to suspend plans for 2017. The impending future of the Motocross Grand National Championships continues to be discussed, reimagined and recreated for 2018 in order to maintain the distinction, honour and pride of being a Canadian Motocross Grand National Champion. Full refunds for pre-entry will be available through the online PayPal account. Anyone experiencing issues is directed to contact Mark Perrin, TRP race entry and PayPal account administrator. Mark@motocrosscanada.ca Mark@mpisportmanagement.com Cell 519-384-1067 This is a devastating development for everyone involved in this cherished event. For 25 years this event has been a point of pride for the community of Walton, Huron County, Walton Raceway and motocross enthusiasts across Canada. We will continue our commitment to ensuring proper and professional succession in the growth of motocross. Brett Lee

Brett@motocrosscanada.ca

Rockstar Energy MX Nationals

On to the races. The poor MX2 Class lost 2 of the top 3 in points for the season. That’s never a good thing. Get well soon, Cole (Thompson) and Josh (Osby). This weekend the boys are in Moncton, New Brunswick. The crowd turnout is always way better than the actual rider turnout, but I’m sure the racing will be great as always. Here are my predictions.

MX2 Class

1st Shawn Maffenbeier

2nd Jess Pettis

3rd Ryan Surratt

4th Dylan Wright

5th Casey Keast

In the mighty MX1 Class, it’s still stacked with talent throughout the top 10 and beyond. Matt Goerke leads the way, but you can never count out the crafty Frenchman, Christophe Pourcel. The racing should really heat up for the big boys as we are down to 6 motos. Every point will be very important and like I said before, there won’t be any easy passes. It’s going to be good. Here are my predictions for River Glade.

MX1 Class

1st Colton Facciotti

2nd Mike Alessi

3rd Matt Goerke

4th Christophe Pourcel

5th Dylan Epstein

Like I said, short and sweet for me. If you haven’t already, and you can spare it, please go check out the Go Fund Me page for Mikey Beaudin. Mikey has a long road in front of him and every little bit helps. Have a great weekend and #smileforBC and #liftwithscott.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. I know you’ve been covering for just about everyone there at your 9-5 job, so thanks for stepping in and giving us your thoughts. I’ll man the ship solo again this week in Moncton, but it will be great to have you back for Deschambault!

What a week that was! Of all the weeks for the video gods to decide a file was corrupted, they chose this one. Where should we start? OK, the beginning…

Cole Thompson – OUT

Defending MX2 champion and points leader #1 Cole Thompson came into week 7 of the Rockstar MX Nationals with a thumb injury, and we weren’t really sure of the seriousness of it. Last week, we thought it was just dislocated and that simply popping it back into place would do the trick. Well, that wasn’t the case.

Cole showed up out east at Pleasant Valley just outside Truro, Nova Scotia, and tried to ride qualifying and pulled off after just one lap. There was no way he was going to be able to race with one thumb painfully tied behind his back. His thumb needs surgery.

I’ve been through the surgery he has coming and although it’s not bad, the fact that it involves the most important digit on your hand makes it more serious than you’d think.

I’ve got the scar from the surgery and the little spot on the other side of my thumb where the pin holds the piece of bone that gets ripped out from its grip.

To be honest, I was just complaining about the pain in my thumb after mountain biking last week. It normally doesn’t cause a problem, but it lets you know it’s still there from time to time. We’re all current or ex-racers, so you know what I’m talking about.

Cole has surgery booked for his thumb at one of the most renowned sports medicine facilities in North America, The Kennedy Fowler Sports Injury Clinic at Western University in London, Ontario. They’ll do a great job and have him back in full hitchhiking form in no time.

Of course, this means Cole is out for the remainder of the series and will not be defending his title. He’ll be back next season and, we assume, racing the 450.

Jess Pettis – IN

To most everyone’s surprise, #16 Jess Pettis made his return to racing this past weekend, just 2 1/2 weeks out from surgery on his collarbone where a plate a screws were inserted.

It doesn’t really seem possible, does it? Well, not only was it possible, but he went out and took his first moto win in moto 2 and his first overall as a Pro racer. It still doesn’t really make sense!

In fact, Jess told me that he even felt good enough to race last weekend in Quebec, but it was decided that was simply too soon to stress his shoulder and he stayed home.

Jess finished 2-1 for the overall and now sits 9th in the MX2 points.

Josh Osby – OUT

Here is the story from an Injury Update we did Thursday afternoon:

Josh Osby Injury Update Thursday, July 27, 2017 #787 Josh Osby had a rough day this past Sunday at Round 7 of the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals at Pleasant Valley MX in Truro, Nova Scotia. Sunday: In the first MX2 moto, Josh was racing beside #100 Jacob Hayes into a tight right-hander. Josh saw #14 Dylan Wright, who was just ahead of them, cut to the inside of the corner (Josh mentioned they’d been hitting the outside in this corner previous to this) and as Josh grabbed his brakes he slid extremely hard into the side of Dylan and his bike. The contact was hard enough to bend Dylan’s footpeg and sent them both to the ground. Dylan was able to remount quickly but Josh had some issues restarting his bike. When he finally got going, he said he fell a couple more times and could only work his way to 8th place at the checkered flag. In moto 2, Josh got out of the gate well and grabbed the holeshot and early lead. Dylan Wright was in second spot and starting to pressure for the lead. Josh said he didn’t think Dylan had the stamina to stay up with the leaders and said he “knew he was there, but expected him to fade.” Well, Dylan kept charging and was setting up to make a pass at the end of the long and fast finish straight when the two went into the air at the same time before the left turn, Dylan on the left, Josh on the right. Josh said he was leading and so was riding the racing line and setting himself up for the following left. Unfortunately, Dylan was already occupying that air space and when they came back to the ground the contact sent Josh violently to his right and into the wooden fence and speaker box in a heap. Dylan was able to continue the race and finished 3rd at the flag. Today (Thursday): When Josh answered the phone this afternoon, the first thing he said was, “I’m living.” He’d been released this morning at around 9:30 and was actually sightseeing down on the waterfront in Halifax when I spoke with him! They were heading to or coming from a museum. My first question to him was whether or not he has medical coverage and you’ll all be happy to hear that he does. That is a huge issue for many riders who cross borders to race, so it’s very fortunate he had done his homework in they important area. He remembers the crash because he said he was lucky to not have hit his head. He also wanted to thank Cole Thompson’s mechanic, Steve Beattie, for being on scene and “basically, running the show.” Josh said he was “pumped he was there.” The injuries: It was a little bit chaotic at the crash scene and a lot of people were concerned that the injuries were worse and more permanent than they were. They took every precaution and got Josh to the hospital after some time. Josh actually injured some ribs and a lung back in January, so he had a good idea something was wrong internally. He was right. After getting checked out with scans and x-rays, it was determined he’d lacerated his liver. In fact, the doctor made a fist and said it was so big he could have fit his entire fist in it! Josh complained about some severe soreness in his chest and asked them to double check the initial x-rays where no more damage was found. They found some broken ribs in the second x-ray. Currently, the ribs are the only things he feels any pain from. In fact, he said he can’t wait to get back on the bike! He didn’t give any timeline as to when that may be back, but he almost made it sound like it would be soon! We’ll see… Josh currently sits 2nd in the MX2 points standings, 21 points behind leader #12 Shawn Maffenbeier and 7 points ahead of #338 Ryan Surratt in 3rd. There are 3 rounds of competition left in the series, so we’ll have to wait and see how far Josh slides in the standings IF he is unable to race again in the next 3 weeks. Of course, doctors have told him a liver injury like this takes 3 months to heal, but he’s a racer and racers rarely listen to what doctors have to say… Good luck with your recovery, Josh, and we’ll look for your return to action.

Christophe Pourcel Docked 5 Spots

In case you missed it, #377 Christophe Pourcel finished 3rd in moto 2 at Pleasant Valley MX but was docked 5 spots for not going to the stage/impound after finishing in the top 3.

Instead, he headed straight to his pit where he leaned his bike over, tossed his helmet down, and went inside his rig.

Head Referee, Paul Kingsley, walked over to his pit, grabbed the bike, and took it to the impound area at the stage.

We never did see Christophe at the trophy presentation and instead his mechanic, Damon, took the stage in his absence.

We were able to track him down at the end of the day for an extended chat about this incident and many other things. If you haven’t had a chance to listen, here it is again:

Cade Clason IN for Moncton

#7 Cade Clason has announced that he will be back in action this weekend at River Glade in Moncton, New Brunswick, after missing last week due to a practice crash that tweaked his shoulder. Watch for him to get back to racing for a spot in the top 7 here in the maritimes.

As we head down the road to Moncton and the historic River Glade track, here’s a look at the current standings in both classes:

Motopark ‘Huckabucka Slam’ – Aug 14-20

If you’ve already made your plans to be in Ontario for the 2017 defunct Walton TransCan, you can head northeast to Motopark for the week and enjoy all kinds of riding, racing, and entertainment. Meet the ‘Huckabucka Slam‘:

HUCKABUCKA SLAM Featuring Motopark Summer Olympic Games

The Week of August 14 – 20, 2017

AMO/MMRS National MX Championship at Madoc | Everything You Need to Know The LARGEST Amateur National in Canada – AMO/MMRS NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP Aug. 25-27, 2017 OVER 750 ENTRIES IN 2016 AND LOOKING TO MAKE IT BIGGER FOR 2017 Everything you need to know The 7th annual AMO/MMRS National takes place Aug. 25 – Aug 27, 2017, at the Madoc track. The action will start on Friday with practice until 3:00 pm followed by 1st moto (3:30 pm) for Open Junior, and more. Racing will continue on Saturday & Sunday. It will be a 3 moto format. Details of the schedule are listed below. Motos will run 10 – 15 minutes for the Amateurs, 20 minutes for the Pros. There will be payout and amateur support for the Pro and Intermediate classes and will be based on overall finish except for the Cash Class which will be per moto. There will be a guaranteed payout based on past attendance and on a minimum number of 15 entries per class. Payout and rider support will increase if there are increased class entries. The Cash Class will receive 1st -15th, and all other pay classes 1st – 10th. Additional awards:

– 2nd Moto Holeshot Awards for all classes $50 per.(Cash Class all three motos $50 per)

– $500 Honda Sportsman Award – The Red Rider that shows great sportsmanship and skill

– $1000 KTM Parts Credit to the highest points earned by KTM rider (3 classes only) GPF Rebound Award for 85 7-11, 12-16, and Supermini (info to come)

Different Breed Award (Info to come)

KTM Amateur Rig Support (Info to come)

Motovan BLKRDR Award and much much more to come as we get closer!! Madoc track, 35 Cooper Rd., Madoc, Ont K0K 2K0

– lap times are approx. 3 minutes

– the soil is a mix of clay/topsoil Scoring:

– electronic scoring with My Laps Transponders

– all racers must use a transponder

– lap times will be available at the scoring trailer ( finish line)

– live timing throughout the event http://www.tracksideresults.com/mmrs/liveresults.asp Race Entry:

PAYOUT CLASSES: Cash Class, Open Int., 250 Int., Ladies A/Pro, Vet 25 Int/Pro, Vet 45, Youth 14-24 Int/Pro, Vet 35+

$70 per class ALL OTHERS:

$55 per class NO CHARGE: MX Legends and MX Tykes Practice Fee, Friday, Aug. 26 9:00 am. – 3:00 pm

$25 Gate Entry:

Weekend pass $20 per person, $15 children 6-12, under 6 no charge

Sunday only $10 per person, children under 6 no charge Camping:

$25 for the weekend/vehicle PLEASE NOTE THAT GATE, CAMPING AND FRIDAY PRACTICE FEES WILL BE PAID AT THE GATE. THERE WILL NOT BE DEBIT AT THE GATE, SO YOU WILL NEED TO HAVE CASH. Day Pass / Membership

– AMO Members earn points for Atlas Brace Series and National. Non-Members only earn points for National Transponders:

$20 rental/event

– deposit of $250 for each transponder & bracket, credit card or cash. Will be refunded in full upon return of transponder and bracket Event Announcing: Simulcast on 87.1 FM Vendor Areas are for pre-approved vendors only. No other parking will be allowed in that area. Restricted Areas: No admittance to restricted areas of the race track. Spectators must remain behind the barriers and absolutely no crossing of the track is allowed. Only pre-registered video/photographers are allowed in the restricted areas. Parking: Fire /safety lanes must be maintained. We must be able to get emergency vehicles throughout the pit area in the event of an emergency. Fires: Due to fire/insurance regulations at this property, absolutely no fires or fireworks are allowed. No hydro hook up Registration: The registration area is located at the finish line in the white trailer. Registration will be held Thurs. Aug 24 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Fri. Aug 25 from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm Sat. Aug 26 from 6:30 am – 8:00 am (For classes that don’t race Friday afternoon) Food: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are available at the white canteen building located at the north end of the vendor area. Hours of operation will be Thurs.-Sunday 7 am- 6 pm Please support the Madoc Fairboard’s food service.

A Sat. night dinner special will be available at the canteen. A full dinner of lasagna, caesar salad and dinner roll for only $10

Dinner will be served between 4:00 – 6:00 pm and you can reserve your dinner any time on Sat.

Pit Vehicles: No pit vehicles/bikes allowed. Speed Limit: The speed limit on the grounds is 5 mph. This includes bikes traveling to and from the start/finish area, as well as vehicles entering and leaving the grounds. SAFETY IS OUR MAIN CONCERN – LOTS OF CHILDREN, PEDESTRIANS TO BE AWARE OF – PLEASE SLOW DOWN. Vendors: All vending on our grounds is by pre-approval only. Vendors have everything from parts to clothing to food. Check them out on concession row. Anyone interested in displaying and selling goods at the event should contact info@mmrs.ca Gate Closing Times: The main gates close at 11:00 pm Thurs. – Sunday. Make sure if you leave and plan to return that you do so prior to 11:00 pm or you will not be able to get in. Noise / Music: Quiet hours are expected each evening at 11:00 pm Generators and music must be turned off. Be courteous to your neighbor. Please keep your language and loud conversations in check. Waste Oil & Antifreeze: All waste oil and antifreeze must be taken with you. Please do not dump oil or antifreeze on the ground. Garbage: There is a bin located at the entrance. You make dispose of garbage there at any time. We will also have garbage pickup daily at approx. 6:00 pm If you would like to leave you bagged garbage near the roadway at your pit area, our staff will be traveling around the pits to collect. When leaving at the end of your weekend, please take your garbage to the bin. Bathroom / Showers: There are port-a-potties located throughout the pit/spectator areas. We will also have bathrooms/showers open in the arena at the following times. Friday 5-10 pm, Sat. 7-9am, 5-10 pm, Sun. 7-9 am. Water: A water hose is available to fill barrels and holding tanks. Fill up for holding tanks on motorhomes, trailers, etc. will be available – more details to follow. Pets are to be leashed at all times. It is the responsibility of each pet owner to clean up after their pet. ABSOLUTELY NO PIT BIKES, GOLF CARTS, MOTORCYCLES ARE TO LEAVE THE GROUNDS. ANYONE TRAVELING TO MADOC MUST DO SO IN A LICENSED VEHICLE OR ON FOOT.

CMRC Grand National Amateur Championship Presented by Rockstar

Rider Details CMRC License Mandatory ~ Available on sign up. Cost $50/weekend $130/year, Transponders Mandatory ~ Limited rentals available. You can pre-purchase at MCQMX.ca. They can be shipped up to 2 weeks prior to event to ensure they are registered and activated and for the event. Pro Class Provided ~ 3 Moto format to run at the end of each Amateur day line up. Pro Purse TBA Online Pre Entry Sign Up: Online sign up is encouraged and processed until August 15th at 12:00am.

Racers can sign up for up to 3 Classes. **All Sign Up times AT THE EVENT will have a $25 additional charge. Event Day Sign Up: Wednesday August 16th 6:00pm – 8:00pm only. Costs: Wristbands: $20 each up to $60 per family

Camping:$15 per night

Entries $100 per class. Includes TWO AMATEUR 15 minute practice/qualifiers on Thursday, August 17th plus 3 Motos (One moto per day August 18th, 19th, 20th)

Open Pro Am $100. Pro Purse TBA. Includes one 20 minute practice following full Amateur practice/qualifiers Thursday, August 17th. Intermediates allowed to sign up for Open Pro Am but must qualify during Pro Practice.

Sign up at the event will have additional $25 charge. Pitting Information: Priority Pitting Wednesday August 16th:

Vendors and Sponsors – 12:00pm to 4:00pm

Racers – 4:00pm to 10:00pm Practice/Qualifying Formats and Information for Thursday August 17th: Mandatory Riders meeting 7:45am

Practice/Qualifying 8:30am Amateur Practice and Qualifiers for Thursday, August 17th: Each individual class will receive TWO 15 MINUTE TIMED practice/qualifiers.

practice/qualifiers. Your Practice/Qualifier is the only avenue to qualify for the A or B Mains.

for the A or B Mains. The TOP 30 lap times in Practice/Qualifier 1, in your class, will proceed to the A main. Your second Practice/Qualifier is the LCQ and will determine the FINAL 10 fastest lap times who will proceed to the A Main.

B Mains will be provided for any class for 10 or more racers who did not make the A main up to a full 40 gate moto. B mains do not include trophies or payouts. B Mains will not be provided for less than 10 gates.

B Mains will not be provided for less than 10 gates. Practice/Qualifying Order will be determined following confirmation of all class entry numbers. Pro Riders: NO qualifiers for CMRC Carded Pros. Intermediates who wish to ride the Pro Am must qualify during Pro practice. Racing Format ~ August 18th, 19th, 20th Mandatory Riders Meeting (random roll call taken) 7:45am First Class site lap to begin at 8:30am

Each day will run one full Race Order Line up.

All A Main classes will be run separately and receive a site lap.

B Mains do not receive a site lap and may be subject to combined classes.

Moto 1 Gate pick to be determined by lap times. Moto 2 and 3 Gate pick to be determined by previous moto standings. All CMRC Rule book rules to be strictly followed. Protests must be made within 20 minutes of posted results accompanied by a formal protest form and $100. If protest is ruled in your favor, the $100 will be refunded. If the protest is not ruled in your favor $100 will not be refunded. Classes: 50cc (4-6) 50cc (7-8) 50cc Open 65cc (7-9) 65cc (10-11) 85cc (7-11) 85cc (12-16) Schoolboy 1 (12-16yrs) 86cc -125cc 2stroke/75cc-150cc 4stroke Schoolboy 2 (13-16yrs) 122cc – 153cc 2 stroke/150cc-250cc 4stroke Supermini Junior MX1 Junior MX2 Junior MX3 Intermediate MX1 Intermediate MX2 Intermediate MX3 Ladies Vet Junior Vet Master Plus 40 Under 30 (Youth) Open Pro Am Trophies and Podium Awards: To be presented 1 hour after completing Moto 3 line up August 20th. You must be present to receive your trophy.

Trophies to 5th place.

No amateur payouts.

Pro Purse TBA.

Payout structure TBA. Night time Entertainment Schedule to be announced soon! 2017 ECAN at Deschambault – Aug 3-4-5 Deschambault is ready to receive the Best! From August 3rd to 6th, Motocross Deschambault warmly welcomes you for a fifth consecutive year! In collaboration with the Canadian Motosport Racing Corp (CMRC) on August 3rd, 4th and 5th, it’s time to make way for the GNA Ecan (Grand National Amateur Ecan) presented by Motovan, and to the National Women’s Pros Championship! On Sunday, August 6, we’ll all be looking out at the 9th round of the 2017 Rockstar Energy National Championship presented by Honda, featuring all the best pros of the Canadian circuit. 2017 Novelty! For the very first time this year at a motocross event: a Straight Rhythm race! Motocross Deschambault offers the ultimate sprint on a straight line known to fans of adrenaline. A new 1,200 – foot track was specially designed for this event. Intermediate and Pros runners are invited to register for free by email at dantibo@motocrossdeschambault.com before July 31st. 30 names will be selected to qualify on the evenings of August 3rd and 4th, from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. The grand finale will take place on Sunday at 2 pm and the winners will be awarded giant trophies in addition to prize money. This week of racing at tracts more than 700 drivers and will crown the best riders in Eastern Canada. Participants in the Top 10 will receive awards such as giant trophies, plaques and medals, while among the pros the amount of the purses in prize money will reach $ 20,000. For each qualification, the Top 3 will climb on the podium to receive special medals, made for the occasion. Note that the CMRC membership card is not required for the GNA Ecan. In each category, the Top 3 will receive giant trophies, while plaques will be given to the riders from 4th to 10th places. Among important prizes and trophies awarded: – Trophée Jean-Sébastien Roy: to the best amateur rider, the one who distinguished himself most during the event. –Trophée Frédérick Laflamme: for the most distinguished supermini racer. -Contest Yamaha As du guidon: Enter the contest in order to win a motorcycle! (see contest details on www.motocrossdeschambault.com) Here are some of the schedule’s main markers Monday 31 July Noon: opening of the location. Tuesday 1st and Wednesday 2nd August: open practice for all (no need to be part of the races) Wednesday 8 pm: Opening ceremony at the Motovan Honda stage Wednesday evening and Thursday morning: Registration of the runners to the GNA Ecan Thursday and Friday evening, from 7 pm to 8:30 pm: Straight Rhythm qualifications *Please, see full race schedule for the GNA Ecan on Thursday, Friday, Saturday at www.motocrossdeschambault.com * Saturday 2 pm: National Women’s Championship Saturday evening: Award for the GNA Ecan prizes, followed by a music show from 7 pm Sunday – Rockstar Energy National Championship presented by Honda: 8h to 9h30: practice 9:30 am to 11:30 am: qualifications 12h to 17h: races 14h (intermission): Straight Rhythm Final 17:15: Award ceremony

Ross Thirnbeck Talks about Heading to Loretta Lynn’s

Jetwerx On Track for 2018 Series

I spoke with Jetwerx owner Justin Thompson Thursday to see where things are in regards to the upcoming AX, SX, and MX season. He assured me, saying things are “150% happening for 2018” but that several things are still being finalized. Because of this, we are unable to give details on the venues or dates.

He said he is still in talks with CMRC President Mark Stallybrass in hopes they can come to some sort of agreement that would see a smooth transition as we move forward.

People have asked us about the fall Arenacross Tour series that is set to cover Quebec, Ontario, BC, and Alberta. There should be an announcement regarding this series as early as next week, so stay tuned for that one.

He also mentioned that they’ve been traveling looking at the new sites for the Pro Outdoor Season and that they have chosen some amazing tracks that many may not have heard of.

When asked about payout details, Justin said we’d have to wait for details but that riders and teams will have a lot to look forward to in that area.

Again, certain things remain to be finalized and that is why this update is fairly vague. I was assured that things are “exactly where they should be right now” and that we’ll have all the answers we’re after – some next week, and the rest in August.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross – WASHOUGAL

When I lived in Vancouver, this was always and exciting week for me. I’d load up the Jeep Cherokee with surfboards on the roof and head south on the I-5 to Vancouver, WA and make a left to Washougal. Surfboards to a motocross national, you ask? Well, as soon as the races were over it was time to head straight west along the great Columbia river to the coast and spend a few days surfing in Westport, WA.

Anyway, although I won’t be there this year, Ryan Lockhart will be lining up in the 125 Dream Race on a KTM 125 borrowed from Jacob Piccolo.

Keep an eye out for past Canadian series racers McCoy Brough, Morgan Burger, and Brad Nauditt who are all signed up to race.

We’re still in Truro today and will now make our way over to Moncton. Thanks to Freedom Cycle in Truro for the support this past week and thank you to Toys for Big Boys in Moncton for the support this coming week.

We’ll leave you with this home movie-style video of an epic swimming battle between Tyler Medaglia, Kibby, Dan, and Nathan Bles a couple days ago here in Truro. Michael Phelps raced a shark and these 4…well, just watch.

See you at the races…