Frid’Eh Update #32 Presented by Husqvarna

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Week #32 belongs to Graham Scott. | Bigwave photo

It’s hard to believe we’re about to cap off another summer of Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Nationals next week at Walton Raceway, but we are!

Graham Scott from Victoria, BC is #32 for the 2019 season, but we haven’t seen him on the line at all this year.

We got in touch with him to find out what’s been keeping him busy and what his racing plans are.

Here’s what Graham Scott from Victoria, BC had to say. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Graham. For those reading this who aren’t familiar, let’s start at the beginning like was always do. How did you get started in Motocross?

Graham Scott: Hey, Billy, Happy week 32!

To be brief, Kev (my dad) got me into motorsports at a very young age. I was also passionate about mountain biking and other extreme sports, so once a dirt bike presented itself, I was hooked!

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 252. Hopefully, it will still will remain my 3-digit number! The number two was my go-carting number. That was my age when I first started driving. The 52 stems back to our sprint car days. That number represented the founding of Scott Plastics in 1952. So needless to say, I performed some errorless simple addition and came up with 252…

Hopefully, we see Graham and his dad, Kevin Scott, at the races again soon. | Bigwave photo

Yikes, you have done some extreme sports! Do you remember your first race? Where and when was it and how did it go? Were you hooked right from the start?

On man… I believe it was sometime in 2008. It was at my local track in Victoria (WestshoreMX). I was talked into it from the owner of the track. I was severally out of shape and I’m pretty sure I threw up all morning from nerves. Hahah. However, yes, I was hooked ever since.

Who was your riding hero when you were young and why?

I mean, I would have to say RC (Ricky Carmichael) but I didn’t know a whole lot about MX back then. It was probably mainly due to him being dominant. Haha. Typical…

Graham has a rare, buttery-smooth style that’s easy to take nice photos of. | Bigwave photo

You earned #32 for this season. Can you sum up your 2018 season for us?

Ya, for sure. The first half of the year was pretty surreal for me and maybe even little unexpected. I was sitting 9th in points going into round 6. I ended up suffering 4 DNF’s throughout the remainder of the season due to stupid crashes on my part. Being a relatively short series, it was a pretty big points deficit to endure. I ended up still accomplishing by far my best season, finishing up 11th overall. I gained a lot of experience from it.

But now you told me you haven’t even had graphics made with the #32! Why not?

Last year at the first Arenacross race in Chilliwack, I mistimed a technical section and ended up going over the bars and injuring my entire shoulder. After a lot of waiting, I finally underwent surgery in March of this year. It’s been an extensive rehab which, evidentially, ended my entire 2019 season. My mechanic Alex actually surprised me with a brand new set of (252) graphics on my old race bike! So I’m just going to run those.

What have you been up since we saw you last?

I guess that would have been Round 2 at Prince George, hey? Mostly rehab, some online schooling and now back to work! I did finally get to ride my 2006 CR125 project bike for the first time; however, the transmission was annihilated within my first three laps…

Maybe I will just leave the mechanical work for Alex…

What’s your future looking like, riding and work?

I hate to say it, but, I am pretty much waiting for the end of summer so I can hopefully start riding and race some local stuff again. As for next year, we will see where my body and mindset are come Spring. Other than that, I’m just working at Scotty, teaching riding schools at Westshore MX, hanging out with close friends and enjoying life, Billy!

Graham has been out with a shoulder injury he suffered last season during Arenacross, but hopes to be back this fall…maybe we should say, “autumn…” | Bigwave photo

What have you thought of the racing this summer? Have you been following it?

Racing has been exceptional this year, world wide! Canada has been great too, except viewing highlights is challenging now (get on it…). I can’t believe how dominant GDR has been, especially for the second swing. I’m glad to see Keylan Meston is starting to make it happen up there with the big dogs. I have to say watching Colton (Facciotti) and Phil (Nicoletti) go at it fender to fender for 35 minutes straight in PG was incredible to watch as well. It seems like the bar is elevating all the time.

OK, thanks for talking with us today. Hopefully, we see you and your dad somewhere soon. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks Billy, no problem. Hope everyone enjoys their Friday!

Scott Plastics, Cycle North, Factory connection, 100%, Shift and Fox Racing Canada, Lime Nine graphics, Tag metals, Matrix Concepts, Proven moto, Motoseat, WestshoreMx, Friends and Family.

Thank you, guys!

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, guys.

Well, we wait all year long, and then in a blink of an eye it’s almost gone. Walton is already here and that means the motocross finale of the Rockstar Triple Crown is just a week away.

The Ladies West and East Champions are crowned, (Congrats to Avrie Berry and Isabelle Thibault) and now there is just the 250 and 450 championships left to hand out.

Dylan Wright leads the 250 points by 38 points. | Bigwave photo

In the 250 class, it has been The Dylan Wright Show all season long. He’s been dominant at times, and has ridden smart the entire series. This poor guy has dealt with penalties and bike malfunctions, but he hasn’t let up. He has ridden like a champion and acted like one as well.

Speaking of classy champions, defending champion Jess Pettis is back up to speed. Jess came in hurt and has worked his way back to the top. Unfortunately, there are only 2 motos left for Jess and his #1 plate. I would think Dylan will play it safe moto 1, but I can’t wait to see these two go at it in the final Moto. They have raced each other since amateurs, and I’m sure the respect is there for the two of them to just go at it.

I also think the hard pack dirt and big ruts will have a few racers licking their chops as we have been racing mostly sand tracks in the east. I don’t foresee any pro débuts happening, as the fastest Intermediates are already lining up.

Colton Facciotti leads 450 points by 14.

In the 450 class, the championship battle is quite a bit closer. 5-time champion Colton Facciotti looks to be on his way to #6. Mike Alessi and Phil Nicoletti will for sure have something to say about that.

Like I have said before…Colton deserves to go out on top, but I’d love to see him for 2 more years.

Unadilla is this weekend, and I know of 2 of our racers competing. Cade Clason will make his long-awaited return to AMA racing running the #280. Cade is having his best season to date, in my eyes, and should do pretty well in his return.

#280 Cade Clason will make his return to AMA racing at Unadilla for the first time since his suspension on Saturday. | Bigwave photo

Also, our good buddy Josh Cartwright is making the trip down. This, I believe, is Cartwright’s first attempt, and I think he will fit in just fine and score some points.

As for the week of Walton, there are a few kids you need to watch for. The Scott brothers, Sebastian Racine, Noah Viney, Jeremy McKie, Jamie Powell, and Preston Masciangelo to name a few.

The racing should be great, as always. When thinking of Walton, you have got to think you will get 1 mud moto, 1 dusty slick moto and 1 perfect moto as that is how she usually goes. Good luck to all of the competitors and be sure to have fun.

Kate Lees is driving from Saskatchewan by herself to race the TransCan. Safe travels, Kate. | Bigwave photo

That is it for me this week, but I’d like to give huge props to Kate Lees. Kate will be leaving Saskatchewan Sunday to drive all of the way to Walton in a pickup truck solo just to race her dirt bike. Don’t some of you guys wish your balls were as big as Kate’s?

Anyway, have a great weekend, and #smileforBC.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. Like I said in the opening, I can’t believe we’re getting set to head to Walton Raceway for a week of the TransCan and then the final round of motocross. But guess what? We are.

This year, I’m doing something I’ve never actually done before — staying in a trailer the entire week. At this point it seems like a great idea, but ask me again on Thursday.

Last week in Deschambault, Quebec, we were at the ECAN for a couple days checking out some of the fastest riders in the eastern region. Rider numbers were down, but the racing at the front of every class had the top kids going at it, so it made for some great racing. It was a nice prelude to what we can expect to see next week in Walton.

Who impressed me most (he asks himself as if being interviewed)? That’s pretty easy. #2 Sebastien Racine is the real deal and the future of Canadian Motocross.

Sebastien Racine was impressive at the ECAN and one to watch next week at the TransCan. | Bigwave photo

Sebastien is a young rider we’ve all watched move up from the tiny bikes to the little bikes. He’s now one of those kids who will freak you out on a Supermini. His battles on it in the Schoolboy 1 class were epic last week and had everyone running from fence to fence to see if he was going to be able to close in on all the 125’s out there. It was the most fun racing to watch.

#64 Ryder McNabb and #43 Noah Viney should make this a three-way battle for the 85 and Supermini titles. I watched Noah and Sebastien go at it at Sand Del Lee and it was great racing! Throw in #22 Preston Masciangelo and it’s the class I’m most looking forward to, as always.

#64 Ryder McNabb crushing it at Wild Rose MX in Calgary earlier this year. | Bigwave photo

Of course, the class that book-ends the TransCan is the MX2 Intermediate class. This is the class that showcases our “next big things” and it’s traditional to open and close the week with these guys.

I was really looking forward to watching #53 Bjorn Viney, #179 Cameron Wrozyna, #562 Jamie Powell, and #720 Jeremy McKie, and #81 Jake Piccolo go at it against each other all week, chasing the coveted Fox Instinct Bronze Boot award.

FYI: Did you know that Jetwerx head honcho, Justin Thompson, won the first-ever Bronze Boot in 1998? Well, he did.

Unfortunately, Bjorn just had his arm cast off yesterday and will only be there helping his little brother, Noah, out.

BC Intermediate #81 Jake Piccolo will add his name to the list of top Intermediate riders in Walton. | Bigwave photo

Cameron got back on the bike after his collarbone injury just before the ECAN and raced Pro day at Deschambault. The battles between Wrozyna, Powell, McKie and #427 Degan Palmer from Utah (all yellow-platers) were amazing! Somehow, they all ended up together last Saturday.

#474 Hunter Vaughan from the east coast and #170 Julien Benek from BC should be the other Intermediates gunning for podiums, so you can add their names to the list of riders to watch in the Intermediate classes.

It’s going to be good!

Eve Brodeur will race the Ladies class at the TransCan as well as Open Intermediate. | Bigwave photo

I’ve seen the Women’s class pre-entry list and I see Eve Brodeur‘s name but not 2019 Women’s East Champion, Isabelle Thibault’s. I see a few names on the list that I don’t recognize, but I don’t see the top ladies from the west on it. From what I can see, Eve is the speedster in this group. She’s also signed up for the Open Intermediate class.

Also, DMX along with Club MX will be awarding our annual ‘Total Devotion Award‘ to the rider we feel shows class and tenacity throughout the week of the TransCan.

We normally give out a pretty slick red flower pot with this award, but this year Ben Graves and the guys at Club have taken the time to have a “real” trophy made up to go along with the free week at their ever-expanding South Carolina facility.

Here’s a list of all previous winners of the award:

2005 Davey Fraser

2006 Ryan Millar

2007 Kyle McGlynn

2008 Zach Heydeman

2009 Nathan Bles

2011 Ty Shemko

2012 Dylan Wright

2013 Dallas Robertson

2014 Corey Sullivan

2015 Dan Tricco

2016 Tanner Ward

Cameron Wrozyna won the ‘DMX/Club MX Total Devotion Award’ in 2018.

2018 Cameron Wrozyna

Unless you’ve got a few hours to kill, I dare you to click on this link to see the complete list of past winners at the TransCan from Year 1: https://waltontranscan.ca/all-transcan-past-winners/

Any way you slice it, next week is going to be a blast! I’m still trying to figure out how we’re going to approach the nightly recap shows.

Last year, we had guests each night and didn’t really talk too much about the actual racing from that particular day. I think we may go to more of a live, nightly recap show.

Maybe, since he’s not racing this year, I’ll see if I can rope Bjorn Viney into cohosting with me each night, to get a current racer’s perspective on how things went that day. We’ll see if this mention pressures him into agreeing. I spoke to his dad, Ulf Viney, earlier today and he said yes. Haha.

Also, we won’t be having a live ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer‘ tonight, but will replace it by going live at the TransCan opening ceremonies on Monday night at 7:00pm Eastern/4:00pm Pacific.

Cole Thompson Update

#16 Cole Thompson update. | Bigwave photo

#16 Cole Thompson headed into Round 7 of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown as the points leader, going after his 2nd $100K first place prize. Unfortunately, he left Deschambault, Quebec, 25 points down in the chase for the biggest payday in Canadian Motocross.

He’s been fighting through a back issue the past few rounds and was making progress in the amount of pain he’s been trying to race and ride in.

After finishing 4th in moto 1 last week, he crashed hard on the 4th or 5th lap of moto 2.

Cole said, “I hit a hole weird in a high-speed section and swapped out.” He managed to get up and keep going but his bike was pretty bent up and he tipped over again a few corners later.

He decided to “pull in and called it a day.”

“There’s nothing I can do at this point, but anything can happen.” – Cole Thompson | Bigwave photo

The crash hurt his ankle and he hit his head pretty hard, but he said that he hasn’t had to go in and get anything looked at.

He’s taken the past few days off the bike and will get back on it next week in preparation for the final round of Motocross at Walton Raceway.

He said he suffered no concussion but that he’s still dealing with his back issue.

This 2nd moto DNF means the Red Bull Thor KTM rider has fallen 25 points behind #54 in the race for the $100K Triple Crown money chase and now sits 4th in the MX series, 67 points out of 1st place.

Cole said, “There’s nothing I can do at this point,” but that “anything can happen.”

Good luck getting yourself back to speed, Cole.

We all know Cole thrives on the indoor circuits and will, no doubt, be looking to make up points as we head to Montreal, Quebec City, and Hamilton for the Supercross portion of the series.

Jared Stock at the WORCS race in Washington State for DMX and KTM Canada. | KTM photo

Jared Stock has sent over his very detailed story from his most recent trip to Washington State for DMX and KTM Canada where he got to check out the new 2020 fuel-injected (TPI) KTM 2-strokes and even raced the WORCS Enduro round at Greys Harbor OVR track.

It’s a great story and I’ll be sure to get it up on the site as soon as I press

“GO” on this Update.

Thanks for doing a great job and always representing yourself and us with class, Jared. Let’s see where we can send you next! How about you do the 2020 Erzberg Rodeo?

By the way, did you know Canadian Trystan Hart took 14th overall at the race this year? Check out these highlights:

OK, I’m about to take a weekend away from the races to be ready for this long week coming up. I’m not sure what we’re going to do, but I’m betting some beach volleyball will be played and some Sneaky Weasel Beer may be sipped.

Have a great weekend, everyone, and we’ll see you all week from Walton Raceway!