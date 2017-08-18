Frid’Eh Update #34 Presented by KTM Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #34 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update. This one marks the end of the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals, so Vincent Lauzon gets the honour of being the subject of what could be a memorable week in Canadian Motocross history. Big changes are in the air, but we’ll get to that later.

Here’s a look at Vincent’s 2017 season that started at round 5 at Gopher Dunes:

Vincent raced the final 6 rounds and started to come on strong as we neared the end, with a best overall of 12th at Deschambault. We grabbed him for a chat to get to know him a little better and find out what he thought of his season and what his plans for the future are:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Vincent. We haven’t really spoken much in the past, so would you mind telling everyone a little bit about yourself? Where are you from? How did you get into motocross? What year did you turn Pro?

I’m 21 and I’ve been racing for 14 years. I just completed my 3rd Pro season. It all started on a PW50 because my father used to race when he was a kid and he wanted to introduce me to the sport and pass along his longtime passion for motocross. I’ve been hooked ever since.

Your Intermediate year, who were you racing against mostly? How did your Walton TransCan Intermediate year go?

My second year as an Intermediate was one of my best years of racing! I raced the Quebec Provincials with guys like Joey Paul, Guillaume St-Cyr, JC Bujold and Nicolas Lavallé. It was also my first year working as a carpenter full-time, so I didn’t get to have the time off to go to Walton, unfortunately.

I remember racing the Deschambault ECAN though and won all the MX2 Intermediate races for the championship and also went 4-2-2 in MX3 for 2nd overall – it was a memorable 3 days. Then on the Sunday after the ECAN I raced the MX2 Nationals as a Pro-Am and did pretty good for my first ever Pro race.

How did you do when you first turned Pro? Do you remember much about that summer? What was your best race that year?

I don’t remember much about my first Pro year. It was more of an adaptation year and getting my feet wet. I ended with a National number of 52, so it must not have been that bad!

Who did you grow up racing against (Supermini and way back then)?

I would say Michael Dasilva is the rider I raced the most with starting from the PW50 class and still race with him to this day after 14 years!

OK, let’s talk about this season. You joined the season at Gopher Dunes. Your best finishes were the last two rounds at Deschambault and RJ’s. What was your favourite race?

Well, Gopher Dunes. I wasn’t ready for the 30 minute motos at all! I also had to race the first 2 rounds with the stock suspension and it was really tough on the body trying to go fast for 30 minutes in these conditions!

I build houses as a living and June is one of our biggest month and working 45-55 hours a week doesn’t allow any free time to go out and practice. I did the best I could with what I had.

At Deschambault (my favourite track) we were back from a 2-week vacation and racing the maritime rounds and I felt really good on my KTM and on the track. I always do great over there and had my first top 10 with a 9th place in the first moto. The second moto, I crashed off the start and I went from last place to a 17th place for a 12th overall.

You finished tied for 21st in MX2. Are you happy with that result?

Yes, I’m happy. Considering I don’t train down south in the winter and I work full-time, a 21st overall is satisfying enough for me. If could just get better starts I could do better results but I have to be at work at 6AM every Monday morning, so I’m a little too cautious off the starts – I can’t afford to get hurt. I keep thinking on how I would do if I could put all into it, and train full-time for a couple of months before the season starts.

Did you learn anything that you can do better for next year?

Work on my starts. My race day mechanic, Sylvain (Brodeur) (Eve’s father), keeps telling me how crappy my technique is, but we don’t get to go out and practice it before race day.

What I’ve learned? Well, I’m still learning every time I’m out on the track and I always try to be faster lap after lap. My realistic goal for next year is to improve my 21st place finish! I prefer to set small goals and achieve them rather than setting too large goal and be disappointed.

What’s next for you?

We have 3 Provincial races left and then I’ll get back to my daily off-season grind of working and hanging out with friends.

What do you do when you’re not riding?

I recently got my road motorcycle license and bought a KTM Duke 390. I really enjoy going on a ride with friends. Other than that is the usual work stuff.

Will you race the entire series next season?

I don’t think I will be able to do the entire series because of work. I can’t live off of racing motocross and I’ve got many projects for the future outside of MX. But on the other hand, it would be a dream, so we never know what the future holds!

OK, good luck with your next venture. Who would you like to thank?

A lot of people are behind me! I’d like to start by thanking my dad. Motovan with the Blackrider program helped me so much, JSR at KTM Canada, Mathias Marine Sport, Ventilation Benoît Leveille, Motoexperts, TCX boots, Shoei, Five Advanced Glove, Motul, Shot Race Gear, Dunlop, Hitcase, SixS, EVS, Scott, Blade, Torc1, DID, Bolt, and Sylvain Brodeur, my raceday mechanic, and everyone else who supports me.

Carpenter by day, Pro motocross racer by weekend. You’ve really got to respect a racer who works that hard during the week and then manages to line up and compete on the weekends. We’re a huge country but a rather small industry and stories like these are not exactly rare in our sport here in Canada. Congratulations on a solid season, Vincent. Thanks for taking the time to talk with us today…now get back to work!

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, everyone. Can you believe that our 10-race National series has come and gone already? It seems like just yesterday Andy White, Bigwave Billy and I were doing our preseason podcast and I was calling Shawn Maffenbeier for a solid 11th place finish.

The action started off hot in the west with Maffenbeier winning the MX2 overall and Dillian Epstein shocking a lot of people winning the first MX1 moto of the season. Since then, we had multiple moto and overall winners in both classes. We had lots of excitement all season long as riders were docked positions, riders got hurt, and the red plate swapped hands a few times in both classes. We had riders step up in both classes, riders re-establish themselves, and even a few riders show that it may be time to pack it in. All in all, it was a great season in both classes. I will be doing my end of season report card, so keep your eyes peeled for it.

2018 Top 50 Numbers (unofficial)

1. Matt Goerke 520 2. Christophe Pourcel 517 3. Colton Facciotti 479 4. Mike Alessi 432 5. Tyler Medaglia 405 6. Kyle Chisholm 380 7. Dillan Epstein 349 8. Tim Tremblay 334 9. Cade Clason 320 10. Keylan Meston 266 11. Shawn Maffenbeier 468 12. Dylan Wright 424 14. Ryan Surratt 423 15. Jacob Hayes 361 16. Jess Pettis 334 17. Casey Keast 320 18. Josh Osby 307 19. Hayden Halstead 306 20. Cole Thompson 298 21. Davey Fraser 281 22. Ryan Lalonde 248 23. Brock Leitner 243 24. Jason Benny 208 25. Michael Fowler 199 26. Nathan Bles 195 27. JC Bujold 176 28. Ryan Millar 174 29. Jeremy Pronovost 167 30. Drew Roberts 156 31. Jesse Wentland 148 32. Scott Champion 145 33. Jonah Brittons 140 34. Taylor Arsenault 138 35. DJ Burmey 134 36. Bobby Piazza 113 37. Eric Jeffery 111 38. Guillaume St-Cyr 110 39. Vincent Lauzon 110 40. Tallon Lafountaine 106 41. Jared Petruska 96 42. 424 Jonathan Mayzak 90 43. Kaven Benoit 86 44. Ryan Dowd 85 45. Jeremy Medaglia 84 46. Derek Ouimet 79 47. Joey Paul 77 48. Kein Denzler 75 49. Kyle Swanson 70 50. William Crete 68

Women’s East MX Nationals – A Rant

Now it’s rant time. I’ve been bitching all season long about the poor ladies turnout for the Nationals. First of all, before everyone is out to get me, please remember that I am a supporter of women’s moto. I do believe there is a place for and that we need a Women’s B class. But we need to push these girls out when they are ready. We have too many lifetime B class racers, and too many multi-time B class champions.

The truth is, some girls will never graduate from the B class. I’m cool with that. They are out there having fun riding their dirt bike and racing. That, I think, is awesome. The B class is also a great place for girls of all ages to get their feet wet, and not being scared out of the sport because they have to race a monster like Kennedy Lutz or Eve Brodeur. But what really pisses me off is the sandbaggers that continue to win or challenge for wins in the B class year after year. I know you need to walk before you run, but come on ladies…. give somebody else a chance to win before moving up.

And it’s not just the girls. It’s also a few of the dads. I’m sorry that your career just never materialized, dad, but do the right thing and move your daughter up. If your daughters are as great as you are telling your work buddies, or how she is made out to look on social media, it’s time to move on.

At Loretta Lynn’s, you are allowed to race the C class one time. Injuries, time off, bike issues, they don’t care. Even if you race there on 50s, 65s, anything, you can’t race the C class after you have been there once.

I received a text after my Women’s McTHOUGHTS this week from a father. He told me his daughter lined up at the National at RJ’s to boost the numbers and support the series. I respect that. But, she has now been DQ’d from her Rama series in the B class because she raced a faster series. First of all, I have no idea what the Rama series is, or where they are. No disrespect to the rider but someone from that club needs to look at the results and lap times.

Part 2 of my rant… part of the problem comes from riders, proud parents and some poor media people calling the Women’s Nationals a “Pro” National. It’s not! And to be brutally honest, it probably won’t ever be because of the lack of improvements of the mass. Yes, the top few girls have a Pro license and a few others could get one. That is it. This is a National series open to anyone who signs up on time. Heck, we even had a TTR trail bike line up. ( nothing against the Yamaha TTR, I wish I had one).

I say the same thing about the beginner class for the boys. If someone is dominating it from start to finish, you’re not a beginner. A lot of our racers, and just casual riders, get involved in the sport by showing up at a National or local race to spectate. If I were a new female rider looking to get my feet wet by racing, the thought of getting lapped numerous times by Lutz or Brodeur would scare the shit out of me. This is where the B class is needed. But if I were to line up and get destroyed by a multi-time B class champion, that too would push me away.

Let’s face it, multi-time and B Champion or Beginner champion just don’t belong together. I’m pretty sure they used to not even give out a number 1 plate at Walton for the beginners. Then the class was changed to Junior B. For women’s moto in general to grow, the girls need to support the series. They need to show up and race, plain and simple. It’s only four rounds, ladies. You don’t have to do all 4, but at least make it out to your local National.

Jetwerx Press Conference

Now on to some pretty big news. On Monday at a press conference in Barrie, Ontario, Justin Thompson and his Jetwerx crew announced their plans for 2018. On their schedule is 6 Arenacross races then 8 Motocross races followed by 3 Supercross races.

In my opinion, the biggest news of the meeting was when Mike Kelso from Rockstar said, “We’re here today, so I think it’s apparent where we stand,” when asked about 2018. There is still a lot of work to be done before this series becomes a reality. Can they do it? I believe they can.

So what happens now to Stally (Mark Stallybrass) and his CMRC? First of all, the CMRC gave a great season of racing and has given us a great product for 25 years. Could it have been better, of course. Everything can always be better. But we have to remember the good, and honestly thank Mark and his staff for an opportunity to be part of his National series. I’m in no way saying that they are done, I really don’t know. One thing is clear though, two competing national series will hurt the sport in 2018, if it should somehow happen. Stally is a smart businessman and it will be very interesting to see his next move. Only time will tell.

Team Canada MXON

Have you donated to Team Canada Motocross of Nations, or bought a raffle ticket, yet? Well, you should, and there is still plenty of time to help get the guys everything they need to represent us at the highest level. Kourtney Lloyd did a great job in her rookie season as team manager, and I honestly expect her and her program to get better and better.

That’s it for me this week. Good luck to Dylan Wright as he races Budds Creek this weekend. Congrats Dylan on having the balls to get out of your comfort zone and race with the best. A big Happy Birthday shoutout to our dear friend Claudie Lapointe at KTM Canada. Have a great day, Claudie, and don’t waste too much time cleaning my new KTM test bike on your birthday. I’ll see you again next week, and don’t forget to #smileforBC and #liftwithscott.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. That was one heck of a rant you went on there. I think we all know you’re not trying to piss anyone off with what you said. I think the biggest bit about that is the RAMA (?) motocross situation. (I Googled it and can’t find out anything about it.) Can someone please let them know that the Women’s MX National series is not a Pro series and it is open to riders of all abilities. There is no way that it should result in someone being DQ’d from their series over there. If anyone has a number or contact information, I have no problem getting in touch with them on your behalf. Email me at Billy@directmotocross.com.

2017 ISDE | August 28-September 2

The 2017 ISDE gets started next week, August 28-Sept2, and we have Team Canada ISDE on their way to take part.

If you’d like to follow along with the action, there are a couple good ways to do so:

Team Canada ISDE FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TeamCanadaIsde/

Team Canada ISDE INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/canadian_isde/

The official website changes each year as the event moves around. Here is this year’s website: https://www.isde-france-2017.com/

Team Canada

FIM JUNIOR WORLD TROPHY

• Jamie Baskerville, Meaford, Ontario

• Ryder Heacock, Pontypool, Ontario

• Jarred Jonker, Brockville, Ontario

Manager – Derek Rockel

FIM WOMEN’S WORLD TROPHY

• Felicia Robichaud, Cornwall, Ontario

• Shelby Turner, Barons, Alberta

• Madi Watt, St. Paul, Alberta

Manager – Derek Rockel

FIM WORLD CUP FOR CLUB TEAMS

Team Quebec

• Theo Lepley, Pierrefonds, Quebec

• Andrew Sawyer-Tremblay, St-Mathieu de Beloeil, Quebec

• Patrick Tremblay, St-Mathieu de Beloeil, Quebec

Manager – Joel Lepley

Team Club #2 – name will follow

• Nathan Bles, Bayfield, Ontario (Nathan missed the last couple MX Nationals with a concussion but he is ready for the ISDE)

• Philippe Chaine, Chesterville, Quebec

• Tyler Medaglia, Brookfield, Nova Scotia

Manager – Guy Robichaud

FIM ENDURO VINTAGE TROPHY

Team Canada

• Frederick Beaudoin, Mercier, Quebec

• Lucien Caggiano, Ormstown, Quebec

• Thierry Lacombe, Beloeil, Quebec

Individual

• Joel Lepley, Pierrefonds, Quebec

CMRC Grand National Amateur Championship | August 17-20 at Whispering Pines

Motopark Huckabucka Slam | August 19-20

MMRS / AMO Madoc National | August 25-27

Dylan Wright Headed to Budds Creek this Weekend

That’s right, #14 Dylan Wright will put on the #223 and race the 250 class at Budds Creek this weekend. There are only 2 rounds left in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and Dylan wants to line up against the fastest riders as often as he can.

I spoke with his dad, Bill Wright, at RJ’s and he wondered why more riders didn’t do the last 2 AMA races once our series was finished. “How else are you going to get better?!” was his question. Good point.

We actually had all our bags packed last night and were ready to hop back into the #DMXVan for another road trip when we second-guessed our travel plans and then pulled the plug. There are just too many things going on in Canadian Moto this weekend to spend most of it driving, so we called it off.

We have a guy there who will be sending us some shots of Dylan as he works his way through Saturday just south of Washington, DC. How do you think he’ll do? Good luck, Dylan and team.

2017 Endurocross Starts Saturday in Las Vegas

2017 ENDUROCROSS SCHEDULE August 19 – Las Vegas, NV

September 23 – Reno, NV

September 30 – Denver, CO

October 14 – Everett, WA

October 28 – Phoenix, AZ

November 4 – Boise, ID

November 18 – Ontario, CA Watch it LIVE below:

Live timing and scoring: http://www.endurocross.com/live-timing-and-scoring

Shelby Turner will be lining up to race and then catching a flight straight over to France to get ready for the 2017 ISDE for Canada. She’s going to be busy! Good luck.

That will do it for this week. Have a great weekend and good luck wherever you’re lining up. ‘Faces at the Races‘ is up so be sure to give it a look when you get a chance.