Frid’Eh Update #36 Presented by KTM Canada

Frid’Eh Update #36 Presented by KTM Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Week #36 belongs to Alberta rider, Teren Gerber. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #36 of the DMX Frid’EH Update Presented by KTM Canada.

You know Teren Gerber from Coronation, Alberta, as the young ripper who traveled the entire season with his mom at his side, getting him ready for every moto in 2018. They were always in the same photos I took before the gates dropped.

Motocross is more of a team/family sport than a lot of people give it credit, and the Gerbers prove it.

Teren has done the entire series the past couple years, since turning Pro. He’s usually got a smile on his face and you can tell he just loves being at the races.

We’ve gotten to know him pretty well over the past couple seasons, and, even though he claims to like the “music” of Nickelback, we still like him.

Here’s a look at his 2019 Rockstar MX Nationals season:

We grabbed him for a chat to find out what he thought of his season and what he plans on doing in the future.

We grabbed Teren for a chat, so here’s your chance to get to know the Coronation, Alberta, rider a little better. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: OK, let’s give everyone a chance to get to know you a little. Where are you from, how old are you, and how did you get into Motocross in the first place?

Teren Gerber: Yeah, thanks, Billy, I am 19 years old and live in a small town called Coronation, Alberta. My dad has raced for a while and that’s who got me into racing.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 8. I just thought it looked cool when I was young so that’s why I ran it.

Do you remember your first race? Where and when was it and how did it go?

I was about 4 when I did my first race, so I can’t really remember it very well. All I know is that I wore a hockey chest protector and pink rubber boots. Haha

Teren played hockey, volleyball, and likes to snowboard in the winter. | Bigwave photo

Did or do you play any other sports?

When I was growing up through school I played hockey and volleyball. I also love snowboarding in the winter as well.

What was your favourite subject in school?

I’d have to say math. The only subject I was good at so that made time go a bit quicker.

Who did you come up racing against?

Josh Gedak, Rylan Bly and myself have always been pretty close in speed these last few years. Have had a few good battles with them!

Teren came up through the ranks battling riders like Josh Gedak and Rylan Bly. | Bigwave photo

OK, let’s talk about 2019. You traveled the entire MX series. Your best finish was 15th overall at round 1 in Calgary. Can you sum up your summer for us?

The racing side of things did not go so well. Started off the year really good in Calgary, getting my best finish with a 12th in moto 1. After that it was down hill. Just had bad luck for the rest of the West coast.

For the East coast, I didn’t feel like myself out there. Each race I felt like top 20 was where I belonged which was stressful. But I also have to remember top 20 was still full of gnarly dudes. Everyone was fast this year, I just know I had a bit more in me than my results showed.

You were traveling with a few characters in the east. Can you tell us any funny “road trip” stories? Who’s the biggest character in that crew?

Yeah this year’s group was a blast. Nothing but good times with them all. Lots of good stories with them. But I think everyone was pretty wild. Also a huge thank you to the Amyotte Family for letting us all stay at their house for a few weeks. One story that I like is how Tyler Gibbs is fully convinced that the new Kawasaki 450 comes stock with A-kit forks. Been quite a few arguments about that topic. Haha.

Teren and his mom are fixtures at the gate. | Bigwave photo

At what point did you lose all sense of what good music is? Just kidding. But seriously, are you really a Nickelback fan or was that just to bother me?

I actually grew up listening to Nickelback. The only cd’s my mom had was Nickelback and Shania Twain, so you can thank my mom for liking them. I haven’t listened to them for a while but once Kevin (Urqhart) played it again I was hooked. Haha.

Funny story: we were all thinking about getting Nickelback tee shirts for Walton. I bet you would of loved that!

At 19, there’s still hope for Teren’s musical tastes to develop and improve… | Bigwave photo

Like the old saying goes: There’s just no accounting for taste. Are you happy with how your summer went? What happened at Walton? What could you have done to improve on your results?

I’m disappointed in my results, for sure. I put in a lot of work down at ClubMX during the off season but couldn’t put it together. My riding in the west was really good, just had some bad luck. I finally started to ride good at Walton but ended up popping out my shoulder just after the halfway point in the first moto. I will just have to train hard for the future!

Will you be racing the SX series?

Sadly, I won’t. When they come to the west I will.

What have you been up to since the Pro MX season ended? Where do you work?

Ever since I got home I have been working. My dad owns a farm and harvest season started once I got back. Last couple days I have been in the swather pounding out some hours. I haven’t touched a bike since Walton but I’m itching to get back riding!

Hopefully, we see Teren at all the Nationals again in the future, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. | Bigwave photo

What are your winter and 2020 plans?

Right now I don’t have many plans, riding wise. I might go to school and I’m debating on getting ACL surgery soon because my knee has been bothering me for the last 2 years.

I’m hoping to race as much as possible next year but might not do the whole series again. But I’m hoping to do west coast for sure. I love racing and want to keep doing it for as long as possible.

OK, thanks for taking the time with us today, Teren. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

I would really like to thank my mom and dad for everything, Wyatt Ferris for putting up with me and helping me out on the East coast, A&E Racing, FRS suspension, League Pipeline, FXR, M7Designs, 100%, Tag Metals, ClubMX.

I feel like we all learned something, there. Thanks for talking with us this week, Teren, and we’ll still hope to see you at the entire MX series in 2020.

Week #36 is brought to you by KTM Canada.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, Guys.

I’m going to apologize right off the bat for my contribution this week. There is a wedding reception being held at my house this evening and I’m preparing for 85 people to be invading my personal space. You have no idea on how much I’m missing the races right now.

Everyone should be pretty deep into Supercross training. Some guys adapt very well, others look like their boots are on the wrong feet.

Watch for Jeff on his PRMX Addikt Kawasaki 450 at the Motopark Vet Nationals.

I will be lining up on my Team PR-MX Kawasaki on Sunday prepping for the Vet National at Motopark on September 28th. I guess this is where I call out our old friend Todd Kuli and see if we can get him off the couch long enough to get spanked on the moto track. I’m sure there is some sort of bet that could be made. If anyone has any ideas we’d love to hear them.

Jeff and Todd Kuli have been competitive with each other for years! | Bigwave 2010 photo

Kuli loves the off-road stuff, so maybe our friends at Yamaha, KTM, Kawasaki, or Husqvarna could line me up with an off-road race bike so we could make this a 2-part challenge?

Anyway, that’s all for me this week. Have a great weekend and #smileforBC.

BILLY RAINFORD

Short and sweet from Jeff is right! Good luck playing host tonight at the house.

This short off season has people twiddling their thumbs on the media side of things a little bit, but don’t worry, we’ll be back in action next weekend in Montreal for the Montreal Supercross.

The Moto Central Live Show is back next Friday night from the Montreal SX ‘Meet and Greet.’

Jeff and I will be there and we’ll be back in action with the Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer from the Meet and Greet Friday night at Olympic Stadium, assuming they let us and and can set up.

It’s been a while since we’ve set up and chatted moto with riders and industry folk! The live shows have turned into one of my favourite parts of going to the races and we want to keep the ball rolling into the future with bigger and better plans as we move forward.

Speaking of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Supercross Series, everyone heads into this 3-round equal in points for the lead with zero.

However, there’s one rider who is a little more equal than the rest as we get set to hit Montreal, Quebec City, and Hamilton — #19 Dylan Wright.

Dylan Wright is already your $10K Rockstar Triple Crown 250 winner for 2019. | Bigwave photo

Here’s why:

As you can see, Dylan has a 93-point lead in the chase for the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown $10000 prize.

With 3 SX races at 30 points each for the winner, Dylan has a 3-point cushion should he DNF every race and Tyler Medaglia win all 3. Dylan can’t be beaten!

Of course, one of the things we love about this Richmond, Ontario, native who now calls Quebec home is his desire to win every race he enters.

Dylan is not a rider who will mail these final three race in and take the money. No, that’s not in his DNA or wiring harness. He’ll be going for top spot each Saturday night.

He hit the ground hard last year at the Montreal SX so he’ll have that in the back of his mind as we get the indoor ball rolling, but don’t expect him to play it too safe.

Speculation is that he’s really hoping to race some Monster Energy AMA Supercross races in the very near future, so he’ll want to be honing his skills each and every time his wheels touch the dirt.

Jess Pettis is well out of contention for the Triple Crown cash (-182 points in 6th), but he’s proven he’s got the skills to win every race he enters in a Canadian SX, so watch for him to be trying to prove a point this fall.

In the 450 class, things look a little different. It’s not exactly a nail-biter, but there’s still a championship to decide in this one.

Phil Nicoletti has a 25-point lead over Cole Thompson in the race for the $100K Rockstar Triple Crown 450 money. | Bigwave photo

#54 Phil Nicoletti has a 25-point cushion on #16 Cole Thompson. The problem here is that Phil could run at 75% and roll around to 3 2nd place finishes and take the $100 000 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown money.

Fortunately, we’ll have a few ringers in Montreal to maybe get between our two riders competing in the entire series. From a fan’s perspective, I’m hoping this happens so we have something to stand for at the final round in Hamilton.

Malcolm Stewart, Justin Brayton, and Dean Wilson will be racing, so this should add the necessary mix to help stir the SX pot.

From www.gestev.com:

Elite riders plus a wide range of activities at motocross end-of-season party!

Supercross Mtl will treat motocross fans to a full-blown dirt bike festival on September 14, 2019 with a varied program that will have fans on the edge of their seats. In addition to the elite riders who will compete in the Triple Crown Rockstar Energy series, the thousands of fans packing the stands will get to watch ATV races, the amazing feats of Ben Milot, and the motocross stars who have thrilled visitors to the Olympic Stadium over the years, including Jean-Sébastien Roy. GESTEV is pulling out all the stops for the season’s-end spectacular at Parc olympique!

ATVs, freestyle and legends

20 drivers, mostly from Québec, will compete on the challenging Supercross Mtl track. There will be two qualifying rounds followed by a last-chance round. The 12 riders with the best times in the preliminary rounds will advance to the final.

Spectators will also be dazzled by a freestyle show featuring Ben Milot. Motocross freestyle legend Milot will be accompanied by riders from the Rockstar Energy Milot Land tour.

The Olympic Stadium has become a fixture on the motocross landscape. Many of the sport’s biggest names have thrilled audiences at the iconic Montréal venue. This year, Jean-Sébastien Roy will be back [Legends presentation] along with some of the other stars who have wowed spectators at the Big O over the years. This will be the stuff of memories for longstanding motocross fans at the venue.

A moto trial segment has also been added to the program this year. It’s a dramatic display in which riders with breathtaking control over their machines blur the lines between the ATV and motocross events.

Children will enjoy the Adrenaline Zone, featuring a mini-moto track, a wheelie simulator and inflatables. After the races, visitors can stay for an evening performance by the band The Rock Show.

Expanded amateur program for 2019

This year, the amateur segment is scheduled for the afternoon. 80 Québec riders in the Advanced 50cc (6-8 year-olds), 65cc (8-11 year-olds) and Supermini 85cc (12-15 year-olds) categories will get to compete at Olympic Stadium. There is also an open category for women on the program, with a maximum of 20 riders. In 2018, a total of 40 amateur riders participated.

To compete, amateur riders will have to qualify by racing in three Challenge Québec Motocross events: ECAN Deschambault from July 30 to August 2, XTown in Mirabel on August 25, and GAS-Issoudun on September 1.

Tickets still available!

Given the variety and calibre of the planned events, audiences can expect quite a show on September 14. Motocross fans can buy tickets starting at $43 ($34.50 for children) at ticketpro.ca. The Super Pass, which provides admission to the amateur qualifying sessions and final event, the Pro 250cc and 450cc practices and qualifying sessions, and the exhibition hall, is still available for only $19.50.

From the CMA website: www.motorcyclingcanada.ca

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

2020/2021 CMA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

August 26, 2019

ALL POSTS ARE OPEN

ZONE 1 – BRITISH COLUMBIA

ZONE 2 – ALBERTA

ZONE 3 – SASKATCHEWAN / MANITOBA

ZONE 4 – ONTARIO

ZONE 5 – QUEBEC

ZONE 6 – ATLANTIC

Candidates can only be nominated by CMA members residing in the same Zone of the candidate.

Candidates must meet the terms of Section A of the Selection Criteria for the Nomination of Directors to be Elected.

Selection Criteria is attached together with the Nomination Form and Candidate Information Form.

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF NOMINATIONS IS SEPTEMBER 24, 2019

AND MUST BE SENT VIA ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:

Fax: (905) 522-5716

Email: results.cma@bellnet.ca

Mail: CMA, 605 James Street North, 4th Floor, Hamilton, Ontario, L8L 1J9

2019 ISDE Portugal | November 11-16

And to some, this looks like fun…

You can follow along with the Team Canada ISDE updates at their Facebook page and on their website at SixDaysCanada.org.

If you are so inclined, you can donate to the cause HERE.

These short down times in the season are great to let your batteries recharge and make sure that fire is still burning hot.

That’s never a problem for me. In these times away from the Pro series, I always try to find a race to attend to shoot some photos, videos, and do some interviews.

If I can’t find a race, I end up scouring old hard drives for some cool old memories or sitting in the living room and watching an old ‘The Great Outdoors‘ video or whatever I happen to click when I simply type “motocross” in the YouTube search bar.

I found myself doing that the past couple evenings and wanted to give a shout out to Troy Adamitis for putting together some pretty amazing pieces of Motocross history.

If you’re too young to know what these even are, you’re in luck. They can now all be found on YouTube. Do yourself a. favour and check them out.

It sounds like I may be heading to a fairly local Supercross practice track to shoot some photos and video this weekend, so watch for that on Monday.

Have a great weekend, everyone. Thanks for your continued support.