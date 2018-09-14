Frid’Eh Update #37 Presented by Inline Metal

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford.



Hello, and welcome to week #37 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by ________. This week, we find ourselves headed back to Montreal for the first Montreal Supercross since 2012 — that’s a big deal for the industry here in Canada!

In 2018, #37 should have been DJ Burmey, but he was injured early in the season and we never got to see him line up when the Rockstar Nationals fired up out west. He’s back on a bike now and has been racing locally.

We got in touch with him to find out what happened and what he’s been doing since his injury. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, DJ. Can we start at the beginning and ask you how old you are, where you’re from, and how you got into Motocross in the first place?

DJ Burmey: Hey, Billy, I’m 18 and I’m from a small town just North of Winnipeg called Narol, Manitoba. I was 3 when I asked for a dirt bike because my dad raced when he was young, and my sister always asked for one. My dad told me I had to learn how to ride a bicycle first and then he would buy me one. So that day I went outside and learned how to ride my bike and he surprised me the very next day with a PW50. The PW50 only lasted a month before I needed more power.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was #4 — Ricky Carmichael, of course!

How was your amateur career? Who did you come up racing against?

My amateur career was good. There was always competition, no matter where I went. I grew up racing against Kyle Biro and Kennedy Lutz at the amateur nationals that I attended. We had some good battles back then.

What year did you turn Pro and how did it go for you?

I was 15 when I went Pro. It was a big jump for me starting in 2015 with Gopher Dunes and Sand Del Lee that year. I learned that I had the speed, just not the consistency for the results. In 2016, I did the west coast with the exceptions of Regina where my sister, Jamie Burmey, had gotten into her big accident, doing quite a number on herself.

Can you take us through your 2017 season? How did you finish up the Nationals and what was your highlight of that summer?

In my 2017 season, it was the first year that I had done the whole national circuit and it went quite well. I had some ups and some downs and a lot was learned from it. I finished 16th in MX2, and number 37 for the 2018 season. My highest finish was moto 2 at Turo when I went from 22nd up to 9th, making that my first time ever placing in the top 10.

We didn’t see you this summer because you had an injury. Can you take us through that and tell us what happened and how your rehab/recovery was?

On December 1st, 2017, I went down to Wisconsin with a buddy to practice at the indoor riding facility called Cedar Lake Arena. I got thrown over the bars in the Supercross whoops, causing me to go head first into one of the faces. Thankfully, I was wearing my Bell Moto 9 Flex helmet which had taken the brunt of the impact on my head causing it to crack at the stress points, saving my brain.

I broke my left collarbone, 4 ribs, my left zygomatic arch at the jaw joint, burst fractured my C7, compression fractured T1-T5, and punctured both lungs.

It wasn’t until one week later that doctors discovered my C7 fracture was very unstable. Shortly after the news, I flew out to Germany for surgery on my C7 and collarbone. It was 12 weeks of recovery time before I was able to start my physiotherapy and get into the gym to get my muscle back. Dr. Illerhaus told me that if I healed properly 6 months post-surgery, I would be good to go and ride.

At first I wasn’t sure if I was going to get back into riding and racing, but in the springtime when I started prepping my family’s motocross track out in Zhoda, MB (ZhodaMX) I got the itch to ride again. Once I got the go-ahead to ride, I got back on the bike.

There have been a couple rough injuries at the Burmey house the past couple years, haven’t there!? Is everyone good now?

Yes, there have been a few rough ones (Laughs), but we are all healing great and coming back stronger than ever. Jamie crashed in practice at the Regina Women’s National in 2016. She is still seeing an Athletic Therapist and trains with a personal trainer after breaking both femurs and sustaining multiple fractures to her pelvis.

I lurked your Instagram page and see that you’re back at it and racing again. What have you been up to, racing-wise?

Yep…I’m surprised and extremely happy that I’m back. I’ve been racing locally in both 250 Pro and 450 Pro with the Manitoba Motocross Association, getting back both my speed and endurance, and most importantly, working on my mental game. I’m riding without the intense pressure of the national circuit. I’ll see how the rest of the season goes before I make any decisions for next year.

What are your plans for the rest of this season?

I’m going to finish the rest of the local Manitoba series. We’ll see if I end up going down South during the winter.

What are your off-season/winter plans?

Working, and, if I get time off, go down South and see what I can do. I work for the family snow removal company so taking off the winter is kind of difficult.

Will we see you racing the Nationals again next year? The Arenacross series?

Not too sure about the Arenacross, but I’d like to do the Motocross series. I need to make sure that I’m 100% mentally prepared.

What do you want to be doing in 5 years? How about in 10?

I can’t really say… I mean, I live for motocross, it’s in my blood, but I live in the moment. I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow(Laughs).

What do you do for fun when you’re not riding, training, or racing?

Snowmobiling, fishing, ice-fishing, hanging with friends, relaxing, off-roading.

OK, good luck with the rest of the fall racing. Who would you like to thank?

My family and girlfriend for all of their support, Chris Mellon from TWOZEROFOUR Skateshop, Capitol Motosports, Wildwood Motosports, Good1 Concepts, FMF Racing, Dart Farms, Fox Racing Canada, Millenium Technologies, ZhodaMX, for sticking by me. A special thanks to my mechanic Les Barton and my dad.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday.

Montreal Supercross

We are on our way to Montreal. Yes, it is finally back. The Montreal Supercross was always one of my favourite events of the season. It always offered great racing action, but it also was a place where teams and riders could let up a little. Some people actually took more to the party than the actual racing, but to each their own.

This year, we are back for the first time since 2012, and, for the rebirth of the event, we have some serious star power. What makes this even more special is the fact that the top two challengers for the 100k Triple Crown are only 5 points apart. Cole Thompson leads Colton Facciotti by a mere 5 points. With only 4 SX rounds, and this many top invited racers, the championship could go either way.

The big question now is…. who wins Montreal? Some would say Malcolm Stewart is a strong favourite, and that may be hard to argue. But we can’t forget names like Alex Martin (on a 250f), Colt Nichols, RJ Hampshire, Cole Thompson, Colton Facciotti, and Josh Hansen, to name a few.

I feel starts are going to be huge, and I feel like nobody will win all 3 mains, but that makes it much more exciting. Predictions are usually hard for me, and rarely am I right, but I feel very strong about my picks this weekend. I also think we will see a very good Josh Hansen. Our good friend Robbie Feder has been working for Lil’ Hanny over the last few years and I think they will do big things Saturday night.

On the side, I have a nice little “warm beer” bet with Bigwave that Hanny lands on the podium. Will Hanny force Bigwave to drink warm beer again like that bet he lost many years ago (also on Hansen)? I sure hope so.

For the 250 class, I honestly think Jess Pettis will be very dominant, and his dream season will continue. Dylan Wright has been putting in the work, and should be on the box for sure. I think Joey Crown will also be very good this weekend as he needs to show his indoor skills if he wants to secure a ride down south. Here are my predictions for Saturday night:

450 Class

1st Malcolm Stewart

2nd Colt Nichols

3rd Josh Hansen

4th RJ Hampsire

5th Alex Martin

250 Class

1st Jess Pettis

2nd Dylan Wright

3rd Joey Crown

Women

1st Eve Brodeur

2nd Sarah-Kim Villeneuve

3rd Cindy Trudel

That’s it for me, Montreal is calling our names. Have a great weekend and we will see you at the Big O. #smileforBC

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. If I lose another bet on Josh Hansen, I’m hanging up my betting shoes! Hey, you know what I’m pumped about this week? The return of one of the original DMX guys, Mr. Danny Brault. Danny is one of the most passionate motocross guys you’re ever going to meet. Fortunately, he’s more than capable of turning that unbridled enthusiasm into coherent sentences — Danny is a solid writer.

So, when we spoke this week about the possibility of having him back in the Direct Motocross fold, we both agreed that it was a great idea…and that we really need the help. This guy even took Journalism in school! I’m always tripping over people who want to go places and take photos for DMX, but nobody wants to write. Danny is different that way, and that’s a key ingredient necessary to keep us moving forward. Let me just say that I’m super Dungey pumped to have Danny’s contributions here on the site, and I think you all will be too.

Welcome home, Danny. Oh, and, no pressure…

Of course, the other big industry news has to do with what Jeff was already talking about — The Montreal Supercross.

We haven’t been back to Montreal since 2012! That actually surprised me when it was pointed out to me. Little kids who were only 10 back then are now old enough to drive themselves there! That’s crazy.

I had a long talk with the founder of Gestev (the Montreal Supercross is their baby), Patrice Drouin, and he had a lot to say. My plan was to actually type this into a full story, then I started running out of time so I was just going to type it word for word, and now I’ve completely run out of time, so I’m going to post the actual audio interview here.

Like I said, this wasn’t the plan, so I’m sorry that it doesn’t have a splashy intro and that the beginning is a little embarrassing, but, here we go. I also hope neither of us said anything we weren’t supposed to…

I got the word that the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha and GDR Fox Racing Honda guys were going to be at Gopher Dunes on Wednesday finalizing preparations for Montreal, so I hopped in the #DMXVan and headed over to catch Phil Nicoletti on his new ride. Check out some video here:

We also sat down on the Tailgate and chatted for a while:

I’m also looking forward to the Amateur racing in Montreal.

Women will have their own class for the first time on the main night with Eve Brodeur, and the Intermediate class should be a great one with riders like #20 Jeremy McKie moving up to the class to take on riders like #53 Bjorn Viney. It should be a very entertaining night of racing!

I just realized our schedule should put us in Montreal right around the middle of Friday afternoon rush hour, so my enthusiasm just took a bit of a hit, but we’ll be fine.

Endurocross

The Endurocross series is back in action again this week, and that means defending champion Shelby Turner will be back on the track. She finished 2nd at round 1 a few weeks ago, but should be even more ready this time to defend her title.

There were a ton of Canadians at round 1, so good luck to everyone this weekend.

Costa Mesa, CA | September 15th Top EnduroCross racers are coming to the OC Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa, CA for a night of racing action fit for the whole family. Experience EnduroCross – off-road motorcycle racing on a custom track filled with insane obstacles including rocks, boulders, logs, sand, mud, giant tires and even a water crossing. It’s the toughest two-wheel racing on the planet – blending elements of extreme off-road racing into an exciting Supercross-style course. A crowd favorite, the “No Joke Lane” obstacle returns to the 2018 EnduroCross course – every pro rider must navigate this gnarly obstacle at least once to have a chance to win.

Team Canada MXON Fundraiser Raffle

