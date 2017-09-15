Frid’Eh Update #38 Presented by Fly Racing

Frid’Eh Update #38 Presented by Fly Racing

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to the 38th week of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Fly Racing. Tim Tremblay has never been short on skill. It seems we get a breakthrough performance from him every summer. In 2017, he got his chance to race the entire series on a factory team with little else to worry about than going faster on race day.

Tim raced all 10 rounds of the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals and finished the MX1 class 8th in points, with best finishes of 6th overall at both Gopher Dunes and Deschambault.

Tim is no ‘one-trick pony’ and can be found racing at the highest level of Snocross every winter. Truth be told, Snocross is what puts food on the table and a roof over the head of fiancé and 2 children. I got the chance to watch him race at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado, last winter and you can tell that is where his bread is truly buttered.

Here’s a look at Tim’s results from this past summer:

We got in touch with Tim to talk about both his summer and winter jobs:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Tim. Can we start off by telling people a little about your entry into motocross. How did you get started in mx? Tim Tremblay: My dad and I started riding when I was 6 as a hobby. We were riding for fun once in a while in sand pits or trails riding. Then, at age 12 we started riding and racing on real mx tracks at the regionals where I grew up.

You finally got your chance on a factory team this past summer and did the entire series. What did you think of the tracks out west? Racing for Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha was awesome. I had a lot of fun with a good group of people. I liked the tracks on the west coast. Prince George was probably my favourite. I’m not the best on those hard pack tracks with ruts but I thought it was good overall.

Your best finishes were on the sand tracks of Gopher Dunes and Deschambault. What is your favourite track on the circuit? Obviously, I like sand tracks and I usually do a little better on those. You named my 2 favourite tracks – Deschambault and Gopher Dunes. We got unlucky a little at Deschambault because of so much rain this year. It would have been nice to hit that track on good conditions.

What track did you find yourself struggling with? Which one did you not enjoy? I don’t think I could pick one track that I didn’t enjoy. There are always good and bad things about tracks. The one I struggled the most was probably Barrie, not because I didn’t like it more because I was sick and feeling really bad on the bike.

You finished 8th overall in MX1. Are you happy with that? Is that where you thought you’d be? Finishing 8th overall doesn’t make me happy. I’m coming from Snocross that I’m battling for wins every race. I understand it’s completely a different sport and those guys are really good at it. But when you have that mentality it’s hard to be not up front. Yes, I would have liked to have done better but I think that is where I belong this year. I really struggled with arm pump all year and I think it hurt me a lot.

What did you get up to after the series finished in August? I took a little time off the bike. I did start my Snocross training camp a week after Barrie, and I obviously spent some times with my girlfriend and kids.

You’re a 2-season racer. You’ll surely be getting ready to start preparing for the Snocross season, right? How did last winter go for you?

Yes, I’m a busy guy. I have been training at the gym for a while now preparing for Snocross. I’m still riding dirt bike as well to keep in riding shape and I have been using my Marin mountain bike lately. I really enjoy doing that.

Last year was great for me. My best finish was a first place. I finished 5th at X Games last year. I got taken out on the start. I went from last to 5th. The track was really small and hard to pass. In my championship, I was leading the points until the last weekend. I had a mechanical while leading a race. I had one lap to go but I DNF’d that one costing a lot of points. I ended up losing the championship the last day to finish 2nd overall.

Wow, that’s heart-breaking! How important is a good finish at the X Games for your season? I think it can help with sponsorship because of the media covering that event. I don’t think it’s the end of the world if you don’t do good because it’s only a one-day event for us and not in the championship. But if you win it then it could help.

That course was not very exciting last year in Aspen. Have the riders and teams let their thoughts be heard for this coming X Games? (Laughs) That was the worst X Games track that I ever raced. It was 18 seconds a lap. Everybody – riders and teams – were not happy with the situation. We are not going back this year, there is no Snocross this year at X Games.

When will you put the bikes away and get on a sled? I will put the bike away the day before I will get to ride on the snow with my sled.

When does your Snocross series start? November 25th is the first race.

What are your plans for next summer? That is a tough one to answer, but I’m putting my boots away. I don’t want to race a full series in the summertime anymore. I want to spend more time home with my family. It is very hard to be away all winter and all summer. I might do some bike testing with OTSFF.

How many more years of Pro racing do you have in you? Motocross, that was my last one. Snocross, I will try to go for a couple more years. As long as I’m battling up front, I will keep doing it.

OK, thanks for the chat today. Good luck this winter. Who would you like to thank? Thanks, Billy. I want to thank André Laurin who gave me this opportunity this year, Steve, Chris, Scott, Matt, Rene, Monique, Keith, Brad, Jimmy, my family, everybody that I forgot or don’t remember their name, Yamaha, Rockstar Energy, OTSFF, FC Suspension, Motooption, Fly Racing, Pirelli, FMF, Bell Helmets, Motosport SC, Oakley, CTi, Alpinestars, Rekluse, Odi, Motul, Cycra, Flu Designs, CMRC.



JEFF McCONKEY

Jeff will be taking his final Mulligan of 2017. He’s been spinning laps all day on the new Yamaha’s so we’ll cut him the same slack I’m about to ask you for, myself…

BILLY RAINFORD

I just heard people don’t really like it when we cut things short because of our travel schedules. Well, this week we find ourselves at Motopark for the 2018 Yamaha YZ Media Day. I hate to have to tell you this, but I’m typing this from the side of the track hurrying to get my chance at one of the new bikes again, so cut me some slack!

The YZ450F is an all-new bike for 2018 and even has electric start and no kick starter. It is an amazing bike this year and will make every rider, from beginner to Pro happy. The YZ250F gets what Yamaha loves to call, “Bold new graphics.” Fortunately, the 2017 was a great bike, so not too many people should have a problem with the fact that they still get the same bike. Anyway, we’ll have a full report up on the site as soon as we can.

I’m waiting for the annual, “Zeb vs. Iain 125 2-Stroke Battle” to happen. Actually, there’s a chance Iain is leaving, so the footage I grabbed of him tearing the place up on the tiddler will have to do this time.

Anyway, Yamaha Motor Canada will have the bikes available until around 4pm today, so I’m already skating on thin ice here. We’ll keep it short this week so we can actually get out on the track and ride the new bikes. It will also give me a chance to snag some video and photos to post on the site. Thank you for the invite, Yamaha. It’s been a great day, so far.

Gopher Dunes Sandstorm this Weekend

If you’re wondering where I’ll be this weekend, I’ll be at the Arenacross portion of the weekend at the Gopher Dunes Sandstorm Saturday. I went last year and it was a great way to watch some racing on a track you barely have to turn your head to catch all the action. They’re also having the Shift Holeshot Challenge Saturday night after the racing, so that should be fun.

Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing riders, Colton Facciotti, Dylan Wright, and Austin Watling should all be on the line, so you’ll want to be there to see it, if you can make it.

Don’t miss our 9th annual Sandstorm race on September 16th and 17th.

Saturday will feature an afternoon arenacross race followed by a pit bike race and finish out the night with the Shift Holeshot challenge under the lights!

Sunday will be a full Motocross schedule which will also include vintage classes and ATV classes. There will be a best whip competition at half time.

There will be open practice on Saturday morning from 10am to 1pm for $20. This will be for main track and peewee track only.

Event details:

Weekend Gate Fees:

$10 for adults

$7 under 12

Free under 5

$15 camping per vehicle

Entry fees

$25 per class AX Saturday

$30 first class MX Sunday

$20 second class MX Sunday

$10 third class MX Sunday

Pit bike race – Free

Shift Holeshot Challenge – Free

Best whip competition – Free (limited space)

Saturday Arenacross

Classes:

50cc

65cc

Supermini

Junior

Intermediate

Pro

Vet (Plus 35)

Ladies

Schedule:

Sign-In 11:30am – 1:30pm

Riders Meeting 1:30pm

Practice 1:45pm – 2:45pm (5 minute practices)

Track Maintenance 2:45pm – 3:15pm

Racing 3:15pm – 7pm (Heats 5 minutes, Motos and finals 8 minutes, Pro final 10 minutes)

Pitbike race – immediately following Pro final

Shift Holeshot Challenge – 7:30pm

GDR Pit Party to follow at Honda Rig

*11 riders per class and under do 2 moto format, over 12 riders per class do heats and final.*

Sunday Motocross

Peewee Track:

Tyke (50cc to 110cc 4-stroke)

50cc 4-6

50cc 7-8

Open 50cc

65cc 7-9

65cc10-11

Open 65cc

Diva

ATV Mini Peewee

ATV Mini Open

Vintage

Heritage

Evolution

Big Track:

ATV Sportsman

ATV Junior

ATV Intermediate

ATV Pro

85cc 7-11

85cc 12-16

Supermini

Schoolboy 12-16

Ladies

College Boy 16-24

Vet Junior +30

Vet Master +30

+25

+40

Open Beginner

250 Junior

Open Junior

250 Intermediate

Open Intermediate

Open Pro

Schedule:

Sign-In 6:30am – 8:15am

Riders Meeting 8:15am

Practice 8:30am – 9:30am

Track Maintenance 3pm – 3:30pm

Racing 9:30am – 5pm

Best whip contest – halftime

Transponder rentals available for $25 per day or $35 for the weekend. (Needed for AX on Saturday and big track classes Sunday) Credit card must be left for deposit.

Must be returned at days end or card is charged $250

5 Questions with Team Canada MXON

ICYMI

In less than 3 weeks, Team Canada MXON will have competed in the 2017 MXON at Matterley Basin in Winchester, England. This event has been held since 1947 and Team Canada will be looking to do well with a very solid team making the trip this year.

Team Manager Kourtney Lloyd returns for her second year at the helm and has lined up a very competitive team that includes 4-time MX1 champion Colton Facciotti, 2-time MX2 champion Tyler Medaglia, and defending MX2 champion Shawn Maffenbeier. With credentials like that we are in for a great weekend of international racing at the ‘Olympics of Motocross.’

With D-Day growing closer, we wanted to get in touch with the 3 riders and the manager to get their thoughts on the upcoming event, so we asked them the same simple 5 questions. Here’s what they had to say:

How many times have you been to a MXON for Team Canada?

Kourtney Lloyd – Team Canada MXON Manager

I’ve never competed in the event, as I would make it about half a lap and pull over out of sheer terror but this is my second year running the team.

Colton Facciotti – MX1

This will be 5th time competing at the des Nations.

Shawn Maffenbeier – MX2

This will be my 2nd time competing.

Tyler Medaglia – MX3

This will be my 6th MXON. But to answer the question, 5.

Can you sum up what it means to represent your country at the MXON?

Kourtney Lloyd

To sum it up for me is just Pride, pure and simple. I a so proud to be a part of something on that scale.

Colton Facciotti

It’s a great honour not only to represent Canada on the world stage but also my team and sponsors against the best guys in the world and probably one the biggest events with the craziest fans in any sport.

Shawn Maffenbeier

Being chosen to represent Canada on the world stage is an amazing feeling of honour and pride. You show up to a race representing not only your sponsors but more importantly your country. To me that makes all the difference. You get this atmosphere that every rider that shows up to the event is giving it their all and everyone is putting it on the line to prove what their country is capable of.

Tyler Medaglia

The sheer power of the event makes you feel like the entire planet is watching. It feels awesome to represent Canada, even though the sport is relatively small in our country, to get in the mix with the nations that are crazy for motorsports it makes it that much more special. The competition is always intense, everyone on the gate is going for it so you have no choice but to turn up the juice to see what shakes loose!

What are your goals for the event this year?

Kourtney Lloyd

My goals for this year are to take it all in, enjoy myself and be in the moment. I think last year I didn’t allow myself to enjoy what I had spent so much time planning. The boys know what they need to do and my goal for them is to give 100% which I know all three of them will.

Colton Facciotti

My goals for this event are to best team Canada’s past results. It’s going to take a lot of hard work but I think we have a great team to get the job done.

Shawn Maffenbeier

My goals are simply to ride at the best of my ability. I know after looking at the track in Matterley Basin that we as a team can do well this year. I’m looking forward to getting over there and lining up.

Tyler Medaglia

The goal would be to (as a team) get Canada’s best ever result. The track looks really fun with lots of floater jumps and a pretty fair start too so that will be nice for the random gate selection. It also could be rainy and muddy this time of year in that part of the world, but I know our team can tear it up, rain or shine.

What’s next for you after England?

Kourtney Lloyd

Arenacross starts Oct 20th in Armstrong, BC, so I will be coming home and gearing up for that.

Colton Facciotti

Probably just take a few weeks off and then start training for next year. Everything is still a bit up in the air with all that, so we will see how it plays out.

Shawn Maffenbeier

Straight into some Arenacross preparation for the Future West Arenacross Championship and get a training schedule set in for the new year of racing.

Tyler Medaglia

I guess that depends on what direction the manufacturers decide to go. In the near future though spend time with the family, get the off-road trails dialed for a hare scrambles we are hosting at Pleasant Valley and Cyclocross season starts.

Who would you like to thank?

Kourtney Lloyd

I have to thank the Team Canada sponsors:

Hoyer Ent

Huber Motorsports

Future West Moto

Fox Head Canada

Heavy Duty Equipment Rentals

OTSFF

Silver Streak Boats

Paralell 55

Matrix Concepts

Crossley Heavy Duty

Atlas Brace

Peace Motocross Assoc

Motovan Corp

Colton Facciotti

Big thanks to Kourtney for everything she has done for Team Canada and all my sponsors and supporters who have donated to get us to this race.

Shawn Maffenbeier

A big thank you to the whole MX101 Yamaha FXR Racing team for sending my bikes over to England, my mechanic Cale (Foster) for putting in the extra hours after the season, and to Kourtney Lloyd for making the program happen another year!

Tyler Medaglia

Kourtney Lloyd for selecting me, the whole Huber Motorsport team, Atlas, Callus, and my friends and family for all the continued support.

The most fun thing about this article was the Colton Facciotti MEME it spawned that Dawn McClintock called, Where in the World with Colton (#WITWWC).

Mini O’s to Remain at Gatorback Cycle Park

OK, that’s all we have for you this week. At least we learned a bit about Tim Tremblay! The weather here in Ontario is mid-summer-like, so we’ll be out at the races and practice tracks. Enjoy it while you can! Thanks for reading.