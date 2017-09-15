Frid’Eh Update #38 Presented by Fly Racing
Welcome to the 38th week of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Fly Racing. Tim Tremblay has never been short on skill. It seems we get a breakthrough performance from him every summer. In 2017, he got his chance to race the entire series on a factory team with little else to worry about than going faster on race day.
Tim raced all 10 rounds of the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals and finished the MX1 class 8th in points, with best finishes of 6th overall at both Gopher Dunes and Deschambault.
Tim is no ‘one-trick pony’ and can be found racing at the highest level of Snocross every winter. Truth be told, Snocross is what puts food on the table and a roof over the head of fiancé and 2 children. I got the chance to watch him race at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado, last winter and you can tell that is where his bread is truly buttered.
Here’s a look at Tim’s results from this past summer:
We got in touch with Tim to talk about both his summer and winter jobs:
JEFF McCONKEY
Jeff will be taking his final Mulligan of 2017. He’s been spinning laps all day on the new Yamaha’s so we’ll cut him the same slack I’m about to ask you for, myself…
BILLY RAINFORD
I just heard people don’t really like it when we cut things short because of our travel schedules. Well, this week we find ourselves at Motopark for the 2018 Yamaha YZ Media Day. I hate to have to tell you this, but I’m typing this from the side of the track hurrying to get my chance at one of the new bikes again, so cut me some slack!
The YZ450F is an all-new bike for 2018 and even has electric start and no kick starter. It is an amazing bike this year and will make every rider, from beginner to Pro happy. The YZ250F gets what Yamaha loves to call, “Bold new graphics.” Fortunately, the 2017 was a great bike, so not too many people should have a problem with the fact that they still get the same bike. Anyway, we’ll have a full report up on the site as soon as we can.
I’m waiting for the annual, “Zeb vs. Iain 125 2-Stroke Battle” to happen. Actually, there’s a chance Iain is leaving, so the footage I grabbed of him tearing the place up on the tiddler will have to do this time.
Anyway, Yamaha Motor Canada will have the bikes available until around 4pm today, so I’m already skating on thin ice here. We’ll keep it short this week so we can actually get out on the track and ride the new bikes. It will also give me a chance to snag some video and photos to post on the site. Thank you for the invite, Yamaha. It’s been a great day, so far.
Gopher Dunes Sandstorm this Weekend
If you’re wondering where I’ll be this weekend, I’ll be at the Arenacross portion of the weekend at the Gopher Dunes Sandstorm Saturday. I went last year and it was a great way to watch some racing on a track you barely have to turn your head to catch all the action. They’re also having the Shift Holeshot Challenge Saturday night after the racing, so that should be fun.
Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing riders, Colton Facciotti, Dylan Wright, and Austin Watling should all be on the line, so you’ll want to be there to see it, if you can make it.
Don’t miss our 9th annual Sandstorm race on September 16th and 17th.
Saturday will feature an afternoon arenacross race followed by a pit bike race and finish out the night with the Shift Holeshot challenge under the lights!
Sunday will be a full Motocross schedule which will also include vintage classes and ATV classes. There will be a best whip competition at half time.
There will be open practice on Saturday morning from 10am to 1pm for $20. This will be for main track and peewee track only.
Event details:
Weekend Gate Fees:
$10 for adults
$7 under 12
Free under 5
$15 camping per vehicle
Entry fees
$25 per class AX Saturday
$30 first class MX Sunday
$20 second class MX Sunday
$10 third class MX Sunday
Pit bike race – Free
Shift Holeshot Challenge – Free
Best whip competition – Free (limited space)
Saturday Arenacross
Classes:
50cc
65cc
Supermini
Junior
Intermediate
Pro
Vet (Plus 35)
Ladies
Schedule:
Sign-In 11:30am – 1:30pm
Riders Meeting 1:30pm
Practice 1:45pm – 2:45pm (5 minute practices)
Track Maintenance 2:45pm – 3:15pm
Racing 3:15pm – 7pm (Heats 5 minutes, Motos and finals 8 minutes, Pro final 10 minutes)
Pitbike race – immediately following Pro final
Shift Holeshot Challenge – 7:30pm
GDR Pit Party to follow at Honda Rig
*11 riders per class and under do 2 moto format, over 12 riders per class do heats and final.*
Sunday Motocross
Peewee Track:
Tyke (50cc to 110cc 4-stroke)
50cc 4-6
50cc 7-8
Open 50cc
65cc 7-9
65cc10-11
Open 65cc
Diva
ATV Mini Peewee
ATV Mini Open
Vintage
Heritage
Evolution
Big Track:
ATV Sportsman
ATV Junior
ATV Intermediate
ATV Pro
85cc 7-11
85cc 12-16
Supermini
Schoolboy 12-16
Ladies
College Boy 16-24
Vet Junior +30
Vet Master +30
+25
+40
Open Beginner
250 Junior
Open Junior
250 Intermediate
Open Intermediate
Open Pro
Schedule:
Sign-In 6:30am – 8:15am
Riders Meeting 8:15am
Practice 8:30am – 9:30am
Track Maintenance 3pm – 3:30pm
Racing 9:30am – 5pm
Best whip contest – halftime
Transponder rentals available for $25 per day or $35 for the weekend. (Needed for AX on Saturday and big track classes Sunday) Credit card must be left for deposit.
Must be returned at days end or card is charged $250
5 Questions with Team Canada MXON
In less than 3 weeks, Team Canada MXON will have competed in the 2017 MXON at Matterley Basin in Winchester, England. This event has been held since 1947 and Team Canada will be looking to do well with a very solid team making the trip this year.
Team Manager Kourtney Lloyd returns for her second year at the helm and has lined up a very competitive team that includes 4-time MX1 champion Colton Facciotti, 2-time MX2 champion Tyler Medaglia, and defending MX2 champion Shawn Maffenbeier. With credentials like that we are in for a great weekend of international racing at the ‘Olympics of Motocross.’
With D-Day growing closer, we wanted to get in touch with the 3 riders and the manager to get their thoughts on the upcoming event, so we asked them the same simple 5 questions. Here’s what they had to say:
How many times have you been to a MXON for Team Canada?
Kourtney Lloyd – Team Canada MXON Manager
I’ve never competed in the event, as I would make it about half a lap and pull over out of sheer terror but this is my second year running the team.
Colton Facciotti – MX1
This will be 5th time competing at the des Nations.
Shawn Maffenbeier – MX2
This will be my 2nd time competing.
Tyler Medaglia – MX3
This will be my 6th MXON. But to answer the question, 5.
Can you sum up what it means to represent your country at the MXON?
Kourtney Lloyd
To sum it up for me is just Pride, pure and simple. I a so proud to be a part of something on that scale.
Colton Facciotti
It’s a great honour not only to represent Canada on the world stage but also my team and sponsors against the best guys in the world and probably one the biggest events with the craziest fans in any sport.
Shawn Maffenbeier
Being chosen to represent Canada on the world stage is an amazing feeling of honour and pride. You show up to a race representing not only your sponsors but more importantly your country. To me that makes all the difference. You get this atmosphere that every rider that shows up to the event is giving it their all and everyone is putting it on the line to prove what their country is capable of.
Tyler Medaglia
The sheer power of the event makes you feel like the entire planet is watching. It feels awesome to represent Canada, even though the sport is relatively small in our country, to get in the mix with the nations that are crazy for motorsports it makes it that much more special. The competition is always intense, everyone on the gate is going for it so you have no choice but to turn up the juice to see what shakes loose!
What are your goals for the event this year?
Kourtney Lloyd
My goals for this year are to take it all in, enjoy myself and be in the moment. I think last year I didn’t allow myself to enjoy what I had spent so much time planning. The boys know what they need to do and my goal for them is to give 100% which I know all three of them will.
Colton Facciotti
My goals for this event are to best team Canada’s past results. It’s going to take a lot of hard work but I think we have a great team to get the job done.
Shawn Maffenbeier
My goals are simply to ride at the best of my ability. I know after looking at the track in Matterley Basin that we as a team can do well this year. I’m looking forward to getting over there and lining up.
Tyler Medaglia
The goal would be to (as a team) get Canada’s best ever result. The track looks really fun with lots of floater jumps and a pretty fair start too so that will be nice for the random gate selection. It also could be rainy and muddy this time of year in that part of the world, but I know our team can tear it up, rain or shine.
What’s next for you after England?
Kourtney Lloyd
Arenacross starts Oct 20th in Armstrong, BC, so I will be coming home and gearing up for that.
Colton Facciotti
Probably just take a few weeks off and then start training for next year. Everything is still a bit up in the air with all that, so we will see how it plays out.
Shawn Maffenbeier
Straight into some Arenacross preparation for the Future West Arenacross Championship and get a training schedule set in for the new year of racing.
Tyler Medaglia
I guess that depends on what direction the manufacturers decide to go. In the near future though spend time with the family, get the off-road trails dialed for a hare scrambles we are hosting at Pleasant Valley and Cyclocross season starts.
Who would you like to thank?
Kourtney Lloyd
I have to thank the Team Canada sponsors:
Hoyer Ent
Huber Motorsports
Future West Moto
Fox Head Canada
Heavy Duty Equipment Rentals
OTSFF
Silver Streak Boats
Paralell 55
Matrix Concepts
Crossley Heavy Duty
Atlas Brace
Peace Motocross Assoc
Motovan Corp
Colton Facciotti
Big thanks to Kourtney for everything she has done for Team Canada and all my sponsors and supporters who have donated to get us to this race.
Shawn Maffenbeier
A big thank you to the whole MX101 Yamaha FXR Racing team for sending my bikes over to England, my mechanic Cale (Foster) for putting in the extra hours after the season, and to Kourtney Lloyd for making the program happen another year!
Tyler Medaglia
Kourtney Lloyd for selecting me, the whole Huber Motorsport team, Atlas, Callus, and my friends and family for all the continued support.
The most fun thing about this article was the Colton Facciotti MEME it spawned that Dawn McClintock called, Where in the World with Colton (#WITWWC).
