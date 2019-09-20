Frid’Eh Update #38 Presented by FXR

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Week #38 belongs to Mike Brown. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #38 of the DMX Frid’EH Update this week presented by FXR.

We’re in the thick of Supercross racing here in Canada, after round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown SX Series took place this past weekend in Montreal.

We didn’t see #38 Mike Brown there, but you have to know he was probably off somewhere racing some type of off-road two-wheel event.

Mike has become sort of a half Canadian as he travels around doing races for Andy White and the FXR gang. You name the event and it’s likely Mike has raced it or has plans to!

Depending on who you ask, he’s either 25, 48, or 57. Whatever he is, he still flies on a motorcycle.

Mike came north this summer for a couple rounds of the MX portion of our series.

In Calgary at round 1, he finished 9th overall with 10-9 motos. His ext race here was the single-moto mud race in Minnedosa, MB where he finished 4th in moto 1 for 4th overall.

His 2 races were enough to earn him 22nd overall in the 450 MX series.

He’s such a busy guy that it’s very difficult to get in touch with him unless he simply shows up at an event you’re at!

With that in mind, here’s what “Mike” had to say when we “got in touch” with him this week:

Here’s what “Mike” had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: OK, thanks for taking the time to talk with us, Mike. Let’s go wayyyy back to the beginning. How did you get started in Motocross in the first place?

Mike Brown: No problem, I am just stretching for a 3 hour road bike training. I used to ride my bicycle to and from the local motorcycle shop, I would look in the window of the dealer and see all those cool looking dirt bikes. My dad got me one on a Friday and I went out and raced it on a Saturday. I was 13 years old. I guess I started late in life compared to today’s kids

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

I picked number 121. My dad was number 21 when he raced. I thought 3-digit numbers were cooler so I added 1 in front.

And why did you pick the #3 as a career number ?

Dale Earnhart! He was a bad dude in NASCAR and I thought that was pretty cool.

Where did you grow up, and what was the moto scene like?

I grew up in the Bristol, TN area. Riding and racing were pretty big back then. My first race was at Muddy Creek.

Mike has been racing Pro since 2001. Here he is at that ill-fated Washougal race in 2003. | Bigwave photo

Who did you come up through the amateur ranks with?

I remember racing Jeremy McGrath in novice class, plus Ryan Hughes.

Did you win any big amateur titles?

I guess I did. I raced Loretta Lynn’s and did well in the C and B classes.

What year did you turn Pro and how did it go?

I turned pro at the end of 1989. It was good. The Pro guys were on it. I had to pick it up if I was going to win a race.

Looking back, what race stands out as most memorable for you?

I would have to say winning the 2001 AMA 125 outdoor championship. That was one crazy up and down season. I had to race against (Grant) Langston and Ryno (Ryan Hughes).

When did you meet Andy White?

That’s a good question. Andy invited me to race the Montreal SX when they had the Endurocross. I actually raced both the SX 450 and the Endurocross that same night.

Mike and Andy White are now joined at the hip and travel to races all over the globe with FXR. | Bigwave photo

You guys hit a lot of races together these days. What’s a road trip like with him?

Great, he does all the driving. Andy is like my tour guide, especially up in Canada. He points out different things here and there. All good.

What are his best and worst qualities?

Will Andy see this ? Haha I guess he is super-organized, he has been doing this forever. The worst? That’s a tough one! I cant really answer that question as I want to continue coming up to race in Canada and wear FXR for the near future.

Do you know what the highlight of Andy’s racing career was? I’m sure he’s bored you with old stories on road trips.

He has mentioned the odd race here and there from the 80’s and 90’s. I heard he was the holeshot king lol! I also heard when he raced the Canadian Nationals in the late 80’s they would race 2 classes and the motos were 45 minutes long each. That’s 4 x 45-minute races plus qualifying and practice, that’s incredible. I actually like hearing how it went back then compared to today’s racing.

Mike Brown at the 2010 Montreal SX Endurocross event. | Bigwave photo

Has Andy tried to get you up in the winter to try any of our winter sports?

He wants me to play in goal next time there is a hockey tournament! I am thinking that’s probably not a good thing? Those hockey pucks are hard as heck.

Do you remember your first race in Canada? If so, what was it and how did it go?

It was the same time I met Andy. Montreal SX and EnduroCross event. I think it was in 2011.

Who was your toughest rival over all these years?

Langston and Hughes.

What’s the biggest difference between racing when you were a kid and where we are now?

The pressure the kids have today competing at like Loretta’s. I don’t think we had that back in the day. It was fun; we just raced for fun. Today it’s a real business.

Mike rocking the big #1 at Loretta Lynn’s in 2018. | Bigwave photo

What’s next for you?

I have a few items on the list: Glen Helen Vet, Four-Stroke National, then Mini O’s to start off with.

OK, thanks for talking with us today!

Any time! When you drive to Mini O’s this fall, please bring me some Tim Hortons french vanilla coffee, please. I cant find that in Tennessee!

Speaking of Tim Hortons, are you hooked?

I am not really a coffee guy, but that french Vanilla is pretty good.

In case you were wondering, yes, that was, in fact, Andy White answering for Mike Brown. Mike was traveling out west for a wedding but Andy spoke with him to get a few details. Either way, it was fun. Thanks for doing that, Andy and Mike. I don’t think your coffee will be warm when I get to Gatorback this November…

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, guys.

Well, Montreal SX was a success, for the most part. At least the SX portion of it. There were some major hiccups, but I really don’t think it was to do with the bikes. The racing was good, but the track, lack of difficulty and, towards the end of the night, the conditions.

When I arrived at the track Friday night, the dirt looked good. Saturday morning and mid day the dirt looked great. The problem was the ATV’s and the buggies.

I used to wonder why most track owners don’t allow ATV’s. Now I get it. They just blew all of the good dirt away, and destroyed anything even resembling a line, and turned it into a slippery, blue-grooved ice rink.

Now, before some “quad god” tries to burn down my house, yes, those guys are talented. But no they do not belong on the same track on the same night without maintenance. I’m not even going to get started on the buggy racing. Wait, I can’t even call it racing. It was just plain awful.

Anyways, back to the bikes. Gestev brought in 3 heavy hitters and fan favourites for the 450 class. Last year’s winner, Malcolm Stewart, newly signed Factory Honda pilot, Justin Brayton, and new to Canada, Dean Wilson. Wait, what?

Yes, after winning a main event and being interviewed, Dean Wilson was asked if this was his first time in Canada. Thankfully, the sound system is garbage and not many heard. But come on bro, he lived in Canada, made his Pro debut racing 4 rounds in Canada, and even represented Canada at Motocross of Nations. Mathieu Gervais does a great job announcing, but that is something that should be known at this level.

The numbers seemed a little low in the 450 class, but looked good in the 250 class. Unfortunately, the 250 class looks to be losing some star power.

We had a few top riders go down hard in the 250 class. | Bigwave photo

Defending champion Jess Pettis has torn his ACL and will be out for quite some time. We were expecting Josh Osby, but he missed Montreal due to a wedding, and he is now off to Australia and will miss the final 2 rounds.

Tanner Ward had a big crash and is very questionable for the last 2 Supercrosses. We were also worried about losing Tyler Medaglia after a nasty looking crash, but who are we kidding? It actually sounds like we will possibly see Tyler riding both classes for the remainder. Yeah, he is that bad ass.

So, on to the actual racing.

Dylan Wright got the win in the 250 class. | Bigwave photo

The 250 class was pretty competitive. The top guys all looked good and there honestly wasn’t a lot to separate the the top racers The whoops were very tricky and the riders had to really play it smart, either trying to skim or finding a good rhythm through them.

I really do think the 250 riders got absolutely screwed in main event #2. The track was not raceable and it was a bummer because it held them back. I also feel a few of the riders had too many nerves going into round 1. Supercross is out of their element and very dangerous and there was some nervousness on the line. The racing will get tighter with the venues and the top guys may pull away a bit, but it all depends on the design.

Also, with us missing a few bodies, it should open up a new podium spot. In the end, heal up quick Jess, Tanner and Tyler.

Dean Wilson got the win in the 450 class. | Bigwave photo

In the 450 class, the race for the regular MRC competitors was for 4th place, realistically. The top 3 are just so much more experienced, and it showed.

One guy who really impressed me a lot was Phil Nicoletti. He looked great! Fast, aggressive, and if it wasn’t for a few mistakes, he could have been on the podium. Phil is in a great battle with Cole Thompson for the 100g’s and I really expected Cole to be closer to the top 3.

Matt Goerke had an off night, but with a few more weeks to prepare and heal, he will be much better.

Cade Clason looked really good. I was very impressed with him on the new PRMX Kawasaki. I also expect him to get even better with a little seat time.

The Corduroy Enduro is this weekend, and Kaven Benoit is competing. Kaven is uber talented and I’m willing to bet he’s top 3 at worst. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear he won it, to be honest.

Anyway, that’s it for me. Have a great week and we will see you next at the Vet National at Motopark on the 28th. #smileforBC



BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. Week #38 brings us to the final Update of the summer. Ouch, that hurt a little to type. The only thing that makes me feel a little better about saying good bye to another summer is the fact that it’s the same for everyone who lives in a place that has seasons. Misery does love company, I guess.

But, like Jeff always says, autumn (I don’t want to say “fall” in a moto column) is really the best season for riding and racing. The weather and conditions can be perfect.

With the fading sun, the lighting is better for photos and video, so that part makes me happy. Of course, our racing heads indoors so it’s not a huge factor at the Pro level, but MX facilities are still having their “Fall” series, so I’ll have to make it out to a few before the snow flies in my part of the country, southwestern Ontario.

Let me first thank FXR’s Andy White for doing so much work on this intro interview. We talked about how we should do it, and this ended up to be a lot of fun…at my end, at least.

Also, it turns out Mike surfaced and got in touch with Andy as he was working away, so we got some real answers mixed in there with the goofy ones. I think it was a perfect balance and made it a unique reading experience. I hope you enjoyed it and saw the jokes for what they were.

Montreal Supercross

I thought I should also step in here and talk about the Montreal Supercross a little here in the Update.

First off, let me start by saying we need a Supercross of this magnitude in Canada.

It’s good for the fans and, especially, the moto industry. We need the Montreal Supercross to succeed.

This year was Gestev‘s 2nd kick at the SX can. They had promoter extraordinaire Eric Peronnard‘s input again, so they are in good hands there.

Eric told us on the live Friday night show that they were taking the event year to year. That means they aren’t contracted to a 3-year deal or anything, like a lot of us assumed they were.

Jeff went over some of the Pro racing, so I wont’ touch that. I’ll just go ahead and talk about the 250 second moto. Yes, I said “moto.” (That will be important)

For starters, like Jeff said, they held a quad final right before the 2nd 250 moto Saturday night. Now, I realize they are trying to appeal to the biggest possible fan base, so I understand why the quads and buggies were racing on the same night.

However, they really needed to run some equipment around the track before putting one of the marquee races out on the track.

Not only that, but when have you been to a big-time Supercross and not seen the riders get a sight lap?

This is serious racing, not to mention dangerous! Riders shouldn’t be expected to head out racing on a SUPERCROSS track without a sight lap. It’s just plain irresponsible.

I realize the gang is working on a good schedule to keep the fans in the seats and through the turnstiles, but this just can’t happen next year.

Fix the bloody sound system so we can be doing interviews while the next race is getting a look at the track and making their way back to the gate.

I’m not exaggerating when I say that I don’t think I understood more than 5 words said over the PA system Saturday night. I thought maybe Goddo was coming out on stage next! (80’s reference)

I also realize the stadium is teetering on its last legs, so they aren’t likely to dump a whole bunch of money into this old facility, but yikes. The lighting has also fallen way behind compared to everywhere else racing is done. It’s so yellow that it makes shooting photos extremely difficult.

But I just wanted to touch on the end of the 2nd 250 race. The podium was Dylan Wright, Luke Renzland, and Mathias Jorgensen. Great.

However, what happened next was pretty surreal.

There was sudden confusion as to what type of scoring was being done in the 250 class.

I spoke to someone later who said that the rules were actually perfectly clear with what the teams received: Olympic scoring for the 3-moto 450 format, and moto scoring for the 2-moto 250 class.

Unfortunately, I heard this was contradicted at the riders meeting and so people were running around doing single-digit math and coming up with different results.

Poor Greg Poisson was given the task to go over to the PRMX pits and take the 3rd place trophy away from Mathias so we could get a photo of now 3rd place finisher, Westen Wrozyna. It was a crappy situation, but if that was the type of scoring we were going with, Luke, Mathias, and Westen all tied for 2nd with 10 points.

Luke won, Westen was 4th and Mathias was 7th in the 2nd moto, so that changed the overall standings and we took another photo with Westen in 3rd.

But wait…

It turned out we weren’t doing Olympic scoring in the 250 class and Mathias had, in fact, gotten 3rd overall.

To be honest, I don’t know how this decision was left to a bunch of parents and fans at the podium. We should have had an official there to sort this mess out to avoid this embarrassment. We didn’t, and now we owe Mathias an apology.

This was his first race in Canada and it will definitely be one he remembers!

Actually, Westen and Mathias just became the subjects of a future trivia question, so there that, at least!

This podium photo has become an instant classic:

Future trivia question. | Bigwave photo

250 podium: Dylan Wright (5-2=48), Luke Renzland (9-1=47), Mathias Jorgensen (3-7=44). 4th- Westen Wrozyna (6-4=43) | Bigwave photo

I don’t mean to harp on this, but it would have been nice if we could have avoided all that.

The opening ceremonies can also use some changes. Having tiny kids on little Honda pit bikes may look good on paper, but having Pro riders try and stay behind them as they get introduced just didn’t work.

Fans want a spotlight, some music, and some wheelies and whips, not watching riders try to do “track stands” as little kids try to make their way to the announcer. It was a bit of a buzz kill.

Serge Gregoire, Gaby Gregoire, and Marco Dubé. | Bigwave photo

Introducing the 5 Legends was a really moment. Serge Gregoire, Gaby Gregoire, Marco Dubé, Carl Vaillancourt, and JSR got their moment in front of the enthusiastic crowd.

It would have been nice to actually understand what they were saying when Mathieu interviewed them, but that’s not anyone’s fault. It was still a very cool part of the program.

Marco, Carl Vaillancourt, and JSR. | Bigwave photo

Carl’s bike was right from his old days and looked really cool. It’s something I really should have taken a better photo of…face palm.

On a positive note, the crowd grew from 2018 to 2019. We’re on the right path to get this event back to the level it was before the 6-year break.

With a little tweaking of the night program, the Montreal Supercross should return as one of the big events on the international Supercross schedule in years to come.

Marshal Weltin Chose Wisely

Marshal Weltin stays south and becomes a $15000 man. | Bigwave photo

If you were wondering where Marshal Weltin was for the Montreal Supercross, he decided to stay in the USA and race a big money race, the Racer X Maine Event…and win!

Results:

Marshal came away with both wins and both briefcases full of cash. $15000 worth, in fact!

Like I said in the opening, it was a great decision for Marshal to stay south, but I’m willing to bet there is some stiff competition at the 2020 event.

You can read the full report over on Racer X if you missed it earlier in the week: https://racerxonline.com/2019/09/18/450-words-racer-x-maine-event-race-report

2020 Supercross Schedule

I was asked by someone what the Monster Energy AMA Supercross East/West Shootouts and Triple Crown schedule looked like. I spoke to Supercross and was told that everything would be answered October 1.

Red Bull Outliers | Sept 28-29 | Calgary, Alberta

The rugged event formerly known as Red Bull Rocks and Logs has changed to Red Bull Outliers for 2019.

This will be a 2-day event in downtown Calgary, Alberta, and Direct Motocross, Fox Racing Canada and Red Bull have got Calgary’s own Jared Stock on another mission!

I take as much joy in having people ride these events for us as I would if I were doing them myself. Actually, the fact that I never get to ride anymore makes that a pretty obvious statement.

Registration is open for this event, so be sure to click the link and get yourself signed up ASAP.

INFO:

Red Bull Outliers is a two-day head-to-head multi-discipline Enduro competition for professionals and amateurs, built by Calgary’s own Shane Cuthbertson. Building on the success of Red Bull Rocks & Logs event, Day 1 of Red Bull Outliers will bring exciting, challenging and technical elements to Canada’s first-ever Enduro event in the middle of a city. Over 100 athletes will test their skills on a custom closed course obstacle track. Free to spectators, this event will be unlike anything ever hosted in the core of our city. Day 2 won’t be easy, it is truly Hard Enduro located in Steveville,Alberys using the rugged and unforgiving terrain, competitors will compete in a three-race format, with each race increasing in time and difficulty. The course will offer a series of technical sections characterized by steep slopes, canyons and ravines. This race won’t have a photo finish.

Day One, September 28th 2019 @ Eau Claire Market

Day Two, September 29th, 2019 @ Steveville, Alberta

Go to www.redbull.ca/outliers for more information and to register.

Vet Nationals at Motopark | Sept 28

Be there and race DMX’s own, Jeff McConkey…and do whatever you can to get him dirty!

2019 New Era Vet National – Saturday, September 28

This is Motopark’s 48th Anniversary and our last race weekend of 2018. The Vet Camp on September 26, Vet National, September 28 and practice on the 29th. Motopark and a number of our members are putting on a Pot-Luck Dinner. The pot-luck takes place in the front paddock Saturday after the races.

​VET CAMP SEPTEMBER 26 (Space still available)



Reply to this email to sign up for Vet Camp.

HOURS: 9am to 4:30pm.

ACCOMMODATION: Wednesday and Thursday night Bunkhouse or camping is included for those wishing to stay on the property.



Single bunks in shared rooms will be available on Wednesday and Thursday night, for free. (sleeping bag and pillow is required for these rooms). You can contact us for more information.

The Vet Motocross Camp is great for all riders and ability levels. On Thursday morning, we separate riders into two different groups based ability.

PRICE: $200 (all-inclusive food package $15, includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner)

SCHEDULE:

Thursday:

9:00am: 20 minute warmup moto & lap times

9:30am: Lesson 1, body position, braking, and flat corners

10:30am: Lesson 2, Cornering

11:30am: Lesson 3, Cornering

12:00pm: Lunch break

1:00pm: 20 minute moto

1:30pm: Lesson 4, Passing

2:30pm: Lesson 5, Starts

3:30pm: Lesson 6, Jumping

4:30pm: End of instructor supervision

​​

SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK

Thursday September 26 – 8:00am to 9:00pm – Vet Camp Sign in.

Thursday September 26 – 9:00am to 4:30pm – Vet Camp

Thursday September 26 – 10am to 6pm – Open Practice

Friday September 27 – Vet Camp Rain Date

Friday September 27 – 10:00am to 4:00pm – Open practice

Friday September 27 – 7:00pm to 9:00pm – Early Vet National sign in

Saturday September 28- 7:00am – 8:30am, race sign in

Saturday September 28- 8:30am, MANDATORY RIDERS MEETING

Saturday September 28- 9:00am, race practice starts

Saturday September 28 – after racing, Pot Luck Dinner

Sunday September 29 – OPEN Practice

​THE OFF-ROAD CAFÉ

The Off-Road Café will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Featuring a full menu including our most popular items, Moto Muffins and Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches. No need to stock the fridge when you come to Motopark.

Dinner will be available at the Off-Road Cafe each evening. Full service is available in the Restaurant at the following hours:

Monday 8:00am – 5:00pm

Closed

Closed

Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm

Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 7:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 6:00pm – Pot Luck Dinner

Sunday 8:00am – 5:00pm

​IMPORTANT NOTES

TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED, (MORE INFORMATION BELOW).

NO RACING LICENSE REQUIRED, Motopark welcomes all racers to race the Vet National. No membership or licensing fees required to race.

​GATE HOURS

The main gate is staffed 24 hours. No one will be allowed into the main pit area between the hours of 11:00pm and 7:00am. Vehicles arriving during those hours will be staged in the overflow area. Please shut generators off at 11:00pm.

Security will be on duty and Motopark has a number of video security systems on the property. Should you have any concerns overnight please report to the main gate. There is no beer tent at Motopark. Firewood is available at the main gate which is staffed 24 hours Thursday through Saturday.

​ CAMPING AND HOTELS

All of Motopark’s serviced sites and hotel rooms are booked for this special event. Local hotels to contact include the Key Motel in Chatsworth (10 min) 519-794-2350, In Owen Sound (20 min), Inn on 6th, 519 376-3510, Quality Inn 519-376-1551. There are other Hotels in Owen Sound. There is lots of primitive camping available. Any vehicles arriving after 11:00pm will have to wait until morning to park so as not to disturb the campground. Generators must be shut off by 11:00pm for the same reason.

​REGISTRATION

Sign in for the Vet National can be done online or at the scoring trailer at the finish line from 6:00pm to 9:00pm Friday and 7:00am to 8:30am Saturday morning.

​ VET NATIONAL ONLINE PRE-REGISTRATION

Want to beat the lines or sleep in an extra half hour on race day? Pre-register by following this link: http://secure.tracksideonlineresults.com/motopark/ (Once you register online all you have to do is head to the registration trailer located at the finish line check-in and sign a waiver.)

Main track classes have your transponder number ready for registration. Mini track classes will not be using transponders. Online registration closes at 2:00pm on Friday, September 27.

Pre-registration is not mandatory you can sign up at the event.

​ TRANSPONDERS

TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED.

50cc GP does not require transponders.

Vintage classes do not require a transponder.

main track classes will be using transponders.

You can race without a transponder but you will not be scored or win any awards.

Buy one from MyLaps – buy a transponder.

​BIKE NUMBERS

Bike numbers are mandatory. If you do not have bike numbers you can purchase from Motopark. A limited number of numbers are available for purchase.

​ OTHER INFO

No Fireworks. PLEASE DON’T BRING ANY FIREWORKS.

​PIT BIKES

No pit bikes are allowed at Motopark on race days. Golf Karts are to be driven by licensed adults only, passengers must be seated. Race bikes may be driven to the starting line. First gear only. No motorized vehicle of any kind to be ridden in the spectator/vendors/sign-in area in front of the restaurant.

​RATES

Gate Admission:

$10 per person for the weekend.

8 and under free.

Primitive camping fees per vehicle:

$25 the first night and $15 each additional night.

Practice Fee:

Practice fee is $35 per day.

Race Entry Fee:

$40 per class (2 moto format)

Sign up for the race in the black Motopark trailer by the finish line.

​CLASSES

Vet National Classes

Women 25+

Vet 25+ B

Vet 25+ A

Vet 30+

Vet 35+

Vet 40+ B

Vet 40+ A

Vet 45+

Vet 50+

Vet 60+

Vintage National Classes (no transponder required)

Vintage

Heritage

EVO

There are different classes based on the year of the bike. The Vintage Class is pre-1975 (short travel suspension). The Heritage Class is vintage bikes 1975 to 1982 (long-travel suspension no disc brakes). The EVO Class is vintage bikes from 1983 to 1995.

Vet National Support Classes

50cc Pee Wee GP (4 – 8) (no transponder required)

65cc Pee Wee GP (7 – 11)

Supermini (9 – 16)

Ladies B (105cc to 250cc 2-stroke, 150 to 250 4-stroke)

Open Beginner

Open Junior

Open Int/Pro

The Corduroy Enduro | Sept 20–22

From http://corduroyenduro.ca/blog/:

The 2019 Promation Corduroy Enduro ® – Presented by GP Bikes is now only days away and it will be bigger and better than ever, with Super Demo Thursday, The Vintage GP on Friday, a Dash for Cash winner takes all on Saturday, and a battle to the finish – final Pro MX test on Sunday. All this in addition to the regular 22 test stages, that’s over 400km of enduro racing.

Gooderham, Ontario is the location for the 66th running of the Corduroy Enduro a 3-day grand finale of the Promation National Enduro Championship. The weekend will see $5000 being awarded to the Top Pro rider, $12,000 in total prize money. 3 days of intense competition: September 20th, 21st and 22nd.

See the Event Info tab on this web site for additional event information including – the 2019 Supplemental Rules and the 2019 Promation National Enduro Championship Information and the 2019 Event Program

Good luck if you’re racing, and have fun if you’re watching. Jeff won’t be there this year, but next year…

3rd Annual KTM Adventure Rally | Red Mountain, BC | Sept 26-28

KTM Canada Inc. is pleased to announce our 3rd Annual KTM ADVENTURE Rally Canada being held at Red Mountain Resort in Rossland, British Columbia. September 26-28, 2019. This event provides riders of all skill levels an opportunity to ride with and learn from adventurers all over the world. The KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally is designed for KTM ADVENTURE and ENDURO owners but is open to all brands of street legal motorcycles.



Open to all motorcycle brands over 600cc, the 2-day KTM Navigation Rally will be tailored to suit all rider abilities with its classes to cover all motorcyclists’ interests from long distance adventure touring riders to off-road adventure riders. Teams of 2 to 4 riders will be welcome to take upon the challenge of navigating across the Canadian Western Mountains while following our GPS route’s and staying as close as possible to the total millage. For 2019, the route will start and end at the beautiful Red Mountain resort in British Columbia. The incredible outdoor playground that Red Mountain Resort has to offer will be put to good use. Diverse and exciting routes await all types of riders from everywhere.

**Register online by Tuesday, April 30th 2019 for Early bird pricing at $399+ applicable fees. $425+ applicable fees as of May 1st, 2019.

THE ROUTES

For 2019 the KTM ADVENTURE Rally Canada will include 2 different routes that will suit all different kinds of adventure motorcycles and riders. Both classes will be riding towards the same goal of getting the closest final millage possible and doing the best time during our special stages. The millage will be calculated according to the KTM predefined routes and the team results will be shared during the award ceremony on Saturday night.

“R1” Class (Adventure Off-Road Route)



This year, the trails will be ADV bike friendly.(achievable on a KTM 1290 Super ADVENTURE R or similar model) You and your teammates will have to conquer a long adventurous day on a parkour course that will be challenging at some points presenting some big elevations, rocks and logs. Also, be prepared for some tough single track, river crossing, and mud riding .Please, don’t forget that Knobby Tires are mandatory to ride in this class! ( Dunlop 908 Rally raid, Mitas MT-09 or similar design )

ULTIMATE QUALIFIER

KTM is bringing back the Ultimate Qualifier for the second year. More details will follow regarding the Ultimate Race Qualifier, but you can sign-up to secure your spot now. Limited space is available.

ULTIMATE QUALIFIER Guidelines

Rider and Bike Regulation

Rider must be 18 years or older.

Rider must be a participant in the 3rd Annual KTM ADVENTURE RALLY CANADA, Red Mountain Resort

2-Cylinder KTM ADVENTURE motorcycles (790cc –1290cc) are required to participate in the ULTIMATE RACE QUALIFIER.

Riders must be the registered owner of their motorcycle.

The motorcycle must be street legal and in good working order with proper street legal, off-road tires.

Participant must be an amateur rider not having held a professional racing license or having competed at the professional level within the past 10 years in any motorcycle racing organization including but not limited to: FIM, AMA, CMA, CMRC, MRS, CHN, PNWMA

Riders must supply current, functioning GPS unit (a second backup unit is recommended)

Riders must supply their own personal locator beacon (SPOT, Delorme, Garmin).

KTM Employees and their family members are not eligible to participate.

Rider has to be from the country / continent the KTM ADVENTURE RALLY takes place.

Riding Skills

Racing: Rider must be expert level with advanced skill on a motorcycle.

Technique: Rider must have the ability to master difficult terrain and obstacles on a motorcycle.

Coordination Skills

Navigation: Rider must be able to navigate to a designated waypoint using a GPS device. You will also have to follow designated GPX track route while riding and using a navigation system or road book.

Orientation: Rider must have the ability to evaluate difficult terrain and landscape marks.

Physical and Mental Condition

Strength: Rider must be able to lift up grounded KTM ADVENTURE motorcycle.

Endurance: Rider must be able to endure and compete on technical terrain with adverse situations.

Mechanical Skills

Motorcycle: Riders must have the ability to fix damages on motorcycle (flat tires / break & clutch lever) without assistance.

Ultimate Qualifer Riders Must Supply

GPS Device – Must supply personal device to track your route & waypoints

Spot Device- Must supply personal spot for individual tracking purposes

“R2” Class (Adventure Touring Route)

The “R2” class is available to teams of 2 to 4 riders ready to work their way through some double track trails, gravel and paved routes. The 2-day “R2” class will make you and your teammates enter a great adventure where it will be really important to follow your GPS closely. With a maximum of 30% pavement, the route you will be traveling will go up and down the mountains bringing you to some impressive points of view. Knobby Tires are also highly reccommended to ride in this class. (TKC 80, Heidenau K60,Bridgestone Battlax, or similar design)

RALLY INCLUDES

KTM ADVENTURE Demo Rides

Adventure Vendors On-Site

Breakfast – Friday, Saturday

Dinner – Thursday and Friday

Awards Dinner – Saturday

Event Tee

KTM HOST HOTELS

Red Mountain Resort

4310 Red Mountain Rd.

Rossland, BC V0G 1Y0

Nowhere Special Hostel

4255 Red Mountain Rd.

Rossland, BC V0G 1Y0

The Josie Hotel

4306 Red Mountain Rd

Rossland, BC V0G 1Y0

Use link to book at the Josie: https://gc.synxis.com/rez.aspx?Hotel=80548&Chain=11910&group=KTM

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 25th,2019

10:00 am – 3:00 pm Ride Orange ADV Bike Demos

Thursday, September 26, 2019

10:00 am – 3:00 pm Ride Orange ADV Bike Demos

2:00pm – 5:00pm Rally and UR Registration

5:00pm – 6:00pm UR Qualifier

7:00pm – 9:00pm Opening Meeting/Dinner

Friday, September 27, 2019

6:00am – 7:00am Breakfast

7:45am UR Departure

8:00am R2 Departure

8:15am R1 Departure

Approx 4-5PM return to Red MTN.

7:00pm – 9:00pm Dinner

Saturday, September 28, 2019

6:00am – 7:00am Breakfast

7:45am UR Departure

8:00am R2 Departure

8:15am R1 Departure

5:00PM UR Special Test at Red Mountain

5:00pm – 6:00pm Apres & Drinks

7:00pm – 10:00pm Awards Dinner

***Schedule Subject to Change***

Questions? Email: eventscanada@ktmnorthamerica.com

Have questions about 3rd Annual KTM ADVENTURE Rally Canada – Red Mountain Resort? Contact KTM Canada

Since FXR is this week’s sponsor, here’s a first for them. They are outfitting Team Germany’s Dennis Ullrich for the MXON this year in Holland.

Dennis Ullrich – Team Germany – FXR

OK, have a great weekend, everyone. We’ve got a break now until Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown SX Series resumes, October 5th in Quebec City, but there’s lots going on across the country and the weather is perfect for riding. Go out and find something two wheel…ie to do.