Frid’Eh Update #38 Presented by Inline Metal

Frid’Eh Update #38 Presented by Inline Metal

By Danny Brault and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #38 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Inline Metals. Bobby Piazza is the American rider who has randomly shown up at our Nationals over the years. He’s always been fast, and added to the top half of our field.

He decided to give the AMA Nationals a run this summer. Here’s a look at his results:

He scored points at High Point and earned 54th place, and I bet he’s got some great memories from the summer that will last the rest of his life!

We got in touch with Bobby today to talk about his summer racing the nationals and what he has planned for the future:

Direct Motocross: Hey, Bobby. Like we always do, let’s start at the beginning. Where are you from, where do you call home now, and how old are you?

Bobby Piazza: Hey Billy, I’m from Easton, Pennsylvania, I call Easton home now, I went out west for a little bit but I’m currently residing in Easton. I just turned 23 this past September.

How did you get started racing motocross?

I started riding when I was 3 and when I turned 4 I started racing. My dad got me into it he used to race.

What was your first race number and how did you pick it?

My first race number was 4. I chose that because I was 4 years old, not because of Ricky Carmichael.

Who was your motocross hero growing up?

Ricky Carmichael because he was number 4 after I was already #4.

What was the highlight of your amateur career?

Loretta Lynn’s 2013, I finished 3rd behind Matt Bisceglia and Shane McElrath. I was stoked to get a podium and compete with those guys.

Who did you come up racing against?

I grew up racing D6 and the whole Tri State area. I rode at Englishtown every Wednesday for practice and back then Jesse Peirce was probably my main competition.

What year did you turn Pro? Where was your first Pro race and how did it go?

I turned pro at 17 years old my first pro race was in Canada and it was Walton I got 6th in the MX2 class.

We’ve seen you racing in Canada quite a few times. What brought you up here in the first place?

I went up there to establish some riding time before I started racing pro in the states. I’ve competed in multiple Canadian nationals and I’ve done the whole east coast last year on my 250f living out of the pick up truck me and my buddy, Tyler Rayner.

What’s your favourite thing about Canada?

Tim Hortons.

What was your best race up here?

My best race in Canada was at Bon Conseil, Quebec. We put together my old Husqvarna 250f and put it up there with the factory boys and came out with a 5th overall on the day!

We didn’t see you up here this summer. I know you raced a lot of, if not all, the AMA Nationals. How did that go for you? What was your highlight?

I raced every American National except Redbud because I didn’t get accepted in time and Unadilla because my bike blew up in the second practice. But other than that, I qualified for every round, got to run inside the top ten a few times, and my best finish was 18th at High Point.

What have you been doing lately? I know you went up against Joey Crown and some other fast guys last week in Pennsylvania. How did that go?

Yeah, I’ve just been racing some local races lately now that the outdoor season is over, but I won the first Moto and crashed the second moto after a bad start and ended up 4th. I’m racing Sleepy Hollow this weekend and Stank Dog (Jared Steinke) is gonna be there, so it will be a good time!

What are you winter plans?

As of now, I don’t really have any plans. I want to race SX but I don’t have a SX bike and there isn’t anywhere to really ride SX on the east coast. I’m trying to put something together and go out west, but we’ll see how that goes!

How about next summer?

Again, no plans as of now but I’d like to stay racing. Hopefully, I can get some support to stay racing, either in the US or Canada.

What do you do for your 9-5?

I did have a job before the season started, delivering pizza while I was living in California, but right now I don’t have a job but I do try to ride at least once a week.

OK, thanks for talking with us today. Good luck with your racing. Who would you like to thank?

Gotta give it up for everyone that helped me out this season; couldn’t have done it without you guys! JMR Racing, MGX Unlimited, 6d Helmets, Alias, Alpinestars, 100% goggles, Sick Recovery Racing, Rynopower, Honda HRC, TCD, Good Time Connoisseurs, VPE, Thrillseekers, my parents and my girlfriend!

DANNY BRAULT

[Editor’s note: Danny’s computer is acting weird and was randomly capitalizing letters and sentences, so he decided to type everything in capitals. He’s not mad or yelling at you.]

HEY, FOLKS, AND WELCOME TO THE FRID’EH UPDATE ON DIRECTMOTOCROSS.COM. YOUR ONE-STOP-SHOP FOR ALL THINGS CANADIAN MOTOCROSS.

EVEN THOUGH IT’S BEEN NINE YEARS SINCE I HAD WRITTEN AN ‘UPDATE,’ (THANK YOU BILLY, JEFF AND FORMER OWNER OF DIRECT MX, KYLE CARRUTHERS, FOR KEEPING THIS SHIP SAILING), IT FEELS LIKE ONLY YESTERDAY I WAS WAKING UP AND CRANKING OUT CONTENT ON THIS SITE FOR ALL YOU LOYAL READERS.

KYLE CARRUTHERS TOOK OWNERSHIP OF THE SITE WHEN I BASICALLY UP AND LEFT EVERYONE HANGING. I WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITHIN ONE OF MY FAVOURITE MOTORCYCLE BRANDS, AND THAT’S WHEN I BEGaN A THREE-YEAR STINT WITH YAMAHA MOTOR CANADA LTD.

(AND A KUDOS AS WELL TO MR. STEVE MATTHES, JAMES LISSIMORE AND DAWN McCLINTOCK FOR KEEPING THE CONTENT FRESH AND INTERESTING ON THIS WEBSITE SINCE IT LAUNCHED ON JANUARY IST, 2009.) FROM DAY ONE, THE IDEA WITH DMX WAS/ IS TO BE THE SOURCE FOR CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NEWS. THE FOCUS WOULDN’T BE ON AMA SUPERCROSS, MXGP OR THE HOTTEST HEADLINES FLOATING THROUGH THE INTERNATIONAL MOTOCROSS COMMUNITY.

NO, THE GOAL WAS, AND REMAINS, TO PROVIDE A PROFESSIONAL MEDIA PLATFORM FOR OUR CANADIAN RACERS, EVENTS AND INDUSTRY SHAKE-UPS TO BE DISCUSSED AND DEBATED. I FEEL THE GANG HERE AT DMX HAS DONE A PRETTY GOOD JOB LIVING UP TO THIS MOTTO; IT’S NOT EASY BATTLING THROUGH THE TRENCHES OF CANADIAN MOTOCROSS; LIKE THE RIDERS THEY’RE FOLLOWING, THERE IS NOT MUCH MONEY OUT THERE TO SUPPORT THE CAUSE BUT IT’S USUALLY WORTH IT WHEN YOU GET TO LOOK BACK AND THINK ABOUT ALL THE

INCREDIBLE RACING MOMENTS YOU GOT TO WITNESS, BE A PART OF AND SHARE WITH THE WORLD.

BACK WHEN WE FIRST LAUNCHED THE FRID’EH UPDATE ON RACERXCANADA.COM (I BELIEVE IT WAS LATE 2006?), BRETT DAILEY, CO-EDITOR OF THE NOW DEFUNCT RACER X CANADA MAGAZINE, TOLD ME THAT IF I’M GOING TO GO AHEAD AND START THIS ‘RACERHEAD’ STYLE COLUMN, THAT I WOULD THEN HAVE TO FINISH IT—AND THAT MEANT MAKING SURE IT WAS POSTED EVERY SINGLE FRIDAY. NO DAYS OFF. IT WAS THE ONE PIECE OF CONTENT THAT HAD TO BE CONSISTENTLY CREATED AND POSTED TO THE SITE IN REASONABLE TIMING AT THE END OF THE WORK WEEK.

OF COURSE, I SAID YES AND LATER LEARNED WHY BRETT GAVE ME THE WARNING, BECAUSE IT’S A HEAVY RESPONSIBILITY—AND SOMETIMES A BURDEN—TO DELIVER A COLUMN WEEK IN, WEEK OUT. PLUS, TRY TO KEEP IT INTERESTING AND FRESH.

IMPRESSIVE TO NO ONE, BUT ME, I SOMEHOW FOUND THE STAMINA TO LAST EVERY ROUND (FRIDAY) FROM LATE 2006 TO APRIL 2009. FROM RXC, THE FRID’EH UPDATE THEN TRANSFERRED OVER TO DIRECTMOTOCROSS.COM, THIS VERY WEBSITE HERE THAT MARTIN ANDERSON-KLUTZ (THE TECH/ WEB DESIGNER GURU), DAWN MCCLINTOCK, JAMES LISSIMORE, STEVE MATTHES AND I LAUNCHED BACK IN ‘09.

WOW, 9 YEARS?! ALMOST A DECADE HAS GONE BY… HARD TO BELIEVE. SINCE THEN, I WENT ON TO WORK FOR YAMAHA MOTOR CANADA, KTM CANADA, MANAGED MY OWN MEDIA/ MARKETING BUSINESS, AND THEN JOINED THE CURSE-FILLED WORLD OF CONSTRUCTION, SADDLING UP WITH KYLE KEAST’S SIDING COMPANY, KEAST METAL WORKS (KMW). I REALLY ENJOYED THE CHANGE OF SCENERY AND LEARNED A LOT WORKING WITH EVER DETERMINED KEAST CLAN.

ENTER 2018. NO LONGER WITH KMW, I’M CURRENTLY OWNER AND OPERATOR OF MY OWN SIDING COMPANY, INLINE METAL. WE SPECIALIZE IN CLADDING, SIDING, AND ALL THAT GOOD STUFF. OF COURSE, I STILL KEEP UP WITH ALL THINGS MOTO, ESPECIALLY THE CANADIAN NEWS. AND WHEN I’M FEELING SAUCY AND THE NEED TO INJECT MY OPINION, I SUBMIT THE ODD BIT OF EDITORIAL TO VARIOUS MEDIA OUTLETS NORTH OF THE BORDER.

THAT BRINGS US BACK TO DMX, AND THIS EDITION OF THE FRID’EH UPDATE…

I’VE FELT THE ITCH TO WRITE A LITTLE MORE OFTEN AND TOSS MY TWO-HUNDRED-AND-TWENTY-FOUR [DANNY WAS #224 WHEN HE RACED] CENTS INTO THE HAT. THE GUYS HERE AT DMX DO A GREAT JOB OF GETTING TIMELY AND INTERESTING CONTENT OUT TO THE WORLD, AND SINCE I WAS PART OF THE TEAM WHO ORIGINALLY LAUNCHED THIS LITTLE SUCKER, I THOUGHT WHAT BETTER PLACE TO DIRECTLY SHARE MY THOUGHTS ON ALL THINGS CANADIAN AND MOTOCROSS?

MONTREAL SUPERCROSS

THE MONTREAL SUPERCROSS. MY TAKE? I COULDN’T BE HAPPIER TO SEE THE EVENT RETURNING AND AT ITS ORIGINAL HOME, THE OLYMPIC STADIUM. SO MUCH HISTORY, SO MUCH RESPECT AND HONOUR IS GIVEN TO THOSE WHO HAVE COMPETED AND WON IN MONTREAL.

THE EVENT STARTED BACK IN 1977, AND HAS PLAYED HOST TO SOME OF THE WORLD’S BEST INDOOR RACERS AND RIDERS, INCLUDING LEGENDS LIKE ROSS PEDERSON, CARL VAILLAINCOURT, MIKE JONES, DOUG HENRY, BRIAN SWINK, BLAIR MORGAN, MARCO DUBÉ, DARCY LANGE, DUSTY KLATT, AND JASON THOMAS.

SINCE 2012, THE STADE HAS BEEN EMPTY OF MOTORCYCLE RACING, BUT WHEN IT RETURNED LAST SATURDAY NIGHT, IT CAME AS IT SHOULD: COMPLETE WITH A TALENTED GROUP OF CANADIAN AND AMERICAN 450 RIDERS, AND A HUNGRY GROUP OF YOUNG CANADIANS COMPETING FOR TITLE OF THE ‘FASTEST INDOOR CANADIAN’ IN THE 250 CLASS.

GRANTED, WE DIDN’T SEE THE 50,000 + SPECTATORS OF THE GLORY YEARS, BUT THAT’S TO BE EXPECTED WHEN AN EVENT HASN’T BEEN HAPPENING FOR ALMOST A DECADE. WE DID SEE A PROFESSIONAL SUPERCROSS THAT WAS FUN, FLOWY, TECHNICAL AND EXCITING TO WATCH, AN- ALMOST AMA-LIKE 450 LINE UP, AND A PROMOTIONAL TEAM THAT IS SURE TO BRING BACK THE CROWD THAT ONCE WAS.

AND YET, I CAN’T HELP BUT THINK THIS THOUGHT: AS MUCH AS I DIDN’T CARE FOR THE CRAZY AUTOCROSS RACING AND ATV’S, WHICH PLAYED A BIG ROLE IN THE ORIGINAL RUNNINGS OF THE MONTREAL SX, MAYBE THAT WAS THE REASON THE REST OF THE SEATS WERE SOLD?

AS MUCH AS WE ALL LOVE DIRT BIKES, WE’RE STILL A SMALL GROUP. I’M OKAY WITH US ALLOWING VARIOUS BREEDS OF MOTORSPORTS INTO THE STADIUM, IF IT MEANS MORE FOLKS ARE INSIDE THE STADIUM, WATCHING OUR RACERS AND DELIVERING GREAT VALUE TO SPONSORS AND THE INDUSTRY.

MONTREAL IS AN INTERNATIONAL EVENT; IT BRINGS ATTENTION FROM ALL CORNERS OF THE EARTH. THIS EVENT IS NEEDED TO BRING BACK ATTENTION AND EXCITEMENT TO CANADIAN MOTOCROSS. I HOPE IT KEEPS COMING BACK. I MISS IT. I’M SURE YOU DO TOO. IF NOT, THEN YOU’VE NEVER BEEN. IT HAS A FEEL TO IT LIKE THE MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS. A ONE-OFF EVENT, NO ‘CHAMPIONSHIP’ BUT SOME GOOD MONEY ON THE LINE, AND ALSO A GOOD TIME FOR FANS, RIDERS AND INDUSTRY MOGULS.

MALCOM STEWART HAD THE MOST FUN LAST SATURDAY IN MONTREAL. WHILE IT DIDN’T MAKE THINGS OVERLY INTERESTING IN THE RACING, IT HAD TO BE COOL WATCHING THIS AMA GREAT LAYING DOWN SOME IMPRESSIVE LAPS, SCRUBS AND SPEED, AS OUR CANADIAN HEROES TRIED TO KEEP UP. SURE, THE YANKS TOOK THE CAKE BUT WHAT A GROWING EXPERIENCE FOR OUR YOUNG CANADIAN RACERS.

COLTON FACCIOTTI, TYLER MEDAGLIA, COLE THOMPSON AND OTHERS HAVE BEEN THERE; THEY’VE LINED UP AGAINST THE WORLD’S BEST AND FELT THE NERVES. FOR MANY OTHERS ON THE 450 AND 250 GRIDS, THAT ONE NIGHT UNDER THE LIGHTS, SURELY GAVE THEM MORE EXPERIENCE AND CONFIDENCE THAN ANY RACE THEY’VE RACED TO DATE. SERIOUSLY, WHERE ELSE HAVE OUR GUYS RACED INSIDE SUCH A MASSIVE

STADIUM AND ATMOSPHERE? THE BIG LIGHTS, THE BIG NAMES, THE BIGGER JUMPS?

JUST ‘ABOOT’ ANYONE WHO HAS RACED MOTOCROSS HAS DREAMT OF ONE DAY LIVING OUT THEIR DREAMS IN FRONT OF THOUSANDS OF FANS, COMPETING AGAINST THE CREME DE LA CREME. MONTREAL PROVIDES THIS OPPORTUNITY FOR OUR GUYS AND GALS; A STAGE WHERE WE GET TO EXPERIENCE THE LIFE OF A SUPERCROSS SUPERSTAR, ALL THE WHILE BUILDING OUR SKILLS AND CONFIDENCE TO BETTER OURSELVES AND RESULTS IN CANADA, AND ABROAD.

I HOPE THE EVENT RETURNS NEXT YEAR, THE YEAR AFTER. AND I HOPE I GET OFF MY POUTINE-FILLED ARSE TO GO ENJOY CANADA’S BIGGEST MOTORCYCLE RACE. AND HONESTLY, I’M COOL WITH BRINGING BACK SOME 4 WHEELS TO OLYMPIC STADIUM TO MIX IT UP IN BETWEEN THE BIKES, IF THAT MEANS SELLING OUT LE MAISON.

WHAT A DOWNER IT WAS SEEING QUEBEC’S NEW HERO KAVEN BENOIT HITTING THE FLOOR IN MONTREAL LAST SATURDAY DURING THE FIRST OF THREE 450 MAIN EVENTS. THE KTM RIDER IS NEXT IN LINE TO INHERIT THE FRENCH CANADIAN CROWN FROM JSR, BUT AFTER WINNING TWO 250 TITLES, BENOIT HAS BEEN INJURY RIDDEN SINCE JUMPING ONTO THE 450’S IN 2016.

I HAD THE CHANCE TO SPEAK WITH KAVEN THIS WEEK, AND THE FIRST THING I ASKED WAS: ‘SO, DOES THIS SPELL THE END OF YOUR INDOOR CAREER?’ SADLY, MAYBE JOKINGLY, BUT UNDERSTANDABLY, I CANT BLAME BENOIT FOR WANTING TO SAY NO TO RACING HIS DIRT BIKE INDOORS. THE POOR FELLA HAS BEEN HURT ON 250’S, 450’S AND WITH A FEW MAJOR BRUISES SUFFERED ON THE INDOOR CIRCUITS, IT’S HARD TO DISCREDIT THE MODEST RACER FOR DENYING CERTAIN OPPORTUNITIES.

HE’S GOT THE TALENT, THE SPEED, BUT ALSO THE WISDOM TO SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. AS A FAN OF BENOIT, HOWEVER, I CAN’T SAY I LOOK FORWARD TO NOT SEEING HIM ON THE STARTING LINE… HERE’S HOPING WE SEE HIM HEAL UP FAST, AND RETURN NEXT SEASON HEALTHY FOR THE OUTDOORS AND FINALLY ABLE TO LIVE UP TO HIS POTENTIAL OF BEING A CANADIAN 450 CHAMPION.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Dany. I mentioned the return of Danny ‘224’ Brault last week, but he got way too busy at this ‘real job’ to give us any words. It’s great to have him back and I’m really looking forward to his input here on the site, more regularly. He’s a trained writer and an ex-racer. We don’t have a hard time finding one of those two qualities on their own, but finding that combo is like seeing a unicorn in the motocross world–they don’t exist!

He’s just getting his feet wet this week with a little history 101 on how DMX started in the first place. I always joke that I’m the latest ‘Dread Pirate Roberts‘ from The Princess Bride (Google it, Bowker!). Actually, here, I did it for you:

From Wikipedia:

A pirate of near-mythical reputation, the Dread Pirate Roberts is feared across the seven seas for his ruthlessness and sword fighting prowess, and is well known for taking no prisoners.

It is revealed during the course of the story that Roberts is not one man, but a series of individuals who pass the name and reputation to a chosen successor once they are wealthy enough to retire. When the time comes, “Roberts” and his chosen successor sail into port and discharge the crew. Then they hire a new crew, the ex-Roberts staying aboard as first mate and referring to his successor as “Captain Roberts”. Once the crew grows accustomed to the new Roberts, the previous captain leaves to enjoy his retirement.

Anyway, welcome back aboard, Danny. Let’s have some fun with this. I know he’s got a few interesting ideas for content that should keep the site progressing into the future.

Jacob Piccolo Update

It’s been a while since we checked in with the ultra-fast youngster out of BC, Jacob Piccolo, who crashed hard at a Loretta Lynn’s qualifier at Horn Rapids in Washington State. When a rider in front of him didn’t clear a section and then moved inside to protect the line, Jake had nowhere to go, made contact and went down hard.

The end result was a broken tib/fib as well as broken bones in his foot. The leg healed like normal, but the foot was where the attention was needed.

They got it all sorted out with plates and screws and he had to just wait the appropriate amount of time for everything to heal.

I spoke with his dad, Dan Piccolo, today and he told me everything is going good and that the cast is off. Jake has been walking without a boot and will get the plates removed from his foot in a couple weeks.

Of course, Jake has been itching to get back on the bike, but they’ll take their time with this one and look at getting back in the swing of things in the new year.

At this point, the timetable for racing is dependent on when the leg is back to 100% and no time sooner. Good luck, guys, and we’re all looking forward to seeing you back at the races.

Kevin Gamelin Update

#214 Kevin Gamelin is the Intermediate rider who crashed hard early in the final at the Montreal Supercross last Saturday night.

After what felt like an eternity, as we stood there waiting for them to get him stabilized, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The bottom line is that he had 2 rods and 8 screws inserted to stabilize his spine. The answer to the question everyone is always too afraid to ask is that there is a very slim chance he will walk again, we’re being told. With that said, these injuries and their prognoses can and sometimes do change along the way.

A Go Fund Me account has been started to help cover some of the costs of his continued rehabilitation, and you can donate HERE.

The latest update on his condition, through Google Translate, is here:

News from Kevin,

I want to make it clear that all the news I will publish about Kevin’s condition comes directly from the family.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Isabelle puts on her facebook wall a summary of the state of her brother that I put in picture in this release.

Thursday 20th September 2018

Kévin’s condition is stabilizing, he is now out of intensive care. He goes up the slope quietly. Despite his exit from intensive care, he suffers enormously physically.

According to the improvement of his state of health, in the coming weeks, Kevin will be transferred to a rehabilitation center to receive care adapted to his condition.

It is still too early for many visits, we will understand that he needs the most rest possible to progress. The care received so far has weakened his immune system making Kevin more vulnerable.

However, all the beautiful words of encouragement are appreciated. When Kévin will be able to receive them, they will be an invaluable help in psychological support.

Good luck to Kevin, his family, and friends. Motocross is a big family and we are all there in spirit for our downed rider.

Kaven Benoit Injury Update

Kaven Benoit told me after his ugly ankle injury at the German Supercross that he was never racing indoors again. The risk to reward ratio just wasn’t worth it to him.

Fast forward a couple years and Kaven was the face of the re-birth of the Montreal Supercross, along with Malcolm Stewart. He told himself that a full-size race wouldn’t come with quite as many inherent risks as the smaller Arenacross races, and he was all in. Of course, the money they threw at him was also a determining factor.

Anyway, he’s had a rough couple years with that ankle in Germany, then his back in California last year, and now this one. Motocross is an extreme sport, there’s just no way to deny that, and it comes at a cost.

It was his right thumb he hurt this time in Montreal that took him out of the first 450 main. He pulled off the track as it looped back and by the first corner. He stopped and was immediately favouring that right wrist/hand. His night was done.

At one point, someone “confirmed” that his wrist was broken, but I spoke to his mechanic Matt Deroy and he said that it was his thumb, but that they wouldn’t know the extent of the injury until he saw an actual doctor. Made sense to me.

The end result is a “Bennett fracture” in his right thumb.

From Wikipedia (again):

Bennett fracture is a fracture of the base of the first metacarpal bone which extends into the carpometacarpal (CMC) joint.[1] This intra-articular fracture is the most common type of fracture of the thumb, and is nearly always accompanied by some degree of subluxation or frank dislocation of the carpometacarpal joint.

Kaven had surgery to repair his thumb this past Tuesday and will now have to wait the standard 4-6 weeks for the bone to heal.

Good luck, Kaven. They say bad news comes in 3’s, so, hopefully, you’ve had your fair share for a while.

Rockstar Triple Crown | London Supercross at Delaware Speedway

Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross Tour heads to London, Ontario, at Delaware Speedway. Gone are the big names who showed up last week in Montreal, and we can get back to the business of chasing the $10 and $100K first prize.

We headed out there yesterday afternoon to see how the track was coming together. The big news around here has been the impending approach of a storm front that will bring some rain and high winds to the area.

I think the rain has already come and gone, and it was nothing. In fact, it didn’t even wet the road and it’s now sunny again. It’s 28 degrees C and very humid, but that is about to change as we hit the back of this front and the temperature plummets to a low of 8 tonight.

The forecast is for 17 and sunshine Saturday, so come on out and sit in the sunshine and watch some great racing! Bring a jacket and you’re all set.

Delaware Supercross – Round 2 | Need to Know DELAWARE SUPERCROSS THIS SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 22nd Delaware, ON – Round 2 of the Rockstar Energy SX Tour. Saturday September 22nd. The second round of the SX portion comes to the Delaware Speedway, the familiar racing hot spot just west of London Ontario will be a great spot to resume action after the historic Round 1 in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium. This email will provide all the information needed for the Delaware SX. One thing was missing out of the typical Jetwerx/Triple Crown program, and that was the Live Stream…. We apologize to all our loyal supporters, but rest assured, the Triple Crown Live will be back in full swing for the remainder of the Series. (link below) Triple Crown LIVE Hotel Information Rockstar Energy Triple Crown is proud to partner with RoomRosters powered by EventConnect for all our Event Hotel Bookings. Click the Link below to find your best rate for this weekends race. Hotel link HERE Need to Know RACEDAY SCHEDULE Venue Address : 1640 Gideon Drive, Delaware, On, Canada, N0L 1E0 Pro Parking: All pitting will be on the infield of the Car Racing Track. For Factory Teams, please advise All pitting will be on the infield of the Car Racing Track. For Factory Teams, please advise kyle@jetwerx.ca on your set up for the weekend. Parking will be Friday starting at 10am. We will have a spectator Rockstar Energy Pit Party on the track from 6pm – 6:45pm, Please have tables, posters, bikes and riders present before hand. Amateur Parking: Will be on the infield of the Car track. Parking will start at 4pm Friday. Parking and Camping will be Free. Pro Riders sign in: Sign in and Tech for Pro riders will be Saturday 9am-12pm. Mechanics or Team Manager can register the rider and Tech bike, but RIDER MUST SIGN WAIVER BEFORE ENTERING TRACK FOR PRACTICE. (riders that haven’t signed in will be announced at riders meeting) Amateur Sign in: Will take place at the Rockstar Administration trailer on Saturday 9am-11am, Amateur classes will not require Bike Tech. There will be NO press ride at Delaware SX Pro Riders Meeting: Riders meeting will be located in Pro pit area at the Administration trailer. From 12:30pm – 12:45pm. FIRST PRACTICE GROUP BE READY TO FOR FREE PRACTICE AT 1:00pm Amateur Riders Meeting: Will take place on the starting line Classes for Delaware SX: 450 Pro, 250 Pro/Am, Open Intermediate, Open Junior, Open 85cc/Supermini, Open 65cc, Open 50cc, Open Ladies Timed Qualifying: Pro riders will have one (1) Free Practice, and two (2) Timed qualifying sessions. Your top time out of both sessions will determine your gate pick for the Night Show Heat Races. Night show: Delaware will be a Heat – LCQ – Main Event format for both 450 and 250 Pro. Amateur riders will do there heat race during the Day program and have one (1) Main Event in the Night Show. Registration links: PRO RIDERS registration PARTS CANADA AMATEUR registration Ticket Link: TICKETS FOR DELAWARE SUPERCROSS

ABOUT THE TOUR Jetwerx is proud to host the 2018 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series. This innovative new series will see three avenues of racing taking place over a ten month period. The series will be composed of 6 Rounds of Arenacross, 9 Rounds of Motocross and 4 Rounds of Supercross. Crowning the champion with a $100,000 payout in the 450cc class and $10,000 in the 250cc class. Rules to win the Triple Crown: 1) A rider must compete in at least one (1) race/event per discipline (Arenacross, Motocross, Supercross) 2) A riders points are accumulated in one (1) class and cannot be a combination of 250 and 450 points. 3) The rider that wins the Triple Crown Series, does NOT have to win a race or a championship at any discipline to win the Triple Crown title. 4) The rider with the highest overall points in the 450 and 250 class at the final round of the Triple Crown Series (Hamilton Supercross November 17th) will be the Triple Crown Champion for their respected class. Their will be Three (3) separate series’, Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross, which will bring 3 Championships in each discipline for the 450cc and 250cc Class.

Who’s OUT?

250:

#12 Dylan Wright – fractured rib. He will be back for the final 2 rounds

450:

#800 Mike Alessi – out this week after his crash in Montreal

#71 Tommy Dallaire – shoulder and thumb will keep him out this round

#26 Kaven Benoit – wasn’t racing the SX portion of series before his Montreal injury

Endurocross Heads to Reno, NV

OK, it’s race weekend here in London! Be sure to follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, as we try to keep you up to date on what’s going on that may not be being captured by the LIVE STREAM.

Thanks for reading, and have a great weekend.