Frid’Eh Update #39 Presented by Kawasaki

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Hello and welcome to Week #39 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Kawasaki. Week 39 puts us on a small break in the action between round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown SX Tour and the 2018 MXON. Our SX Tour will resume on Saturday, November 3rd in Quebec City, Quebec, and this week’s honoree will be there in action.

Eric Jeffery is the Oshawa, Ontario, racer we’ve gotten to know very well over the past few years. From snapping photos of him on the #33 back in his amateur days to most recently at the Montreal and London Supercrosses, we’ve seen just about all of his races, and that’s no exaggeration!

He earned #39 for the 2018 season. One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen on Instagram or Twitter was the previous year when he had the dubious honour or running the #69 for the season. His quote was simply, “Well, looks like I’m taking a year off from racing!” Or something very close to that. Nice one, Eric.

Here’s a look at how his 2018 season has gone:

MX (450 Class):

SX (250 Class):

Another funny story I remember was back in 2013 when he made a bet with Dave Snider of Redemption Racing that if he pulled a holeshot Dave would have to shave the beard he’d had since his school days. Eric grabbed one (in Kamloops, I believe) and off came the beard. He looked so funny, everyone forced him to grow it back.

Eric just really seems to love racing dirt bikes. He’s a husband and a pretty recent father, so his life is pretty full without moto!

He tried to qualify for the final round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman MX in Indiana this year. He just missed making the motos in the mud, but still had a great time.

We grabbed his for an interview, and here’s what he had to say:

OK, let’s start at the beginning. How did you get into Motocross in the first place?

I first actually started in Snocross when I was about 7 years old. My Papa bought me a 120 Ski Doo and told me if I practiced he would take me to the Lindsay race. I believe I ended up getting 3rd in my first race. The next year we did the full series and I won the Championship!!! Because of the expense, I had to choose between either Snocross or Motocross so is chose Moto and started racing when I was about 8.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 38 and I’m pretty sure my dad picked it along with Lucas 39 and Alex 36. He wanted us to all to have 3 numbers around the same and the thirties is where they could fit us (Laughs).

What was your first race, and how did it go?

My first race was on a PW 80 at Muttco Mountain. We drove there in my Grandpa’s old MCI bus and put the bikes underneath in the bays. I don’t remember much other than trying to do a double on it and crashing because there was no suspension. I’m pretty sure I was getting blown by as I was racing a trail bike and, at that point, my dad realized we need an upgrade (Laughs)

What was the highlight of your amateur career?

The highlight of my amateur career would be winning the 250 Junior title at the ECAN in 2008 when it was first at Sand Del Lee and winning the 450 National Junior championship at Walton that same year. As well as qualifying for Loretta’s in 2010 for 450 B.

How did your Intermediate year go, and who were the top guys you were up against?

My Intermediate year went pretty well. I finished second at Walton to Cole Thompson. Other top guys would have been Dakota Yohe and Zack Zager.

What year did you turn Pro and how did that season go?

I turned pro in 2011 and did the whole series with my mom in a motorhome, Redemption Racing and the Snider family. I don’t really remember exact results, but I’m sure there were a few top 15’s in there and I ended up getting national number 42.

You earned #39 for 2018. What was the highlight of your summer in the Motocross portion of the series?

My best race was Moncton where I went 12-13 for 12th overall and then I was happy I followed it up the next weekend with a 13th at Deschambault.

You signed up for Ironman in Indiana at the end of the summer. How did that experience go?

It was great!!! That was my second time signing up for Ironaman. Unfortunately, it was super muddy and I just wasn’t able to put in a fast enough lap to qualify, as I ended up 43rd. I’m still proud of that result as I think my practice was the worst conditions of the day. Otherwise though it was great to go down and watch the top guys race.

You dropped down to the 250 class for the Supercross series. How did Montreal go for you?

Ya, I dropped down cause we had (Josh) Osby’s practice bike from Supercross already set up so that made it easy. Montreal could have gone better. I felt really good in practice as I was figuring out rhythms and felt aggressive, but in second practice I cased a triple in a rhythm and landed pretty hard on my hip, bruising it. So that set me back for the night. In the main, I got a bad start but was fighting my way up to 7th when again I cased a jump and crashed, ending up 13th.

How about the London Supercross at Delaware Speedway? How did that go for you?

London was way better. I learned from Montreal that I went into it with too much or a race mentality. Where in London I just focused on myself and hitting my lines clean every lap, which obviously helped as I ended up 6th.

How come we always think you’re going to retire and yet you never do? Are you just still loving hitting the races?

Ya, honestly, I would have to say the main reason is that I’m a competition junkie. There is just no other feeling than lining up on a full gate with 40 other pros.

What’s in store for your future? How many more racing years do you have in you?

Ya, every year I think this is it (Laughs), but every year I keep doing better and better….. I seem to be getting better with age . So, as long as I have the drive and the support from my family and sponsors, I’m just gonna keep rolling (Laughs).

Do you have a set goal you’re trying to reach before you hang up the boots?

A couple of goals I have would be finally qualifying for an AMA Pro National event and next year I’d like to run the full Triple Crown so I could get top 10 in points and hopefully lock up number 33 (Laughs).

What is it you do for your 9-5? Is that what you’ll do for the foreseeable future?

I work in the family business – Jeffery Homes – as a Site Supervisor. I organize all the trades and make sure they have all the material they need and know what they are doing. I plan on staying here and hopefully successfully taking over one day (Laughs).

OK, good luck in Quebec City. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks, I’m looking forward to Quebec. I have been having a lot of fun doing the Supercross races. I would like to thank God for keeping me safe, my Beautiful wife, Nicole, and newborn baby girl, Charlee, for all of their support. Without our team, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do: my parents, Josh and the Snider family, Club MX, GP Bikes, Hoosier tires, West Woods, KTM Canada, YNS designs, Shoei helmets, Gamma, Guts racing, Twisted Dvelopment, Hinson, Dubya, and FMF.

Eric is one of the good guys in the sport, and it’s always good to talk with him. He comes across as pretty shy on race day, but just walk up and say hello, next time you see him. Tell we said you could walk right in and make yourself a cup of coffee. No, I’m kidding! That’s a privilege reserved just for me! 😉

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, Guys. Happy Friday. I’m writing to you from beautiful Chatsworth, Ontario. Home of Motopark. Billy and I are up here riding the all new 2019 Kawasaki KX450F. To be honest, I really haven’t spent much time on the green bikes, ever, so I was really excited coming into today. I don’t want to say too much yet other than wow! I’d also like to send a huge thank you out to Kate Rundle and Cesare Costantini at Kawasaki Canada, Dan Rachmel at Strikt for the amazing-looking kit, Aaron Barsanti and Squid from Scott Sports Canada, Mica Sport Canada and the entire Motopark crew.

We are 2 rounds down in the Supercross portion of the Triple Crown and there are 3 guys in the 250 class that have really emerged as the front runners. Shawn Maffenbeier has really stepped up his indoor game (and has clinched the Triple Crown title, already). I still think he’s got a lot more speed in the tank but he’s playing it smart and it’s working. Next we have Logan Karnow. Logan is a SX guy, he loves it and he’s very good at it. If anyone not named Jess Pettis can win, it will be Karnow. As for Jess Pettis, he’s just so hot right now. He’s doing everything right, on and off the bike, and ain’t nobody got anything for him anytime soon.

In the 450 class, all eyes are on Colton Facciotti and Cole Thompson. These two are heading into the final 2 rounds fighting for the $100g. Cole has a slight lead in the points, but this is dirt bike racing and anything can happen.

Another short week for me. Good luck to Team Canada this coming weekend at Red Bud. All eyes will be on this race and, as a Canadian fan, I couldn’t be more proud of the team we are sending. Have a safe weekend and #smileforBC!



BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. Like I said in the short intro above, we’re actually hitting a very short break in the Canadian Motocross action this week as we just finished round 2 and now our attention heads south of the border to Red Bud and the 2018 MXON.

We started a poll on the website asking you to pick where you think the team of Colton Facciotti (MXGP), Jess Pettis (MX2), and Tyler Medaglia (Open) will do this year.

On paper, this could be our best finish ever! Team Manager, Kourtney Lloyd, had a few great riders to choose from that would have done the maple leaf proud. She had to factor in a few different variables that would affect both performance of the team and the financial bottom line.

Many people had different visions of “the perfect team,” but I think we can all agree that, if you look at these 3 heading to Michigan next weekend, it’s a team we can all get behind. This should be good!

I just realized, after re-reading that sentence, that the race is next weekend. Wow, I really thought we had more time. Nope, it’s all going down in just over a week. It falls on Canadian Thanksgiving, so that will either hinder or help Canadian spectator attendance. Hopefully, the holiday weekend gives families a better opportunity to make the trip. We’ll see.

You can be sure there will be tons of bladeless chainsaws revving the entire weekend as well as the pervasive and probably constant chant of “USA, USA…!”

I’ve heard onsite camping has been full for the past few weeks, so be prepared to look a little farther away, if you’re still considering booking a hotel. If you’ve never been to one of these events, you owe it to yourself as a racer or a fan to be there. It may not have the exact same fell of when they are held in Europe, but this will be an amazing event, and one you should really be at.

I’ve been lucky enough to have been at 6 of these things and I will do whatever I can to keep that streak going. Believe me, they are the pinnacle of motocross racing experiences.

I think one of the main reasons people are extra interested this year is the head-to-head showdown coming between MXGP World Champion, Jeffrey Herlings, versus AMA 450 Champion, Eli Tomac.

Who do you think will come out on top of this one? If I have to go on record as picking one of them, I’ll go with Herlings. The guy is a maniac and I think European pride to beat the Americans will reign supreme. Eli will do what needs to be done to give the USA the team win, and Jeffrey will chase checkered flags.

How do you think Marvin Musquin will do? Too soon?

We started a POLL QUESTION where you can guess where you think Team Canada will finish this year. If you scroll down, you’ll see it at the bottom right of the page.

Shawn Maffenbeier Clinches 250 Triple Crown Championship

I’ll be honest, until it was confirmed by someone at Jetwerx, I wasn’t prepared to state that Shawn Maffenbeier had clinched the 250 Rockstar Triple Crown title and got the $10K bonus money. There was a protest still in play in the 450 class, and you never want to come out and proclaim something as big as this and then have to apologize because there was something going on behind the scenes that you weren’t aware of.

Nothing was done, officially, at the track Saturday night at the London Supercross, so I was left questioning my math skills. I called Jetwerx Monday morning to make sure the points were in order and the title was indeed Shawn’s, and it was. Congratulations to Shawn and the entire Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team.

Shawn went into round 2 of the Supercross portion of the Triple Crown with a 67-point lead. First place gets 30 points, so there were still 90 points on the table.

Jess Pettis was closing in, after missing the first 3 rounds of the Arenacross portion, and, after taking the win Saturday night and Shawn finishing 2nd, now sits 70 points behind in 2nd. Therefore, with a maximum of only 60 points left out there, nobody can catch Shawn, even if he sits out the final 2 rounds.

Pennywise to Play at Monster Energy Cup

