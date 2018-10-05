Frid’Eh Update #40 Presented by Fox Racing Canada

Kaven Benoit announced his retirement yesterday and I have to say it was a sad moment for me. Kaven is a great racer, and an even better guy. I honestly didn’t really see this coming, but with all of the injuries, I understand. I really do hope we will see Kaven around the sport in the future.Congratulations, Kaven, on a great career. You were one of the classiest guys to throw a leg over a bike, and you don’t owe the sport anything. I wish you all of the best in your next adventures. Bonne chance à l’avenir mon ami!

Have a great weekend and #smileforBC. BILLY RAINFORD Thanks, Jeff. It really sucks that he can’t be here at the MXON, especially since it won’t be this close to his house as this one is for many years to come, likely. I’m sitting it our hotel room in Elkhart, IN looking out the window and watching the huge puddle that surrounds the DMX Van recede. Yes, we got quite a bit of rain this morning, but it has since stopped and we still aren’t 100% sure what we’re going to have for the 2 race days coming up. In fact, if you look at the images the Weather Network is using for their weekend forecast, you’ll see they’ve used every single image of weather there is, except for the snow image. It looks like we’re in for a bit of everything. Like Jeff said, no matter what the conditions are on Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got 3 riders who can do well in all of it! Like I said earlier this week, we’ve got 2 BC riders and a guy who loves GNCC racing — we’re fine. I’ve been here since Wednesday afternoon, after driving to Michigan from London with Youth Ambassador Sam Gaynor. This is Sam’s first trip to a MXON and he’s in for a real eye-opener at just how big an event this is. He’s going to love it, just like fellow newcomer, Julien Benek, from BC. Returning this year is Jake Tricco, who made the trip to England with the team last year. We sat down with all of them Wednesday night on a Facebook Live broadcast from the amazing house Kourtney has rented for the team and its entourage. If you missed it, you can check it out here: I apologize for the early mic noise. Apparently, I was kicking the mic cords… It does go away.

We headed over to the track on Thursday to see what was going on. Here are a few photos from that.

Today was the day to head to the off-site spot to pick up media credentials. I’ll be honest, I’ve been doing this a long time and I still get nervous as I make way closer to the lady in the kiosk. For some reason, I’m still surprised when my name actually appears on the list…IN INK!

This year, the process went as smoothly as you could possibly want. I was in and out in record time, and on my way down the road to the track to see what was going on .

With media credentials, I get to park pretty close to the pits – it’s definitely one of the key perks. Of course, I managed to miss the turn and had to continue on the very windy road until I could safely turn around.

I headed back and made the turn into Lot B and gave the first people I passed the obligatory pursed lips nodder and in I went to find parking in the lot.

The place was abuzz with teams getting their pits fully set up and ready for what is about to be one crazy weekend of racing action.

Here are a few photos from today. We just finished another amazing dinner her at Team Canada MXON House. Steak, potatoes, vegetables, salad, and dessert. It was great. Thanks again, Kourtney.

Last night, Thursday, it was the Team Canada MXON Sponsors Meet ‘N Greet over at the house. It was a great chance to say thank you to those responsible for getting the team to this race. We hung out, shot some pool, played some ping pong, and chilled out by a nice camp fire. It was a really cool evening.

It was also the last chance to grab our 3 racers for a sit down on the couch before the weekend gets really serious. You can check out the video we did last night here:

As you can see, it was the last chance to unwind before we all get down to the business of going for our best finish in the history of Team Canada MXON.

The riders will all have an early night tonight, so we’re hoping to sit down with all the mechanics and other members of Team Canada who usually remain behind the scenes. We’ll let you know when we’re planning on shooting that.

MXON Schedule of Events

Help #805 Zach Adams Beat Leukemia

A Go Fund Me account has been started to help #805 Zach Adams and his family get through this tough time. Here is the link:

https://www.gofundme.com/67f5ok8?member=862988

Some of you may have seen the #805 of young Zach Adams tearing up your local races or enjoying time at MP with family and friends. Just turning 18 on September 1st he has recently been struck with Leukemia and will be undergoing immediate Chemo Treatment. Anyone who rides a dirt bike is a family member of our elite group. Let’s keep him going and get him back out on two wheels as soon as possible! Anything you can give to help support Zach and his family in this time of need. Thanks – MP Crew.

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

Future West Moto Arenacross Championship Schedule

James Lissimore and I are heading over to the track now to see what’s up. I’m not sure if the Media Center will be ready with internet, but, if it is, I’ll add some photos to this Update. If not, watch for some more photos later on.

It’s team introductions at 5pm. That’s always a good time and we’ll have shots and some video from that later, too.

Have a great weekend. Here’s how you can watch all the events live online:

Head to MXGPTV.com and you won’t miss a second of the action.