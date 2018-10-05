Frid’Eh Update #40 Presented by Fox Racing Canada
By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford
Hello, and welcome to Week #40 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update, this week presented by Fox Racing Canada. This week, we’re coming to you from the biggest race of the year that happens to be within driving distance from DMX World HQ in London, Ontario. Yes, we’re at the MXON at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.
Team Canada is here, of course, and getting ready to take another run at equaling or bettering our record finish of 8th overall. On paper, this can be done. The only thing that remains to be seen is if we can have a race day without any unforeseen incidents. But this is Motocross and that’s what makes a run like France has had the past 4 years so impressive.
Guillaume St Cyr from Victoriaville, Quebec, is #40 in 2018 and this week belongs to him. We’ve gotten to know the rider we affectionately call “Gullimer” over the past few years. He’s the likeable rider who has really smooth indoor skills.
Here’s a look at his 2018 season:
Motocross:
Supercross:
We got in touch with Guillaume this week for a chat. Here’s what he had to say:
Direct Motocross: Hello, Guillaume. OK, let’s start at the beginning. How did you get into Motocross in the first place?
Guillaume St Cyr: Hey, how is it going! When I was 5 years old my little cousin got a PW50 and I wanted one so bad! My mom didn’t think it was a good idea but my dad still got me a PW anyway(Laughs)! Then I just started riding in the yard with my cousin.
What was your first number and how did you choose it?
My first racing number was 10. I chose it because it was Simon Homans number and always looked up to him when I was younger.
What was your first race, and how did it go?
My first race was a St-Julie on a KTM 50cc and I won! From there on I fell in love with racing.
What was the highlight of your amateur career?
My best highlight was in 2013 at the Walton TransCan. I won a moto in Junior MX3 and battled for the overall with Wyatt Waddell and Alex Jeffery. I fell on the start in the last moto but ended up 3rd overall.
How did your Intermediate year go, and who were the top guys you were up against?
Yeah, I raced Intermediate only 2 years. It went pretty good, winning a couple races and battling for the lead a lot with JC Bujold, every damn weekend (Laughs)! Fun times.
What year did you turn Pro and how did that season go?
Well, the first ever national I raced was in 2014 at Ulverton during my first Intermediate year, but my real first year as a Pro was in 2016. It went all right. I had a lot of bad luck but learned a lot.
You earned #40 for 2018. What was the highlight of your summer in the Motocross portion of the series?
The highlight of my summer was definitely at Deschambault where I pulled my first-ever holeshot and battled both motos in the top 10. (I didn’t jump the gate that time (Laughs))
How did the Montreal SX go for you?
It went really good for me! I felt awesome even if I didn’t get the results I wanted.
How about the London Supercross at Delaware Speedway? How did that go for you?
Well, it went good all day. I had good lap times and was feeling smooth. I was pretty stoked to be the first one to hit one of the triples out of a rhythm! Unfortunately, I crashed during the first heat and ended my night…
I know you crashed out, but you look really comfortable on the indoor-style tracks. Is that where you’d like to be racing more, like the AMA Supercross series?
Yeah, I definitely want to get my license and race the AMA Supercross series!
What are your winter racing plans?
Not sure yet, but probably some AMA if I get my license or, if not, I’ll be doing those amateur Supercrosses.
What are your racing plans for next summer?
Depends on what I’ll be doing this winter, but East coast outdoor would be the plan.
What is it you do for your 9-5? Is that what you’ll do for the future?
My dad owns an apartment block and we are taking care of everything that needs to get fixed or whatever — painting, floors, electricity, plumbing etc…
OK, good luck in Quebec City. Who would you like to thank?
Thank you.


JEFF McCONKEY
Happy Friday, and Oh Canada! Yes, it is finally here. Motocross of Nations at Red Bud. How amazing does that sound?! We are sending a great team with 2 veterans a 1 first-timer and I couldn’t be happier for Canadian Motocross. Red Bud is an amazing track, and I feel our three riders, Colton Facciotti, Jess Pettis and Tyler Medaglia will all ride this track amazingly.
I may be biased, as I am a huge supporter of all three guys, but I really do think we have the right three riders representing Canada. All three have had an amazing season, and all three want to be racing and repping the Red and White. Rain or shine, I think our team will do fantastic. Our three guys thrive on a track like Red Bud, and if by chance we have a mud race, well, I still think we have the three best possible choices for riders. Congrats to Kourtney Lloyd and all of her supporters on what I think will be our best year yet.
|
KAVEN BENOIT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM PROFESSIONAL RACING
|
KTM Red Bull Thor Canada Factory Racing Newsletter
October 4th, 2018
Chambly, Qc. – KTM Red Bull Thor Factory Racing team rider Kaven Benoit announced today his retirement from professional motocross racing.
At 29 years old, Benoit has been racing professional motocross for 15 years and secured his first championship for KTM in 2014. Benoit first tasted victory in 2010 at the Ste. Julie Canadian National aboard a KTM 250 SX-F. Benoit also raced at the 2010, 2014 and 2016 Motocross des Nations as part of Team Canada helping his country in 2016 to its best finish in over a decade with a sixth overall. Other notable accomplishments include impressive results in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and standing on the top step of the podium at the 2010 Montreal Supercross. He’s most notably known for winning back to back CMRC MX2 Championships in 2014 and 2015 aboard a Factory KTM 250 SX two-stroke.
As a standout rider, and multi-time champion, Benoit has always been seen as an ambassador for Canadian Motocross across North America and around the world representing KTM and the READY TO RACE philosophy. Benoit has shown an incredible amount of respect to the brand and the sport. Additionally, throughout his professional racing career, Kaven has been a role model for aspiring young racers helping to reinforce his reputation in Canadian motocross.
Benoit: “I feel it’s time for me to move on to some other challenges in life. Racing has brought so many good memories and positive things to my life that I will forever be grateful. I want to give a special thanks to KTM Canada, the many sponsors that supported me through my professional racing career, and to all the competitors that I’ve raced beside, Thank you!”
Jean-Sebastien Roy (KTM Red Bull Thor Team Manager): “Since I first saw the Benoit brothers in action at the Provincials, I knew they had the talent to become champions. Kaven adopted a training program, learning how to race harder at a young age. The end result was faster speeds and better starts. His partnership with KTM in 2010 was a great fit for both the Company and him. With the right support from KTM, Kaven has been able to perform at the highest level on the best equipment. His hard work and grateful attitude towards KTM staff, sponsors, fans, teammates and competitors made him a highly respected athlete. KTM Canada has always been proud to be associated with Kaven. He’s been an amazing role model for the young, up and coming racers.”
Adrien De Alexandris (General Manager, KTM Canada): “For 8 years Benoit has been part of the KTM Canada family. He has been central for the last few years in our KTM Red Bull Thor Factory team and always a great ambassador to the sport in Canada and our brand. We’re looking forward to working together in the advancement of the sport and the brand as whole. “
KTM Canada and the KTM Red Bull Thor Factory race team would like to thank Kaven Benoit for his years of dedication to the brand and the team.
Have a great weekend and #smileforBC.
BILLY RAINFORD
Thanks, Jeff. It really sucks that he can’t be here at the MXON, especially since it won’t be this close to his house as this one is for many years to come, likely.
I’m sitting it our hotel room in Elkhart, IN looking out the window and watching the huge puddle that surrounds the DMX Van recede. Yes, we got quite a bit of rain this morning, but it has since stopped and we still aren’t 100% sure what we’re going to have for the 2 race days coming up.
In fact, if you look at the images the Weather Network is using for their weekend forecast, you’ll see they’ve used every single image of weather there is, except for the snow image. It looks like we’re in for a bit of everything.
Like Jeff said, no matter what the conditions are on Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got 3 riders who can do well in all of it! Like I said earlier this week, we’ve got 2 BC riders and a guy who loves GNCC racing — we’re fine.
I’ve been here since Wednesday afternoon, after driving to Michigan from London with Youth Ambassador Sam Gaynor. This is Sam’s first trip to a MXON and he’s in for a real eye-opener at just how big an event this is. He’s going to love it, just like fellow newcomer, Julien Benek, from BC. Returning this year is Jake Tricco, who made the trip to England with the team last year.
We sat down with all of them Wednesday night on a Facebook Live broadcast from the amazing house Kourtney has rented for the team and its entourage. If you missed it, you can check it out here:
I apologize for the early mic noise. Apparently, I was kicking the mic cords… It does go away.
We headed over to the track on Thursday to see what was going on. Here are a few photos from that.
Today was the day to head to the off-site spot to pick up media credentials. I’ll be honest, I’ve been doing this a long time and I still get nervous as I make way closer to the lady in the kiosk. For some reason, I’m still surprised when my name actually appears on the list…IN INK!
This year, the process went as smoothly as you could possibly want. I was in and out in record time, and on my way down the road to the track to see what was going on .
With media credentials, I get to park pretty close to the pits – it’s definitely one of the key perks. Of course, I managed to miss the turn and had to continue on the very windy road until I could safely turn around.
I headed back and made the turn into Lot B and gave the first people I passed the obligatory pursed lips nodder and in I went to find parking in the lot.
The place was abuzz with teams getting their pits fully set up and ready for what is about to be one crazy weekend of racing action.
Here are a few photos from today. We just finished another amazing dinner her at Team Canada MXON House. Steak, potatoes, vegetables, salad, and dessert. It was great. Thanks again, Kourtney.
Last night, Thursday, it was the Team Canada MXON Sponsors Meet ‘N Greet over at the house. It was a great chance to say thank you to those responsible for getting the team to this race. We hung out, shot some pool, played some ping pong, and chilled out by a nice camp fire. It was a really cool evening.
It was also the last chance to grab our 3 racers for a sit down on the couch before the weekend gets really serious. You can check out the video we did last night here:
As you can see, it was the last chance to unwind before we all get down to the business of going for our best finish in the history of Team Canada MXON.
The riders will all have an early night tonight, so we’re hoping to sit down with all the mechanics and other members of Team Canada who usually remain behind the scenes. We’ll let you know when we’re planning on shooting that.
MXON Schedule of Events
2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
James Lissimore and I are heading over to the track now to see what’s up. I’m not sure if the Media Center will be ready with internet, but, if it is, I’ll add some photos to this Update. If not, watch for some more photos later on.
It’s team introductions at 5pm. That’s always a good time and we’ll have shots and some video from that later, too.
Have a great weekend. Here’s how you can watch all the events live online:
Head to MXGPTV.com and you won’t miss a second of the action.
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
- 17:00 – Free Content TEAM PRESENTATION
- 13:15 – Free Content Studio Show
- 14:20 – LIVE MXGP Qualifying Heat
- 15:20 – LIVE MX2 Qualifying Heat
- 16:20 – LIVE Open Qualifying Heat
- 10:50 – LIVE Final B
- 13:00 – LIVE Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
- 14:30 – LIVE Race 2 (MX2 & Open)
- 16:00 – LIVE Race 3 (Open & MXGP)
All the times are relative to your computer clock (EDT).
OK, we’ll just post this up now and then get a bunch of content ready to put up once things are finished here this afternoon. The rain has stopped and I’m not even wearing rubber boots. Team Canada is all set up nicely and lunch was served. Be sure to follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates throughout the weekend.
We’ll leave you with a couple iPhone shots of the bikes. See you at the raves…