Frid’Eh Update #40 Presented by KTM Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Week #40 belongs to Quebec rider, Guillaume St Cyr. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week 40 of the DMX Frid’EH Update Presented by KTM Canada. This week takes us back into action for the second round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour Supercross Series in Quebec City.

Our subject for Week #40 thrives on this indoor-style racing. He’s got a knack for it and it shows as soon as you see him hit the track for first practice.

Guillaume St Cyr has been a FODMX (Friend of Direct Motocross) for a long time. He’s the friendly rider from Quebec who may not be big in stature, but he’s big on character and skill.

In case you didn’t know, he’s so committed to getting better that he headed south to Club MX last winter and lived in his van while training for the 2019 season!

Here’s what Guillaume (affectionately known as “Gullimer”) had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Jeff McConkey photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Guillaume. Can you tell us how old you are and where you live, please?

Guillaume St Cyr: Hey, how is it going! I’m 21 years old and I live in Victoriaville, Qc.

Let’s go back to the beginning and ask you how you first got started in Motocross?

It goes way back when I was 5 years old! My cousin got a bike and when I saw him I instantly wanted a bike. Then my dad got me a PW 50 not too long after that.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 10 because a had a signed poster of Simon Homans at home and at that time he was running #10 so thats why I decided to get that as a number.

Guillaume chose #10 as his first race number because of Simon Homans. | Bigwave photo

You mentioned your dad. How about your mom? Is she also involved in your racing?

My mom was a very encouraging mother! She was there to almost all my races and she still comes to every race. She always believed in me and trying pushing me towards my goals.

Who did you come up through the amateur ranks battling? Who was your biggest rival?

Mmmmh, there was a couple of them! But for sure I battled with JC Bujold a lot! Any track we would go to we would always find ourselves battling it out on the track. Fun times!

Who was your racing hero growing up?

I would say James Stewart because he always had style and was so smooth.

He spent last winter living in his van at Club MX. That’s commitment! | Bigwave photo

You’ve been a Pro rider for a few years now. What has been your best racing memory?

I would go with Deschambault 2018 with pulling the holeshot and running up front with the fast guys! Montreal Supercross is close though. Ahah!

We didn’t see much of you in the summer except for your 24th place at Deschambault. Can you take us through your summer?

I spent my summer working with my dad making money to go back in the US this winter and racing the SXQC Arenacross series getting more indoor skills!

You’ve got serious Supercross skills. How did Montreal go for you?

I was really happy about how Montreal went! I got my first top 10 overall and was riding some good lap times! [I was] only 2 seconds off the fastest guy!

Will you line up for some more SX races south of the border?

I want to! The goal is to do AMA Supercross East Coast in the 250 class.

Gillaume wants to race 250 East SX this winter, so watch for that. | Bigwave photo

Many people may not know thins, but you lived in your van all last winter at Club MX. That’s some serious commitment. How was that, and what are your plans for this coming winter?

Van life! Ahaha. I mean, it was not to bad. I made the inside of the van pretty good and I was riding Supercross every day with some of the fastest guys! What more could I ask for?! As I said, I want to be racing AMA Supercross.

What are you hoping for this weekend in Quebec City? What’s it going to take for you to finish up where you belong?!

I want to end up better than 8th place! I want to improve my results from last weekend and keep moving up! It will need a good start, for sure.

OK, Thanks for talking with us. Good luck this weekend, and who would you like to thank?

Yeah, thanks for the little interview! I hope people will like it. I would like to thank: @teamprmx ////// @premiummx_sled_sbk @addiktgraphi @striktgear @xbrandgoggles @ohlinsracing @bondiengines_official @araiamericas @cycra @guts_racing_inc @mindfxcanada @mindfx @pitposse @hoosiertire @dirttricks @streamline_brakes @evanspowersport @prowheels #PelletierKawasaki @devolracing @dp_motorsports @motohose @mototape @odigrips @vertexpistons @fisthandwear @hgs_exhaust_systems @evanspowersport @bud_racing @no_toil @rekluse_motorsports @bludlubricants @alpinestarsmx @dirtbikesforpresident @fctn_14

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, guys, Happy Friday. Well, it’s actually sad for Canadian Motocross. We just sat out one of, if not the most important races of the year. The 2019 Motocross of Nations went off without Team Canada. No, we weren’t going to win or podium, hell, a top 5 is even a pipe dream, but we could have shown up, done our best and helped improved Motocross in Canada and our program.

Next year, Team Canada…next year… | Bigwave photo

We have some great talent, great industry people, and some really great support in Canada, but, unfortunately, at this time we just don’t get to show it.

I don’t know all of the politics and I really don’t care, to be honest. I just know that we need to make some serious changes and get certain people out of the program. We need to grow, and not be held back. It’s as simple as that.

I really hope the proper changes are made before more people miss out on an amazing opportunity. Shout out to the amazing people that want to fix this for the right. We all know who the true supporters are.

Round 2 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown SX Series is this weekend. The racers have had a few weeks to work on their SX game and get used to that style of racing. Most just went from outdoors and adjusted a few clickers or maybe added more fork oil.

The next 2 rounds are tighter and might be a tad bit easier for the less SX savvy riders, but the top riders will still be much faster and more skilled. The the tighter tracks and the fact that the leaders will be into lappers 3-4 laps in will close the gap.

This past weekend was the Motopark Vet National. Unfortunately, I skipped the event due to the weather. I was all loaded up and ready to race, but I wasn’t into racing the mud and stayed home.

For this event I was all set to race in and product review some fresh gear. I’d really like to thank Callus Moto. For those who don’t know, Callus is owned by Mitch Cooke and Tyler Medaglia.

Do many people have more insight into the sport in Canada than Mitch and Tyler? That’s a hard no!

The gear and gloves are by racers for racers. Mitch is a super talent who has done it all in racing on all sides, and he has transformed into a very successful business man. Not often does a racer leave the sport and really take off like Mitch has.

Watch for Jeff’s review on the Callus gear soon.

So, anyway, I will be wearing some fresh Callus Moto gear and gloves. Be sure to give them a look as they are currently letting this year’s stuff go at 40% off. Watch for a product review in a few weeks.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend and #smileforBC

BILLY RAINFORD

As Jeff said, we’re back in action for Round 2 of the Triple Crown SX Series in Quebec City. I won’t be at this round, as I’m down in California for the release of the KTM SX-E5 that will launch right before the Red Bull Straight Rhythm Saturday.

Emily and I decided to come down a couple days early and hang out in one of our favourite places — Venice Beach.

Like I always say, the California coast is so sanitized and cookie cutter bleached that Venice is the only remaining place with some flavour, and we love it!

We’ve come to the same hotel three times now. The Ellison Suites just off the beach is an interesting cross section of people and it drips with Jim Morrison steeze.

We’re in the Lana Del Ray room in the corner over-looking the beach on the 4th floor. They set you up with an old school record player with a stack of Lana Del Ray albums to spin. The room has her photos all over the wall.

If you’re looking for something a little different on your next trip to Los Angeles, and you’re hoping to stay at the beach, I would recommend this place.

Anyway, I’m down here for this KTM SX-E5 launch and it should be a pretty cool set up. KTM is set up at the fairgrounds where the RBSR is taking place later in the afternoon, so there will be all kinds of action going on giving me tons of content to pass along.

No matter what your opinion on the whole electric movement is, this is a great way to get kids started early so they won’t miss the sound of internal combustion engines as we head into the future.

I know we all love the sound of dirt bikes, and I’m going to spend a large chunk of my day on Saturday recording the sounds of the 2-strokes, but it’s naive to think the silent, electric MX-ers aren’t the future.

2020 KTM SX-E5.

As for the Straight Rhythm, the time and effort put into these replica-looking 2-strokes is going to keep us all busy snapping photos and shooting video clips of the masterpieces.

I’m sure you’ve all been following along with who all is going to be there, and I’ll be sure to do my part to get the shots.

I have to say, I’m looking most forward to watching Travis Pastrana and Tyler Bowers growl their way down the track on their old 500cc 2-strokes.

For me, there’s no better sound than a finely-tuned 500cc 2-stroke bike hitting its stride in the throaty powerband.

250’s are nice, but they just don’t compare.

I remember going to the races and watching 40 Pro riders lined up on the gat eon these monsters…and it was glorious (Frank the Tank).

Two riders going head-to-head will have to suffice this week, but I’m going to enjoy every second of it!

What to Watch for in Quebec City

As we head to Quebec City for Round 2, we’ve got a few things to keep our eyes on. Here’s a look:

250 Class

Dylan Wright. | Bigwave photo

1 ) Dylan Wright has already clinched the $10K Rockstar Energy Triple Crown bonus, but he wants to win all 3 disciplines in 2019.

That’s got to be his motivation as we finish out this season. He’s simply been ‘The Guy’ this season in the 250 class and he’ll want to continue to show it.

2 ) Jess Pettis is out. Unfortunately, one of the only riders who can challenge Dylan’s dominance is now out with an ACL injury suffered at Round 1 in Montreal.

3 ) Luke Renzland could be the only rider able to run the pace of the #19 out there. Luke took a wire-to-wire win in the second moto in Montreal, so he’s going to want to show he’s got the speed.

4 ) Everyone is fighting for a seat when the music stops heading into the 2020 season, so there will be no letting up for anyone in these last couple rounds.

5 ) What kind of track will the riders see this week? Montreal was a fast, tamed-down SX track, but this week we’re in a hockey arena. This will be tight, no-holds-barred racing, so anything can happen.

6 ) Tanner Ward found out he doesn’t have a fracture in his wrist. He’s another rider looking to make a move in 2020, so he’ll be racing this week and looking to impress his new boss.

Tanner Ward. | Bigwave photo

7 ) Can Tyler Medaglia score a win? He’s already said he’ll be back on the 450 in 2020. He also said he may be on both in QC or Hamilton?! He’s always got something cooking.

450 Class

Phil Nicoletti. | Bigwave photo

1 ) #54 Phil Nicoletti is the man in the driver’s seat. He gained a few points on Cole Thompson in the run for the $100K Rockstar Energy cash. He looked great in Montreal and ran the pace of the hired guns from the USA.

As we head to the tighter tracks, this fight should get interesting.

2 ) Cole Thompson is as competitive as it gets. He doesn’t want to go out in 2nd place. He wants that cash again this year.

How bad does he want it, is the question. What is he willing to do to get these points back from Phil?

This is SX/AX so anything goes, as we saw last year here in Quebec City.

Keep your eyes on the #54 and #16!

3 ) What does #2 Matt Goerke have left for these guys?

This has been a difficult season for the 3-time Canadian champion. He’s been fighting a couple bike issues and injuries. He’s got another year left on his contract, so he’s safe there, but he doesn’t like to lose.

I’m not sure who his better friend is of the two front-runners, but we may find out soon!

Who steps up in the final 2 rounds? | Bigwave photo

4 ) Who will step up to challenge for a podium spot?

Cade Clason looked really good on his new ride in Montreal. He’s had more time on the bike and should be even more comfortable this week.

5 ) Or will it be his teammate, Josh Cartwright, who steps up? These two guys have a little battle of their own going on over in the PRMX pit, so watch for them to fight over team supremacy this week and in Hamilton.

6 ) Those riders are your top 5, but who moves into the 6th place spot? Whoever it is, it will be someone we haven’t been hyping up, so it will be a pretty nice win for whoever is able to accomplish it.

7 ) Who races both classes in an attempt to score valuable season points? There are a ton of points on the line, with only 12 riders on the line in these main events. Riders can really climb the rankings and score a much lower number for 2020, so watch for this.

OK, it’s time for us to leave the beach and head inland to Pomona. KTM is taking care of me nicely for the remainder of this trip and I look forward to hanging out with some of the KTM USA folks.

Thank you for this opportunity, and I’ll be sure to keep everyone up on what’s going down Saturday from the SX-E5 launch and the Red Bull Straight Rhythm.

Hey, Tweet at us ( @DirectMX ) and let me know what you’re dying to see and hear at the RBSR. I’ll do what I can to track down whatever it is.

Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you back in Canada this coming week. I’m sure the Vision Built SX practice track just outside my hometown of London will be hopping with riders getting ready for the final round in Hamilton, as well as a winter racing the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. It should be good!