Frid’Eh Update #40 Presented by Team Canada MXON

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Taylor Ciampichini is the stylish rider from Barrie, Ontario, who we’ve gotten to know well over the years. In 2016, he earned #40 but then we didn’t see him at the races much this past summer. In fact, he only raced 2 rounds and will be #76 for 2018.

Like most riders his age, he’s had to deal with real life issues, such as a career, and so he spent time getting his future sorted out. I know this because he was in the same class getting his truck license as a good friend of mine this past year.

We grabbed him for a chat to talk about his past and where he sees his future going.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Taylor. Could you start off by telling everyone a little about yourself?



Taylor Ciampichini: Hey, Billy, first off thanks for doing this! I’m from Barrie, Ontario, but currently living in Wasaga Beach. I started racing circa 2007 and made my Pro debut in fall of 2013 at one of the AXTour events in Bowling Green, Kentucky (If I can remember right).

How did you pick your first racing number?

CMX gave me 59 then CMRC changed it to 259 and it stuck.

You were #40 for this past year. You only raced 2 rounds in 2017. Why so few?

After this winter down south I came home and went to school for my AZ License. I really needed a full-time job. After school I could not land a secure job driving for one of the race teams this summer, so I went and got a job at great company called Larway Transport out of Barrie. I drove locally for 4 weeks and long haul for 6 weeks. I never got to ride, I brought a bicycle with me and tried to workout but truthfully hated being alone 6 days a week. So I quit trucking 2 days before the Gopher Dunes Pro National and attempted to race.

How is your new job going? What do you do? My new job at Mike Jackson GM as a Sales Consultant is amazing. The Friday after Gopher I got hired there. Lucky for me, my manager is a huge Moto/Snowcross dad and has guided his 3 talented kids to multiple Snowcross Championships.

How did your 2 races you did go this sumer?

Well, I understand first-hand why most people that work full-time only ride on weekends (Laughs). The races were good, I had fun and I finished in the top 20… after barely riding and working lots, you can’t expect too much more.

What have you been up to since RJ’s?

Since RJ’s I’m pretty sure I’ve worked every day but Sundays; I really like my job!! But I’ve been either riding moto on the Sundays or riding Jetskis.

What will you do this fall?

Well, first time since 2012 there is no fall AXTour. I’m going to continue to work to just keep saving my money. Recently, I’ve taken a small role in working with Huber Motorsports’ Cale Callan, 18 year Pro-Lite Snocross Racer with some off-the-sled training. It’s very similar to when I was training alongside Tanner Ward and Austin Watling with Kyle Thompson (FrankFit) the last few years. It’s always nice to have a motivator to go to the gym with!

What will you do over the winter months?

I’m going to continue working with Cale and perhaps go to some of the Snocross races for Mike Jackson GM to show off some new Chevs, and who knows, maybe find someone to work for at the CSRA races for a change. It’s going to be my first winter home in a long time so might as well make the best of it.

What are your plans for next summer?

Next summer is a long ways away…. I’m still trying to figure out my plans for tomorrow (Laughs). I promise it will involve dirt bikes.

Over the years, what’s your most memorable racing moment?

I can’t narrow it down to one moment, but the one weekend that I’ll never forget and truly was just awesome was Rj’s CMRC Pro National in 2016 when I got to fill in for the GDR Honda team in front of my hometown crowd. Such a fun weekend.

Thanks for chatting with us. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks again, Billy. I wouldn’t be where I am without… my whole family, Mike Jackson GM, WCK Honda, Honda Canada, Frankfit Canada, TeamLTD, FXR, Motoseat, LimeNine, MP1 Suspension, Ryno Power, Jetwerx, Works Connection, MxSchools, Newera, Notoil, Motion Pro, 100%, Galfer.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday . Well, it is here – Motocross of Nations is this weekend. We are sending a very good team this year and I think the guys will do very well. All 3 of our riders have participated and there should be no jitters. Tyler Medaglia just keeps getting better and better, Colton Facciotti was the fastest MX1 rider in the series by far when he was healthy, and Shawn Maffenbeier was our fastest 250f racer, when he was on 2 wheels.

I haven’t been this excited about a Canadian Team since Blair Morgan, JSR, and Colton at Budds Creek. I think the 3 guys that will be representing us this year have all of the tools to get the job done and possibly get us our best results yet. Team manager Kourtney Lloyd has once again gone above and beyond to make sure that Team Canada has everything they need to succeed.

Short and sweet this week. Good luck to our boys across the pond. Have a great weekend and #smileforBC and #liftwithscott.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. As I sit here on the Isle of Portland on the south shore of England in the county of Dorset, the rain (or I should say mist) continues to keep the ground wet. It has been a great couple days over here so far. Team Canada is in great spirits and I believe we have the people to do well, no matter what the condition of the track itself.

Colton Facciotti, Shawn Maffenbeier, and Tyler Medaglia we out practicing yesterday at a track called Cusses Gorse (possibly the strangest name for a track we’ve ever encountered). They all made a few changes to their bikes and seemed happy with the result.

I took some photos and put together some raw video from the day.

MXON Opening Ceremonies

Things finally got underway here at Matterley Basin this afternoon. Today was all about getting the pits set up and for us to get our media passes sorted out. Team Canada is in with all the other top teams this year, so that’s good.

You should have seen the hill we had to go down and then up in our rental car to get to the media parking lot. Seriously, it was as much as our rented standard Ford Fiesta could handle! James Lissimore shot video of it so I’ll post it up on our Facebook page to show you I’m not exaggerating.

The weather wasn’t very nice today. It’s been pretty wet, but if there is no more rain overnight, the track should be perfect. We’ll see.

There weren’t many people compared to some of the other venues we’ve been to for the opening ceremonies, but if the line-up to get in is any indication, it’s going to be packed tomorrow, that’s for sure. Mini RV’s were lined up for miles down the road as we were heading back to the cottage here in Portland.

Here are a couple photos from opening ceremonies.

OK, that will have to do it for this week. We are in an amazing place here in England but it’s a long way from the track so we just got back now. Sorry this Update is late and short of new Canadian info for you.

Be sure to follow along with us tomorrow on our Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook page.

Have a great weekend. Go, Canada, go!