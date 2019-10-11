Frid’Eh Update #41 Presented by FXR

By Billy Rainford

Week #41 belongs to the stylish Jack Wright. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #41 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by FXR. We’re right in the middle of some of the best weather of the year for riding here in Direct Motocross neck of the woods.

Riding in the fall is extra nice for me because the lighting is just about perfect for shooting photos and video. Lower-arcing sunlight and near zero humidity bring the clarity of the air to a maximum.

Hopefully, is means I’ll get the chance to get some footage of our Week #41 honoree at a Supercross practice track before we hit the final round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown SX Series in Hamilton next weekend.

Jack Wright is one of the smoothest, most stylish riders we’ve got on our Pro circuit.

He hails from the same area as our own Jeff McConkey, so we’ve watched him closely as he’s come up through the amateur ranks and up to the top level of the sport.

He’s a hard worker on and off the bike. We got in touch with him to learn a little bit more about what makes him tick, and what his plans are, moving forward.

But first, here’s a look at his 2019 season:

Arenacross:

Motocross:

Supercross:

Here’s what the Port Perry, ON rider had to say. | Peter Marcelli (Yamaha Motor Canada) photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Jack. We talk with you all the time, but I don’t think we’ve ever started at the very beginning. Let’s do that now. How did you first get involved in Motocross?

Jack Wright: Hey Billy. I got started riding my PW50 around my yard and got pretty good at the classic “jump the driveway,” so I moved up to a PW80.

The town I grew up in, Port Perry, used to have ice racing every weekend in the winter. My dad and I would pass by it on our snowmobiles all the time, so I convinced him to let me give it a shot on my 1993 PW80.

The club that held the ice racing, OCMC, also runs a motocross race every Tuesday night, so, the summer after my Ice Racing career started, I jumped up to a KX 65 and hit the dirt.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 211 and I chose it because one of my good buddies at the time had chosen 210 as his number and I wanted to be teammates with him, so the clear option was 211.

Do you remember your first race? Where was it and how did it go?

Yeah, my first race on a motocross track was at the OCMC track in Claremont. I believe my first year racing I came in last, or close to it, every race. Results never mattered to my parents growing up racing. All that mattered was that I was having fun.

He and Kelcey Jones traveled the entire circuit this year. | Bigwave photo

Remember that time you decided to drive all the way to California with me on like 10 hours notice?

Yeah, that was a pretty unforgettable trip! It honestly was the turning point in my racing career, where I decided that I wanted to be more than a “quick club racer.”

My whole outlook on racing had changed by the time I got home and for the first time I really focused on my diet and basically did everything I could to race my Pro/Am year in the nationals.

Who did you come up through the amateur ranks battling?

I came up battling with guys like Ty Shemko, Nick Jones, Dawson Tracey, Donny Turner and tons more of the old MMRS crew. I actually never raced Walton TransCan from 2010 until this past year where I only got half a moto in on Wednesday before I decided to see how the ground felt..

On a moment’s notice, Jack hopped in the DMX Van with me and drove all the way out to California in the winter of 2017. He ended up staying there longer with Davin Grose. | Bigwave photo

Who was your motocross hero growing up?

Blair “Superman” Morgan was my hero growing up! I always thought it was so cool that he was able to race moto and snocross at the highest levels and be near or at the top in both.

When did you turn Pro and how did that first season go?

2017 was my Pro/AM year racing the east nationals and I earned the number 55. 2018 was my rookie Pro year. I raced the East nationals and the 4 Supercross races as well earning number 41, and my best finish was at Delaware SX getting 7th in the main.

Let’s talk about this season. How did the MX series go for you? Were you satisfied and what will you do to improve?

This season I was fortunate enough to race the entire national series. It was such a cool experience going out west, that I got to share with my girlfriend, Kelcey (Jones), and my 2 good buddies, Mitch (Amyotte) and Quinn Amyotte.

I came into this season prepared but at the first round in Calgary I had a hard crash in qualifying that knocked me out for a few seconds. This gave me a DNF-DNF on the first weekend and I feel like that really took the wind out of my sails.

I rebounded the next weekend at Prince George with an 11th in my first moto but really struggled from then on. I think this really shows that your mental state has to be top notch to race professionally.

Like most, Jack’s dad got him into the sport and can usually be found at his side. | Bigwave photo

Now we’re nearing the end of the 3-race SX series. How did Montreal and Quebec City go for you?

Coming into Montreal I had maybe spun 15-20 laps on a track close to how Canadian SX is, so I really didn’t have any huge expectations.

In Montreal I finished 13-13.

Coming into Quebec City I had a chance to get a couple more days of SX riding in so I figured I would be more up into the top 10. Unfortunately, I found myself in the LCQ after getting 8th in my heat.

While passing for the final qualifying position, I was put into the tuff blocks and went flying into the very close-by bleachers. So that ended my Quebec City SX.

What will you try to accomplish at the final round next weekend in Hamilton?

I really want to be in that top 10 pack and I need to prove it to myself that I can be there and run with those guys. All it takes is a start and a consistent race.

Jack has enough style to go around! | Bigwave photo

What will you do for the rest of the fall season? Work?

I hope to get some more riding in at the Motofarm. The fall conditions up there make for some epic ride days! And yes, I work full-time with John Maguire building Insulated Concrete Form houses, and doing everything else you can think of, from framing decks to fixing his equipment for the tracks. We do it all!

How about this winter? Do you have aspirations to try any AMA Supercross races?

We will work straight through the winter and just pray that we have a roof on a house we are building for when the snow comes! I think it would be cool to try AMA SX but unfortunately the funds are just not there at this time to go into that fully prepared.

It’s a long way off, but what about plans for next season?

Next season is a mystery at this point, but I hope to be able to do the same circuit I did this year!

Jack hopes to be able to run the same race schedule in 2020. | Bigwave photo

OK, tell us what we should all be watching on Netflix.

Well, I’m not a huge Netflix guy but Black Mirror is one of my go to shows.

Pfft, we’ve all already binge-watched that entire series! Thanks for taking the time with us today, and we’ll see you in Hamilton. Who would you like to thank?

Sounds good, Billy, thanks for the opportunity! I would like to thank my mom and dad, my girlfriend Kelcey and her parents, Blackstock Motorsports, Yamaha Motor Canada, Troy Lee Designs, Tag Metals, Merge Racing, 2undr, VP racing fuels, 139designs, Rynopower, Matrix Concepts, Youngs Construction, Natty Seats, Dubya, Ride Engineering, Motovan, Hero Goods and Services, The Cycling Gym, MMRS Racing, TP Contracting. A special thanks to Tosh, Dusty, Denny, Scott, Josh, Jim and the rest of the crew at Blackstock Motorsports for all the support this year!

See ya at the races!

Thanks, Jack. | Bigwave photo

That’s a good dude, right there. If anyone is looking to help out a no-nonsense rider who will give you everything you’d expect, Jack is a guy to keep an eye on.

Like the majority of the racers at the Pro level in our sport, he has to hold down a full-time job and could really benefit from the support.

Week #41 is brought to you by FXR.

I guess the main thing we need to address and talk about is the Quebec City SX that I missed while I was out in California for the KTM SX-E 5 launch and the Red Bull Straight Rhythm that followed.

250 Class

#94 Luke Renzland leads the 250 SX by 7 points over #19 Dylan Wright, who has already clinched the 250 Triple Crown money. | Bigwave photo

The 250 class looked like it was great racing at the front, with eventual winner #5 Tyler Medaglia taking the win, but not before #94 Luke Renzland made a pass for the lead and then gave it up when he got caught up with lapped traffic.

Luke now takes the red plates heading into Hamilton for the final round next weekend.

#19 Dylan Wright has already wrapped up the Rockstar Triple Crown $10K bonus money for the 250 class, so he’ll surely be going for another win, but he doesn’t have the pressure of racing for the big cash.

Dylan took the AX and MX titles, so you know he wanted to take all 3 disciplines. And only being 7 points out of the lead, it’s still mathematically possible.

Let’s say Dylan were to win in Hamilton, Luke would have to finish no worse than 4th to tie for points at 77. However, Dylan would then have 2 wins and take the title. So, if Dylan wins, Luke will have to be on the podium.

As you can see, there’s still some excitement left in the 250 class in Hamilton.

The log jam for 3rd place is a good one, too, between #471 Logan Karnow and his teammates #221 Mathias Jorgensen and #48 Westen Wrozyna, both just 1 point behind Logan.

Quebec City winner #5 Tyler Medaglia sits back in 9th place after his DNF in Montreal. He’ll definitely leapfrog a few riders when the dust settles in Hamilton. No, he won’t be on the series podium, but he’ll get himself pretty close.

Also, Tyler has been riding his 450 pretty much exclusively, he said. There’s a chance we see him on the line in both classes, depending on how he’s feeling and what his team thinks.

If you didn’t listen to our podcast conversation last week, Tyler said that he got his brand new 450 and managed to demolish it in the first couple hours!

Going at full speed, a massive rock came up and got lifted up from his front wheel and into the front section of his frame.

It sent him flying through the air and he said he injured everything he was recovering from in that Montreal fall. It was lucky he even lined up last wee, let alone win the damn thing!

Check this out:

Anyway, he’s busy racing a Cyclecross event this weekend and then it’s off to Hamilton to wrap up the Canadian season.

Here’s a look at the 250 points as we head into the final round:

450 Class

Here’s where things got and get interesting.

#54 Phil Nicoletti leads the 450 SX by just 2 points and the 450 Triple Crown by 27, both over #1 Cole Thompson. | BIgwave photo

With the biggest bonus cash prize ever in Canadian MX, there’s no way we’re getting through these seasons without some drama. As Biggy Smalls said, “Mo Money, Mo Problems!“

Cole Thompson won the $100K prize in the inaugural season last year. That’s a lot of money to dangle in front of anyone!

This year, #54 Phil Nicoletti leads the chase into the final round in Hamilton next weekend.

Last week in Quebec City, the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha rider and the Red Bull Thor KTM Canada rider found themselves running 1st and 2nd in the 450 main.

Cole was able to move up on Phil throughout the main and got up to his rear wheel as the two headed into the final couple laps.

As #3 Shawn Maffenbeier rounded the extremely tight left-hand corner that followed a jump, he managed to get tangled with a tuff block and pulled it out at an odd angle.

Phil and Cole came around next and, if you watch the video from the front angle again, Phil cut to the left of the lip of the preceding jump and headed as far inside as he thought he needed to protect the line.

Well, Cole saw what was happening and took it even farther to the inside and made the pass on Phil with a slam.

The whole thing caused a stir and there were 3 teams that filed appeals/protests on the move by Cole.

Cole went on to win the main but he’s still very close to mathematically out of the $100K.

I wasn’t at the race and people kept sending me video clips of the pass in question.

The whole thing went to the MCC Tribunal and, when the result came in, the move was deemed as unremarkable and Cole’s win was left in tact.

Most weren’t upset about the moving of the tuff block, itself, but about the cutting of the top of the preceding jump.

Well, I’m sure the tribunal noticed that they both took equally inside lines over the crest and so it was determined that no penalty made sense.

To me, it’s akin to when someone on a back road is going over the speed limit by about 10 miles per hour. Along I come doing 20 miles per hour over the limit making the pass.

They have no right to wave their fist or middle finger at me because who’s to say how much over the speed limit is OK?! They were speeding too!

Anyway, Phil holds a 27-point lead over Cole heading into the final round with 30 points on the table.

Basically, Phil just has to make it to the main event to take home all the cash.

In a 16-rider main, the last-place rider gets 10 points, and that’s enough to take this thing to the bank.

Now, the question is whether or not Cole and Phil end up in the same heat together! That’s the only place where there’s a chance of fireworks that could result in a change at the top.

Hey, this is Supercross/Arenacross and if you don’t have the stomach for it then you’d best stay home. Go back and watch some of the AMA AX racing from back in the late 1990’s! It was dog eat dog back then.

But wait, I’ve only been talking about the Triple Crown points. These two are only separated by 2 points in the SX series!

Phil has 50 to Cole’s 48.

Behind them, #12 Cade Clason has been impressive on his new PRMX FXR Kawasaki ride and sits just 2 points adrift of Cole.

#2 Matt Goerke comes next, and is only 3 points behind Cade. Matt is back up to speed and had enough to be in the mix last week until having some trouble. He’ll want to end this season on a high note, so watch for the Monster Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki rider to put his #2 machine up at the front.

The top 4 riders are only separated by 7 points and all are looking good.

Anyway, I’m just trying to get everyone excited enough to go to Hamilton to check it out live. There are definitely a few stories to follow.

Here’s a look at the 450 points:

If all that isn’t enough to get you in your car and off to Hamilton, then I’m not sure what you’re looking for!

Welcome to the Final round of the Rockstar Energy Supercross, and the Finale to the 2019 Triple Crown Series. Thank you to all the Amateurs for participating in the Parts Canada Amateur Open SX.



Here’s all the info needed for the weekend.



Pits/Parking

Hamilton parking is very slim, and majority of public parking has day rates, we ask riders and families to travel without trailers to save hassle, if you need to bring your trailer, most lots just ask for two parking spot fees. Bikes/Tools/Tables can be setup Friday afternoon between 6pm-9pm. We will have plenty of Indoor pitting, and security will be on staff 24/7. (bring a chain and lock to be extra secure). For the Indoor Pits, we will not allow any pop-up tents, ez-ups, etc. Bikes and tools can also be stored overnight Saturday with pick up between 8am – 11am Sunday.



Rider seating passes

For registered riders in Amateur or Pro you will be allowed to purchase 4 Rider Seating passes for family and friends, as well as a Rider and Mechanic pass. Passes can be purchased through the ticket box office the morning of the event. Cost per pass = $25



Race entries will be online only and will be limited entry and limited classes.



250 Pro

450 Pro



Peewee 50 4-6

Open Junior

Open Ladies

Open 50cc

Open 65cc

Supermini





Transponders

Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events, if you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site for $40 and can be picked up at Pro rider tech.



﻿Riders Meeting

Amateur riders meeting will take place on the track by the main stage. Pro riders meeting will be taken place in a closed room, just beside staging area it will be signified by signage.



Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in

Tech will take place just inside the back of the building and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval. PRO check-in and Tech – Saturday ONLY – 9am – 11am



Amateur Rider Check in

Rider Check in will take place near the staging area, and will have signage directing riders/mechanics. Riders/Mechanics will need to sign waiver, and confirm information is correct. Note this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.

AMATEUR CHECK IN TIMES : Friday – 6pm – 9pm , Saturday – 9am 10:30am





RACE DAY SCHEDULE

See you there!

(I’m using an inordinate amount of exclamation marks today…!)

2020 KTM SX-E 5 Launch

One of the coolest parts of this job is being able to go places like Pomona, California (Ha, I actually Freudianly messed that up the first time and typed, “Califonia.” Has “Caliphony-a” been coined?)

Anyway, thanks to KTM Canada for the opportunity to check out the release of this new electric mini bike that should really change the sport.

Like it or not, noiseless, gas-less motocross bikes have to be the future. The way things are going, we’ll be running silent in the not-so-distant future.

Hey, I’m an old-schooler who couldn’t stay away from Travis Pastrana‘s big Suzuki RM 500 2-stroke at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm, so believe me when I say that I love the sound of bikes!

However, the possibilities that go along with riding without noise or fumes are limitless! Once we get around the fact that there won’t be any cool internal combustion or “braap,” we’ll move forward into the Newmanium.

Check out this short Instagram video I put together of the presentation:

Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Here’s a fun comparison. I posted a “Behind the Scenes” video from my experience at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm the other day.

We just received the Red Bull version of one.

The fun comes in comparing the quality of the two. HAHA

Here we go.

Mine:

Red Bull’s:

Would it kill you to lie and tell me mine was more enjoyable when you see me?!

My main takeaway from the event was that Travis Pastrana still commands a crowd.

Seriously, once he and Tyler Bowers were done their 500cc battle, a large portion of the spectators headed for their cars.

Tyler Bowers. | Bigwave photo

Travis Pastrana. | Bigwave photo

In 2020, we either need more 500’s or more Travises…

Monster Energy Cup Next Weekend

MEC Entry Lists:

Monster Cup Class

OK, have a great weekend, everyone. It should be a good week with a bunch of riders likely in the area and riding at the Vision Built SX practice track just outside my hometown of London, ON.

I’ll be sure to head over and capture some photos and video of whoever is there putting in laps.

Thanks for reading.