Frid’Eh Update #42 Presented by Legend Intl.
By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford
Welcome to Week #42 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by______. This week marks 10 more to go to complete 2018. It’s always hard to believe another year is coming to an end, and then it’s here.
Tallon Lafountaine is the American rider with a strong Canadian connection that we’ll let him explain to us. He’s crossed the border to race quite a few times and made an immediate impression when he did.
He earned #42 for 2018 during his western rounds appearances in the 2017 season. He’s obviously a rider who would be challenging for podiums had he done the entire series.
He didn’t come north to any of our races this past summer and we’ve seen that he’s been doing some different races down in the WORCS series.
We grabbed him for a conversation to find out what he’s been up to and what he has planned for the future.
Direct Motocross: Hello, Tallon. OK, let’s start at the beginning. How did you get into Motocross in the first place?
Tallon Lafountaine: By the time I was born, both of my brothers were racing amateur moto, so I guess I just kinda grew up all around it! I always loved watching it on TV and was just always a big fan but I really didn’t start racing until I was 14 almost 15.
My amateur career was quite a bit different from most, considering I never raced 50’s, 65’s, or 80’s, so I was always catching up, I feel like. I may not have won a bunch of championships but the amount of progress I made in the short amount of time is what I’m proud of. I’m a super-competitive person and I think that’s part of what really drove me to be better. I’d say my favorite race that I’ve won would be Mammoth in Open A/B class.
I turned Pro in ’17, but I raced a few Canadian nationals in ’16, so I guess you can say I turned Pro in ’16 (Laughs), but I didn’t race SX until ’17. I got a couple top 5’s in ’16 up in Canada and had a lot of fun!
Honestly, I was pretty under-prepared from an injury, so there is nothing I want to highlight about my Canadian 2017 races. The only good highlights were hanging out with my bud, Dillan Epstein, and getting Iced Caps from Tim Hortons (Laughs)!
Yeah, of course! I definitely need to learn a lot but that would be something pretty awesome to do!
What are your racing plans for next summer?
What is it you do for your 9-5 job (if you have one other than riding, that is)? What do you see yourself doing in the future?
OK, thank you and good luck. Who would you like to thank?
I’d like to thank 3 Brothers STI Husqvarna, Race Tech, Amp tires, Mayhem Wheels, Toyota of Redlands, 6D, FXR, Scott, Sidi, Roy’s Cyclery, Odi bars, and Uswe.
JEFF McCONKEY
BILLY RAINFORD
Thanks, Jeff. I’m going to keep it pretty short this week, too. We haven’t had much time, lately, for visits up to Lake Simcoe to visit my parents, so Emily and I have spent the past couple days hanging out with the two people who dedicated almost every waking moment to getting me to the races back in my racing days.
I’m sure, like everyone reading this right now, my story is almost exactly the same as yours. Early mornings and money thrown at a sport that demands a lot of it. As a kid, I never understood…no, I never apPREcitaed everything it took to get us all there, week in, week out.
Both parents worked full-time jobs and were then at race tracks every weekend. It must have been a real grind, but I think they loved it, at the time. At least, I sure hope they loved it.
If you’re reading this now and your parents are within earshot, go say thanks to them. It will hit them right in the feelings and, better yet, catch them off-guard and maybe freak them out a little.
Anyway, now we’ve left their place and are heading to watch Em’s nephew race in a cross-country running race in Waterloo. He’s only 14 and I’m not sure what his race prep is, if he has any at all. I’m going to ask him, first, and then offer him some key warm-up pointers, if his answer is that he just walks up to the starting line and goes when he hears the gun. Ouch, that is an awful way to run a race.
OK, so now the Update is a little late, but Graham just pulled off a very solid 11th in his XC running race here in Waterloo. He just picked it up and has a great future in running, should he decide he actually likes it. It’s a tough way to go and it’s not for everyone, to say the least.
Ponca City Amateur National
Ponca City is underway right now in Oklahoma and it’s really nice to see that there are a ton of full (overflowing, actually) classes this year. This was always one of those races I dreamed about attending when I was a kid. I almost pulled the trigger and went this year, but it will have to wait until 2019.
Canadians, Preston Masciangelo and Noah Viney, are in action and racing some of the 85cc classes.
You can follow along with the live timing HERE.
CANADIAN MECHANIC WINS YAMAHA WORLD TECH GP IN JAPAN
Friday, October 19 (Toronto, ON) – For the first time ever, a Canadian representative was crowned champion at the Yamaha World Technician Grand Prix, held at Yamaha Motor Corporation’s headquarters in Iwata, Japan on October 17. Brett Hart, a master technician at Blackfoot Motorsports (Calgary, AB), earned the prestigious title at the 8th running of the World Tech GP.
“Words cannot describe the way I feel,” said Hart after the event. “It’s surreal, a dream come true. I have been treated like a celebrity by Yamaha staff, and all the competitors act like I’m a rock star. It’s unlike anything I have experienced before.”
Hart earned his spot in the world finals by winning the Canadian qualifier, held at Yamaha Motor Canada’s Toronto offices in July. Hart had previously been a three-time Canadian finalist before breaking through with his first win this year.
Similar to the Canadian competition, the day-long WTGP included both technical and customer service labs, providing an extra level of challenge for staff who spend most of their time wrenching behind the scenes rather than interacting with customers.
Hart admitted to overthinking during the technical lab, putting his hopes at risk. “I was second-guessing myself instead of trusting my training,” the Calgary native explained, “but I was able to get past it and quickly made up points.”
In addition to the full-day competition, the WTGP finalists enjoyed a meeting with the governor of the Shizuoka prefecture, a tour of the impressive Yamaha Communication Plaza and factory assembly line in Iwata, opening and closing ceremonies, a farewell dinner with a traditional Japanese magic show, and a two-day tour of Kyoto and Osaka.
Hart bested 21 competitors representing 19 countries and regions, finishing ahead of second-place Darren Stout of Australia and third-place Alan Simmonds in the Sports Model class. There are an estimated 34,000 Yamaha Technical Academy-certified technicians across the globe, making Hart’s achievement all the more stunning.
“I think this shows that Yamaha Motor Canada takes service very seriously and should be respected on a global level,” Hart summarized. “It shows we care for our customers and have the skills to keep them safe and happy on the roads.”
Held every two years, the Yamaha Technician Grand Prix is organized as part of Yamaha Motor Corporation Ltd.’s global service education plan. The goal of the Yamaha Tech GP is to raise awareness and increase competency of Yamaha’s technicians.
OK, have a great weekend, everyone. Sorry we were a little late and light this week. It’s an off week up here.