Frid’Eh Update #42 Presented by Legend Intl.

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #42 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by______. This week marks 10 more to go to complete 2018. It’s always hard to believe another year is coming to an end, and then it’s here.

Tallon Lafountaine is the American rider with a strong Canadian connection that we’ll let him explain to us. He’s crossed the border to race quite a few times and made an immediate impression when he did.

He earned #42 for 2018 during his western rounds appearances in the 2017 season. He’s obviously a rider who would be challenging for podiums had he done the entire series.

He didn’t come north to any of our races this past summer and we’ve seen that he’s been doing some different races down in the WORCS series.

We grabbed him for a conversation to find out what he’s been up to and what he has planned for the future.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Tallon. OK, let’s start at the beginning. How did you get into Motocross in the first place?

Tallon Lafountaine: By the time I was born, both of my brothers were racing amateur moto, so I guess I just kinda grew up all around it! I always loved watching it on TV and was just always a big fan but I really didn’t start racing until I was 14 almost 15.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 808. I didn’t choose it, though. My oldest brother, Josh, was 707 then me 808 and my other brother, Jeagher, was 909.

I know we went over this last year, but can you take us through your Canadian connection and explain where you grew up?

Well, I grew up pretty much in Palm Desert, California, then moved to Beaumont, California, just about 30 minutes up the road when I was 12. Both of my parents were born and raised up in Canada, though, and that’s kinda why we thought it would be cool to do some racing up there. All of my family is still up in Canada, so I had some family come out to a couple of the rounds and that was pretty neat.

What was your first race, and how did it go?

So, I raced a few times when I was super young on 50’s, but it was nothing special; I pretty much raced because that’s what my brothers did, but I hardly ever practiced. I had eye troubles for a long time and that’s part of the reason I never really started racing until I was about 14. I raced in REM at Glen Helen in November of 2011 and that’s what I’d say was my first race. I raced Novice and pretty much got lapped, but fast forward about 8 months later and I qualified for Loretta’s and won my first Novice moto at the ranch!

Wow, a natural! What was the highlight of your amateur career?

My amateur career was quite a bit different from most, considering I never raced 50’s, 65’s, or 80’s, so I was always catching up, I feel like. I may not have won a bunch of championships but the amount of progress I made in the short amount of time is what I’m proud of. I’m a super-competitive person and I think that’s part of what really drove me to be better. I’d say my favorite race that I’ve won would be Mammoth in Open A/B class.

How did your B year go, and who were the top guys you were up against?

My B year was stacked! I had guys like Aaron Plessinger, Jordon Smith, Justin Hoeft, Chase Bell, Benny Bloss, Mark Worth, Ryan Surratt, Axell Hodges, and Dylan Merriam. I raced two years of B and I was definitely not ready to be racing those guys after only been racing a year-and-a-half!

What year did you turn Pro and how did that season go?

I turned Pro in ’17, but I raced a few Canadian nationals in ’16, so I guess you can say I turned Pro in ’16 (Laughs), but I didn’t race SX until ’17. I got a couple top 5’s in ’16 up in Canada and had a lot of fun!

What was the highlight of your 2017 summer that earned you #42?

Honestly, I was pretty under-prepared from an injury, so there is nothing I want to highlight about my Canadian 2017 races. The only good highlights were hanging out with my bud, Dillan Epstein, and getting Iced Caps from Tim Hortons (Laughs)!

What was your favourite track up here in Canada?

Wild Rose (Calgary), for sure!

You seem to have moved your focus over to the off-road side of the sport. Why is that and how has it been going?

My good buddy, Mark Samuels, who has won Baja 1,000 a few times, kinda is who got me into it. He just thought it would be a really good idea for me and I just wasn’t happy with where I was at, so it’s actually been going really good! I’m having a lot of fun and enjoying it!

Is your goal the ISDE one day?

Yeah, of course! I definitely need to learn a lot but that would be something pretty awesome to do!

What are your winter racing plans?

Training for Worcs and Big 6! Maybe some snow bike riding!

What are your racing plans for next summer?

WORCS and Big 6!

What is it you do for your 9-5 job (if you have one other than riding, that is)? What do you see yourself doing in the future?

I don’t have time for that (Laughs)! I’m 100% committed to racing right now, but my dad builds really nice one-off modern homes, so I’d like to possibly get into that.

OK, thank you and good luck. Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank 3 Brothers STI Husqvarna, Race Tech, Amp tires, Mayhem Wheels, Toyota of Redlands, 6D, FXR, Scott, Sidi, Roy’s Cyclery, Odi bars, and Uswe.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, guys.

This is the awkward time of the year when it comes to moto. The season is over, old contracts are finishing, new ones are just starting, and the ‘off season’ races are taking place. Riders and teams are shaking down new bikes, and this is where it all starts for Anaheim 1. The racing comes in a less stress type of atmosphere, and some great money can be made. It is also a great time for the fans, as we get to see some exciting action in many different forms of racing.

Monster Energy Cup – ‘Let Tomac Bye’

Last weekend was the Monster Energy Cup. This race is usually the first for us to see new riders on new teams. There is a ton of money up for grabs, but, let’s be honest, there are usually only 1 or 2 guys with a realistic chance at winning.

Eli Tomac took home a cool million as did a lucky fan, thanks to a cool promotion by Monster Energy. Insert a little drama here…. Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate, Joey Savatgy, looked to have the 3rd main event win in the bag, when he waved Tomac by for the win.

Now, I have zero issues with ‘team tactics.’ What does bother me a little is how Tomac acted after Marvin Musquin let Ryan Dungey by a few years ago. Tomac was very vocal about the move, and just a few years later was the recipient of a similar move. Other than that, Monster Cup seemed to be a success like always. I’m not a fan of the 3 main events, but that is just my opinion.

Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Up next we have the Red Bull Straight Rhythm. This is an event that I am a huge fan of. Add in the fact that everyone will be riding 2-strokes this season…WOW! The only bummer is that some racers won’t be in attendance due to the fact that it is a Red Bull event. News flash, almost every event is brought to you by an energy drink of some sort. Let your athletes line up and have some fun and get their opposing sponsors some exposure.

How awesome would it be for a company like Rockstar, have a Rockstar Energy athlete, or Monster Energy to have a Monster athlete win a Red Bull event?! I t makes sense to me. Anyways, this years event will feature 125 and 250 2-strokes. The track will be changed up a little to allow for different rhythms for the tiddlers. The sound, the smell, and the atmosphere there will be very cool, and I’m sure it will spark up the 2 vs 4-stroke debate like always. Here are a few predictions for Saturday.

250 Class

1st Shane McElrath

2nd Ryan Dungey

3rd Josh Grant

150 Class

1st Carson Brown

2nd Luke Renzland

3rd “Stank Dog” Gared Steinke

Watch it LIVE HERE

Rockstar Triple Crown Series

Closer to home, the riders of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown series have 2 events remaining. The tour heads to Quebec City shortly, and then finishes up in Hamilton, Ontario. The 100k overall Triple Crown money is still up for grabs, so all eyes will be on the #16 of Cole Thompson and the #45 of Colton Facciotti.

Cole leads Colton by a handful of points with only 2 to go. Both riders have been very good all season long, and, as a fan, it has been very entertaining. Heading into the final two rounds, it is looking like it will go right down to the wire in Hamilton. As of now, neither rider has a teammate that can get in between, or ‘let bye’, so it should be a nail-biter.

In the 250 class, Jess Pettis has kept his dream season going. Jess has been on fire everywhere. SX, AX, MX, and Motocross of Nations. He is full of confidence and an absolute winning machine as of late. The only real question around Jess, is ‘Where will he be in 2019 and beyond?’

We would all love to see him back with MX101, but you would have to think that everyone is interested in his services. He is a hard-working, drama-free racer which isn’t too common now a days. No matter where he ends up for 2019, we better expect to see him up front, as I don’t think he’s done winning.

That is it for me this week. Have a great weekend and try to stay warm. #smileforBC!

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. I’m going to keep it pretty short this week, too. We haven’t had much time, lately, for visits up to Lake Simcoe to visit my parents, so Emily and I have spent the past couple days hanging out with the two people who dedicated almost every waking moment to getting me to the races back in my racing days.

I’m sure, like everyone reading this right now, my story is almost exactly the same as yours. Early mornings and money thrown at a sport that demands a lot of it. As a kid, I never understood…no, I never apPREcitaed everything it took to get us all there, week in, week out.

Both parents worked full-time jobs and were then at race tracks every weekend. It must have been a real grind, but I think they loved it, at the time. At least, I sure hope they loved it.

If you’re reading this now and your parents are within earshot, go say thanks to them. It will hit them right in the feelings and, better yet, catch them off-guard and maybe freak them out a little.

Anyway, now we’ve left their place and are heading to watch Em’s nephew race in a cross-country running race in Waterloo. He’s only 14 and I’m not sure what his race prep is, if he has any at all. I’m going to ask him, first, and then offer him some key warm-up pointers, if his answer is that he just walks up to the starting line and goes when he hears the gun. Ouch, that is an awful way to run a race.

OK, so now the Update is a little late, but Graham just pulled off a very solid 11th in his XC running race here in Waterloo. He just picked it up and has a great future in running, should he decide he actually likes it. It’s a tough way to go and it’s not for everyone, to say the least.

Endurocross Series is Back This Weekend

Future West Arenacross Schedule

Ponca City Amateur National

Ponca City is underway right now in Oklahoma and it’s really nice to see that there are a ton of full (overflowing, actually) classes this year. This was always one of those races I dreamed about attending when I was a kid. I almost pulled the trigger and went this year, but it will have to wait until 2019.

Canadians, Preston Masciangelo and Noah Viney, are in action and racing some of the 85cc classes.

You can follow along with the live timing HERE.

CANADIAN MECHANIC WINS YAMAHA WORLD TECH GP IN JAPAN

Friday, October 19 (Toronto, ON) – For the first time ever, a Canadian representative was crowned champion at the Yamaha World Technician Grand Prix, held at Yamaha Motor Corporation’s headquarters in Iwata, Japan on October 17. Brett Hart, a master technician at Blackfoot Motorsports (Calgary, AB), earned the prestigious title at the 8th running of the World Tech GP.

“Words cannot describe the way I feel,” said Hart after the event. “It’s surreal, a dream come true. I have been treated like a celebrity by Yamaha staff, and all the competitors act like I’m a rock star. It’s unlike anything I have experienced before.”

Hart earned his spot in the world finals by winning the Canadian qualifier, held at Yamaha Motor Canada’s Toronto offices in July. Hart had previously been a three-time Canadian finalist before breaking through with his first win this year.

Similar to the Canadian competition, the day-long WTGP included both technical and customer service labs, providing an extra level of challenge for staff who spend most of their time wrenching behind the scenes rather than interacting with customers.

Hart admitted to overthinking during the technical lab, putting his hopes at risk. “I was second-guessing myself instead of trusting my training,” the Calgary native explained, “but I was able to get past it and quickly made up points.”

In addition to the full-day competition, the WTGP finalists enjoyed a meeting with the governor of the Shizuoka prefecture, a tour of the impressive Yamaha Communication Plaza and factory assembly line in Iwata, opening and closing ceremonies, a farewell dinner with a traditional Japanese magic show, and a two-day tour of Kyoto and Osaka.

Hart bested 21 competitors representing 19 countries and regions, finishing ahead of second-place Darren Stout of Australia and third-place Alan Simmonds in the Sports Model class. There are an estimated 34,000 Yamaha Technical Academy-certified technicians across the globe, making Hart’s achievement all the more stunning.

“I think this shows that Yamaha Motor Canada takes service very seriously and should be respected on a global level,” Hart summarized. “It shows we care for our customers and have the skills to keep them safe and happy on the roads.”

Held every two years, the Yamaha Technician Grand Prix is organized as part of Yamaha Motor Corporation Ltd.’s global service education plan. The goal of the Yamaha Tech GP is to raise awareness and increase competency of Yamaha’s technicians.

OK, have a great weekend, everyone. Sorry we were a little late and light this week. It’s an off week up here.