Frid’Eh Update #42 Presented by Scott Sports Canada

By Billy Rainford

Taylor Arsenault interview presented by Scott Sports Canada.

Week #42 belongs to Taylor Arsenault. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #42 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Scott Sports Canada.

We’re going to keep it short this week as we head into the final round of competition to crown our Rockstar Energy Triple Crown series champions in Hamilton.

In 2019, #42 was Ottawa, Ontario, racer (and former Walton TransCan Bronze Boot winner) Taylor Arsenault.

We didn’t see Taylor on the line at any Pro Nationals this season, but we got in touch with him to see what he’s been up to.

Here’s what Taylor had to say. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Taylor. We haven’t spoken to you in quite a while. We already learned last year that your dad got you a KX60 for Christmas when you were 10, your first number was 777, and you changed it to 257 to be close to James Stewart’s number.

Now, we haven’t seen you at the races since last year. Are you still working as a welder/fabricator for your dad’s company?

Taylor Arsenault: Hey Billy, I was at Sand Del Lee for the national. I unfortunately didn’t run into you. I am also still working for my dad’s company, learning tons every day.

Do you still own a bike and ride from time to time?

Yes, of course! I will never completely step away from this sport. It has been part of my life for the past 15 years. I haven’t been to the track as much I’d like because of work and other things going on.

What have you been doing for fun? Have you picked up another form of racing to fuel the fire?

I haven’t picked up any other motor sports because things with motors are expensive (lol), but, basically been working every chance I get and also going to cottages and hanging out with my friends and family. Just stuff I never really got to do while racing across Canada.

Have you been paying attention to the racing this year? What do you think?

I have been paying attention. A lot of my friends still race so it’s nice to see kids I grew up with excelling on and off the track. I felt the series was stacked with competitive racers in 250 and 450. It made it super interesting not knowing who would be standing on the podium at every round.

Taylor on his KTM 250 2-stroke in 2018. | Bigwave photo

You stepped away from the sport and it seems your younger brother, Connor, has too? What’s he up to these days?

Connor is working alongside me and still loves to throw his leg over a bike from time to time. I think if everything goes well you may see him or both us lined up at select nationals next year. You never realize how much you truly love the sport until you step away.

Looking back on your racing, what puts the biggest smile on your face?

Honestly, the entire experience is unforgettable. All of the memories my family and I have made is incredible. The good times, the bad times. All of it. But all in all I think the best times was when everything came together. The days where all the hard work finally paid off. The moments when I pulled off the track knowing that I gave everything I had and dad finally gave me the thumbs up. lol

Taylor and his dad were staples at the races. | Bigwave photo

What do you miss about the racing and what do you not miss about the racing?

I miss that feeling when you are lined up beside 40 of the best guys in the country and just feeling the excitement of everyone around you. Cameras, fans, screaming from the beer tent (lol), and seeing all those kids who want to be where you are one day.

Things I don’t miss are the soreness and injuries everyday from training, riding, crashing etc. And just feeling that stress when you want to be under a professional team’s tent but just not quite being good enough.

Are you an ex-racer who will go watch racing or do you stay away from it now that you’re not on the circuit anymore?

I do go to the local ones, if I have time. I do like to go to support all the boys still chasing that dream and getting to catch up with everyone in the sport.

You were always a rider who seemed to be right on the cusp of great things. Do you have any regrets? Is there anything you would have done differently?

I don’t have any regrets. I enjoyed every second of it. My injuries held me back, for sure, such as concussions and broken bones. I had 2 great pro seasons, except I was never able to complete all of the rounds do to some injuries.

There’s a chance we’ll see Taylor and his brother, Connor, at a national or two in 2020. | Bigwave photo

Last question. What was your favourite track you ever got to race?

My favourite track to race is my home track (Sand Del Lee). All of my family and friends grew up there and being able to compete at the highest level in Canada with everyone there to watch and support me is a feeling I will never forget.

OK, thanks for reconnecting with us for this Update. Glad to hear you’re doing well. Is there anyone you’d like to thank here?

Thanks for catching up with me, guys! I’d Just like to thank everyone who has helped and supported me throughout my racing career, Wheelsport has been a day one sponsor for me and never let me down, Reece Rendall has helped on and off the track for many years with anything I needed, Nihilo, the boys over at Fox Head Canada always making me look good, Moto Seat, Tag Metals, Tyler Duffy for being there whenever I needed him, my mom, dad and brother for shaping me to be the man I am today, and everyone at MX101.



OK, thanks for taking the time to talk with us, Taylor.

We’re going to leave the Update at that this week. We’ll see everyone in Hamilton Saturday for the final round of the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown season.

We won’t be doing a live Moto Central Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer tonight. However, we’ll likely stream the awards banquet live on Sunday afternoon, so be sure to watch for that.

Have a great weekend, everyone.