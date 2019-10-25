Frid’Eh Update #43 Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #43 belongs to Ottawa, ON rider, Anthony Spadaccini. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #43 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada.

We headed into this week as the first one without our old friend Jeff McConkey.

I’d like to just thank everyone for being so kind in Hamilton last Saturday night. Jeff was a friend to a whole bunch of us in the moto industry, so it was nice to be with everyone to mourn someone who we all had a connection to.

Jeff was the kind of person who can never be replaced. It’s going to take some time to get things rolling properly around here, but, with the help of the moto community, we’ll get it done.

The Celebration of Life for Jeff is scheduled for next Sunday between 1 and 4pm in Port Perry, Ontario. Here are the details:

McCONKEY, Jeff

November 12, 1978 – October 17, 2019

Port Perry Chapel

It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of our much loved son, brother, uncle, companion and “Jeffy”. Jeff will be dearly missed by his loving mother Cathy Loyst and her partner Vic, his sister Karen Smith and her husband Josh, nieces, Catie, Abby and Bella. Loving companion of Kristy Kiff, special “Jeffy” to Berk and Scotty, and kitties Ted, Kevin and Cookie. Jeff will also be mourned by his father Joe McConkey and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jeff will never be forgotten for his many contributions and vibrant presence within the motocross community.

#739

A Celebration of Jeff’s life will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Scugog Community Recreation Centre, 1655 Reach Street, Port Perry, Ontario. Arrangements were entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff’s name can be made to the Uxbridge-Scugog Animal Shelter (in person at the shelter with cheque, cash or credit card; or mail a cheque payable to the Township of Uxbridge to 1360 Reach Street, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1B2).

Let’s take a look at who ran the #43 in 2019. Anthony Spadaccini is the rider from Ottawa, Ontario, who came up through the MX101/Sand Del Lee system and traveled the entire MX season from coast to coast.

His best finish was at round 2 at the Blackwater MX track in Prince George, BC where he finished 40-16 for 18th overall in the 250 class.

Here’s a look at his MX season:

I don’t really know Anthony or his dad very well, but feel like I should. I’m going to make a point of it next season.

We got in touch with him this week to find out more about him. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Anthony had to say. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Anthony. I feel like I should know you better than I do. Let’s fix that right now. Can you tell us where you’re from, how old you are, and how you got involved in Motocross in the first place.

Anthony Spadaccini: The feeling is mutual, Billy. I’m from Ottawa, Ontario, and just recently turned 22. I was always a super active kid, never inside, but couldn’t find a sport that suited me. I tried soccer but team sports were never my thing… I came across a motocross magazine at a store and my parents asked if I’d like to try that… I got my first bike when I was. It was used TTR 90 and found myself at an MX101 camp at San Del Lee.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 125. Thinking about it now, I actually have no idea why I picked it. Hahah.

Do you remember your first race? Can you tell us about it?

My first race was at Port Perry when I was 9 on a KX 65. The only thing I remember was that I was scared to shift out of second gear and that I came 3rd. hahaha.

2017 was his Intermediate year and he turned Pro in 2018. | Bigwave photo

Who did you come up battling through the amateur ranks?

Connor Arsenault and Brandon Gourlay were probably the guys I battled with the most.

Who was your MX hero when you were young?

Antonio Cairoli was and will always be my MX hero. Next in line would be James Stewart.

When did you turn Pro and how did that season go for you?

The 2018 season was my first year pro and that year was a good season for me. I had my best results of my career in that season with an 8th overall at Mcnabb Valley.

You raced the entire MX series this year. You were always between 24-26th. Can you tell us how your season went?

This 2019 season was definitely not what I was hoping for at all. Definately didn’t achieve the goals I had set for the season. Just a lot of bad luck and problems, whether it was the bike or me not being able to find the speed I wanted at each round. I know what I need to work on for next year and push myself.

What did you learn from your long summer on the road?

I learned that it’s so hard to get all the training and riding in when you’re so far from home.

Anthony grew up racing at Sand Del Lee and considers it his favourite track. He knows KT pretty well, too. | Bigwave photo

Which one was your favourite track and why?

I’d have to say Sand Del Lee because I grew up riding there with all my friends and everyone is really good to me there.

You finished 25th in the MX series. Are you happy with that? How can you improve for next time?

Im definitely not happy with that… It was tough for me this year but we’ll come back much stronger next year.

What do you do for a 9-5 job, and is this where you’ll be after your racing is done?

My 9-5 job is more like a 6-5 job. Haha. I work for my father’s construction company, Advantge Painting & Renovations LTD.

What have you been doing since the MX season ended way back in August?

I’ve been working full-time again to pay for the upcoming season and the training down south. And of course riding a 2-3 times a week.

What are your winter plans?

Working, skiing, and definitely going down south again!

What are your plans for next summer?

I have the same plans for next year as I did this year, but just with better results.

Here are a few questions that will help you get to know Anthony a little better. | Bigwave photo

OK, before we go, let’s find out more about you as a person in the speed round:

Favourite school subject?

I’d have to say Gym class just because I’m very active.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I listen to pretty much everything from Frank Sinatra all the way to Drake.

What other sports do you play?

I really love to ski! Also snowmobile, mountain bike, road bike, and target shooting.

What would you be doing if not Motocross?

I’d be working full-time in construction. I love to work with my hands and that kind of work just really suits me.

Favourite movie?

Fury. Anything to do with WW2 era, I’m all in!

What should we all binge watch on Netflix?

I’d recommend Suits or Peaky Blinders. But if Band of Brothers was on Netflix, that would be my first choice.

Anthony and his dad are staples at the races. | Bigwave photo

Favourite food?

Pasta, of course. Haha.

OK, thank you for talking with us, Anthony. Good luck in the future, and who would you like to thank?

Thanks for reaching out to me, Billy! I’d like to thank my parents for all the support, everyone from Mx101, FXR, Gaerne, Yamaha Motor Canada, SSS suspension, my trainer, Jeff, and everyone that backs me, thank you!

Week #43 is presented by Yamaha Motor Canada.

SILLY SEASON

We are now, officially, heading into our ‘Silly Season‘ here in Canada. Most riders contracts go until the end of the calendar year, but this is the time when riders will have to secure their seats for the coming year…or hopefully two.

A lot of riders are ending this racing season with the end of their current contracts. It means there is a lot of talent wandering around, unsigned.

Sure, there are rumours floating around, but, until the ink meets the paper, we have to leave them as just that…rumours.

Tanner Ward to GDR? | Bigwave photo

One rumour has young Tanner Ward heading over to the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team to fill the void left by retiring 6-time Canadian MX champion, Colton Facciotti.

The rumour sees 2019 250 AX, MX, and Triple Crown champion, Dylan Wright, moving up to the 450 class to make room for Tanner in the 250 class.

This move would see Derek Schuster adhere to his “all Canadian” approach (Mike Alessi was on more of a side deal last season).

Again, until this is inked and we’ve received a Press Release, this story remains in the “rumours” column, but a lot of people have been speculating on this one, and everyone was talking in Hamilton.

Related to this rumour, it sounds like young phenom Ryder McNabb will move under the GDR wing in their development program.

To fill the gap over at the KTM youth program, Sebastien Racine will gain more support from the Orange Team.

Sam Gaynor chooses #28 as his career number. | Bigwave photo

Career #28 Sam Gaynor should remain with the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team, but start the season as a fully supported rider.

Changes coming to the Monster Kawasaki team? | Bigwave photo

Everyone has also been talking about Adam “Disco Stu” Robinson parting ways with the Monster Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team as the manager. Word has Matt Goerke‘s mechanic, Chad Goodwin, stepping into the role.

Chad has already alluded to the move on his Instagram page, so I don’t think I’m saying too much here.

Adam is a talented team player who has been around for a long time. It will be interesting to see where he ends up for 2020 and beyond.

There is also lots of speculation about what the series will look like in 2020. I can’t say much here except that the AX series will start in the east and end in the west.

Sarnia, Barrie, and then a double-header in Calgary is what that portion of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown will look like.

There will be 4 rounds of MX out west, but the locations and dates are still being solidified and readied for public release on December 1st.

There should be a few interesting things to see when the news comes out.

Also, things may look different when the series heads east. Again, nothing is set in stone, yet, but be ready for a couple different things.

The ECAN is another item that is being looked at. We’ll have to stay tuned to see what the Jetwerx/MRC crew decides on this one.

Personally, I’d like to see a little more space between it and the TransCan at Walton Raceway, so we’ll wait and see how this develops.

Ryan Gauld will take on more duties with the series, and I think this is a good move. He’s the kind of personality that will see things through and get results. I like where this aspect of the changes is going.

In my position, race results are very important. It may not be at the top of everyone’s list, but I can’t do what I do without them. Immediate and accurate results posted is a must.

Bubba is the guy behind the scenes in this area, and he promises me that there will be improvements made for the 2020 season.

Also, I would like to see a hometown listed for every rider in the results. Let’s make sure riders are forced to fill this area in when they register and let’s see it included in the results.

Team Canada ISDE

Coming up November 11-16 is the ISDE in Portugal. Once again, Canada will be sending a team, and they’ve just been introduced.

Be sure to give Canadian ISDE a follow on Instagram to stay up to date on everything.

Dubya World Vets | Glen Helen

Also, the Dubya World Vets at Glen Helen are set to go November 1-3 out in California.

We’ve got a whole slew of Canadian riders to keep tabs on this year. From top Pro riders, like Tim Tremblay, down to riders just looking for an amazing experience, we’ve got a lot of red and white to cheer for.

We’ll be sure to keep everyone up on how our Canadians are doing.

2019 AMA Enduro Championship Final this Weekend

From: www.endurocross.com

Boise to host EnduroCross finale this weekend

TULSA, OK (October 24, 2019) – The 2019 AMA EnduroCross Championship will be decided at the Seat Concepts Boise EnduroCross this weekend. Rockstar Husqvarna backed Colton Haaker holds a small two-point advantage over Red Bull KTM’s Taddy Blazusiak. Assuming that they both finish in the top five, the rider that finishes ahead of the other will take the title. With the new for 2019 three-moto format, the pressure will be on both riders all night long.



Haaker is a two-time and defending AMA EnduroCross champion. He came up in the shadow of Blazusiak, who is a five-time AMA EnduroCross champion from Poland. But the momentum shifted to the younger Haaker and fellow American Cody Webb, who have won the last five titles between them. Haaker won the opening 2019 race in Prescott Valley, Arizona with 2-1-1 moto finishes while Blazusiak had a few crashes that held him back to third overall. Blazusiak stormed back at round two in Denver and won the event with 1-1-2 moto scores while Haaker finished second after subpar starts and a crash in moto three. Come see it in person or keep an eye on the action to see who claims the 2019 Super EnduroCross title.



The battle for third in the championship is even closer with RPM KTM backed Trystan Hart tied with Beta USA supported Max Gerston. And Cory Graffunder is just two points behind them after a strong second-place finish at the opening round on his SRT Offroad Yamaha.



3Bros / SRT / Husqvarna rider Noah Kepple is currently sitting in the sixth position and is among the large group of riders that have battled hard for the top spots. He has had two third-place moto finishes so far in 2019. Ty Cullins is another rider battling at the front. He is racing a TM two-stroke and is holding the seventh position and leading the Junior Championship for riders that are 21 and under.



Geoff Aaron, Nick Thompson, and Tim Apolle enter the Boise finale in seventh through tenth place respectively.



In addition to the Super EnduroCross (Pro) championship, the titles will be on the line for the Women, Vet 35+ and Intermediate classes. There are also non-championship Amateur and local Club classes that will be competing.



2019 AMA EnduroCross points after round two of threeColton Haaker, 47, HusqvarnaTaddy Blazusiak, 45, KTMTrystan Hart, 36, KTMMax Gerston, 36, BetaCory Graffunder, 34, YamahaNoah Kepple, 30, HusqvarnaTy Cullins, 29, TMGeoff Aaron, 27, GasGasNick Thompson, 25, KTMTim Apolle, 22, Sherco

The third and final round will take place this Saturday, October 26th in Nampa, Idaho.



You can keep up with the latest updates via the following channels:

OK, it looks like this may be the last dry day for a couple here in my neck of the woods, so I’m going to head out for a cycle now before it gets dark.

Also, I’ll post a photo report of the amateur racing from the Hamilton SX as soon as I get back from cycling.

Thanks for reading, and have a great weekend.