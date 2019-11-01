Frid’Eh Update #44 Presented by Husqvarna Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #44 belongs to Hearst, Ontario’s Yanick Boucher. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #44 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada.

Did I ever tell you about the time I walked into a Tim Hortons wearing my blue Husqvarna jacket and the older lady behind the counter looked up at me and said, “Ohhh, a sewing machine guy, eh?!”

After a few awkward, silent seconds, I realized the jacket I was wearing and the breadth of products Husqvarna produces. No, I didn’t get all snarky and point out the word, “MOTORCYCLES” on the jacket. I just smiled, grabbed my large, dark roast, regular, mentioned something about advancements in bobbin and presser foot technology, and headed for the door…

Anyway, it’s Week #44 here at the Update. Today marks the first of November and there’s a good chance we’ve raked leaves for the last time here in my hometown.

The way the wind traditionally blows. the remaining leaves I see still clinging to branches should be the neighbours’ problem. However, there’s one huge oak tree out there that likes to intermittently drop clumps of leaves still attached to sticks on the tops of cars throughout the entire winter months. It’s a real pain in the ass, actually.

It looks nice, and it’s cool to watch and listen to the woodpeckers go to town on it, but you don’t dare park a vehicle under it.

In 2019, #44 was run by a rider we’ve gotten to know a lot better the past couple years. Yanick Boucher is the rider from way up in Hearst, Ontario, who ran the double digit this season and will do it again in 2020 but with the lower #33.

Yanick is another of our multi-season athletes who competes in Motocross throughout the summer and then turns his attention to Snowbike racing in the winter moths.

The proliferation of winter races is really opening doors for our racers to compete for more than the short 2 1/2 month Pro motocross season here in Canada.

More and more companies are offering conversion kits to ready your bike to compete on the snow. This increase is bringing more money and options which should see the sport continue to expand. No matter how you slice it, it’s great for the industry!

As I mentioned, Yanick if from Hearst. Before I go any further, let’s have a look at a map to see why I’m always harping on the fact that it’s extremely impressive how someone from this small, isolated town can climb up through the ranks to make it to the Professional stage:

That’s it way up there at the top, and yes, that’s LAKE SUPERIOR in the lower left! Wait until you hear Yanick’s answer to the question about how far the nearest track is. The Boucher family LOVES racing, obviously.

Let’s have a look at his results from the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals:

We got in touch with Yanick to talk about his season and find out what he’s got planned for the future:

Here’s what Yanick had to say. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Yanick. Thanks for taking the time with us for your week on the Frid’Eh Update. Let’s remind people a little bit about you. How did you get your start in Motocross?

Yanick Boucher: Hi Billy, thanks for reaching out. I got started in motocross at the age of 14. One of my friends had a bike and let me try it once. After that I was hooked and had to get one for myself.

What was your first number and why did you choose it?

My first number was 119. The first bike I bought had number 118 on it but that number was already taken, so I cut part of the 8 out the graphics to make a 9. That’s how ended up with 119.

Who was your motocross hero growing up?

Ryan Villopoto was probably the guy I looked up to the most when I got into motocross.

I think we all know the answer to this, but what’s the toughest part about racing when you live in Hearst, Ontario?

Haha Yeah, that’s an easy one to answer. Definitely the traveling! With the closest track being 6 hours away, me and my family spent a lot of time on the road to get to the races.

His best overall finish was a 13th at River Glade where he did it with a flat tire. | Bigwave photo

I always tell people how impressed I am with the dedication it must have taken to get to the Pro level with all that travel. Who did you come up through the ranks battling?

I always had good battles with a few guys on the northern series, and once we started travelling more to the races down south I was far from being a top guy but always found someone to battle with to keep improving myself.

You traveled the entire MX National series this past summer. Your best overalls were a 14th and 13th at Sand Del Lee and then River Glade. What was your best race of the summer?

I would have to say River Glade was my best one. I felt good on the track right away in practice, I got two decent starts in the motos, and rode solid. In the second moto, I was running 11th with the 10th place guy not too far in front of me, but, unfortunately, at the halfway mark I got a rear flat. I still managed to finish out the race in 13th but I was a bit bummed because I would’ve beaten my best result.

What’s your favourite track?

Probably Sand Del Lee. I really like the dirt and the layout of the track and it’s always a challenging track.

What was your best travel memory from this summer?

I would have to say traveling trough the mountains out west. It’s such a cool thing to see. I was glad I could check it all out in between rounds 1 and 2.

You finished 12th overall in MX. Were you happy with that? What can you do to improve on it?

Yeah, I’m pretty pumped on my overall result this summer! My goal coming into the season was to get inside that top 15, so I’m pretty happy we got it done. I just gotta keep working hard and work on my speed to get closer to that top 10.

You raced the Montreal SX, too. How did that go for you?

Yes, I did. It was a fun event. I don’t have a lot of Supercross experience so I really just went to try and learn from it, but I really enjoyed the whole experience racing inside the Olympic Stadium.

What have you been up to since then? I assume it’s all about Snowbike racing now, right?

Since the season got done I’ve been back home in Hearst working as many hours as I can in the family business before the Snowbike season comes around. It is coming up quick and I’m really looking forward to it!

What are you winter racing plans?

This winter I’ll be doing a lot more racing south of the border on the ISOC series with some select rounds on the CSRA circuit and I wanna go to X Games as well. So, it will be a lot of traveling again.

How about next summer?

Not sure about my plans for next summer yet. It would be cool to do the full Mx Tour again. We’ll see how the winter goes and, hopefully, I’ll be back next summer.

Yanick has another busy winter planned racing Snowbikes and hopefully returning to the X Games in Colorado. | Bigwave photo

You’re #33 for 2020. How do you feel about that?

It’s awesome. Matching digits again (Haha), but I’m pretty happy I improved quite a bit from last year and I’m glad I was able to lower that number again.

OK, thanks for the chat, Yanick. Good luck this winter and who would you like to thank?

Thanks for reaching out to me and thank you. Hopefully, we’ll see you at some Snowbike events. A big thanks to everyone that has helped make this season a great one: Bailey Motorsports, Husqvarna Motorcycles, Flybyu Motorsports, Boucher Plumbing & Heating, Central Marine Muskoka, St Onge Recreation, Hall Race Fuels, Motul, Troy Lee Designs, Scott Goggles, Atlas Brace, Deft Family Gloves, Team LTD, My family, and everyone that supports me.

There are a lot of solid people in our sport, and Yanick is definitely one of them.

Good luck this Snowcross season, Yanick.

Let’s have a look at some of the top stories from the week.

Huber Motorsports Kawasaki Adds Marshal Weltin to Their Line-Up

Marshal Weltin to the Huber Kawasaki team for 2020 and 2021. | Bigwave photo

Michigan hotshot Marshal Weltin rode for the Sky Racing Team this past summer. He showed great potential and even took the overall at round 2 in Prince George.

He finished 4th overall in the series and showed that he deserved the ride. His performance also gained the attention of some of the other teams and now he’ll be riding for the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team in 2020 and 2021.

Marshal will be the team’s 250 entry in the series alongside #2 Matt Goerke and #5 Tyler Medaglia in the 450 class.

Here’s the official Press Release:

Tanner Ward and KTM Canada Part Ways

Tanner Ward and KTM Canada part ways. | Bigwave photo

Woodstock, ON rider Tanner Ward has announced on his Instagram page that he and the Red Bull KTM Thor Racing team have parted ways.

Tanner came up through the Orange Brigade amateur program where he’s flourished into one of our top riders with a ton of upsides.

He’s a hard-worker and still has a lot of Supercross and Motocross potential. In fact, when Cade Clason and I stood at the side of the Vision Built SX practice track, we both just shook our heads at how comfortable he looks on the indoor style stuff. He’s a rider that belongs on the tracks of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.

Hopefully, wherever he “officially” lands, he’ll get the opportunity to get his feet wet down south.

Rumours have been running rampant about Tanner’s landing the 250 seat over at the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team with Dylan Wright moving up to the 450 ride, but none of this has been confirmed by the team.

If this is what we see happening, it should be another exciting year under the Big Red awning!

Preston Masciangelo Up to the 125 Class for 2020

I’ve really got to get some new shots of Preston Masciangelo. | Bigwave photo

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past few years, another fast up-and-comer is Ontario rider #22 Preston Masciangelo.

Preston does a ton of racing south of the border and has had some very impressive results over the years.

He’s been a Yellow rider for as long as I can remember but looks to be heading Orange in the coming season…and on a big bike.

He posted on his Instagram page that he’s made the move to a 125 full-time, and it’s on a KTM.

Here’s his post:

I don’t know what his racing plans are, but we’ll try to get in touch with him to find out where the family will be concentrating their efforts.

Good luck, Preston.

Shawn Maffenbeier Update

Shawn Maffenbeier getting carried off the Hamilton SX track after his heat race crash. | Bigwave video screen grab

If you remember back to the Hamilton Supercross, Kamloops, BC racer #3 Shawn Maffenbeier crashed hard on the first lap of his 450 heat race at FirstOntario Centre.

The crash caused a red flag restart and saw Shawn get carried off the track.

He went to the hospital in Hamilton and was told he would likely need surgery to repair the damage to his left tibial plateau and that there was a good chance there was also ligament damage.

Shawn feared the worst.

He flew home to Kamloops where he also went into the emergency department to get assessed. They, too, told him he would need surgery.

Next, Shawn went to see an orthopaedic surgeon who told him there was nothing wrong with the top of his tibia (Shawn said there is just a hairline crack) and that he could actually start walking on it!

They did all the usual pulling and prodding to asses possible ligament damage, and Shawn said he was told it felt a little “soft.”

At this point, they’re waiting for all the swelling to go down before they can perform an MRI to be sure.

The past couple weeks have been a rollercoaster ride for him, and he’s looking forward to a final diagnosis so he can get on with his training…and life.

Good luck, Shawn.

Should We Bring MX Forum over to DMX? | Poll Question

A while back we posed the Poll Question: Should we bring MX Forum over to DMX?

Well, we’ve let it sit there long enough on the home page, so here are the results:

Definitely, I loved that place! 56%

Meh, maybe. 25%

No, forums are dead. 19%

The fact that “Meh” and “No” add up to almost the same as what “Definitely” did, I don’t think it’s worth dragging the forum over to DMX, at this point.

Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen

The Dubya World Vet Championships are this weekend out in California at Glen Helen, and we’ve got a bunch of Canadians to cheer for this year.

Claude Prud’Homme is there with a group of riders from Quebec and has been sending over his reports from the event.

They were cruising around California and hitting the practice tracks, and you can check out his reports here:

Tuesday

Wednesday

Claude mentioned how strong the winds have been in the Riverside area and it means it’s increasing the difficulty their having fighting the wild fires that are raging in the area.

Hopefully, things improve out there so it doesn’t affect the event this weekend.

We’ll be sure to update everyone on how things are going.

Note: All amateur race schedules will be posted by October 15th

2019 ISDE in Portugal

All the planning and preparation is done and, according to everyone checking in from various airports with a final destination of Lisbon, Portugal, the team and its supporters have all left Canada for the 2019 ISDE.

I’ve done a couple hare scrambles races in my day, but can’t even imagine what 6 days of it in a row would be like. I’m impressed by the riders who take on this event. Kudos to all of them!

Canadians:

184 CMA HEACOCK Ryder CAN Yamaha E1 JWT

185 CMA LEPLEY Theo CAN KTM E2 JWT

186 CMA McKILL Owen CAN Husqvarna E2 JWT

288 CMA HARTEN Melissa CAN Beta EW WWT

289 CMA TURNER Shelby CAN KTM EW WWT

290 CMA DEVIN-LAMONTAGNE Jannie CAN Husqvarna EW WWT

#307 Connor Brogan YAM C1

#407 Philippe Chaine KTM C1

#507 Tyler Medaglia KAW C1

From: FIM-ISDE.com

This will mark the 94th edition of this huge and historic event, which remains the oldest competition in the FIM calendar. Defending champions Australia, both in the World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy classes headline an entry packed with professional and amateur riders from as far afield as Canada and Japan, and with a strong showing from European countries such as France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, not forgetting the participants from Argentina, Mexico and Guatemala.

This year’s ISDE will again include the fourth edition of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy also. First introduced at the ISDE in Spain back in 2016, the competition for enduro bikes from yesteryear has also enjoyed growing support with over one hundred and twenty riders from nine countries included on the 2019 entry list.

With a combined entry just shy of six hundred and fifty riders the 2019 ISDE in Portugal is set to be another important chapter in the rich heritage of this unique event.

Jess Pettis Update

Jess Pettis’s has ACL surgery rescheduled for Nov 8th. | Bigwave photo

I had a nice conversation with Prince George, BC racer Jess Pettis this afternoon.

If you’ll remember, Jess crashed in the first turn at the Montreal Supercross and damaged his knee, resulting in a torn ACL.

He was scheduled for surgery on October 15th but came down with a flu and his temperature was elevated, so they decided they needed to reschedule his surgery.

Originally, they told him they could get him back in at the end of November, but when he told them that was unacceptable they were able to reschedule for November 8th.

Since his crash he’s managed kept himself active and was actually just in from a hike in the mountains when I got hold of him this afternoon.

He’s been mountain biking, going to the gym, and is even considering going for his pilot’s license while he’s away from the sport.

Of course, I had to ask what this means for his hopes of trying to be back and in form for the eastern portion of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series and he was still optimistic about his chances to, at least, get out there for the latter part of the series.

It will be a difficult road back at that aggressive pace but Jess is pretty confident in his healing abilities and said this set back will light an even bigger fire in him to make it to the top.

God luck to Jess and his team for a successful operation and a speedy and complete recovery. Hopefully, we’ll see him in the east.

Out of the Blue Presented by Schrader’s

I’d like to welcome Jensen Amyotte on board here at Direct Motocross. Jensen is a former Canadian Women’s MX Nationals competitor and a friend of Jeff McConkey‘s. She will be a perfect fit to take over for him.

Thanks you, Jensen. Here’s the link to her first instalment from this past Wednesday: Out of the Blue | #145 Hailey Johnson

Speaking of our old friend Jeff, we’ll be attending his Celebration of Life on Sunday in Port Perry.

If you’re interested in dropping by, here are the details:

A Celebration of Jeff’s life will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Scugog Community Recreation Centre, 1655 Reach Street, Port Perry, Ontario. Arrangements were entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff’s name can be made to the Uxbridge-Scugog Animal Shelter (in person at the shelter with cheque, cash or credit card; or mail a cheque payable to the Township of Uxbridge to 1360 Reach Street, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1B2).

http://lowandlow.ca/notices.htm

OK, let’s leave it there for this week. Thanks for all the support, everyone. I look forward to seeing everyone who can make it to Port Perry on Sunday.

Have a great weekend and be sure to check in for updates on how everyone is doing out at Glen Helen.