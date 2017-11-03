Frid’Eh Update #45 Presented by Race Tech

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to the week of the Update that is near and dear to my heart. You see, 45 was the number I chose as my first-ever racing number and it’s always great to see who gets it each time the new numbers come out. In 2017, that lucky rider was Langley, BC rider, Dylan Delaplace.

Dylan and his dad, Scott Delaplace, have been fixtures on the Canadian scene for a long time. Even if Dylan isn’t racing a specific event, it’s not surprising to see Scott there enjoying the racing atmosphere without him. Heck, Scott even arranged to have me picked up from the Abbotsford, BC airport and brought to the Chilliwack Arenacross in a limo, one year! Yes, of course I have the photos.

Anyway, Dylan didn’t have the summer he was hoping for this past year. He actually showed up at round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC and raced the MX1 class and again at Prince George and scored 13 points. He dropped back down to his familiar MX2 class at the final 2 rounds or the western swing (Calgary and Regina) and got 2 points. Here’s a look at his truncated season:

We got in touch with Dylan to get his take on last year and what took him out of action.

Direct Motocross: Hey, Dylan. We haven’t seen you in a while. I actually forgot you raced MX1 at the first 2 rounds last season.

Dylan Delaplace: Hey billy, it’s been a while! I raced round 1 in Kamloops this year, but what many people didn’t know, I ended up racing MX1 for the first two rounds.

What was it like racing the top guys for a couple rounds?

Yeah, being out there with the top guys was a good experience; you get a pretty good idea on how fast they really are when your out there with them. I was riding the 450 a lot in the beginning of the year, so I felt pretty comfortable being out there with them. Most likely when I’m healed up I will end up racing the MX1 class full-time.

You raced 2 rounds at Calgary and Regina back in the MX2 class. Can you take us through those 2 for us?

For rounds 3 and 4 I decided to head back down into the MX2 class but that didn’t go as I had hoped. I did decently well in the first motos. However, during the second moto in Calgary, I re-injured my left knee. This caused me to back out of the second moto. And same story for Regina. Overall, not the greatest season but that’s racing sometimes.

And that was the last we saw of you for the summer.

After Regina, I was just taking advantage of the rest of the summer and working a lot. A week ago, I finally got an appointment to go in for surgery on my left knee; getting my ACL and meniscus repaired. I am now on the road to recovery.

What do you have planned for this fall?

This fall the big plan is to just get my knee healthy and strong as possible, not much more on the schedule.

What do you do for your 9-5 gig?

Since the the end of the nationals, I have been working in the film industry in the electrics/lighting department. Long days but I was enjoying the work until I had my operation.

What will you be able to do over the winter months for training?

No winter riding or on-bike training for me this year, just at physio and in the gym trying to get back to where I know I can be.

With that in mind, what are your racing plans for next summer?

At this point there are no plans for racing next year, but it’s hard to stay away and most likely I will just be there helping out Kyle Springman, spinning some wrenches.

Speaking of Kyle, give us your highlight from the 2016 season when you drove across the country with him in the van and trailer.

Our 2016 season was an eventful summer from the van over-heating and running on 4 cylinders at one point to not having room for all of our stuff. But the biggest highlight was probably the week in Deschambault. It was a good week of riding followed by my best weekend of racing.

Would you ever do that again?

Definitely would do it again, but on one condition – we would need some more room. It was a little bit too tight in there.

What’s your favourite track on the circuit and why?

Ahh, I’d have to say Moncton. It’s more my style of track – hard pack and decent jumps, what more do you need?!

OK, thanks for the talk. Good luck with your knee rehab and who would you like to thank?

Yeah, I’d like to thank GA Checkpoint, Yamaha, Enzo, 100 Percent, Shift, Fox, JS Powersports, Big O Tires, Poco, Works Connection, Rekluse clutches, FMF, Fusion Graphics, John Bowman, Jamie Grant, my dad, and Bulldog MX Training.

JEFF McCONKEY

Supercross

Happy Friday, everyone. This is the exciting time of the year leading into Supercross. We get to see the tail end of silly season, by seeing who goes where and who will be left without a ride. This is also where we get to see all of the fresh new colours and looks along with all of the new rides and gear deals. Being up here in the Great White North, we usually miss out by not having many riders to really get behind in SX. The traditional keyboard warriors will begin to bag on our Canadian riders calling them “pussies,” and saying stuff like, “they would rather be a big fish in a small pond” and so on. Nine times out of 10, these warriors have no clue and really amaze me with how little these “diehard fans” really know about the sport. 10 times out of 10, it honestly comes down to money. Unless these kids come from a well-off family, they have just spent the last 6 months struggling to make it round to round for our outdoor series. Not to mention the struggles to try and make it down South for pre-season training on the bike. You also have to factor in that most budgets aren’t done yet, so riders are waiting on bikes still. Add in Supercross suspension, and the steep price to ride per day at the local SX practice tracks. Oh, and don’t forget the cost of a trainer or riding coach. It all adds up and it is very hard to do. Let’s say you somehow get the funds for an SX season, you now have to juggle prepping for SX, but also keep your outdoor prep in the back of your mind. So you are now an AMA SX racer. Your first goal is to make the night show. After securing your spot in the heat race, the next goal is to put it in the main. I’m not trying to make excuses for these guys, but it really isn’t that easy. Most of these racers receive sponsorship and support from Canadian companies to race our Canadian series, and they want to see their racers race in front of their customers and market. Supercross is very dangerous and mistakes and injuries happen very easily, even with the best in the world. There is nothing worse for a sponsor than to not have a rider representing you in the series you pay him for due to a SX injury. Enough of the “Negative Nancy” in me, time for the good news. 2016 AX Champ Jess Pettis is now down in California putting in the work for his West Coast SX debut. Jess had a rough start to his Pro career, but he has continued to put in the hard work year after year, and has really stepped up his game. He has grown quite a bit, and filled out, and I really think that is the difference. His skills are up there with the best of them, and he’s motivated and hungry. How do I think Jess will do? Like everyone, Jess will have some issues here and there, but for the most part I believe he will be successful. Making the night show should come easily for Jess, and I think he has a few main events in him. Once in the main, I see him as a 19th, 18th, 17th place guy, constantly learning and finishing better. Congrats to Jess for following his dream, and thank you for giving us a Canadian to follow and cheer for. Now, I have learned that we will have another Canadian to cheer for in SX. I can’t tell you who yet, but I can tease you a little bit. As of now this rider will be lining up for a few AX races South of the border before making his debut on the East Coast. Keep posted for a Press Release very soon. Ride the New Track Design at Gopher Dunes with Colton Facciotti and Dylan Wright Saturday Closer to my home, the gang at Gopher Dunes have made some serious track changes. You and your buddies need to get down to the Dunes and take advantage of some great fall riding. To make things even better, the Gopher crew will be offering free hotdogs. Yes, you heard that right, free hotdogs. I’ve seen the excitement on social media. Our good buddy Scott Donkersgoed wrote from donk122: Is there a limit as to how many hot dogs one can have? Asking for a friend… . East Coaster, Adam Turner, responded turner247: @donk122 if it’s unlimited, I’ll fly in… There you have it, get to Gopher Dunes on Saturday November 4th before Donk and Turner, and get yourself a hot dog and ride the new layout. Riding at Jeremy Medaglia’s New Track With the colder weather coming, I was fortunate enough to make it to beautiful South Mountain, Ontario, last weekend to ride Jeremy Medaglia‘s new personal track. South Mountain is a booming community just South of Kemptville, near Ottawa. Just kidding, there is not much booming in the area except farm fields and grain silos. But, Jeremy has purchased some land and built himself a very fun outdoor track and a little AX track for himself. The outdoor track had a lap time of around 1:30 for Jeremy and it had a little bit of everything for soil. There were some sandy sections, some corners with clay that really rutted up nice, and a bunch of fun corners and jumps. Jeremy plans to lengthen the track and have a few open Ride Days as of now and open his track to the public. It was a ton of fun to get out on the track with Jeremy, brother Tyler Medaglia, and even sister-in-law, Heidi Cooke. I think the highlight of the day had to be the absolute insane corner speed of Tyler Medaglia and also watching Heidi hop on our Yamaha test bike and look incredible, and not like she just gave birth to her 3rd child not so long ago. It really pisses you off sometimes to see how darn talented some people really are. Anyways, it was a great day had by all. Thanks for all of your hard work and a great track to ride, Jer. BILLY RAINFORD Thanks, Jeff. Looks like you had a blast over at Jeremy’s place! If I weren’t glued to this damn couch last week, I’d have hopped in the van and gone with him. Oh well, post-op weight-bearing has started around here and I’ll be pestering riders again in no time! In fact, I find out if I get the OK to drive from the surgeon Monday, Nov 20th and if it’s a go I hop straight into the van and head to Florida for the Thor Winter Olympics (Mini O’s) straight from there. Nothing like a 20-hour drive to put the old knee to the test! Hopefully, Jeff will be able to hit the event with me this time. He’s never been and is in for a treat when he sees the magnitude of the Gatorback event. You can describe one of these US Amateur Nationals to someone, but you just can’t really capture the overall vibe with words. He’ll be impressed, for sure. And being as I still won’t be as mobile as I’d like, he may have to take on some more photographer duties than he’s used to. We’ve got 3 weeks to up his skills behind the lens. It’s gonna be tight. World Vet Championships at Glen Helen Jesse Leduc is out in California and was live on Facebook for a couple minutes earlier today. We’ll have to rely on him for some Canadian content as the weekend progresses. Here’s a link to an earlier live moment: https://www.facebook.com/Jesse.Elduche/videos/10155261430021492/ Shelby Tuner Back in Action for Round 6 of Endurocross Not only do we have a Canadian leading the Women’s class in Endurcross in Shelby Turner, but we’ve also got Trystan Hart sitting 2nd in points in the top Super Endurocross class and Kevin Dupuis leading the Amateur Open class. Super EnduroCross Place – Name

The series heads into Boise, Idaho, for the 6th round of 7.

The final round is in Ontario, California, November 18th.

Jetwerx Is Hiring

Jetwerx put out a Press Release this week that they are looking to fill several key roles. I spoke with Justin Thompson this afternoon and he and his crew were basically swamped going through the resumes they’ve already received.

According to Justin, they’ve “been overwhelmed” by the amount of interest. He added that they will have to stop accepting resumes as early as this coming Wednesday, so if you’d like to be part of the team, get your CV ready and send it over to Kyle Thompson.

Justin also said the 2018 schedule is all but finished and should be officially released in the very near future.

Brigden, ON – Jetwerx is looking to hire a few key players to join their staff as we move into 2018. We have several positions available for part-time and full-time employment, along with some select intern work.

Jetwerx will be hosting interviews over the next month to find candidates who are passionate about motocross, that share in the same dreams as Jetwerx, and who can contribute to the building of our elite team. Listed below are the positions we are looking to fill.

Job Title:

– Social Media Marketing Specialist (full time)

– Administrative Assistant (full time)

– Media Relations Specialist (full time)

– Assistant Operations Coordinator (part time)

– Event Administrative Coordinator (part time)Job Location:

– 3 positions are home-office located

– 2 positions are local to the Jetwerx officeSalary:

– to be negotiatedMinimum requirements:

– High School diploma

– Driver’s license

– Must be self-motivated

– Must be willing to travel

– Must be willing to work non-traditional hours with varying hours Assets: Adobe Suite background Knowledge/background in Motocross About Jetwerx: Jetwerx is committed to providing outstanding quality creations in a way that is safe, yet progressive to the sports in which they belong, and to the visions of the dreams they started from, so that we can continue to develop our reputation as one of the premier action sports companies in the world. For more info: please contact: kyle@jetwerx.ca

Kyle Swanson: Passionate for a Dream

We first met Texan Kyle Swanson when he came north to Canada and slept in the cab of his truck with his mechanic buddy. I think we all got a newfound respect for him when we realized how much passion he had for the sport. Well, check out this new video that shows he’s still doing it the same way and will continue to do so until he feels he’s no longer making progress.

I have to say that I’m glad I was there for his first main event at Daytona last year. They actually use my photo of him in this video and in the Race Day Live bit.

Huber Motorsports Announces 2018 Snow Bike Team

2017 Mini O’s Are Coming

Christopher Fortier Update

Last summer, Canadian-living-in-Florida, Christopher Fortier, came home to race the Rockstar Energy Canadian MX Nationals. He made it through the 4 western swing races and then Gopher Dunes in the east. Unfortunately, that’s where his summer ended, after crashing and sustaining a concussion.

He was forced off the bike until fairly recently, but is now on the road back to racing. We spoke with him today to see how he’s feeling and what he has planned for his racing future.

He said he’s “ridden twice in the past 3 1/2 months and I am fine to ride now. I rode 2 weeks ago and yesterday.”

His plan is to race the RC Amateur Supercross in Daytona, and amateur days at both Tampa and Atlanta.

Also, we should see him make a return to home soil as 2018 #33 is planning on racing the eastern swing of the Canadian Nationals.

Great news, Christopher. Glad to hear you’re doing well. See you in Florida!

OK, thanks for reading this week. Watch for an Update on Madi Watt who was injured at the ISDE in France earlier this year. Also, we had a chat with young Preston Masciangelo after his experience at Ponca City a couple weeks ago. Both interviews will be up as soon as we can get to them.

Have a great weekend.