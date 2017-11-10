Frid’Eh Update #46 Presented by OTSFF

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to week 46 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by OTSFF. This week belongs to the American rider who I’ll admit I don’t know very much about. We saw him at the first 4 rounds of the 2016 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals series and then he was gone. He was the fast rider on the Kawasaki with the very familiar last name.

Mason Wharton is another fast rider from the Pacific Northwest and calls Battle Ground, Washington, home. He never showed up to run the #46 this past summer, but we were able to get in touch with him to learn a little bit about him and what he has planed for the future.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Mason. Let’s give everyone a chance to learn a little about you. Could you tell us how old you are, where you’re from, and how you got into motocross?

Mason Wharton: Hi there. I’m Mason Wharton. I’m 22 years old and I’m from Washington State, USA. I got into riding around the age of 6 when my dad and uncle bought their first bikes, and then later on my dad bought me a PW 50. Ever since then I’ve been hooked.

How did you do as an amateur? Did you hit any of the big amateur nationals?

I didn’t do a whole lot of amateur racing when I was younger; I just stuck to local races. I qualified to go to the Loretta Lynn’s amateur national 2 years in a row in the 250 B class, but just never went.

What year did you turn Pro and what was your first race? How did it go?

My first Pro race was in 2014 at Denver, Colorado, for the Amsoil Arenacross racing series when I was trying to get my SX license. It went good and I ended up getting 7th in the Lites main.

Have you lined up for many AMA nationals? How’d they go?

Ya I actually raced this last 2017 AMA season. I raced 7 rounds and made every main event and had a blast learning and getting better.

How about Supercross. What is your indoor history?

I raced Supercross in 2016 and 2017 but got hurt both years a couple rounds in and had to call it quits for the season on both of them.

What made you decide to head north to try the Canadian series?

I had a couple of friends that wanted to go and race the Canadian series and I wasn’t doing much so I just tagged along with them, really.

What did you think of it?

It was a blast! I loved the landscape and all of the tracks and hope to go back sometime.

The results have disappeared from the series website so I can’t check your results. Which rounds did you do in 2016 and how did they go?

In 2016, I did the first 4 rounds: Kamloops, Nanaimo, Calgary, and Regina. I got a couple top tens and my best was a 7th at Regina.

Did you have a favourite track?

Ya, Regina was my favorite track because it was similar to a track here at home. So I loved the dirt and just went into that round feeling really good about it.

Why didn’t we see you this season? What did you get up to?

I was really close to actually doing the whole Canadian series, but after some semi-good results in the US at Hangtown MX, and Glen Helen MX, I decided to stay and race the rest of the AMA outdoor series.

(He went 29-26 for 29th at Hangtown and 30-25 for 29th at Glen Helen)

What are your winter/off-season plans?

Well, I actually got hurt this summer and am still recovering from a surgery I had back in July. The plan is to just heal up and I’m hoping to be back on the bike in December.

Bummer. How about your racing plans for next season?

With my injury now, I’ll probably miss out on the 2018 Supercross series but I will be racing the whole 2018 AMA outdoor nationals series.

Well, thanks for talking with us and good luck. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

It was my pleasure, thank you for having me. Ya, I’d like to thank, Pro Circuit, Motorsport Hillsboro, Fly Racing, Bell helmets, 100% goggles, Sidi boots, Mobius braces, my trainer Randy Lawrence, and my family that keeps supporting me through it all.

Hi, guys. I’d like start by saying Happy Friday, but I woke up to -11 Celsius and some snow. Now, I know that our riding time is just about near the end here in Southern Ontario, but I was hoping for a few more rides. Fall usually seems to be the time when people have their ride days and such and I was really looking forward to this next one.

Fowler Fest 2017

Our good friend and American competitor National #41 Michael Fowler is hosting his annual “Fowler Fest.” For 2017, Fowler Fest will be in memory of Rick. Rick is Michael’s father and he suddenly passed away a few months ago prior to the Deschambault National. In true racer fashion, Michael went out and raced Deschambault and RJ’s National, as that was what Rick would have wanted.

I was really hoping to make the drive down to Pennsylvania to have some fun and show my respect, but the weather just isn’t working for me. Let’s hope Fowler Fest has a great turnout, and I’m sure Rick will be smiling down on the event.

Westen Wrozyna Signs with PRMX to Race Supercross

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Team PR-MX.ca Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki is proud to announce the addition of Canadian all-star racer, Westen Wrozyna, of Newtonville, Ontario, for for the 2018 season. Westen will compete in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross East Coast 250 series and the Rockstar Energy Canadian series.

“I am really excited to be joining the PRMX team and taking this step in my career with great people and sponsors behind me. It’s been a childhood dream of mine to race Supercross and I’m grateful for this opportunity,” said Wrozyna.



We would like to thank all the team support for this amazing season: PR-MX.ca, Strikt Gear, Pelletier Kawasaki, Addikt Graphic, Devol Engineering, Bud Racing, Arai, Ti Lube, VR Medics, MP1, Guts, Cycra, ODI, Rekluse, HGS, Bondi Engines, Williams Motorwerx,Viral, FM Boots, Funnel Web, DP Triple Clamps, Streamline, Dirt Tricks, Fists Gloves, Pro Wheels, Racetech Anklesavers, Vertex pistons, and many more to come!

Some ‘spy photos’ came out mid-week of a Canadian rider aboard a Kawasaki, who had just signed on with a team to compete in East Coast 250 SX. Well, I was there for the delivery of the practice bike, and the first few laps.

Newtonville, Ontario’s Westen Wrozyna has signed on with Team PR-MX.ca. Now, I have known and ridden with Westen since he was a little guy on 50’s. This kid has heart and is a very hard worker. He knows that he has a beast in front of him in Supercross, and is ready to put in the work and learn. He has had some tough years as of late, but we can’t forget that he was once the hottest amateur in Canada.

Westen and his family have always had the balls to hit the big races and race against the best. With Westen joining Team PR-MX.ca, he will be on a very capable bike. A bike that will easily make night shows, and a bike that can compete in the main event. He will also gain some valuable teammates that will be able to help the youngster along. I think the biggest thing about Westen racing SX, is “baby steps.”

In my opinion, he needs to take it slow and steady. He has around 4 months to learn Supercross before his debut. He just needs to be a sponge and take it all in. From days and sections at the practice track right up until his first gate drop. I believe it would be good for Westen to hit a West Coast round or two and shadow his teammate Logan Karnow, and just get used to the program and take that back to his practice facility and try to emulate to time frame of a race day.

All in all, I feel this is a great opportunity for Westen and Team PR-MX. Westen will be able to check this off of his bucket list, and he will no doubt improve as a rider. As for the team, Julien gains a hard working Canadian kid that will give it his all, and have an entire country cheering him on. It’s a win win.

The Mini O’s are just a week away now, and it sounds like Billy and I will be making the drive down to Gainesville, Florida. I have been to Gatorback a few times, but never for this event. I am really looking forward to seeing the next group of top riders from all over the world, and it will be nice to see some Canadians down there gaining valuable experience.

That is all for me this week. Have a great weekend and try to stay warm, and don’t forget to #smileforBC and #liftwithscott.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. Week #46 and there is a fresh blanket of snow on the ground in my neck of the woods! A very thin blanket, but a blanket nonetheless. No, it won’t last more than the afternoon, but it just reminds us that we live in Canada. We’ve really gotten off pretty lucky in these parts the last few winters, but “they” say we’re in for a bunch of snow this season.

That news may suck for a lot of people, it does, however, mean potentially great things for dealers and accessories shops in Ontario. I’m sure the lack of snow has left many dealers wondering how many (if any) new sleds to bring in for the season. Hopefully, this will help them pay for some of their moto obsessions come springtime.

I’m still hobbling around on crutches so all I can do is sit here on the couch, look out the window, and tell Emily the driveway looks like it could use another shovel. How well do you think that goes over? If you guessed about the same as it did as when the leaves piled up, you’re right. Just kidding, she’s been great through this whole deal.

I’m still pushing hard for the OK to drive November 20th so I can immediately hop in the DMX Van and head south to the Mini O’s. I’ll still be on crutches so I’ll have to post up in a spot on each track that will give me the most options for photos and videos. It’s going to be a little different than other years for me, but Jeff will be there for the first time this year, so watch for lots of different coverage of the Thor Winter Olympics this time around. It should be good!

2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Announcements

We received the new 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown schedule for the 2018 season. Here’s a look:

After speaking with head honcho Justin Thompson (almost every week for the past few months), it sounds like Jetwerx is seeing a lot of interest in the first round of Arenacross – February 24th in Abbotsford. It looks like the lure of the big Triple Crown money is doing what it’s supposed to and attracting a lot of attention!

They also introduced their new Career Numbers system. A few numbers have already been chosen:

Colton Facciotti – #45

Kaven Benoit – #26

Matt Goerke – #2

They will keep rolling more out as they get chosen on their Instagram feed @triplecrownseries

Here’s the system explained from their webpage: www.rockstartriplecrown.com

2018 Triple Crown Career numbers

Past Canadian MX or AX champions (must still be active in Canadian racing) (picks 2-999)

Past Canadian top 5 450 Class MX riders from the last 5 years (picks 2-999)

After the 2018 Season Numbers 2-9 will be reserved for future champions

2018 and beyond Triple Crown Career/National Numbers

a. All riders must use the competition number that has been assigned for the current season. This includes the Championship number 1, career number or an earned national number.

b. Number 1

Current Champion must run the #1 for the respected class/discipline they won in previous year

c. Numbers 2-9

1. Reserved for Past Champions from the previous competition year may choose a permanent single digit career number if available. (after 2018 initial riders picks)

d. Career Numbers 10-999

1. Riders who finish in the Top 10 in Championship points from the combined 450 Triple Crown Series or Top 3 in combined 250 Triple Crown Series from the previous competition year will have priority for the selection of a National number for their career number.

2. Riders who fail to earn at least 25 championship points during the season preceding the new season will lose their career number and be issued a new number based on current points. Special consideration is given to a rider if he/she is confirmed with a season long injury or other special circumstance which prevents him from competing that season.

e. Numbers 10-99

1. Riders who finish outside the Top 10 (450) or Top 3 (250) but inside the top 100 will be assigned consecutive two digit numbers until the supply of two digit numbers are exhausted.

2. The total combined points from the 450AX, 250AX, 450MX, 250MX, 450SX and 250SX (Triple Crown series) classes will be used to determine the order. National numbers are then issued according to highest to lowest total points. In case of riders having the same amount of total points the tie is broken by the best Moto finish for those riders. In the event you have a rider that rode just SX/AX and one that rode AX, SX and MX, the tie would go to the rider that rode the three parts of the series.

f. 101 through 110

Held for riders on Factory supported teams that would like to participate in that year’s AX, MX or SX.

g. Triple Crown champions

Previous year Triple Crown winners will have a “Gold trimmed” number plate for the following Triple Crown series.

Triple Crown winner will NOT run a #1 plate, unless he or she won a AX/MX/SX portion of the triple crown series, therefor they will run the #1 plate in the respected class and series they won

h.. Red Plate Holder

The rider with the highest points entering a round of the respected series (AX,MX,SX) will race with a Red Background/White Number.

The previous years Champion from the respected Series and Class will start the series with the Red Backgrounds, and #1 plate.

I hope you were paying attention because there WILL be a test later…

There were also a lot of questions about what the 2-stroke rule would be going forward with the CMA/FIM rule book. I spoke with Kyle Thompson this week and at this point he says it should be the same as it was for the CMRC Pro Nationals last season, but that the official rule book will be out shortly.

Here’s what the 2-stroke rule was last year:

250 TWO-STROKE RULE FOR MX2

1) The bike must remain in stock form from the intake manifold to the exhaust port, and all engine parts between those two points. All engine parts (ie. cylinder, cylinder head, piston, rings, rod, etc.) must be OEM for that year model.

2) Intake manifold is defined from the rubber boot clamps to the carburetor. No porting or headwork

allowed.

3) There are no restrictions on pipes or mufflers other than the fact that they must meet the sound rules.

4) CMRC will be conducting random engine checks throughout the series. CMRC will have a cylinder, cylinder head and piston from each manufacturer for comparison.

5) Any bikes found to be modified will be excluded from the results of the day’s competition.

6) Aftermarket pistons, rings and crankshafts are permitted providing they have the stock OEM specifications.

7) Additionally, a rider may not switch from a two-stroke to a four-stroke or vise-versa. The type of

machine on which a rider begins the series is to be used to the completion (ie. Start on a two-stroke, finish on a two-stroke).

8) Modifications or replacement parts will be deemed as being illegal if they are not listed above.

9) Any rider that had an overall series finish in the top five at the CMRC Pro Nationals within the last three years is not eligible to compete on a two-stroke.

10) Only riders that are Canadian residents are permitted to compete on a two-stroke.

11) Top five finishers of the MX1 class in the 2017 Nationals and beyond will not be eligible to compete in the MX2 class for the following three years.

This is not official for 2018, so please wait until we see the final ruling on this to make any decisions that may affect your racing next season. Personally, I would like to see them go with a simple displacement rule. These aren’t your grandfather’s 4-strokes anymore. Hell, grab yourself a 500 2-stroke and let’s see what you’ve got in MX1! #oldschool

Endurocross Takes a Week Off before Final Round

2017 Dutch Supercross Results

Somehow, we missed this last week, and we had Canadian Kade Walker competing.

Jared, Parker, and Bryton Allison | These Days

We shook the Allison tree and this little nut fell out. Although they may not be traveling the circuit or hosting wayward Canadian motocrossers at their farm anymore, Jared, Parker, and Bryton Allison are still working together and doing well raising purebred #RedAngus #cattle out in #Alberta.

Thanks for everything over the years, Allison Family, and good luck with this latest chapter.

Future West Arenacross

Points after 2 rounds:

That’s about all I’ve got this week. There was some big Canadian news so hopefully that’s enough to chew on for a couple days. All this spare time lets me dig around in old photos, so that’s kind of been filling my days on the couch lately. I’ll leave you with this one of Keith ‘Bones’ Bowen at Baja Acres from back in 1983. He was clad in Canadian FXR gear at the Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen last week, so it seems appropriate.

Have a great weekend, and we’ll keep the info coming as we receive it.