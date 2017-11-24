Frid’Eh Update #48 Presented by MDD, MX101, and MPCL

OK, we’ll let you go…and I have to get back to Gatorback to make sure it hasn’t floated away. Is there anyone you’d like to thank? Good luck in the future.

We’re still down here at the Mini O’s and we just made it through a very long day to make up for the missed day on Thursday. Jeff is hanging out with Larry Enticer and his crew tonight so we gave him the week off. It’s his first trip to a big US Amateur National so why not take advantage and enjoy himself for a night.

There are those in the motocross media who are actually against these events for various reasons. I get what they are saying, but they are still a necessity for the growth of our sport and the racers in it.

Some people say they don’t want to deal with any of the politics that go along with Amateur Sport. Well, yes, I can see that. The part I enjoy is being able to look back at a rider’s amateur career after they’ve made it to the top of the Pro ranks and see if there’s anything in particular they did that may help those riders trying to follow in their footsteps. There are definitely signs.

We’ve already seen some pretty amazing performances here at this year’s event, and I can tell you that the future of the sport is going to be filled with names like Jett, Thrasher, Stilez, Jesse, Ty, and good old Jo.

Unfortunately, the Supercross portion of the week is notorious for taking riders out with injury, and this year was no exception.

Closest to us has been the injury to Canadian rider, and all around great person, Estrella Cemovic. The Cemovics are the nicest family you’re going to meet at a race, period. Estrella baked a whole bunch of cookies for Thanksgiving last year at the Mini O’s and is just of the happiest and most popular riders you’ll find.

During her Women’s 14+ main Wednesday, she got out of shape over the trick jump that leads down the rhythm section along the main spectator straightaway. As I was waiting for her to come around again to snap a photo of her (she got out to a solid 8th place start) she never came by.

Of course, the next thing you do is look around the track to find yellow flags or worse. Sadly, it was the medic flag and a bunch of fast-working medics tending to Estrella who was down on the track.

With nothing I could do to help, I just walked over and stood there watching as everyone gathered around to help, yell positive things to Estrella, and try to console mom and dad.

She was intubated her and placed her in a neck brace and onto a back board. They took her immediately to the top notch medical staff they have at this event. It was decided that they needed to call in a helicopter, so that’s what they did.

She was airlifted to the highly respected for neurology hospital in Gainesville and was placed in an induced coma until they could get the swelling under control.

At this point, they are still waiting and we don’t want to bother the family any more than we already have. You can’t walk two feet without someone asking about Estrella’s condition here.

All we can do is wait and really hope this all takes a quick turn for the better. Hang in there, Estrella. We’ve all got your back!

Estrella’s mom, Genevra, just posted this update on her Facebook page:

Hi everyone, I apologize if I haven’t been quick to respond with what has been going on. I tried to three times and couldn’t get my self to explain it all over again. But you guys are definitely owed an explanation for all the love and Support you have given us through this difficult time. Some of you may already know what is going on and some not. My baby girl was airlifted yesterday nov 22nd. She had horrible crash on the sx track at minio’s. she was given assisted breathing at the track and as well when she was flown in to the hospital. She hasn’t woken up since and but was responding to the nurses trying to get a reaction Out of her. She has brain bleed in her ventricular part of the brain which I believe the part that makes the Spine and brain fluid and also she has injuries to the front left side of her brain. According to the neurologist this is the part that is responsible for decision making, cognitive, speech etc. We were hopeful since yesterday because she was at least moving even though she wasn’t awake. This morning at 8:30 she wasn’t responding as much when the nurses were trying to get. Reaction from her. The Dr. Did another ct scan and has realized that her swelling is increasing. They are in the process of putting in a wire in her head and a metal straw to drain the fluid build up in her ventricles. The wire is to monitor the pressure in her head. The Dr. has said her recovery once she comes out of this there is a recovery of months to a year. I am hoping with all your love and positive thoughts. We hope that Estrella will just be her old self when she comes to and prove these drs. Wrong about the recovery time. We love you all and are just so overwhelmed by all the love and support from our incredible family!! Xx

We just stayed later at the track than usual before heading to internet because of the Motoplayground “Pit Bike National World Championships.” I don’t normally stay for these things but Larry Enticer was going to be racing and we didn’t want to miss that. I shot video and will post it up as soon as I can.

Anyway, good luck to everyone racing out west at the second weekend of Future West Canadian Arenacross Championships. The big news is that Cycle North has replaced Jeremy Medaglia with American rider, #910 Carson Brown. We don’t know ALL the details so we’ll wait until we get an interview with team owner, Kourtney Lloyd, before we say anything.

OK, thanks and now we'll throw a few photos from today at Gatorback Cycle Park up on the site.