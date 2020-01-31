Frid’Eh Update #5 | Tyler Medaglia | Presented by TLD Canada

Frid’Eh Update #5 | Tyler Medaglia | Presented by TLD Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #5 belongs to Tyler Medaglia. | Bigwave photo

Presented by Troy Lee Designs Canada

Hello from the beautiful Laurentian Mountains of Mont Tremblant, Quebec! It’s been a very long time since I’ve been in this part of the country for skiing purposes. In fact, I think the last time I was here to hit the slopes was back in…1987. Yes, you heard me.

I used to organize ski trips when I was in high school with a buddy named Jeff May. We took over the job from some older students who had graduated.

The Jeff connection is relevant here because I had to borrow skis, boots, and poles from him for this trip, 33 years later. Ouch, that hurt to type.

After giving it some thought, I realized I hadn’t been on a non-moto trip since Emily and I went to Cuba back in 2015 — it was time.

After getting over the guilt of not being glued to my laptop and phone 24/7, I actually began enjoying my time on the slopes.

I don’t know if you’re like me or not, but I find I get bored of things pretty quickly. That’s what happened to me back in the skiing days. I guess it just takes a 30-year absence to rekindle the flames of enjoyment.

After scraping off some very think rust, it was sort of like riding a bike. I Hadn’t even tried the new shape ski craze, so I decided to rent some gear for the second day up on the mountain, and I was very impressed.

Anyway, I’m not sure if I prefer this place in the summer or in the winter. It’s a tough call. Summer is fun on the lake and on the trails on the mountain bikes, but the winter has skiing, the homemade luge run, and bocci on the skating rink on the small lake (I didn’t bring my skates because it’s been so long since I played hockey that one of the skate pockets was rusted shut and I couldn’t get to my right skate).

If you haven’t been to this area and don’t want to spend all the money on a flight to the Rocky Mountains, I really suggest making your way to this area. It’s amazing and you won’t be disappointed.

Tyler and Kibby Pollak were just in Florida working on their My Pitboard project. | Bigwave 2016 photo

Week #5 belongs to the rider who is high on most people’s list for “Favourite Rider.” Tyler Medaglia is the fun-loving, hard-working, race-anywhere rider who has the rare ability to balance the seriousness of Professional Sports with the light-heartedness of an every day racer.

He’s the two-time Canadian 250 MX Champion who left the little bike class for many years before dropping back down for the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour season.

He’s represented Canada at the MXON, he’s scored a win at the prestigious ISDE, he races GNCC events and does very well, he races bicycles and wins, and his better half is probably the fastest WMX racer Canada has every produced, Heidi Cooke. He’s also a father of 3. He’s one of the good guys.

Here’s a quick look at his 2019 season, before we get to our interview:

AX

MX

SX

Triple Crown

I just missed him when I was down in Florida last month. He was down with Kibby working on one of his many projects, My Pit Board. Here’s our conversation:

Here’s what Tyler had to say when we got in touch with him this week. | Bigwave 2018 photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Tyler. First off, thanks for taking the time to chat with us today. You probably already answered this one, but I don’t remember the answer. What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

Tyler Medaglia: Hello Bigwave and DMX readers! My first number was nothing special, just kinda whatever we had around for dirt digits, I think (7). Once I was on 60’s we went to a race in NY and my mom had to choose one for me at sign-up so she used my birthday (204). I ran that for a few years until I chose 117 based on looks in 2000 and that was my predominant amateur number.

Can you go back to your childhood and tell us how competitive things were between you and your younger brother, Jeremy Medaglia, when you guys were racing?

Things were always competitive with us in day-to-day life. We would fight playing mini stick hockey, shooting 21 in basketball, playing PlayStation, card games, roller hockey etc., but we rarely got into it on dirt bikes, to be honest.

There were times where he would be faster than me practicing and I would brake-check him or he would accuse me of cutting the track, but that was all pretty brief.

Our riding styles were so different that there would be tracks where we would excel in our own ways and we understood that pretty early on. It’s been so many years now that I actually just enjoy the times when we do get to ride together. We likely still will bicker over a board game though.

You won a 450 overall at Gopher Dunes in 2008 and then didn’t win another (450) till 2018, 10 years later….the year he was discovered… (Google it, Bowker!) I love this story. Can you tell us what that whole thing meant to you?

I like the Hip reference! The last time the Leafs will win the cup too, eh. I did do a lot of winning in between that time on 250’s, so it didn’t feel like a decade to me, but any time you can win in MX1 it’s pretty special.

I feel like I had a win in me in Manitoba that year, had that mechanical not happened, so I was confident coming into Gopher Dunes which has always been a good track for me, since it’s the track where you have to dig the deepest.

That feeling of pulling away in the second moto is what I’m chasing and why I continue to race and I feel I have that jam back since hopping back on the 450.

Tyler (13) is also involved with his brother-in-law, Mitch Cooke (16), in some other ventures. | Bigwave 2008 photo

You dropped back down to the 250 class this past season. Can you sum up how that went for you? What did you notice was the biggest difference?

It went well. Not exactly how I wanted but seeing as though I hadn’t even sat on a 250 since 2011 it was good. The bikes vary a lot more in the 250 class. There were times when I felt I couldn’t ride any faster, like dragging my bars in corners and not making any mistakes, but still getting pulled.

Unfortunately for me, it was the last year of a 4-year model of the KX250 (the 2020 just got a ton of positive updates), so I expect my teammate Marshal (Weltin) to kill is this season.

In the 450 class it doesn’t matter where I’m at on the planet at any given race, I know I have the ability to get a holeshot. This year, if I was off on my gearing choice and an Intermediate started beside me on a certain bike, it was really hard for me to get a good start. Partially, too, because my starting technique on a 450 is really low rpms and on the 250 it had to be almost on the limiter.

My bike handled great and by the end of the season I was dialled in. 2nd overall for the year with no mechanicals, I was overall happy with how it went.

Tyler won the Club class at the 2019 ISDE in Portugal. | Team Canada photo

Hey, 450’s and 250’s will both be racing 25 plus 2 minutes in 2020. Being famous for your fitness, and moving back to the 450 class, what do you think of this change?

Ya, I’m not big on that change but I get it and the race generally is decided by that point anyway. Let’s do 3 motos? Hahah

You also play a part in the My Pitboard project. Can you tell us about that and what’s going on there?

The whole team with My Pitboard have been really working hard towards getting the unit firing flawlessly. We actually just spent 2 weeks testing new updates with myself and Mike Alessi and we are at the point now that even in less than ideal conditions it doesn’t skip a beat or miss a lap time. I have been using it every time I ride for past year and it really makes practice days more beneficial when you’re always pushing to beat or maintain a lap time that’s almost hard not to see. I don’t get nearly as distracted by other thoughts like I have struggled with in the past.

Training for the GNCC’s lately I’ve been on the bike for longer periods of time and it would be a lot harder without the unit, being an ADHD scatter brain.

Since I mentioned Jeremy (and it could have been his #4 week last week), what’s he been up to lately? Can you talk him into racing next summer?

Jer’s good. He’s been helping my dad with some work, playing lots of hockey and hanging out. He’s got a pretty good control over his health issue that had be bothering him for a few years. It’s hard to talk him into anything (Hahah), but I know he’s in the works of getting a bike and plans on heading south to ride for a bit, so maybe that will light a fire under his ass to hit up a couple races!

Tyler (5) and his brother, Jeremy Medaglia (17), have been competitive since they were little kids. | Bigwave 2010 photo

What have you been doing this winter for training and preparation? How’s the new KX450?

I’m actually home right now for a break. I did a 3-week training block down in Jacksonville, Florida, at my home-away-from-home with the Edgar family. I’m now on a rest week hanging with my 3 little monsters and my one big crazy monster (Heidi). I am getting ready for the first 2 GNCC’s so been training hard and putting my KX450 to the test!

We are heading to Cali to test with Pro Circuit in February. Hopefully, they don’t mind me just using the decals because the bike EATS out of the box. They did my first set of suspension for off-road and it works unreal in the woods, so I’m getting excited to line up with a designated off-road machine. Hydro clutch and e-start wasn’t hard to get used to living with either!

I have to mention your ISDE championship in Portugal this year! Where does this rank on your all-time list? You’re the first Canadian to accomplish that!

Ya, this ranks up there near the top. It’s an emotional rollercoaster of a race and extremely gruelling. A lot of things have to play in your favour to do well day after day. Maintaining your own bike is challenging enough in a perfect world, but doing it all in limited quantities of time on top of riding for 8 hours a day was the most challenging part for me.

I believe Canada will be sending a World Trophy team for 2020 so with that and being on a KX450 it will be awesome to compete for the outright race at the front when the tests are smooth and fast. It’s like trying to get a fast lap time at Gopher Dunes during first practice versus at the end of second motos, comparing Club to World Trophy.

Tyler has represented the Maple Leaf on several occasions. | Bigwave 2016 photo

What will you do for the rest of the time between now and Round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown AX Tour in Sarnia?

Right now it’s testing and getting my race bike dialled in, continuing with my Migration Unlimited training plan, and first couple GNCCs.

How will the competition be between you and your teammate Matt Goerke now that you’re both in the 450 class?

Matt and I get along great. We are there to compete and we both understand what it takes to win. The pressure is on us to perform for the team and I know we won’t get in each other’s way. Our personalities are polar opposites and for some reason it makes the team dynamic work well. I’m looking forward to this season with the guys.

Next up for this journeyman racer is GNCC racing. | Bigwave 2016 photo

OK, how about this? What should we all be binge watching on Netflix right now?

Ah, that’s a good question. I prefer Crave because it has HBO shows. Deadwood was unreal! I’ve been watching YOU on Netflix lately. It’s OK but there is better on there. I actually went to see The Gentleman at the theatre and it’s the best movie I have watched in a long time. I highly recommend it.

OK, I took you into overtime there. Thanks for the chat. Who would you like to thank?

The team, Monster Energy, Kawasaki, Pro Circuit, Migration Unlimited, Atlas, Oakley, HAF and my family.

As I said to Tyler after I was finished looking for photos to go with this interview, it shows me just how many of his racing shenanigans I’ve been at over the years!

Thanks for taking the time with us, Tyler, and good luck racing the GNCC’s and getting ready for the 2020 Canadian season.

Presented by Troy Lee Designs Canada

Tyler Gibbs Gets His AMA Pro Supercross License

Tyler Gibbs earns Pro AMA SX license (I told him he’d regret this shirt!) | Bigwave photo

The big news in Canadian MX this week is that BC racer Tyler Gibbs has earned his Pro AMA Supercross license. He raced the Supercross Futures and has shown he’s got the speed to try to race at the Pro level in AMA Supercross.

At this point, we’re unsure if this means he’ll be lining up this weekend in Oakland or if we’ll have to wait a week to see him on the gate in San Diego.

He’s been training down in California and Ulf Viney grabbed this video interview with him to talk about things while he was riding at Viney Ranch in Murrieta:

Tyler Gibbs Talks about SX Futures and Getting His Pro License Ulf Viney grabs BC racer Tyler Gibbs to talk about him getting his Pro Supercross license while training out at Viney Ranch in Murrieta, California. Yamaha Motor Canada Ltd. FXR Moto Ethika Holeshot Motorsports Posted by Direct Motocross on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Colton Facciotti Becomes SSS Dealer, Technician, and Test Rider

In some other big Canadian MX news this week, SSS (Joe Skidd‘s Superior Suspension Settings) hired some young upstart this week. 6-time Canaidna MX champ Colton Facciotti will be a dealer, technician, and test rider for the the well-respected suspension company.

Colton also announced that he will take on the role as Technical Director on the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team in 2020.

Here’s the “Press Release” from SSS:

It’s always great to see a former racer land on his feet after announcing their retirement from racing at the top level. Good lick to everyone with these new roles for the BC-turned-Ontario champion.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Heads to Oakland

Check out some historical facts about the Oakland round:

Denmark Supercross | Herning

Entry list for the Herning SX in Denmark this weekend:

3 Florent Richier Honda France 4 Justin Starling Suzuki USA 5 Filip Neugebauer KTM Czech republic 6 Boris Maillard Suzuki France 7 Nichlas Bjerregaard Yamaha Denmark 8 Mike Alessi Honda USA 9 Kevin Ballanger Yamaha France 10 Adrien Escoffier Honda France 11 Håkon Frederiksen Yamaha Norway 12 Frederik Goul Jensen Kawasaki Denmark 14 Kenneth Kaalund Yamaha Denmark 15 Calvin Fonvieille KTM France 16 Lukas Imbert Yamaha France 17 Johan Nyström Kawasaki Sweden 18 Kim Sorensen KTM Denmark 19 Runar Sudmann Husqvarna Norway 20 Mathias Gryning Yamaha Denmark 21 Hugo Basaula KTM Portugal 22 Marcus-Lee Soper Yamaha England 23 Scooter Webster Kawasaki England 24 Heikki Geens KTM Belgium 25 Frederik Højris KTM Denmark 26 Anthony Bourdon Yamaha France 27 Emil Berggren Husqvarna Sweden 28 Sam Korneliussen KTM Denmark 29 Max Lausch Suzuki Germany 30 Robin Kappel Suzuki France 31 Mathias Tang KTM Denmark 32 Martin Holm KTM Sweden 33 Lucas Sandbye Ankjær Honda Denmark 34 Marnick Lagrou KTM Belgium 35 Marcus René Petersen Yamaha Denmark 36 Menno Aussems Honda Netherlands

Introducing a New MTB/eMTB Ontario Championship Race Series

The series is produced by the Ontario Action Sports Association and will feature classes for both Mountain Bikes and Electric Mountain Bikes. The Race series will be held at top facilities in Ontario. The events feature 5 to 8K of great trails at each location.



Rules, Classes and online registration information will be announced on the OASA website, www.oasa.club in early March 2020.



Dates and Locations:



Round 1, May 17 – Horseshoe Valley Resort – Barrie, ON

www.horseshoeresort.com

Round 2, June 7 – Motopark – Chatsworth, ON

www.motoparkracing.com

Round 3, June 21 – Cochranes Motosport – Colborne, ON

www.mmrs.ca

Round 4 – Location and date TBA

Round 5, August 8 – Walton Raceway – Walton, ON

www.waltonraceway.ca

Round 6, September 20 – Motopark – Chatsworth, ON

www.motoparkracing.com



The Ontario Action Sports Association is a not for profit association that will provide Contests, Race Events and Skills and Safety Training Jamborees. Disciplines include e and regular Mountain Bikes and BMX Bicycles as well as e and regular Scooters and Skateboards.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Five-Time DAYTONA Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael Named Honorary Race Official for DAYTONA 500

Carmichael Course Designer for Upcoming Historic 50th DAYTONA Supercross

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – March 10: Ricky Carmichael during a round of the 2006 Amp’d Mobile/AMA Supercross Series. (Photo by Jeff Kardas/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 30, 2020) – Five-time DAYTONA Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael will serve as an Honorary Race Official for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Radio), the prestigious opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

As part of his Honorary Race Official duties, Carmichael will be introduced at the drivers’ meeting, participate in pre-race ceremonies, ride in one of the parade cars and take part in question-and-answer sessions in fan hospitality areas and the UNOH Fanzone.

Carmichael, a native Floridian who resides in Tallahassee, retired from Supercross competition in 2007 as the most decorated rider in history with 15 championships and 150 victories. He’s a five-time DAYTONA Supercross champion, most in event history. Carmichael is an inductee of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, which makes its home at Daytona International Speedway, and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Following his motorcycle career, Carmichael transitioned to NASCAR competing in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series.

For the 13th consecutive year, Carmichael is the course designer for the DAYTONA Supercross, scheduled on Saturday night, March 7. The DAYTONA Supercross, the longest continuous Supercross race in America, is celebrating its 50th running in 2020. Carmichael’s course design for this year’s historic event will feature a nod to the history of the DAYTONA Supercross and include elements from past DAYTONA courses such as the over-the-wall jump, the DAYTONA tunnel jump and grass as a fourth racing surface; the DAYTONA logo will also be displayed in the center of the extended course.

“I’m really excited to be part of NASCAR’s most prestigious event,” Carmichael said. “Daytona International Speedway is very special me and I’m honored to have a place in its history. I’m looking forward to returning in March to celebrate the 50th running of the DAYTONA Supercross.”

“Ricky Carmichael is a true legend in motorcycle racing and it’s an honor to host him for ‘The Great American Race,’” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Ricky has enjoyed many successes and triumphs in his decorated career, including an unprecedented five DAYTONA Supercross victories. He continues to make an impact on motorcycle racing today, including his role as course designer for the DAYTONA Supercross.”

Past Honorary Race Officials for the DAYTONA 500 include Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, racing icon and 1967 DAYTONA 500 champion Mario Andretti, three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Johnny Rutherford and three-time DAYTONA 500 champion Bobby Allison.

Tickets for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross and other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.

It’s Motorcycle Show Season!

OK, it’s time to drive home from this winter wonderland called Mont Tremblant. Have a great weekend, everyone.

2018 Tyler Medaglia says, “See you at the raceeeeeeeeeees….!” | Bigwave apologetic 2018 photo

Nah, let’s leave it with this 2011 “Emo year” photo of him…