Frid’Eh Update #5 Presented by Atlas Brace

Frid’Eh Update #5 Presented by Atlas Brace

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week 5 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Atlas Brace. Taking 5th in the 2017 series and choosing #5 as his permanent number is the rider who grew up near Ottawa, ON but now calls Brookfield, NS home.

Tyler Medaglia is the likeable rider who gives his all every time he swings a leg over a motorcycle. With Tyler, you always know what you’re going to get – 100% effort. You won’t get excuses for a mediocre race and you won’t get gloating after a win.

He’s been in the game a long time and his career #5 now matches the number of people in his family. Tyler and Heidi Cooke have 3 young children and it shouldn’t be too long before we see another Medaglia ripping up the amateur side of the sport.

We got in touch with Tyler as he prepares for another season with his Huber Motorsports team. He’s currently training down in Florida.

Here’s what Tyler had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Tyler. As always, let’s take it back to last season first. You finished 5th in the MX1 season. Can you take us through how it went for you? Were you happy with your results?

Tyler Medaglia: Yes, it was another fifth but with an asterisk because with two rounds to go I was 10 points out of 3rd. The last 2 tracks were good ones for me, too. At Deschambault I was too close behind (Matt) Georke for too long and plugged my rads solid with sand which over heated my bike causing a DNF. At RJ’s I had a broken chain in moto 1 and ended the season off with a solid 2nd in moto 2. I was happy with the season in general though. With the Huber Motorsports team it was a great environment, the bikes were great with minimal prep, and we had several great rides.

The field was stacked again in 2017. How did racing this year compare to other years with regards to the competition? Was it the same or tougher than before?

It has seems stacked for the last 5 years at least; just a few names swap out with others, really. It’s good though and gives it a lot more credibility.

Are you happy when you see the big name riders from south of the border come north to chase our title?

Yes, I do like it in one sense. I don’t like that I takes away from Canadians getting the jobs but that’s the industry. If the Canadians want to get the rides they really have to earn it. Like I said before, it gives us more credibility but it thins out the Canadians capable of getting into a position to be as competitive. Also, when say (Davi) Millsaps and (Christophe) Pourcel come up with works bikes that’s a little annoying, but it feels good when you can beat them from time to time.

You’re now the father of 3 young children. How has this affected your racing? Is your attitude any different than, say, a few years ago?



Well, if I have a shitty race or like when I had that unfortunate mechanical I get mad in the moment but I don’t really take it home and be crusty like I used to. Once I leave the track and say go to dinner with my family, the negativity or anger gets shuffled out quickly. My attitude towards racing has really been the same since the end of 2009 though. A lot of that has to do with the lifestyle Heidi and I lead. I feel focused and healthy with a good work ethic and serious when it comes time to buckle down. With the kids it’s easy to get motivated to do well and with the separation between home life and racing I don’t really find myself getting burnt out.

What was your best memory from the 2017 season?



I would say ISDE. It was a pretty insane experience that I will never forget. MX side would be starting the season with a podium at Kamloops with the new team and ending at RJ’s with 2nd having to pass a few of my rivals.

You’ve been around for a long time now. What’s been your favourite track on the circuit?



Sand Del Lee/ RJ’s, that’s the soil I grew up in. I really like racing at Pleasant Valley too and the convenience of it being at home.

How about least favourite?



Nanaimo was fun on 250’s but I never really enjoyed it on 450’s. Regina is just “meh,” too.

What did you get up to after the season ended?

I was pretty busy with ISDE and Des Nations. I wanted to do Cyclocross nationals again but the two overseas races cut into training and I needed a break when I got home to spend time with the family. I held an off road race at Pleasant Valley that I really enjoyed, and looking to improving that event for this year.

You’re down south now. Who are you with and how is the prep going?



I am home for a week break at the moment. I went down with my friend TJ Martin and am staying in Jacksonville at another good friend Jim Edgar’s place. It’s central to a lot of tracks and different from what I have done in the past to keep things fresh. Mike Alessi lives close by too and we will be doing testing and training together. The prep has been great. I wanted to start on a bone stock KX450 to get a good feel for total baseline. I have made the bike really comfortable with 3 weeks worth of tweaks and adjustments. I go back down on Monday to put my first set of Race Tech suspension on.

You’re back with the Huber Motorsports team this season. What are you shooting for? Are you racing the entire Triple Crown series?



Yes, I am back with Huber for the next 2 season and I intend to shred the entire Rockstar Triple Crown Series. I’m shooting for the best season of my career.

Are you racing down south before heading home again?

When we got down we rode 2 days and did a Florida series race at WW Ranch, since it’s 10 minutes down the road and TJ really wanted to race. I wasn’t going to take the day off so I raced too and did pretty well considering it was an all-new stock bike without riding since October.

I raced at Reddick the following weekend and got a win and a second. It helped me with things on the bike, since you never really ride as hard in practice. I found the gearing I was looking for and lowered my sub-frame, adjusted my bars etc. So, it helped and my speed increased dramatically and got the bike feeling awesome. I’ll be racing as much as I can looking forward to getting the goodies on the bike too. If my indoor testing goes well, I will line up for Daytona SX or the GNCC again.

OK, good luck with the rest of your training. Who would you like to thank?

Huber Motorsports and all my family and supporters, thank you!

At•las |’atlǝs| noun (pl. at•las•es) (also atlas vertebra) Anatomy of the topmost vertebra of the backbone, articulating with the occipital bone of the skull. ORIGIN late 16th cent. (Originally denoted a person who supported a great burden): via Latin from Greek Atlas. At•las |’atlǝs| Greek Mythology One of the Titans, condemned by Zeus to support the heavens upon his shoulders. The world of Atlas… Racer designed, racer tested. The Atlas Brace is racer designed, racer tested, and has been developed around the necks of championship winning professionals. With the development team lead by former Supercross and Motocross racer Brady Sheren, team Atlas was able to create a revolutionary new device that aims to solve many of the problematic criteria that exists with neck protection today. Using advanced materials and breakthroughs in safety, the Atlas challenges the traditional methods of neck protection. By creating an innovative design that is stronger, safer, flexible, more adjustable, more comfortable, and extremely simplistic, the Atlas provides advanced protection with none of the bulky trapped feeling, all at a great price. About the team Brady Sheren and Brad Mclean both grew up racing MX and in the motorcycle industry, their fathers both were Icons in the Canadian motorcycle industry; Brady’s father, Rick Sheren was the founder of R&M Motorsports, President of Tucker Rocky Canada and President of Mechanix Wear Canada and SIXSIXONE Canada. Brady has had a very prestigious career as a top Canadian MX racer, racing in both Canada and the United States, and is now transferring that experience over to designing innovative products made to fit racers needs. Brad’s father Bill Mclean was a multi national Canadian MX champion and founder of Pacific Yamaha in Vancouver, BC. Brad also has many years experience as a MX racer, race team manager, retail shop employee, and sales associate at SIXSIXONE Canada. Chadd and Cameron Cole have a similar story, being the sons of Eddie Cole who was the founder and President of Answer Products, Protaper, Manitou, SIXSIXONE, Tag Metals, Sunline and Filtron. Both Chadd and Cameron were introduced to the motorcycle industry at an early age, and continue to be heavily involved year after year. Brady, Brad, Chadd, and Cameron are also the founders and owners of Matrix Concepts. Matrix was launched in 2009, and is now in over 30 countries and is used by nearly every professional Factory Race team in the USA.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, guys.

Winter X Games

Wow, what a weekend we are coming off of — X-Games in Aspen and Glendale Supercross in the same weekend. Let’s start with Winter X. We had quite a few Canadians racing and participating, and I think it was great for Billy to be there to be the eyes and ears for our readers.

Brock Hoyer was a huge favourite going into Snow BikeCross, and for good reason. Brock is one of those guys that could go fast and ‘wow’ you on pretty much anything. He’s a top motocross racer in this country, and he’s one of the OG’s on a snowbike. Last year, in it’s inaugural season, Brock brought home Gold from Winter X. He rode well and did what was needed for the win.

Fast forward a year, and Brock was ready to defend. They usually say it’s harder to defend a title than winning a title and I agree 100%. This year Brock had to deal with some serious star power, and a whole group of racers that were way better prepared.

I had Brock picked for a podium, but my money was on Cody Matechuk for the win. Nothing against Brock, I jet feel like Cody was a little underrated and I felt that 2018 was his turn for the top step. Well, “McPREDICTIONS” was on the money again and Cody brought home the Gold medal with a great ride, start to finish.

Brock rode well and collected the silver, and showed everyone that he is still one bad dude on anything that can be raced. Congrats to our Canadians and to all of the competitors.

Up next was the Adaptive Snow BikeCross. All eyes were on the 7c of Blair Morgan in his return to competition. With very limited time, Blair got better every time out on he bike and finished a very solid 4th. It’s safe to say that once a racer, always a racer, as Blair sounds like he’s already preparing for 2019.

Once again, a big shout out to André Laurin and Steve Simms, Josh Cox, Jason Burke and their entire crew for making this dream a reality. Great job, guys!

Monster Energy Supercross

Now that we were back to normal racing and the Triple Crown is in our rear view mirror, for now, I am in a better mood. I really disliked the new set up and wish they’d axe it for the remaining rounds planned. It was nice to hear Ken Roczen admit that him and many other riders were also not fans. The best guys should win, they are the best for a reason. The “Triple Sprint” was boring and looked like follow-the-leader out there.

The Phoenix track looked good and offered good racing in both classes. It was good to get Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Justin Bogle, Benny Bloss and Jake Weimer back from injury. As stacked as the 450 class is, you can never have too many top guys.

Eli Tomac got a great start and made the best of it and took the victory. I was also pretty impressed with Justin Barcia. I honestly expected him to fade away, as he has been on a downwards spiral for the past few seasons. Unexpectedly, Barcia is by far the top Yamaha pilot in the class and is right there in the title hunt. He trails points leader Jason Anderson, but is within reach if anything were to happen to Anderson.

Speaking of Anderson, he went backwards in a hurry during the opening laps of the main, only to regroup and cleanly pass his way back up to 4th. It was very impressive and it showed that Anderson has matured and is all in for this Championship. We are in Oakland this weekend and I’m excited for some more great racing. Here are my predictions.

450 Class

1st Jason Anderson

2nd Ken Roczen

3rd Eli Tomac

4th Justin Barcia

5th Marvin Musquin

In the 250 class, Aaron Plessinger has shown that he can ride the soft, rutted dirt as well as the hard pack. Aaron will once again run the red plate as the points leader as we get deeper into the season. He has been good, but his starts need to be there. Like I keep on saying, you can’t spot the top guys a head start in this class, or you are going to eliminate any chances of a win.

Joey Savatgy was expected to be the man this season in the West, but once again he seems to falter when the pressure is on. He has everything he needs for this championship, but he just doesn’t seem to put it all together.

His teammate Adam Cianciarulo seems to have the best speed in the class, but he can’t buy a start. He has been riding well, but again, those headstarts he’s giving the competition aren’t helping him in the championship run. If he gets a start, he wins straight up.

Shane McElrath seems to be the forgotten rider in this title hunt, but he also seems to be the most consistent. He is due for a win and I think it will be this weekend. Here are my 250 West predictions.

250 Class

1st Shane McElrath

2nd Adam Cianciarulo

3rd Aaron Plessinger

4th Joey Savatgy

5th Chase Sexton

That is it for me this week. Before I go, I’d like to wish Jess Pettis luck as he lines up for his first ever Supercross race. I’ve been a fan of Jess and his riding ever since I first laid eyes on the stylish #39 on minis back at Walton. He’s a hard worker and has some serious skill. Jess will join fellow Canadian Brock Leitner in Oakland and give us 2 reasons to tune in.

Have a great week and #smileforBC, #liftwithscott, and #4estrella.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. This has been one of those weeks that can get overwhelming while I’m in the middle of them, but then they are the ones I cherish when I have a chance to reflect.

I’ve driven almost all of the highways in the USA (not much of an exaggeration) but this one I took across Utah and Nevada took the cake this week. You remember the old Johnny Dangerously line: “You shouldn’t hang me on a hook. My father hung me on a hook…once!” Well, you shouldn’t drive Highway 50 across these two states any more than once. Seriously, it was the most amazing 8-or-so hours of hell I’ve ever driven. Looking back, it was kind of enjoyable, in a sick, demented way.

I pulled over to take a photo of a dead horse just off the 2-lane biway and while I was out of the car for 5 minutes, not one car went past. The signs literally call this: “The loneliest road in America!” I know you’ve all been on some horrible stretches of road in your motocross travels, but this one is BY FAR the most mind-numbing thing you’ll ever experience. Do it…once.

Last week it was the Winter X Games in Colorado and this week it’s the Oakland Supercross. If you missed the photo report from Aspen, you can check it out here: http://www.directmotocross.com/photo-report-2018-winter-x-games-presented-by-otsff/

FWM Canadian Arenacross Championship Finale this Weekend

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW –

February 2 & 3 – Heritage Park, Chilliwack SPECTATOR INFORMATION:

Doors open at 6pm – Racing action starts at 7pm

Admission:

Adult $20

Youth 12-18 yrs. $15

Child 4-11yrs. $10

3 years and under FREE

Family pass: 2 Adults 2 Children $50 RIDER INFORMATION

HERITAGE PARK – CHILLIWACK

44140 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack

Map: Heritage Park RIDER COSTS:

CASH OR CHEQUES ONLY

REGISTRATION: Friday and Saturday 9 – 11.30 am

Pro Sign Up 2 – 4 pm Amateur riders with AMO/FWM membership:

First Class $40 Second Class $35 Third Class $30 Non-members:

First Class $50 Second Class $45 Third Class $40

Pro Class – $60 per class Wristbands will be sold at signup. All riders are required to sign a waiver at the time of signup and collect wristband.

Wristbands are $15

WAIVERS:

All riders under 18 years of age must complete a minor release form. This form must be signed by a parent/guardian.

CAMPING:

$30.00 per night with hook-up, $15.00 dry camping

A camping pass will be issued at the gate to be displayed on your vehicle.

10 x 10 Pop Up Tent in the pits $50 per weekend, space dependent, limit one tent per rider. Sponsors take priority over available space.

TRAILERS – Sponsor trailers only at an additional charge of $100 per weekend – trailers will not be parked in priority pit space.

TRACK RENTALS January 31 and February 1 :

12:00pm – 1:00pm $400

1:00pm – 2:00pm $400

4:30pm – 5:30pm $600

5:30pm – 6:30pm $600

7:45pm – 8:45pm $600

10:00pm – 11:00pm $400

Please contact Lisa at fwmlisa@hotmail.com for rental bookings.

NOTE: a 50% non-refundable deposit will be taken at the time of booking.

REKLUSE RIDING SCHOOL

Presented by Ryan Lockhart and Kyle Beaton ONLY $65 for expert instruction by well known Pro Riders Ryan Lockhart and Kyle Beaton. Our schools are designed to help improve techniques and keep our riders safe. Friday and Saturday Schools: Split Classes

8.00 am – 9.00 am Advanced 85cc Big Bike

9.10 am – 10.10 am Advanced 50cc/65cc and Beginner 85cc

10.20 am – 11.20 am Beginner and Junior 50cc/65cc Please note you must pay, sign your waiver, have your wristband on and ready to go 15 minutes before your class begins or you will not be able to participate in the class. Signup begins at 7.30 am.

NOTE: Those in the 10.20 am class will be required to sign up for race registration before school starts.

CONTACT LISA AT fwmlisa@hotmail.com to register. SCHEDULE:

SIGN UP: 9:00 am – 11:30 am

RIDERS MEETING: 11:45 am

PRACTICE: 12 noon – schedule may change

PRO SIGN UP: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

PRO MEETING IN THE PITS: 4:10 pm SHARP. Fines may be issued if you are late.

OPEN TIMED PRO PRACTICE 4:30 – 5:00 pm

DOORS OPEN TO PUBLIC: 6:00 pm 7:00 pm OPENING SHOW

(Schedule may change)

*CLASSES WILL ONLY RUN WITH 5 OR MORE RIDERS!

NEW KID BEGINNER

*50cc 4-6

*50cc 7-8

*50 cc OPEN

*BEGINNER

*LADIES AND YOUNG LADIES

*OPEN JUNIOR

*65cc 7-9

*65cc 10-11

*85cc 7- 11

*85cc 12-15

*250 JUNIOR

*250 INTERMEDIATE

*OPEN INTERMEDIATE

*SUPERMINI – MODIFIED ONLY (NO 65cc)

*Schoolboy (125cc/250cc) 13-17

*YOUTH/UNDER 30

*PRO AM LIGHT

*PRO OPEN

*PLUS 30 VET JUNIOR/VET MASTER RULES OF CHILLIWACK HERITAGE PARK AND PIT BUILDINGS

 ABSOLUTELY NO FUEL CONTAINERS OR REFUELING INSIDE THE BUILDINGS

 ABSOLUTELY NO PROPANE HEATERS IN THE PIT BUILDING

 ABSOLUTELY NO OIL CHANGES INSIDE THE BUILDING AND ALL USED OIL MUST BE TAKEN OFF PREMISES AND DISPOSED OF AT AN APPROPRIATE SITE

 ABSOLUTELY NO ALCOHOL IN THE BUILDING (ONLY IN THE DESIGNATED BEER GARDEN); ALL VIOLATORS WILL BE ESCORTED FROM THE PROPERTY AND BANNED FROM THE SERIES

 NO SMOKING INSIDE OF ANY BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS, VIOLATORS WILL BE PROSECUTED!

 NO RIDING IN THE PIT AREA, PLEASE PUSH YOUR BIKE TO THE STAGING AREA

 NO RIDING BEHIND THE PIT BUILDING

 NO PARENTS BEYOND THE START GATE UNLESS AUTHORIZED BY TRACK STAFF AND HAVE SIGNED A WAIVER

 PLEASE OBEY NO PARKING FIRE LANE SIGNS. ALL VEHICLES PARKED IN FIRE

LANES WILL BE TOWED

 NO BICYCLES INSIDE, NO SCOOTERS

 POWER HOOK UPS ONLY MEANT FOR ONE APPLIANCE PER TRAILER OR PIT AREA

 BIKE MATS ARE NECESSARY AND CAN BE PURCHASED FROM ANY MATRIX CONCEPTS AUTHORISED DEALER

 ALL BIKES MUST HAVE CLEARLY VISIBLE NUMBERS Pro Am Lights Place – Name

Number – Hometown 10/20/2017

Finish 10/21/2017

Finish 11/24/2017

Finish 11/25/2017

Finish 12/1/2017

Finish 12/2/2017

Finish Total Points 1st – CARSON BROWN

#910 – , 1st 1st 2nd 3rd 1st 2nd 139 2nd – JESS PETTIS

#1 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC 3rd 2nd 1st 2nd 2nd 1st 136 (-3) 3rd – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER

#12 – , 2nd 6th 3rd 1st 3rd 3rd 122 (-17) 4th – DAVEY FRASER

#21 – HALIFAX, NS 8th 8th 5th 8th 5th 5th 87 (-52) 5th – RYAN LOCKHART

#101 – LANGLEY, BC 5th 4th 6th 6th 4th 82 (-57) 6th – KRAIG RIESE

#459 – , 7th 5th 8th 7th DNS 57 (-82) 7th – JEREMY MEDAGLIA

#4 – , ON 4th 3rd 38 (-101) 8th – KYLE SPRINGMAN

#50 – ABBOTSFORD, BC 7th DNF 6th 29 (-110) 9th – WYATT WADDELL

#91 – DELTA, BC 9th 7th 26 (-113)

Carson Brown will be in Chilliwack to put what look to be the finishing touches on the championships this weekend, as both Shawn Maffenbeier and Jess Pettis will not be in attendance.

Shawn is training down in California and Jess will be racing his first Supercross here in Oakland.

Press Day | Oakland Supercross

We drove over the Bay Bridge from San Francisco today, from the downtown hotel we sort of lucked into when the one we’d been recommended was booked. The Lombard Plaza Motel is clean, cheap, and located close enough to the water that we walked, grabbed a coffee, and drank it with our feet dangling over the bay. I highly recommend it.

We’re now in Oakland staying at a nice place in the Oakland Marina – pool, hot tub, weight room, and only 5 minutes from the Oakland Coliseum. Again a pretty good score for us!

Anyway, Press Day took place between 1 and 2pm here and there was a pretty big handful of riders lined up to get some time on the track and do interviews with the journalist types gathered.

It was a little dusty today, but you can be sure they’ll have it prepped perfectly for all the action set to take place at an early start time Saturday.

We grabbed our old friend #722 Adam Enticknap for a quick chat while we waited for the track to be ready this afternoon.

We also found #160 Jess Pettis checking out Press Day with his trainer, Kevin Urqhart, as he was set to race his debut Supercross here in Oakland. We had a chat with him as we walked back to the pits.

Sorry we were late today. Travel days that fall on Friday make it difficult to get to everything we’d like to for the Updates, but we can only do what we can do.

I took a bunch of photos at the track today, so I’ll fire those up as soon as we say farewell here.

Don’t forget, it’s an early start here in Oakland tomorrow. Race Day Live starts at 9:50am PT/12:50 ET.

Be sure to check in with us throughout the day tomorrow as we shadow both Canadians racing in Oakland, Jess Pettis and Brock Leitner. It’s going to be a fun day!