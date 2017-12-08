Frid’Eh Update #50 Presented by Husqvarna Canada

Frid’Eh Update #50 Presented by Husqvarna Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to the 50th week of the 2017 DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada. Wow, how many shopping days left until Christmas? I know one thing, the liner for my Husqvarna jacket is pretty well worn. I think I’ve had it on every day it’s been less than 5 degrees C! I wonder what they’ve got that I can replace it with? If you click HERE, you can see exactly what they have for groovy Husky clothing. I know there’s a Sixtorp Hybrid Zip Hoody on my wish list.

Week #50 belongs to the Abbotsford, BC racer, Kyle Springman. Kyle comes from a moto family. His dad, Ruben, and his sister, Rachelle, are and were involved in the sport. I don’t know if his mom, Debbie, is a rider, but it wouldn’t surprise me. If you’ve ever been a part of moto out in BC, you know the Springmans.

Kyle has worked his way up through the ranks to be a consistent Pro rider in any event he enters. He and his buddy, Dylan Delaplace, traveled the entire circuit in 2016 and have plenty of stories to last a lifetime. He raced the MX2 class at round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC in 2017. From there, he moved up to the MX1 class and raced the remaining rounds in the west, including Prince George, Calgary, and Regina.

Here’s a look at his overall results:

MX2:

MX1:

For 2018, Kyle will be #83. If that just made you think of Marty Burr, you’re old like me. We grabbed him for a chat to find out what he’s got going on these days and what he’ll be doing in the future.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Kyle. For starters, is ‘Karl’ just what everyone named Kyle gets called or is there more to this story?

Kyle Springman: Hey, Billy! I think Karl is the default nickname for guys named Kyle. It just seems like it has stuck with me a little more than some of the other Kyles out there. It’s rare anyone at the track calls me ‘Kyle’ anymore.

I know we’ve grabbed you at work today. Can you tell us what it is you’re doing 9-5 these days?

I’ve been working at Holeshot Motorsports here in Langley for about a year now. I started back in the shop and for the past 7 months or so I’ve been working at the parts counter.

How do you like it? Was your childhood dream to be a top level Pro motocrosser? If not, what did you always want to be? It’s great! I get to be involved with motorcycles all day, work with a great group of people that make the work day really fun, and the shop is very supportive of my riding and racing – I couldn’t ask for anything more right now. I think like most kids that grew up racing at one point being a top Pro was the dream for sure, but somewhere in my younger teen years the dream faded away a little bit. My family and I were always into motocross to have fun more than anything, and I have no regrets about that. It seems like almost every kid I grew up racing that was chasing the dream at a younger age doesn’t even ride anymore, and I would say that I’m having more fun riding now than I ever have.

You were #50 this past season and you raced the MX2 class at round 1 but then moved up to the MX1 class for the rest of the west. How did that go and what did you notice was the biggest difference?My plan was to race the MX2 class for the first four races, but I did all of my pre-season riding and racing on a 350, and I fell in love with that bike. I struggled to get comfortable on the 250 and after round one didn’t go that well for me I decided I would race the 350 in the MX1 class at the next couple races. My plan was to race the MX2 class for the first four races, but I did all of my pre-season riding and racing on a 350, and I fell in love with that bike. I struggled to get comfortable on the 250 and after round one didn’t go that well for me I decided I would race the 350 in the MX1 class at the next couple races. The biggest difference I noticed was the extra 5 minutes in the motos! The top MX1 guys are in amazing shape to be able to push for the whole moto and that’s something I will have to work on for sure for the future. Which class did you enjoy more? I enjoyed the Mx1 class more, for sure. That’s what I will race from now on outdoors. Your name came up this week in Los Angeles when we met a Finnish moto journalist. Was that race in Finland the most exotic you’ve done? How was that experience?

That was for sure the most exotic race I’ve done! Newf (Ryan Lockhart) and I had the chance to go over and race the Tampere Supercross last winter and we had a blast. The whole experience was pretty crazy on and off the track and I’m just glad we made it home in one piece. Those are some memories that will last a lifetime, for sure.

You went over to England in charge of the Youth program for Team Canada MXON. Can you take us through that whole experience for us? What was the most important thing the Two Jakes got from that trip, do you think?

I was really fortunate to be able to go over to England and get to know the two Jakes over the week. We had a lot of fun! It was a great experience getting to see a different part of the world and the MXON was like nothing I’ve ever seen before. I think the Jakes were able to learn a few things from our country’s best riders, and it was great for them to get familiar with an event that they could be taking part in some day.

You raced some of this season’s FWM AX. How has that been going for you?

Rounds 3 and 4 in Chilliwack went really well for me! I had some great heat races and some decent results in the main events as well, but last weekend was a little bit rough. I battled with some bike problems all weekend and had a few crashes, but that’s the way it goes sometimes!

Will you do the rest of them?

I will be doing the rest of them, for sure. I love racing in the barns in Chilliwack and the first round of the Jetwerx series in Abbotsford is about 5 minutes from my house, so you can bet I will be out there.

What will you do for the winter months?



For now, I don’t really have any plans. I will likely head down to California at some point and do some riding for a few weeks with Kevin Urquhart and the Bulldog MX Training squad, but otherwise I will be here at the shop working all winter and saving up some money for the summer months.

How about next season. Will we see you at the nationals? What is your plan?

Next season is still up in the air a little bit. I will be riding for the newly-formed Sky Helicopters Holeshot Motorsports Racing team that Al Dyck is managing, and I am hoping that I will be able to hit all the rounds, but for now it’s looking like it might only be the West Coast.

How about your future. Where do you see yourself in the future?

I’m 22 now so it’s time to start thinking about the future, for sure. For now, I’m pretty happy with where I am at, and I would really like to make another run at doing all the nationals before I leave the racing days behind me. I have a few ideas of what my dream job would be, and they are definitely motocross related, so we will see what the future holds!

OK, you should probably get back to work. Thanks for the chat today. Who would you like to thank?

Well, first of all, I would like to thank you and Jeff at DMX for doing this and giving all us Canadians great content to read on a weekly basis! I’d also like to thank my parents, Rubes and Deb for getting me into this crazy sport, as well as Kourtney Lloyd for giving me the opportunity to come to England and have the MXON experience of a lifetime. Also, to all my sponsors that helped me out this year: Holeshot Motorsports, Fox Canada, Al Dyck/SSS suspensions, Chase Auto Body Supplies, Fusion Graphix, Matrix/ 100%, and Kyle Beaton and Kevin Urquhart for all the help on and off the bike!

See you guys in 2018!

Do yourself a favour and head over to http://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/ca/good-old-times/dream-machine-2/ but be prepared to get lost for a while reading stories about the old days of Husqvarna. There is enough written over there to keep you busy for quite a long time. JEFF McCONKEY Future West Arenacross Hi, guys. Happy Friday on this cold Southern Ontario day. It’s a weird time of the year for Canadian moto. There is some Future West Moto Arenacross going on out West, but it is a little watered down. The bad news for the series is that defending champ and top Canadian, Jess Pettis, is out with a broken arm. It isn’t just a bummer for Jess’ bid for back-to-back Arenacross championships, it also throws a huge wrench into his 250 West SX plans. Jess is one of the rare riders that just keeps on getting better, year after year. Sure, most riders improve a tad here and tad there, but not Jess. He looks like a new guy every season: bigger, stronger, faster and more confident. He went from a guy that looked like his career was going to fizzle out after his Pro debut to an undeniable title contender in just a few short years. I think he always had the talent, but now he has the whole package. Let’s hope his arm heals quick and that young Jess may be able to switch his west coast SX plans for some east coast action. The biggest challenge to Jess’ title has to be young American Carson Brown. This kid is on a whole other level. No disrespect to the Cycle North crew, but I was surprised to see him land a ride North of the border when he really should be lining up for SX. This kid is amazing to watch and I really think we will be seeing him racing under the lights of the stadiums next season. Until then, I don’t see anybody challenging him straight up, and he and his Cycle North Shift Honda will be swapping the #910 for a nice new #1. Silly Season With it being the off-season, that means the Silly Season is in full effect. That also means many rumours are floating around daily, and that the people with the official answers are keeping tight-lipped. Through the grapevine, I have been hearing that the Huber Motorsports squad may be on green bikes and running a 3-man squad. We know that Tyler Medaglia has signed a 2-year extension and he told me that, “I want to go for the 100K though.” So who are the other 2 riders? Well, if they go green, it would certainly make sense for the team to be chasing Mike Alessi. Mike is a serious fan favourite, and although he may have mentioned thoughts of retirement, he still has a ton in the tank, and a full off-season with no SX means he will be championship ready. Canadian team managers would be crazy not to have the #800 on their wish list. This is a guy who really doesn’t need to race anymore. He had a hall of fame career in the US, and he’s out there because he just loves the sport. If you don’t believe me, just go down to the starting line before the MX2 motos. Mike will be found down there every round helping everybody with choosing the right gate, starting techniques, and even helping pack their gates. Yeah, the guy just loves the sport that much. As for the 3rd guy, I’m hearing he is very close to signing. Hearing his name was a bit of a shock at first, but it makes sense. I won’t let the cat out of the bag yet, but I will say that he has represented Team Canada at the Nations, and he has done very well in both classes. Next big rumour is that Redemption Racing is trying to field a 3-rider squad for East Coast SX. We are hearing 2 American riders so far, but they are in search of a Canadian. That is no easy task. Who would you pick? Let’s be honest… how many Canadians out there have Supercross skills and aren’t already signed to a team. Jess Pettis would be a great fit, but he belongs to MX101 FXR Yamaha. The name Brock Leitner sounds good. He is still really young, and is currently in California prepping for West Coast SX. Who else is there? Jeremy Medaglia has the skill, but it’s hard to say if Jeremy still has the desire to race, let alone SX. If Tanner Ward isn’t inked by KTM Canada, he could be a possibility, but he has an AX deal he would have to get out of or work around. So, as of right now for Redemption, it looks like slim pickings in the Canadian department. It’s a quiet week in my neck of the woods, so I’m going to cut it short. I’d like to send a very big Happy 19th Birthday to Estrella Cemovic. Estrella had a crash during the Supercross portion of the Mini O’s and is still fighting in a Florida hospital. Happy Birthday, Estrella, keep fighting and know that we are all sending positive thoughts and love. Have a great week everyone, and don’t forget to #smileforBC, #liftwithscott, and #4estrella.

BILLY RAINFORD Thanks, Jeff. It is definitely an interesting time of year, that’s for sure. We all hear rumours, and I even bet some of you reading this who are good friends with the riders we’re all wondering about have more answers than we do! Like the old saying goes, “Loose lips sink ships,” and we never want to be responsible for jeopardizing anyone’s chances at a ride or compromising anyone’s trust when they tell us things “off the record.” Having said that, it looks like we could be seeing a shake up that many won’t have seen coming. When you’re the defending champion and your as yet unsigned, people come a knocking. That seems to be what’s happening to MX2 champion, Shawn Maffenbeier, right now. Obviously, Johhny Grant and Kevin Tyler over at MX101 FXR Yamaha would love to have a bike with the #1 on it in 2018, but will they be able to offer him enough incentive to stay put? Loyalty and friendship are important, yes, but, at the end of the day, these guys are professionals in a profession with a very limited window of earning potential. They need to ‘make hay while the sun shines,’ as the old adage goes. Let’s say, for argument’s sake, that they lose Shawn to, oh, let’s say Huber Motorsports. That leaves an opening over at MX101. OK, so now who do they fill that hole with? Let’s say Shawn does go to Huber, that means young up-and-comer Marco Cannella is probably a very good fit over at MX101, no? The problem for all these teams is that they can’t make any moves until the riders and other teams make their moves. It becomes a bit of a bidding war and a game of chess. “OK, you’ll give me this, but they have offered me that,” and the game continues… We’ve also got to get young Tanner Ward locked in for 2018. He’s been in the KTM Canada program but that is no guarantee that the spot on the Pro team is a lock. Lot’s of things need to be worked out. They have their two MX1 stars in Kaven Benoit and Cole Thompson, but is Tanner the obvious rider in the MX2 class? Do they even want to field a 250 rider? Redemption Racing Club MX will be very solid with Josh Osby and does Joey Crown come north to race the 250 class, too? If so, those are two difficult riders to beat who will already be representing the KTM orange. Hmm… Jimmy Decotis is Ripped and Ready for Action Have you seen the latest video featuring former Canadian MX2 title contender Jimmy Decotis? Jimmy is cut to shreds and ready to attack the Supercross season on his new JGR FXR Suzuki ride. Check it out: Is a Ronnie Mac Event at a Supercross Good for the Sport? Poll Question Results This whole ‘Ronnie Mac at Major Events’ thing has started some debate among motocross fans, young and old. Do you think having him at some major events is a good thing for the sport? ll we could do is ask, so we did. We didn’t get thousands of answers or anything, and I’m not sure this result makes it ‘statistically valid,’ but these are the only results we have, so here they are. Thank you to everyone who took part in the Poll Question. From our little poll, it definitely looks like you like having Ronnie Mac events included at major Supercross events. We’ll come up with another poll for you to get involved in as soon as we can think of a question. Latest Update on Estrella Cemovic from Her Mom, Genevra Here is my sweet girl staring at a picture of her that Jessica Tanhagen took at Mini O’s and remembering her passion for riding. So sorry that there have been no updates for the last three days. We were doing well until Estrella decided to pull her feeding tube out of her stomach which put her recovery back almost three days. Day before yesterday they tried to extubate Estrella and unfortunately for her the breathing tube caused swelling in her throat which stopped them from removing the breathing tube. She was on steroids to bring down the swelling. They tried to remove the tube again yesterday and fortunately for us the swelling had gone down a bit more, enough to remove the breathing tube. I didn’t want share this yesterday because there was still a possibility of swelling again which would mean she would need a tracheotomy. Fortunately for us today all went well and I am happy to say for now that part of the challenge has been overcome by my little fighter. Today was a good day for us. Estrella is awake a lot. She doesn’t have a voice yet and we understand her words sometimes when she tries to speak. She seems to remember some friends and family members. She will still remain in ICU for bit to make sure that she is stable and ready for inpatient rehab which will be the next step. The doctor said he was happy with he way she is recovering. He also reminded us that there will be possible bad days with little challenges that might arise. Today however, we are happy and hope seems within reach. I would like to thank all our family and friends that have showed us so much love, comfort and support during these hard times. For everyone that have donated to the go fund me for Estrella- thank you for such incredible support- again, words would never be enough to say how much we thank you all and how blessed we are to have people like you all in our lives. Xxxxx

Keep fighting, Estrella! And please keep the updates coming, guys. We’re all at home thinking about you.

KTM Factory Edition 450 SX-F Media Launch | Photo Gallery I have been away all week in California checking out the new KTM Factory Edition 450 SX-F. I’d like to give a huge thanks to KTM Canada and Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada for giving us the opportunity to be a part of this great week. You guys really went above and beyond in your treatment and attention to detail the last few days! We posted a gallery from the day out at the brand new KTM Supercross test track. You can check out all the photos here: http://www.directmotocross.com/2018-factory-edition-ktm-450-sx-f-media-launch-photo-gallery/ The thing that definitely got the most attention at the test track that day was the crash our old friend Dakota Alix took in the very tricky whoops section. He was fine but was forced to sit out the rest of the day as his bike was pretty badly bent up.

Rockstar Edition Husqvarna FC 450 and 2018 Team Intro

The final couple days of the trip to California were spent in downtown Los Angeles for the introduction of the first-ever Rockstar Edition Husqvarna FC 450. They also introduced the 2018 Supercross team that includes: Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson, Zach Osborne, Mitchell Harrison, and rookie, Michael Mosiman.

For me, the best part of the night was when Chris Pomeroy overcame his horrific fear of heights and hit the glass slide that goes outside the 70th floor of Skyspace LA. Man, I laugh every time I watch this! Thanks, Chris.

We’ll have some video and photos from the event up on the site as soon as we get a chance to get at them. Thanks for looking after us in great style, Husqvarna. The stay at the Ace Hotel over on Broadway was perfect for the event. The word ‘Hipster’ barely scratches the surface with this place!

Cade Clason Update

With Cade Clason‘s racing future now in jeopardy after his failed banned substance finding last year, we were all left wondering what the likeable Canadian racing scene regular would do. Well, his long-time sponsor FXR has seen to it that Cade remains busy and in the industry. Here is the post from the FXR Moto Instagram:

That’s going to do it for this week. I just got home from California and haven’t really had any time to dig into any of these stories we’re chasing quite yet. It should be an interesting week with deals being sorted out and signed, so be sure to check with us here on the site and on our Twitter @DirectMX and Instagram @Direct Motocross feeds and head over and ‘like’ us on our Facebook page @Direct Motocross.