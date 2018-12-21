Frid’Eh Update #51 Presented by Husqvarna

Frid’Eh Update #51Presented by Husqvarna Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #51 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Husqvarna Canada. Of course, #51 means we are only one week away from a new year. Where does the time go? Like my dad always said, it seems to speed up as you get older. I think it has something to do with the fact that when we’re young we want to be older, and when we’re old we want to be young again. But hey, I’m full of hypotheses bordering on theories…

William Crete is from Blainville, Quebec, and has been on the scene for a few years and it would be great to see him get the chance to run the entire Motocross series from coast to coast one day.

Here’s a look at his 2018 season:

MX

SX

We got in touch this week to find out a little more about him and what he has planned for his future, on and off the track:

Direct Motocross: Hello, William. OK, let’s start at the beginning. Where are you from? How old are you? And how did you get into Motocross in the first place?

William Crete: Hi, Billy. I’m 20 years old and I live in Blainville, Qc. I started riding around my house after my little brother got a PW50 for his birthday and since that I’m having more and more fun on my dirt bike. What was your first number and how did you choose it? My first number was 130 because I’m born the 30th, and I was preferring 3-digit numbers back in the time and the easiest number to do with electrical tape was the 1 so we went with the 130 (Laughs). What was your first race, and how did it go? Honestly, I don’t even know where I did my first race but I guess it didn’t go too bad since I’m still racing… What was the highlight of your amateur career? My Supermini year, I won the ECAN plus the Frederick Laflamme trophy and finished second at Walton with a bit of luck on my side (or bad luck for other). How did your Intermediate year go, and who were the top guys you were up against? My Intermediate year was pretty good. I finished on the podium in 2 of the 3 Intermediate classes at the ECAN and I remember that the guy to beat that year was Jonah Brittons.

What year did you turn Pro and how did that season go? I turned Pro in 2017 and it went great for me (I can almost say that it went better than 2018 since I earned the number 51). What was the highlight of your 2017 summer that earned you #51? I will say my top 10 O/A at Deschambault in the swamp. I was not happy at all when I knew I will have to ride in muddy conditions but I was pretty happy at the end of the journey.

What is your favourite track in Canada? Rights now is Riverglade since I like the tracks that are hard pack and have some good size jumps (I never went to Calgary, so for now is Riverglade).

Your best moto and overall of last summer came at Deschambault — a 20-16 for 18th. Can you take us through that one? Was it your best ride of the summer? Exactly, it my was best O/A for 2018. It’s not my greatest result but I’m happy with how I rode that weekend after working on Monday to Wednesday then racing two Youth classes the following days and racing in Pro MX2 on Saturday. It was a busy week, but a fun one!

You ended up 30th in Motocross. You only did 4 eastern rounds, but can you sum up the summer for us? Are you happy with your results? Yes, it was a fun summer and learned a lot on and off the bike. (Learned that I should probably stay away from skate parks if my season is not over).

You will be #64 in 2019. How do you feel about that number? Does the number remind you of anyone?



I know that for this year Jimmy Decotis will be running with the #64 and I like his style and he is short guy a bit like me (Laughs). Were you planning on racing the entire Supercross portion? You did Quebec City only where you got 14th. Can you tell us how the Supercross series went for you?



Next year I want to do more supercross! Québec was rough. In practice it was the first time that I was riding SX and also I had a special suspension setup that I was also trying for the first time in practice. Next year I will be way more prepared for the SX series.

How do you think the first season under new ownership/management went? I guess it whnt great since they were a lot of racers and fans!

What are your winter plans? Enjoying life, training and studying. What are your racing plans for next summer? Should be racing the MX series coast to coast and the SX also. Maybe race couple rounds of the Qc provincial series. What is it you do for your 9-5 job? What do you see yourself doing in the future? I’m in college in Mechanical Engineering. In the future I will like to have my own businesses but I don’t really [know] in what kind of field. OK, thank you and good luck. Who would you like to thank? MD distribution, 6d helmet, FXR racing, 100%, Forma boots, Mika metal, DT1 filter, équipement leschutes, Husqvarna Canada, Kutvek Amerika, Groupe Crete, EVO suspension, Zero Limits fitness and my family.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, guys. It’s also Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas. This is the week of the year where not much is really going on in the moto world, especially here in Canada. The riders that are prepping for SX, will take a very brief break to be with family and friends. Most of our Canadians are still trying to figure out their 2019 racing plans. Do they scrounge and save, and beg, borrow and steal to be able to race the Rockstar Triple Crown, or do they focus on just the outdoors? I love the thought of the Triple Crown, but let’s be serious, it’s just not feasible for the majority of our riders.

Unless you are one of the very few that are on a team, A: you just aren’t doing the entire series or B: you’re attempting to do the majority, but it’s pretty half-assed. Our weather sucks to be racing 70% of the year. Where do you train? Where do you ride? Are you one of the lucky ones that flies in and out and has the opportunity to ride year round? Or are you one of the majority that just show up pretty unprepared and just ride on balls and talent?

It’s a very tough call to make if you’re going to bite the bullet and try and go racing. Either way, we are very lucky to have the opportunity to race indoors and out, I just don’t think the majority can afford it. Only time will tell.

Short week for me as I should probably start my Xmas shopping. Before I go, I’d like to send out a very big Happy Birthday to one of the industry’s greats and just an all around great guy, Rick Bradshaw from Shrader’s. Rick is a great supporter of DMX and Canadian Moto, and one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Happy Birthday, Rick!

Alright, time to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and don’t forget to support your local dealers this holiday. #smileforBC

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you. I will also be brief this week. I don’t really want to bother people a few days before Christmas. Some people are actually pretty stressed at this time of year. Fortunately, Emily and I don’t do that to each other. We get joy heading to the malls at this time of year, not to shop, but to simply people watch. Malls at Christmas and airports are our two favourite places to do this.

“Did you bring the passports? What?! I thought you said you were grabbing them!!!???” Things like that.

Anyway, like Jeff said, it’s a pretty slow time for a lot of the racers in Canada. The vast majority of the riders in this country treat the Pro Nationals like a summer vacation for them, their families, and their significant others. It’s just the way it’s always been here in the country that used to have a 2 1/2 month Pro season followed by 9 1/2 months of “off season.”

In 2018, the season fired up on February 24th out at the Abbotsford Arenacross. That’s 3 1/2 months earlier than normal and means a huge commitment to riders, teams, and sponsors. I talked a bit about this in my Monday Morning Coffee column.

The point I was trying to make was that we all need to realize just how much of an increase in funding this new schedule represents. “If you build it they will come” is great on paper, but sustaining this pace is going to be the challenge for everyone involved, Direct Motocross included.

Please, don’t misinterpret my concern as disdain for the new set-up here in Canada…I’m all for more racing! It just means some more thought and planning as far as the calendar and bank account management goes.

More racing means more content for us, and that’s a great thing. However, Canada is a huge country that is spread out along its entire border with the USA. Getting teams to make the trek 3 times is costly. Support is going to need to expand to meet the demands of the expenditure. This math problem is what will be the make or break equation in the whole thing.

We’ve yet to see the 2019 schedule, but we’re promised to see it this afternoon. There were some pretty big gaps last season and these added to the travel costs of the teams in the inaugural season. Anything they can do to shorten these will go a long way to aid the teams’ bottom lines. We’ll have to wait and see what we get.

As I said on Monday, DMX could simply pay a photographer to get the photos for us at these events, but that’s not why we got into this game in the first place. Personally, I like to be at the races. It’s just not the same when I’m at home watching the live broadcast and relying on someone else to see the races and behind the scenes the way I want to.

Basically, if we raced every weekend, 12 months of the year, I’d find a way to be there, somehow. It’s a tough way to run a business, but it’s the reason I get up and make phone calls in the morning.

Redemption Racing Club MX Update

The last time we spoke with Redemption Racing Club MX’s Josh Snider, he wasn’t 100% sure what 2019 was going to look like after the announcement that Trader’s had joined in with the Club MX team and was fielding an East Coast 250 Supercross team for 2019.

Well, since there was some more news lately with team rider Cameron McAdoo being called over to the Geico Honda team, I gave Josh a call to find out if he knew anything more about the new year.

Apparently, Cameron got the call and was told that he had to let them know right away as they were going to be forced to continue down the line looking for a fast rider to fill the seat. Of course, Cameron said yes.

As for Josh, himself, he said he will be a little less “hands on” moving forward. The team is definitely coming north with their riders.

Also, he said they’d just had a very successful session with Carlson Racing’s Keylan Meston. Keylan will join the Redemption Racing team for 2019 with his support still coming from Brent Carlson over at Carlson Racing.

Carlson Racing will concentrate more on the western series and the young up=and-coming Carlson rider, Wesley Carlson.

Josh added that they will still support Wyatt Waddell but that he wasn’t sure what exactly that would look like. Same goes for veteran rider Davey Fraser.

With McAdoo getting hurt and with Joey Crown recently doing all his riding on a Yamaha, it stands to reason that they take a good look at acquiring his services as Cameron’s replacement to go alongside Josh Osby.

Nothing there is official, yet, but it makes the most sense.

No Rockstar Triple Crown 2019 Schedule until January 1, Likely

We were promised the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour schedule would be out today, however, that is not the case.

I spoke with Kyle Thompson today and he didn’t get into any details aside from saying they are sorting out the contracts and that is what is keeping them from announcing the official schedule.

He said they want to have the new schedule out on January 1st, so we’ll have to wait for that.

Whatever Happened to…Jared and Parker Allison

If you’ve been around the sport a while, we don’t need to introduce anyone in the Allison Family. This group was Canadian Motocross royalty during the mid-to-late 2000’s. In fact, they even opened the doors of their Delburne, Alberta, ranch for the traveling circus between rounds.

Riders and families who were driving across the country racing the series were welcomed with open arms at their place to spend the week riding their private track and eating their private food.

I spent a few weeks there, myself, and have nothing but good things to say about this wild, crazy, and loving family. Even when they had to leave to attend a funeral one year, they made sure food was sent to the farm so that everyone had lunch to eat. That’s how caring they were for the riders and families.

Check out this video done by James Lissimore for DMX back in 2012:

Riding at Allisons from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.

It was a sad day when they announced they wouldn’t be returning to racing a few years ago, but, like in everything, the big wheels keep turning and we’ve been forced to move on in an Allison-less world.

The RV of Lorri Allison and Benny Allison was always the first stop on my rounds on race mornings for a fresh cup of coffee and some good banter. I miss that.

One of my fondest memories at the races is the time we walked around the pits with the two twins, Jared Allison and Parker Allison, and played a game we called, “Name That Allison.” We’d walk up to someone with just one of the twins and ask them to guess who it was. It was gold.

They have an older brother, Brad Allison, and a younger brother, Bryton Allison, but we’ll direct our questions toward the identical twin brothers in this article.

So, what have they been doing and what fills their time these days? That’s what we wanted to find out, so I got in touch with Jared and Parker to see whatever happened to them…

With Parker being the older twin, did that mean he was in charge?

We fell into the hands of our older brother, Brad. He is 16 months older so he was the ring leader.

Who won the first race you two were ever in together?

Lethbridge Arenacross in 1996. Parker pulled the holeshot and he was so scared he pulled off track. Brad won the race and I was near the back. I believe that same year Brad beat Blair Morgan in the Radical Jump Contest. I don’t think Blair was too happy.

Who has won more between the two of you?

I think in amateur racing Parker would have most wins but if you are talking pro level then it was Jared.

What is your best memory from your racing days?

Parker: First Intermediate race in Fort Mac 2004. Benny told us on the Thursday before we had to move up to Intermediate. In those days the Intermediate class was packed with some super-fast guys like Joey Richards, Brad Lechelt, Cale Barr, Matt Rowe, and The Rybys. Parker ended up winning the overall that day.

Jared: First pro race in 2006 in Lloydminister, AB, Parker had broken his elbow in practice so it was only Jared at the race. In those days Bart Stephenson, Julien Cerney, The Prochnavys, Brad Lechelt, Aaron Barr, and Dustin Hayes were racing. The first race out, Jared won the overall which was super exciting. Back in those days it was not unheard of to win over $1,500 per weekend in prize money if you could win 4 motos.

What do you miss most about racing the Canadian series?

I think we miss the lifestyle of heading out on the road out East for the summer. We basically reserved 5 days to get to Gopher Dunes and we would stop at 5 tracks on the way out. Fargo, DK, a couple tracks in Wisconsin, and of course Baja Acres in Michigan.

I remember this one time after Morden, MB National, in 2007, it was the mud race year. We had some fans over in the motor home at night and they ended up getting out of hand so we kicked them out of the motor home. A couple hours later the cops were knocking on the door asking us if there were some girls there earlier. To this day I still don’t know why they were looking for them.

Did one of you ever take the other out in a race? If so, what was the situation?

In about 2002, Parker and Jared used to swap wins in the 85cc class. Parker pulled the holeshot and Jared was right behind him. He rolled a big double and I jumped it. Jared ended up landing right on top of him, the ground in Alberta is basically rock hard at most tracks so our arms were all skinned up and bleeding.

I don’t think he was mad at me because I don’t think I ever got it back.

What was your best career number?

Jared 15 (4th in MX2)

Parker 17 (6th in MX2)

What was your favourite track?

Parker: Calgary. Shout out to all those guys who run that track. Calgary is a pretty awesome place for most Southern Albertans.

Jared: We rode a huge amount of tracks in Canada. From Port Alberni on Vancouver Island to Mount Thom, NS. Over the years we appreciated every single track owner for the great times.

What was you last year racing?

Both of us finished right after the Calgary 2014 National. Parker finished 8th and Jared finished 6th. We were basically a firm stop on racing. Parker probably rode a couple more times after that and Jared has ridden no more than 10 times since then.

What did you do after you quit racing?

After racing in 2014, it was basically the year we graduated from University so both of us were starting our careers. We agreed that we have accomplished what we have wanted to and that it was as far as we wanted to go.

Do you still follow what’s going on in the sport?

Yeah, we both follow the weekend results. It’s super awesome how the races are live streamed now. The broadcast is great quality and backed by some great sponsors.

When did you all get married?

Parker and Ali were married in July 2015 and Jared and Carolyn were married in 2017. Brad and Taylor were married in 2016 and finally Bryton and Santaya in 2019.

We’ve had some wild wedding parties, stags, and stagettes over the last few years. Each time we have to make the stag parties wilder and wilder. In about 2012, Jared tried a ring of fire and hit the side resulting in 3rd degree burns and a hospital trip.

Where and how did you meet your wife?

Parker met Ali at a high school party in our local town. Jared met Carolyn in University.

How many kids do you have?

Parker has two super awesome girls named Bentley and Graysley. Jared has no kids that he knows of.

Where do you live now?

We both live within a mile of each other. You might think that it is far away but our closest neighbour is Brad who lives between us. Bryton is another mile away. We all moved close to our farm on acreages. All four of us are super close and hang out all the time.

What is your 9-5 job these days?

Brad, Parker, Bryton, and I started Allison Brothers Farming in 2014. (Basically, just removed the Racing and added the Farming). We are all Grain/Cattle Farming together. In 2016, we purchased a large purebred Red Angus cattle operation which has grown a lot.

Check it out allisonfarmsredangus.com

Is this what you’ll do until you retire?

Yeah, all 4 of us love farming and will never retire until we can’t walk anymore.

Do you still ride?

Neither of us still ride. Jared has a Jeremy McGrath replica 1995 Honda CR250 that sits in his garage.

Tell us your best story from when you guys used to host the traveling riders at your farm between rounds.

Yeah, that was always super cool. It’s not everyday you get the KTM Red Bull and Monster Kawasaki rigs parked in the farm yard along with a lot of cool guys.

I remember one year Brock Hoyer was over. Brock is such a fun guy to have around. I attached a video of when Brad was pretending to be Brock on a 1984 Honda bike. I think we might have got into some rum that evening. I think we bought a Texas Mickey that week for the group to share. You drank about half of it, hey Billy? [Editor’s Note: This is not true, but someone should ask the Quebec mechanic (who shall remain nameless) where it all went!]

Another attraction was always the pond jump at our place. It was an 80-foot double over top of water. A few guys over the years have not made it but for the most part the biggest wuss has been Donk (Scott Donkersgoed). He was all talk, but to this day, never jumped it.

Who’s the craziest of you 4 boys and why?

I don’t think one of us is the craziest alone but when all 4 of us get together, we get out of hand. Like I said before, we hang out a lot and have a lot of fun. Add Benny in there too. Actually, Benny is the craziest of all of us!

We had a 2017 Ford 350 get stolen from the farm this summer midday. That night at about 12:00am, we got a tip that the truck had been seen in Red Deer. Us five loaded up in two trucks. Bryton was dressed up as John Wayne as a joke.

We didn’t think we would find the truck but we ended up trapping the guy in a back alley in downtown Red Deer. Long story short, Benny and Parker ended up beating the shit out of the guy who stole the truck. It was quite the crazy night. Nice team-building exercise for the farm.

What’s something we’d be surprised to learn about you?

Parker: Has a Commerce Degree from the University of Calgary and Manages over 400 cows.

Jared: Owns his own Engineering Consulting Company that specializes in Oil and Gas.

Will your kids be exposed to racing Motocross? Why, why not?

Parker: Maybe, if my girls want to race I will let them. That is their decision to make. All I can do is introduce them to it.

Jared: I’ll expose them to it but I’m pretty sure I will be the crazy moto dad. Sorry in advance, Walton Raceway in 2030.

Well, we hope you’re doing well out there in Alberta. Thanks for letting us all know what you’re up to these days. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

No worries. Thanks a lot, Billy. Keep up the good work.

I still appreciate 3 major people who made our careers awesome: Derek Farthing (TLD), Dean Thompson (BFD), and Bryan Hudgin (Yamaha).

Also thanks to the Thompsons for the great series we have in Canada. You guys just keep killin’ it.

OK, thank you for reading and for supporting Direct Motocross another year. If you keep coming back and checking us out, we’ll keep on trying to grow with more and more coverage of Canadians racing all over the world. We’ve got a few things in the works for new content in the New Year, so stay tuned for that.

I hope everyone has a great Christmas break and get the chance to spend tie with your family and loved ones. I’ll be up in Kirkland Lake once again. I’ve been going 3 hours north of North Bay, ON ever since I was born and it’s something I still look forward to every year.

It doesn’t look like there will be any snow here in Southwestern Ontario, but, believe me, it won’t be a green Christmas where I’m going!

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.