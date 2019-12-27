Frid’Eh Update #52 Presented by Fox Racing Canada

Frid’Eh Update #52 Presented by Fox Racing Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #52 is brought to you by Fox Racing Canada.

Week #52 belongs to Spokane, Washington, native, Brad Nauditt. | John Meaney photo

Hello and welcome to the final week of the 2019 calendar year (sort of). We’re sitting in the pocket between Christmas and New Year’s. This week is traditionally the happiest of the year, however, I’ve had to spend mine at the hospital in the small gold mining town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

My mom, sadly, is slipping away mentally, and now we almost lost her physically a couple nights ago. Fortunately, Emily is here with us and literally saved my mom’s life.

After an ambulance ride to the local hospital emergency department, we’ve been here with my moto mom ever since. She’s going to be discharged any moment, so that’s good news.

Having said all that, this will be a short Update.

For 2019, #52 was an old friend of Canadian Motocross, Brad Nauditt.

Brad has been coming north from his home state of Washington to race our series for a bunch of years now. In fact, he’s one of the riders who we’ve affectionately adopted as one of our own; he’s half Canadian.

He’s threatened to retire a few times, but doesn’t seem to be able to make the transition to “normal” life quite yet.

Here’s a look at his 2019 Canadian season:

Arenacross:

Motocross:

We got in touch with him on this busy week and he was nice enough to spend some of his family time with us. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Brad Nauditt had to say when we got in touch with him. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Brad. I haven’t spoken with you in a while. Let’s do our usual and start at the beginning: How did you first get involved in Motocross?

Brad Nauditt: Hi Billy. Hope you had a great Christmas and thanks for reaching out to me. I got started racing when I was 10 years old. I met a couple of my friends, Josh James and John Busby, out in a field by our house. I was riding a PW80 at the time and John let me ride his KX65. After looping it out a few times, my dad went out and picked me up one a few weeks later.

What was your first number and why did you choose it?

My first number was 11. I ended up with it because that was the easiest number to make with electrical tape. I wanted that as a career number so bad but Davey (Fraser) got it. Haha

You’re from Washington State. Who did you come up through the amateur ranks with?

I raced with Kevin Urquhart, Ben Evens, Cole Siebler, Tiger Lacey, Greg Crater, Tommy Weeks, Jason Potter, Weston Potter, Josh Hill, Land Currier and the Villopotos (Ryan Villopoto and Tyler Villopoto). The list goes on and on, but we had some good riders in the NW out here.

Brad came up through the ranks with a lot of heavy hitters from the northwest. | Bigwave photo

What was the highlight of your amateur career?

I lead a couple laps at Loretta Lynn’s back in 2007 or so. I never was an insane amateur rider.

I just wasn’t finishing where I needed to and / or wanted to finish and I didn’t have any obligations so I pulled the plug. Brad Nauditt

What year did you turn Pro?

I turned pro in 2007.

What brought you to the Canadian series in the first place? What year was your first one up here and how did it go?

I was trying to decide where I was going to race the year of 2009 and while staying a Kevin Urquhart’s that winter, we came up with the idea of racing the whole CMRC series that year. It was pretty last-minute but it was one that none of us will ever forget.

You‘ve ridden for a few teams and on your own up here. What’s been the highlight of your Canadian career?

My highlight so far was Regina 2016. It was a crazy day for us and everyone that was involved. I scored a 1-5 for 2nd overall.

I know you got involved in the family business. What is it you do for your full-time job?

I sell document solutions and software back here in Spokane. It’s the family business so I have been able to kind of come and go as needed for racing in the past.

Brad has always been a great starter and has many Canadian holeshots to his credit. | Bigwave photo

You raced the entire 2019 series until the Gopher Dunes National. Can you sum up your season for us and why did it end short?

Yeah, it was real simple what happened there. I just wasn’t finishing where I needed to and / or wanted to finish and I didn’t have any obligations so I pulled the plug. All of my sponsors have been with me for many years so they all understood.

What did you get up to after that?

I went home and regrouped and had some family stuff to attend and started getting back in the swing of working again.

What are your winter plans?

I’m just going to work this winter and hopefully do some little AX races. I’m trying to badger some old friends of mine into racing Calgary, but I think they are nervous.

Brad at the 2015 Ulverton National. Maybe we’ll see him at a race or two in 2020. | Bigwave photo

And what about the 2020 season?

I have no plans, really. I might line up for a couple rounds here and there, but I am staying back here mainly in WA and going to start expanding a few things at work.

OK, thanks for taking the time with us during this hectic Holiday Season. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Andy & Jeff from Baldface Lodge, Josh from Northwest Steel Fab, Jay & JT from Shit & Fox, Imagetech, Royal Business Systems, MotoSport.com, Guts Racing, all the boys at Fusion Graphix, Rob from Hinson, Yoshimura, Luke Byoke, Alex Haley, Trevor Mort, Robbie Feder, Ryan Fedorow, Brett DiManno, and thanks, Billy, for reaching out. Happy Holidays!!!





NBC SPORTS & FELD MOTOR SPORTS ANNOUNCE 2020 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS COVERAGE SCHEDULE

More Than 120 Hours of Supercross Coverage to be Showcased on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and NBC Sports Gold

Season Begins at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, January 4, at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN

“Supercross Pass” on NBC Sports Gold Available Now, Providing Exclusive Live Streaming Coverage of All Qualifiers and Races

Supercross Season Preview Airs this Friday Night, Dec. 27, at 12 a.m. ET on NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 26, 2019 – NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports announced today the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship broadcast schedule. NBC Sports will present more than 120 hours of Supercross in 2020, highlighted by live coverage of all Supercross Heats, Last Chance Qualifiers and Main Events across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product.

NBC Sports Gold will offer subscribers “Supercross Pass” – a comprehensive one-stop-shop package of events that will include all Supercross qualifiers and races live and on-demand replays without commercial interruption, as well as present exclusive expert analysis and interviews. “Supercross Pass” is available now for $74.99. Click here to purchase. Monster Energy Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world attracting millions of fans set inside the world’s most recognizable and prestigious stadiums.

NBC Sports looks ahead to 2020 with the Supercross preview show, a one-hour made-for-television special that will air this Friday night, Dec. 27, at 12 a.m. ET on NBCSN. The season preview features an all-star cast of superstars – Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart and reigning Supercross Champion Cooper Webb as they prepare for the gate to drop in Anaheim, plus an interview with long-time fan favorite Chad Reed as he plans to line up for the final season in his illustrious career. Encore presentations will air on NBCSN on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. ET and on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2020 Supercross programming begins Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN with live coverage from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif., kicking off the first of 14 consecutive weeks of Supercross on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold, before returning for the final three rounds after the Easter break. Ralph Sheheen and Leigh Diffey will handle play-by-play duties for this season’s Supercross coverage. They’ll be joined by five-time Supercross champion and seven-time Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael, host and former racer Daniel Blair, and reporter Will Christien.

The 2020 schedule includes a pair of events airing on NBC: Sunday, Jan. 12, from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., and Sunday, April 19 from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The 2020 season will culminate with the Monster Energy Cup on Saturday, Oct. 10 on NBCSN.

Below is the complete 2020 Monster Energy Supercross schedule on NBC and NBCSN.

*delayed coverage#All televised coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com, the official website of Monster Energy Supercross, or follow via social channels:

Future West Moto AX Returns at the End of January

It may be normal on the far western edge of the country, but we don’t usually get to ride at this time of year in the rest of Canada.

But get this: Gopher Dunes was actually open for riding today! It was 10 degrees Celsius in my neck of the woods, and that doesn’t happen very often at the end of December.

I hope you all took advantage of this unseasonably warm spell and hit some dirt in an area that is normally covered in snow.

As I type this, we’re waiting for the doctor to come to my mom’s room and give us either the OK to drive south or tell us she needs to stay longer for more observations.

Enjoy this week to be with your loved ones. Moto family is the closest family, we all know that. What we need to remember is to tell them so. Emily gets the MVP of this Christmas trip, for sure. She’s been on watch the whole time she’s been on holidays here.

Happy New Year, everyone. See you in 2020!