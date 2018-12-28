Frid’Eh Update #52 Presented by KTM Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Hello and welcome to Week #52 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by KTM Canada. Getting #52 is always a pretty big deal in Canadian Motocross because it means you squeak in and get a Frid’Eh Update dedicated to you.

In 2018, #52 belonged to Yanick Boucher from way up in Hearst, Ontario. Yanick is a plumber by trade and hopes to one day take over his dad’s business. As you’ll read in his interview, it takes a lot of dedication from rider and family if you want to make it to the Professional level in Motocross in Northern Ontario — races are definitely NOT right around the corner.

Yanick won the 2018 CSRA SnowBike title in 2018. Here are the final results from the CSRA Snow Bike series in 2018. Check out some of the familiar names:

Yanick traveled the entire Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour last summer for the first time and ended up 18th in points and will run #44 in 2019. Here’s a look at his season:

We got in touch with him for his intro interview to learn more about him. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Yanick. OK, let’s start at the beginning. Where are you from? How old are you? And how did you get into Motocross in the first place?

Yanick Boucher: Hi Billy, I am 23 years old and I’m from Hearst, Ontario. I got my first dirt bike when I was 14 years old. After trying out one of my friend’s bikes I was hooked and my parents got me a bike then.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 119. The first bike I got had 118 on it and that number was already taken in the series I was racing at the time, so I cut part of the 8 out of the graphics to make a 9 and just ran that.

What was your first race, and how did it go?

My first race was at KBMX in Kakabeka, Ontario, near Thunder Bay. It went all right. I got 3rd in the Beginner class even tho I had very little experience on a motocross track.

What is the Motocross scene like in Hearst?

It’s not very big. With the closest practice track being 3 hours away and if you want to go racing it’s a minimum 6 hours, so it’s tough for people to get into the sport.

What was the highlight of your amateur career?

I honestly don’t have any big highlights as far a results but just being able to travel all over with my family to go racing and meeting so many cool people along the way was the highlight for me.

How did your Intermediate year go, and who were the top guys you were up against?

Intermediate year went pretty good, getting a top ten finish in one of my motos at Walton and qualifying for all 4 nationals that I went to. The top guys then where Dylan Wright, Jess Pettis and Westen Wrozyna.

What year did you turn Pro and how did that season go?

I turned pro in 2015. That season wasn’t the greatest as I only qualified for 2 out 5 nationals I attended, but definitely learned a lot.

What was the highlight of your 2017 summer that earned you #52?

The highlight of 2017 was getting my first national number, after doing 8 out of the 10 nationals and getting a couple top 20 finishes.

What is your favourite track in Canada?<

Sand Del Lee and Deschambault are two awesome tracks, but I would have to say Sand Del Lee is my favourite.

Your best moto and overall of last summer came at Round 6 at Sand Del Lee — a 16-14 for 14th. Can you take us through that one? Was it your best ride of the summer?

That was definitely my best ride of the summer! First moto I didn’t get the best start but kept pushing the whole moto to 16th which was awesome for me, and second moto I got my best start ever. I came out of the first corner around 6th, ran in the top ten for about a lap-and-a-half and from there just tried to stay calm and ride smart. I was pretty pumped to get a top 15 finish.

You ended up 18th in Motocross. You did the entire Motocross series in 2018. Can you sum up the summer for us? Are you happy with your results?

Super happy with my summer. Top 20 was my goal and it was my first time doing the whole series. I was pretty consistent all season and only had the one DNF due to bike failure in the mud at Deschambeault.

You will be #44 in 2019. How do you feel about that number?

I like it. 44 is a cool number.

Were you planning on racing the entire Supercross portion? You did Montreal. Can you tell us what happened there?

No, I didn’t plan on doing any of the Supercross races but after getting the invite for Montreal I just couldn’t refuse it as it’s such a cool event. It was definitely a learning experience. It was my first time on a real Supercross track. I was getting better every time out but unfortunately in the last timed qualifier I cased one of the triples and got sent to the ground pretty hard and that was it.

How do you think the first season under new ownership/management went?

I think they did a good job. The first round of MX was a bit of a long day but they got a lot better after that.

What are your winter plans?

This winter I am back racing snow bikes for my second year. I’ll be racing the Canadian Snowcross Series and also heading to X Games now that we have qualified.

You raced the X Games last year, too. What have you done to improve for this year and what are your expectations?



Yes, last year was my first experience at X Games and also didn’t have a lot of experience on a snow bike. This year, I have a full season under my belt and I’m a lot more prepared. It will be fun to see where we end up and I’m really looking forward to it.

What are your racing plans for next summer?

I don’t have any plans yet, but I’d like to do the whole MX Tour again. Time will tell.

What is it you do for your 9-5 job? What do you see yourself doing in the future?

I am a licensed Plumber and Gas technician and I work for the family business in my home town. I’d like to one day take over my dad’s business.

OK, thank you and good luck. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy, and thanks for reaching out. Big thanks to all my family for their endless support through the years and to my whole team Bailey Motorsports, Flybyu Motorsports, Yeti Snow MX, Rockstar Energy Canada, St.Onge Recreation, Central Marine, HMK, Troy Lee Designs, Scott, Deft Family, 139 Designs, Boucher Plumbing & Heating.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, guys. I hope everyone has had a safe and happy holiday so far. With the holidays on, it’s hard sometimes to remember what day of the week it is, but it’s not hard to remember that the start of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is so very close.

Obviously, the hype is for A1 and the start of the West Coast 250 Class. That has us Canadians excited as we have the #160 Jess Pettis to cheer for. Well, I’ve also heard a rumour that we will have a Canadian to root for in the 250 East series as well.

Unofficially, I’m hearing Westen Wrozyna will be heading to California very shortly to drive the PR-MX rig to the Viney compound (he’s on the road now). I’m also hearing that he will be staying, assisting, and prepping for East Coast 250 SX with teammates Logan Karnow and Bjorn Viney.

Logan looks to be racing his 250 in the 450 class in the West gearing up for 250 East action. Bjorn will be racing the amateur portion when he resumes riding after a nasty collarbone break.

Now, we haven’t seen much of Westen at all lately, but it is early enough for him to get plenty of seat time before the East opener. His first kick at the can in Supercross went decent. It was definitely a learning experience and he walked away uninjured, which is always a good thing.

I think Westen will need to work on his intensity and his ability to pull the trigger faster on putting jumps and sections together if he hopes to make a main event. Either way, very cool to have another Canuck lining up.

Short and sweet for me this week. I hope everyone stays safe and has a great New Year’s and we will see you next year! #smileforBC

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. That Yanick Boucher sure seems like a good guy. I got to know him a little bit last season and then at the X Games in Aspen where he raced the Snow BikeCross event. Like he said in his interview, he didn’t have much time on on of these machines (like a lot of the field, actually) but he’s now got a full season under his belt and should be more at home up with the front-runners this year.

If you have no idea where Hearst, Ontario, is, you’re not alone. It’s up on the Highway 11 truck route north of the main TransCanada Highway between Timmins and Thunder Bay. It’s up there, and, like he said, finding races takes some serious commitment! Congratulations to Yanick on being able to make it to the Professional level in Motocross.

I just spent another Christmas up in Kirkland Lake, ON. It actually sits 4 hours south east of Hearst. He’s definitely up there in the trees and snow!

In 2018, Yanick finished 9th in the Snow BikeCross final at the X Games after qualifying 4th out of Heat 1.

Just like Jeff, I’ll be pretty short this week. I guess we can consider this our week off in the motocross calendar. It doesn’t happen very often, but this is the week where we just don’t feel right making phone calls and bothering people as they’re spending time with family and friends over the Christmas Holidays.

This break will not last very long, however, and we’ll be back behind the wheel of the DMX Van and headed to California for the first 3 rounds of Supercross followed by the Winter X Games in Aspen. I guess I’ll just enjoy these last couple days of down time.

Really, the only new information I have is that it looks like they are following through with their decision to limit the American riders eligible to race the 250 class in Canada to the top 10 in the past 3 years. It used to be the top 20.

This loosening will give teams the chance to go after riders south of the border that have the pace to challenge Jess Pettis and Dylan Wright for the 2019 title.

I know that the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team is looking to go south for their 250 rider.

Yes, there are a bunch of Canadian riders who would love to get the chance, but, realistically, there isn’t anyone ready to take a run at the two front-runners. Maybe they could coax Jeremy Medaglia out for a full season on the little bike? Not likely, but worth a shot.

It’s 11 degree Celsius here in Southwestern Ontario, so I hope some of you were able to get out and enjoy some of this very unseasonable weather. It pretty much rained all day to go along with it, so it made it difficult, but it was still wild to hit double digits at the end of December.

Happy New Year, everyone. I hope 2019 is as good or better than 2018 for you and yours! We’ve got lots of plans for the new year, so be sure to stay in touch with us here on the site and on the usual social media platforms.

Have a great weekend. Does anyone else not really have a clue what day it feels like today? I’m lost! It’s obviously Friday but I wouldn’t have known had the Update been due this afternoon.