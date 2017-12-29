Frid’Eh Update #53 | Bonus Week

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Hello and welcome to the annual Bonus Week of the Frid’Eh Update. We’re never sure what to do with these weeks. This is the week of the year that we seem to, admittedly, slack off a little bit. Time spent driving from family to family and never really wanting to pester the riders during their annual week to spend with families of their own means we put away our shovels for a few days and stop digging for stories and answers.

We hope everyone is enjoying a little time off and has been able to spend some quality time with family, friends, and loved ones. As we are all fully aware, there is a lot of time spent on the road in Motocross, so these times spent under our own roofs are like gold! Enjoy them, recharge your travel batteries, and get ready for another year of crisscrossing the continent chasing races and making memories.

Being Week #53, this one goes out to the rider from California/Oregon we got to know quite well in 2016 when he showed up in his van with his dad at Ulverton. Broc Loftus and his dad’s story of dedication to the sport quickly cemented them as fan favourites.

Broc’s season started out a little on the rough side again in 2017 as he teamed up with Michael Fowler and his gang that saw their title sponsor pull the plug just as they were heading to round 1 in Kamloops, BC.

Undeterred, they banded together and made a run at the series. Unfortunately, Broc was forced to load…everything he owns into his mother’s minivan and head straight home before he even hit the track in Deschambault. Seriously, he got the word from home, took his bike apart, stuffed it into the van, and off he went alone on the highway pointed west. There’s always something going on with this guy!

And that was the last we heard of the likeable rider. After checking out his Instagram feed, we learned that he’s still making things happen any way he can out in California. It looks like he’s been borrowing bikes from friends so he can attend some races out west. This guy is one of those stories we just like talking about. Most would have given up with the obstacles he’s had to face, but not Broc.

We were able to track the 20-year-old down today while he was changing a tire at his job at MX Pro Parts shop at Milestone in California. Here’s what he’s been up to and what his plans for the future are:

Direct Motocross: What’s up, Broc. I know we caught you while you’re at work. Can you tell us where you’re working?

Broc Loftus: Right now, I’m working inside MX Pro Parts, the motorcycle shop at Milestone MX Park.

Oh, nice. So you’re riding every day at Milestone then or what?

(Laughs) I wish. I had to sell my bike to pay some bills, so I don’t even have a bike right now. Every once in a while, every week or two, my friends will bring out an extra bike and let me gear up and ride their bikes for a couple laps.

I’ve just been doing that lately, having fun riding different bikes, testing them out a little bit so I kind of know what I’m looking at for next year now.

So, where are you living these days?

I’m still living pretty much the same style. Most of the time, I stay inside my friends living trailer with him. An actual bed and a shower and everything, so it’s a little bit of a step up from what I used to have.

Let’s look back at last summer. Can you sum it up for us?

Last summer started out a little bit slow. The first couple rounds I didn’t do as great as I should have. And then at Calgary, on the bicycle jumps I broke my foot without even crashing. That was a bummer, for sure, and kind of stopped the rest of the summer, but I was still able to do at least one more round at River Glade (in Moncton, NB). It was super-fun. I like that track a lot.

Ya, last summer was a little bit of a disappointment, but hopefully this next year I’ll be able to come back up and do at least a few rounds and redeem myself a little bit.

OK, so then we were at Deschambault and next thing we knew you were loading up your bike in the minivan and heading home to Oregon. What happened?

My mom needed her van back, basically. It was kind of getting time to leave anyway. My mom said she needed the van back. There were a couple circumstances that happened so I said OK and it was time to go.

So, you loaded up and left and drove across the country that day. How was the drive?

The drive home was pretty long. I got home in about 3 days. 2 of those 3 days I drove over 1200 miles. It was a very long drive home to central Oregon.

What did you get up to next?

I just hung out, worked a little bit for a company that my neighbour works for up there, sold my bike and that was pretty much it. I came back down here to help the shop out and since then I’ve just been riding friends’ bike every once in a while, working inside the shop and I also groom the tracks.

What are your winter plans? Are you going to get to race?

Right now I have a bike lining up. It’s just an older 125 for me to practice on. I’m just going to ride that and try to race some local stuff. Hopefully, my plan for the summer is to get a 450 to race the 5 east Canadian rounds. I’m just going to keep going and see what I can do, basically.

Over the summer I’ll turn 21, so I’ll just try to save up for next year and do the Canadian rounds. The Canadian rounds are funner than the AMA rounds, for sure. It’s a different scene, for sure.

AMA, if you make it in and do good, you can make a lot but let’s say you just race Hangtown, a license costs $450, and the entry costs $350, just to race Hangtown. It’s a lot more expensive for one race whereas in Canada you can race 4 or 5 races for that much.

Have you got your travel plans thought out for next summer?

I’m not sure yet. I’m going to start talking with Michael Fowler and Tallon Hansen and see what those guys are up to for next summer.

What about you and Supercross? Are you going to race that one of these days?

I probably won’t be able to race Supercross this year. Next year, I plan on trying to get my Supercross license early and then race the 2nd have of the series.

So you’re still gonna chase the Pro Motocross dream?

I would like to, ya. Over this next summer I’m buying a business up in Oregon but hopefully I can do some Supercross rounds and then by the end of next summer I’ll be able to keep going to Canada.

What is the business you’re buying?

It’s a tree falling company, basically…tree trimming and stuff. It’s kind of a specialty business for Oregon. It’s already pretty well established. The guy who’s selling it to us (Broc and his neighbour) has been doing it for quite a few years so it’s pretty set in stone. It should be pretty good.

OK, that’s awesome. Congratulations on that big step. Let’s end this here. Thanks for the chat and is there anyone you’d like to thank?

Thanks. I’d like to thank everybody who helped me out last summer: Fowler and the whole crew with Tallon Hansen, and Batman (Ryan Batman), and Zach (Nobrega), and FXR helped me a lot this year…shout out to Andy (White). MX Pro Parts – this shop has helped me out a lot. And everybody like the Halsteads who always helped me out when I needed it. Just everyone that contributes, thank you.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, y’all. It is cold here in Southern Ontario, very nasty cold! But, the good news is that we have made it through Christmas, and now we are just hop, skip and a jump away from A1. Being Canadian, you have to be upset that we have lost Toronto off of the 2018 schedule, and most likely beyond. Yes, it is disappointing, but for the teams and riders it makes sense. No worries, you just hop back on the 401 and head further West and hit up Detroit. Well, here’s another gut punch, as Detroit didn’t make the cut either this season.

So what does a Canadian SX fan do to get their SX fix? I’d say you could stay glued to the tube and stay home, but for some stupid reason it’s almost damn near impossible to find a provider to watch every race. Yup, that’s right, first I told you that there is no longer a Toronto round, or even a Detroit round, and also that it will be very hard to find it on television. Sorry guys, but you can count on us here at DMX to try and get to as many races as possible and bring you the action via the site and our social media. We are going to do our best as always to #getjefftotheraces. To get you up to speed and back into SX mode, be sure to check out our SX preview. There are some bold predictions, like always, but I’m feeling good about this season.

A1 Provisional Entry List

250SX West Provisional Entries — Entry Count: 52

# Name Hometown Bike Sponsors 1 Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR Suzuki RM-Z250 Autotrader/JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing 11 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL Yamaha YZ250F 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha 17 Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX 250F MONSTER ENERGY PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI 23 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F Monster/Yamalube/Thor/Parts Unlimited/Yamaha 26 Alex Martin Millville, MN KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM 28 Shane McElrath Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs/ Red Bull/ KTM 29 Martin Davalos Clermont, FL Kawasaki KX 250F MONSTER ENERGY PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI 30 Mitchell Harrison Tallahassee, FL Husqvarna FC250 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 32 Christian Craig Orange, CA Honda CRF 250 GEICO Honda/AMSOIL/Factory Connection 35 Austin Forkner Richards, MO Kawasaki KX 250F 40 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL Honda CRF 250 52 Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX Yamaha YZ250F Monster/Yamalube/Thor/Parts Unlimited/Yamaha 53 Bradley Taft Nixa, MO Yamaha YZ250F CycleTrader Rock River YAMAHA RoostMX Moose 54 Phillip Nicoletti Bethel, NY Suzuki RM-Z250 62 Justin Cooper Huntington, NY Yamaha YZ250F Monster/Yamalube/Thor/Parts Unlimited/Yamaha 63 Hayden Mellross Clermont, FL Yamaha YZ250F 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha 67 Justin Hoeft Castaic, CA Yamaha YZ250F 68 Justin Starling Deland, FL Husqvarna FC250 AJE Motorsports/Skase’ MX/Husqvarna Racing 75 Noah McConahy Spokane, WA Yamaha YZ250F EXPERIENCE POWERSPORTS/GEE AUTO GROUP/FOX 77 Ryan Surratt Corona, CA KTM 250 SX-F Nut Up, Fly, Enzo, FMF, Gaerne, ODI, X Brand, Spectro Oil, Asterisk, sdg innovations, motostuff, no toil, Motocutz 81 Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK Husqvarna FC250 Jmc Motorsports 92 Adam Cianciarulo New Smyrna Beach, FL Kawasaki KX 250F MONSTER ENERGY PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI 122 Chris Howell Spokane Valley, WA Husqvarna FC250 JMC Motorsports Racing, Husqvarna, Integrity Electric, Alliance Steel Racing 124 Robert Fitch Watkins, CO KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition 137 Martin Castelo Murrieta, CA Yamaha YZ250F 138 Blake Lilly Wildomar, CA Husqvarna FC250 AEO powersports/Answer/Bell Helmets/100%/Pirelli/Toyota of Escondido/Pro Taper/Blake Lilly Real Estate 141 Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA Yamaha YZ250F R-One/Fasthouse/Dunlop/Xbrand/Rekluse/Renthal/Alpinstars/Leatt 149 Tallon LaFountaine Banning, CA Suzuki RM-Z250 H.E.P. Motorsports/FXR/Suzuki 150 Austin Walton Sparks, NV Yamaha YZ250F T.M.C/Thousand Oaks/ENZO/Mind FX/Splitz/EKS Brand/FMF/Hammer Nutrition/DT1/Mika Metal/Moto Seat/BVH Honda 160 Jess Pettis Prince George, Canada Yamaha YZ250F 170 Michael Leib Menifee, CA Yamaha YZ250F 188 Gage Schehr Murrieta, CA Yamaha YZ250F Fasthouse, Grindstone Compound, Twisted Development, Dragon, Shoei, Tagger, Pro-Taper, Maxima, HLTN, No-Toil, Ethica, Dunlop, FMF, Dirt Digits, Brett Leaf, Evergood 217 Ryan Breece Athol, ID Kawasaki KX 250F Rockwell/Nuclear Blast/FXR/Mastel Linen/Dunlop/TORC1/Justified Cultures/Motool/Arai/Motoland MX Park/Maxima/Motocrosscoach.com/1455 American Grill/Motion Pro/VP/Acerbis/Tech One/RK/Excel/SRC/Power Lift/Rekluse/Dubya/Motostuff/TCX/Subrosa/Twin Air/Xtrig 226 Dimitri Rolando Corona, CA Kawasaki KX 250F Factory Mx School/100%/Asterisk/Jt racing/Rxr Protect/Piston bones/Acerbis/Matrix concepts 240 Bryce Stewart Canyon Lake, CA Yamaha YZ250F WJK Developement Co., Moto XXX, Rekluse, Dragon, Dirt Bikes For President, JWTF, Sidi, American Pie Pizza, Tim Cagle Drywall, Coffee Surf, Racer Identity, FMF, Sunstar, Braking 246 Chance Blackburn Newman Lake, WA KTM 250 SX-F Epcon Partners/Fusion Graphix/Dedicated/Bell/EVS/Fasthouse/Mika/Devol/Cometic Gaskits/VP/Motion Pro/Mid West Moto Media/U of MX/Race Tech/Anklesavers/No Toil/Dunlop/Motoseat/Hinson/Motostuff/Eks 271 Kyle Fry Whittier, CA Yamaha YZ250F Cucamongo yamaha/UFO plastic/Motocutz/Varner motorsports/UNI/Sdg/Hinson/Works connection/DSC construction/Dunlop/Oneal/Dubya/Yoshimura 321 Bradley Lionnet Menifee, CA Kawasaki KX 250F Rockwell/Nuclear Blast/FXR/Mastel Linen/Dunlop/TORC1/Justified Cultures/Motool/Arai/Motoland MX Park/Maxima/Motocrosscoach.com/1455 American Grill/Motion Pro/VP/Acerbis/Tech One/RK/Excel/SRC/Power Lift/Rekluse/Dubya/Motostuff/TCX/Subrosa/Twin Air/Xtrig 383 Casey Brennan Albuquerque, NM Yamaha YZ250F Bobby J’s Yamaha/Carzalia Valley Produce/MMR/Tulie MX/Energy Pro’s/Skillz Racing/Arai/Oakley/Dedicated Athletes/REC Mx 388 Brandan Leith Eagle Mountain, UT Kawasaki KX 250F Duffs, Stewart’s Racing 422 Philipp Klakow Rodgau Germany Husqvarna FC250 Backyard Design, UNYK MX, Ferrotherm GmbH, Cross Magazin, Fullpro MX, Pekafit, Race-Worx, FMF, Bell, Scott 424 Tyler Custer Creston, CA KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition SLO Painting/MGE Underground/Strikt Gear/Asterisk/Race Tech/Dirt Tricks/Scott/Bell/31Thirty Designs/Motosport/No Toil/Works Connection 427 Deegan Vonlossberg Palmdale, CA Yamaha YZ250F Fasthouse, Grindstone MX, Gearne, Excel, Matrix, Protaper 448 Broc Shoemaker Pasadena, CA Suzuki RM-Z250 Simi Valley Cycles, Pasha, FLY, Alpinestars, Epoxy It 497 Brock Leitner Summerland, Canada Kawasaki KX 250F Redline Powersports, Kawasaki Canada, R.O.Q Power Tongs, M.A.D Suport, Holeshot Trucking, Strikt 651 Jake Hogan Acton, CA Yamaha YZ250F TBT Racing/O’Neal/EKS Brand Goggles/Thousand Oaks Powersports/Asterisks/Panic Rev/Shine Supply/FMF 715 Kele Russell Seabeck, WA Husqvarna FC250 Alliance steel racing 767 Mason Wharton Brush Prairie, Wa Kawasaki KX 250F motosport 792 Bracken Hall Rock Springs, WY Kawasaki KX 250F ProCircuit/High Desert Services/Skillz/Works Connection/Motion Pro/Twin Air/Dedicated/Twisted/Rekluse/Dunlop/Galfer/Dirt Tricks/Acerbis/Mika 805 Carlen Gardner Paso Robles, CA Honda CRF 250 BWR|RaceTech|Mx Athletics|SSI Decal|L-TECH | Bills Pipes, Mika Metals, DTI Filters, Dirt Tricks, Ride Engineering, Villa Racing, 820 Dalton Oxborrow Lehi, UT KTM 250 SX-F Edge Powersports/KTM/Factory Connection/Fly/TPJ/Scott/Jenson Companies/Mobius/Atlas Brace/Dunlop/Motoroost Clothing/Works Connection/Dubya/FMF/Renthal/Motoseat/Twin Air/Acerbis/Engine Ice/Proven Moto/Hinson 992 Jean Ramos Corona, CA Yamaha YZ250F Wk Pool & Spa/Yamaha/Geração/Avtech/Two Stroke/Mr Pro/Gringa Mx/Alpinestar/Bell/JMR Escola De Motocross

450SX Provisional Entries — Entry Count: 51

# Name Hometown Bike Sponsors 2 Cooper Webb Newport, NC Yamaha YZ450F Monster Enery/Knich/Factory Yamaha Team 3 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX 450F MONSTER ENERGY KAWASAKI 4 Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – KTM – WPS 6 Jeremy Martin Carlsbad, CA Honda CRF 250 GEICO Honda/AMSOIL/Factory Connection 10 Justin Brayton Mint Hill, NC Honda CRF 450 Smartop/MCR/Honda 14 Cole Seely Sherman Oaks, CA Honda CRF 450 Team Honda HRC 15 Dean Wilson Clermont, FL Husqvarna FC450 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 19 Justin Bogle Cushing, OK Suzuki RM-Z450 Autotrader JGR Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing 21 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM Husqvarna FC450 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 22 Chad Reed Dade City, FL Husqvarna FC450 CR22 33 Joshua Grant Wildomar, CA Kawasaki KX 450F MONSTER ENERGY KAWASAKI 34 Weston Peick Menifee, CA Suzuki RM-Z450 Autotrader/JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing 39 Kyle Cunningham Willow Park, TX Suzuki RM-Z450 H.E.P. Motorsports/FXR/Suzuki 48 Henry Miller Rochester, MN Suzuki RM-Z450 H.E.P. Motorsports/FXR/Suzuki 51 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL Yamaha YZ450F Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha team 55 Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO Honda CRF 450 Smartop Motoconcepts 58 Matthew Bisceglia Weatherford, TX Suzuki RM-Z450 living 100, nut up industries, Suzuki 60 Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – KTM – WPS 69 Tyler Bowers lake elsinore, ca Kawasaki KX 450F 72 Joshua Hansen Lake Elsinore, CA Suzuki RM-Z450 LVN100, NutUp, Fox 73 Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA Yamaha YZ450F 3D Racing/EBR Performance/Altus Motorsports/Yamaha 80 AJ Catanzaro Reston, VA Kawasaki KX 450F 84 Scott Champion Orange, CA Yamaha YZ450F PARTZILLA.COM 90 Dakota Tedder Surfside, CA KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Team Tedder/Monster Energy/KTM/Lucas Oil 91 Alex Ray Milan, TN Yamaha YZ450F CycleTrader Rock River YAMAHA 94 Ken Roczen Clermont, FL Honda CRF 450 Team Honda HRC 120 Todd Bannister Colorado Springs, CO Kawasaki KX 450F Moto adventure Kawasaki/ Vmx/ fox racing/ spy optics/ faf graphics/ Nielsens heating and cooling / flo motosports/cblue underwear/ rec mx/ simplify clothing/ works connection/ slavens racing/ rekluse clutches/ brp/ emig grips/ 145 Travis Smith Lancaster, CA KTM 450 SX-F 178 Ronnie Ford Paducah, KY Husqvarna TC250 MotoTech Trailers/Nash Motorsports/Grassroots Husqvarna/Advanced Automotive/Lamberts Cafe/Weekend Warrior Apparel/FXR/Arai/Xbrand goggles/Forma Boots USA/Dirt Tricks/Mika Metals/Acerbis/DT1 Filters/Bills Pipes/Motoseat/DVS Shoes/Nation Extreme/Syntheticoilsrockamsoil/Findit Sports/Euro Suspension/Scaggs Designs/Defiance Lifestyle/Works Connection/Motostuff.com/Intelligent Marketing Management/Mindfx/Cyclewerx/Ride Engineering 181 Dustin Pipes Fresno, CA Suzuki RM-Z450 H.E.P. Motorsports/FXR/Suzuki 211 Tevin Tapia Menifee, CA Honda CRF 250 Trust Implants / TNT Racing 214 Vann Martin Houston, TX Honda CRF 450 Allsouth Sprinkler Company/Honda Of Houston/Fox/Legends and Heroes/Yoshimura/Renthal/Rekluse/Twin Air/Scott/Powered By Naveen/Factory Connection/Speed Graphics/Ride Engineering/Works Connection/Dubya/Dunlop/Vertex/Pivot Works/EVS/DVS/Hot Cams/Moto Seat 256 James Milson Granbury, TX Kawasaki KX 450F Team TPJ/Fly Racing/Granbury Motorsports 262 Connor Pearson Rocklin, CA KTM 450 SX-F St Claire Design and Construction, LLC/Colton’s Concrete/Standard Clothing 282 Theodore Pauli Edwardsville, IL Kawasaki KX 450F TXS / Outlaw Motorsports. St Louis Tattoo. Top Secret Designs. Motorcycle closeouts. BSM. Skillz Racing. PRL. JH2. Route15 Cycles. Ryno Power. Pirelli MX. JM racing. Arai. Novik Gloves. Sidi boots. AMSOIL. Ruraluba. Yoshimura. Tamer holeshot. Rekluse. Dirt Tricks. Dozer Dave Tracks. No Toil. Mika Metals. Works connection. Bolt Hardware. Burromax. DirtSquirt. Dove Technologies. Be Free Ride Bikes. Holiday Mowing. Mom & Dad. 330 Cade Autenrieth Hemet, CA KTM 450 SX-F 447 Deven Raper Mesa, AZ Kawasaki KX 450F RJC Racing/Kelly’s Kawasaki 501 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki KX 450F 509 Alexander Nagy Richmond, IL KTM 450 SX-F Like You Live/AXO/Pirelli/EVS/ODI/Rekluse/Shoei/Socal Supertrucks/RK Chains/SPY/Yoshimura/Motoseat/Belray Oils/MVP Graphics 523 Miles Daniele Clovis, CA Honda CRF 450 Jalonen Ranches/Alltech Auto/Clawson Motorsports/Vivid Design Co 526 Colton Aeck Simi Valley, CA Honda CRF 450 Charity Air Ambulance/TREMX.com/Tri-County Powersports/Complete Electric/Pasha Racing/Shot Race Gear/Rekluse/TCX Boots/6D Helmets/X Brand Goggles/Works Connection/Dubya USA/Torc 1 Racing/Tech One Designs/DDC Racing/Galfer/Motoseat/Dedicated Ride Co. 542 Johnnie Buller Dinuba, CA Suzuki RM-Z450 Help Smog/DT1 Filters/MIKA Metals/CTO goggles/Scorpion Helmets/Moose Racing/Alpinestars/Tulare Kawasaki Suzuki/Coppersmith Suspension/Hinson Clutches/Acerbis Plastics/Yoshimura Exhaust/Dunlop Tires/Vivid Designs/Inspired Nutraceuticals/H&H Tire Service/Smith Auto 608 David Pulley Lake Elsinore, CA Honda CRF 450 DMP Motorsports/Think Technology/Honda 645 Cheyenne Harmon Newark, TX Yamaha YZ450F Shawneemotors.com/Merge Racing/M2 Auto repair/Answer Racing/Elite Landscape/Poly Texas/Eagle eye contracting/Arai/Gearne/Hazbeenz Moto .co/Dirt tricks/Renegade racing fuels/Justified Cultures/Mx Culture/Fit N Wise/Rekluse/Guts racing/Renthal/Wicked Audio/Galfer USA/Dubya 722 Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA Honda CRF 450 723 Tyler Enticknap Lompoc, CA Honda CRF 450 SLO Painting/FLY Racing/BTO Sports/Rekluse/TXS/Scott USA/Works Connection/Alpinestars/Astriks/Galfer USA/Dunlop/Moto Tape/No Toil/Acerbis/Pro Circuit/Strength Happens/Bolt 907 Ben Lamay Wasilla, AK Honda CRF 450 TPJ/Fly Racing, LbeardsleyCPA, RTS inc, UofMX, Eks Brand, Stratus, Racetech, Evs sports, Rockwell watches, Hammerhead designs, Gaerne, Lords of Gastown, Renthal, Dvs shoes. 914 Brice Klippel Bradford, TN Honda CRF 450 BWR ENGINES SSI DECALS FXR ARAI SHAMROCK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC HOTKOTE 751 BOBS HOUSE OF HONDA ANKLE SAVERS TAMER NO TOIL PRL REKLUSE BILLS PIPES DIRTTRICKS SIDI RK EXCEL BRIANSMOTORSPORTS BOLT MIKAMETALS VERTEX MOTOSEAT EVANSCOOLANT 918 Michael Akaydin Louisville, KY Kawasaki KX 450F TXS Productions/Gateway Cycles/Vuckson Excavating/Embree Racing/Skillz/Top Secret Designs/Shoei/Sidi/St. Louis Tattoo/TZR/Works Connection/Pirelli/Rekluse/Atlas/Mika/Dragon/SunStar/Braking/Acerbis/Engine Ice/Yoshimura/No Toil/PRL/Amsoil/Novik/LYD MX/Bolt/BigO Tires/IronTribe Fitness 976 Josh Greco Kearns, UT KTM 350 SX-F Privateer Graphics/Strikt/Moto tech trailers/Atlas/Sidi/Flo Motorsports/Moto seat/Moto tape/Just 1/Novik/Evans coolant/Fuel clothing/Crushed mx/No toil/Rekluse/Bills pipes/Tm designs/Graeme Brough suspension/Legue graphics/J&k leather/Grinds coffee/Vertex/Cometic/Hammerhead/Tamer/RecMx/Dans tree service/Projekt 981 Austin Politelli Murrieta, CA Honda CRF 450 U Of MX, TXS Productions, HRT Racing, California Coast Plumbers, Inc.

With the end of the year upon us, it’s hard not to think about all of the great events and racing we were able to witness in 2017. Our year always starts strong with Supercross, followed by the great outdoors, and then a ton of great events in between and after. Of course, none of this would be possible without our great sponsors, supporters and friends. But most of all our readers. I’d like to take this time to say “Thank you very much” to everyone who clicked on, followed, liked and shared our content. It really means a lot to see that all of our hard work and long hours are appreciated. We love bringing the news and action to you, and will continue to do our best.

Sorry for cutting it short this week, it’s just a crazy time of the year for everyone. Once again, thank you to everyone out there for making us your first stop in Canadian Motocross media, and I’d like to wish you a very safe and Happy New Year’s. Please play it smart and don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking, and #smileforBC, #liftwithscott, and #4estrella.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. I always get a kick out of reading your predictions. In the 450 class, I believe you are either going to be right on or way wrong. There’s no way Ken Roczen is going to be a 2-5 place rider. He’s either going to dominate or he’s not going to be able to finish. Personally, I don’t think his arm is going to hold him back.

Nobody has really heard a ton about what Eli Tomac has been up to this short off season. After his crash at the MEC he’s been pretty invisible. Marvin Musquin hasn’t lost an overall in a long time, so he’s going to be full of confidence. Will Jason Anderson, Cole Seely, and Blake Baggett have what it takes to make this a 6-man battle? We’re all hoping so!

Like Jeff said, it’s been really cold here across most of Canada. In fact, we’ve got more snow now than we had all last year combined here at DMX Wold HQ in London, Ontario! I was sitting here on the couch the other night when something big caught my attention out of the corner of my eye. It was a full grown male deer with antlers just wandering down the middle of our crescent! Our place is literally minutes from downtown here. It was pretty cool.

Canadians to Watch Next Weekend

The season is about to start up next week in California for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Series and also in Ohio for the first round of the 2018 Amsoil Arenacross Series.

At A1 we’ll have Brock Leitner to cheer for. Brock is the rider who won ‘Most Improved Rider’ at the CMRC banquet after the final round at RJ’s this past August.

Brock is the 20-year-old who now calls Summerland, BC home. He’s been working hard and after a short time at home for the holidays, he will be heading south again to finalize his preparations for his run at the 250 West Supercross Series.

Brock will be pitted with the SKVI team alongside Adam Enticknap, Tyler Enticknap, Colton Aeck, and Broc Shoemaker.

Watch for an interview with Brock as soon as we can get him off the slopes of Big White for a few minutes!

Here’s our chat with him from last season as he headed into A1:

In Ohio, we will have at least a couple Canadians to root for.

Both Tanner Ward and Westen Wrozyna have a ton of experience racing big events south of the border, as they have both spent their youths chasing all the big Amateur Nationals all across the USA. However, this will be their first time down south indoors as Professionals racing a series.

Tanner Ward will receive the support of Team Carey KTM while Westen will be on his Team PRMX Strikt Kawasaki.

They will both be in Dayton, Ohio, at the Nutter Center Saturday, January 6th for round 1. The DMX Van will definitely be making the trip down I-75 for this one!

Whichever side of the country you’re on, be sure to cheer on these guys as all three get set to embark on some pretty big challenges.

We actually had a chat with Tanner Thursday. Here it is again, in case you missed it:

Catching Up with…Tanner Ward

By Billy Rainford

Tanner Ward is from Woodstock, Ontario, and is one of those racers we’ve all watched make his way up through the Amateur ranks in Canadian Motocross. He and his dad, Jeff Ward, could always be found logging thousands of miles to get Tanner to the biggest amateur nationals all across the United States. He lined up for his first Pro races last summer as an Intermediate rider and showed everyone that he’s the real deal against the best we have to offer. In fact, his 2-2 moto scores at Deschambault gave him 2nd overall after going a remarkable 9-for-9 during the ECAN.

We grabbed Tanner for a chat as he prepares to take the next step in his Pro career and line up for the eastern rounds of the 2018 Amsoil Arenacross series.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Tanner. Thanks for chatting with us today. First off, what did you get up to for Christmas?

Tanner Ward: I’m here at GPF right now, but I flew home December 22nd and spent a bit of time with the family and now I’m back at GPF getting ready for Amsoil Arenacross. It was a short and sweet kind of Holiday season, but it was nice.

So, after the Mini O’s you went straight to GPF to start preparing for Arenacross?

I took a week off after Mini O’s and came here around December 1st and started getting ready for 2018 Arenacross.

Did you get any cool gifts for Christmas?

Ya, I got a little bit of money and a Polar (heart rate monitor) watch and that’s about it.

You had a really good second half of the summer last year. Can you take us through how your first Pro race (as an Intermediate) went at Gopher Dunes?

It was good…definitely nerve racking. I felt like I had a lot to prove but I was doing it for myself. I wanted to learn and try to get an upper hand on this coming year, considering this year will be my first Pro year.

Gopher Dunes is just 20 minutes from my house so that helped a lot. I just knew I had to go out and ride by myself and enjoy the process. The first moto was a heart-breaker. I was running 5th all moto and it would have been great to finish there, but I made a simple mistake (on the last lap) and ended up DNF’ing that moto.

The 2nd moto, the first lap, I fell in the exact same spot (in the Pro section), got up and came back to 8th. It was good but that’s the whole part about learning, to know that I was a top 10 guy for sure.

Going in, I was just hoping for a top 15 finish and finish both motos at Gopher but that didn’t go well. But to know my speed was there really helped build a little bit of confidence and the rest of the summer went really well.

Ya, you had some really solid finishes. What was the highlight for you?

I mean, I’d be silly to say my highlight wasn’t Deschambault. That was a spectacular day from start to finish. Even the entire week, I went 9-for-9 in the Amateur (ECAN) and Saturday it just started pouring rain and it’s been a while since I’ve had a true mud race. In any mud situation, it’s either going to go really well or really bad.

Sunday started out, I think it was my second lap out on the track, I went out and got the fastest lap and I actually got caught behind a couple people and I pulled off and I was kind of frustrated but then I saw I had the fastest lap and I said to myself that there’s no way I’m falling out of the top 10 here!

I ended up going 2-2 on the day behind (Ryan) Surratt and that was awesome.

That podium was interesting, it was Surratt, you, and then Jason Benny.

Ya, Surratt went 1-1, I went 2-2, and I think Benny went 6-4, I believe, for 3rd. It was awesome for him, he led a few laps in that 2nd moto and was consistent. I think Maff (Shawn Maffenbeier) went 3-DNF and (Jess) Pettis…I don’t know if he DNF’d that first moto, but he wasn’t up there in the first moto, and then got 3rd in the 2nd moto.

For me and Surratt, we were consistent, but after us it was crazy. I’d have to look at the results to see where everyone was.

Following the Canadian series, you headed down to Florida for the Mini O’s to race the Pro classes. How did your week go there?

I definitely wasn’t where I wanted to be. I’m not a fan of short little sprint races. It’s hard for me to get into the zone that quick. I’m not a fan of being on the edge. I like to be in my comfort zone, riding comfortable, but down there you’re in a full on sprint. I didn’t really ride the best and struggled with some arm pump.

Once I started just riding like myself, I put in a few decent results. I got 5th overall in 450 Pro Sport and 10th overall in 250 Pro Sport. I was happy with the 5th, but the 10th I know there’s room for some improvement.

It’s all about a start down there and I couldn’t get one to save my life until the outdoors came.

You mention arm pump. It seemed a little strange seeing you shaking your arms out in the air. Is this something you deal with or is this new?

I’ve struggled with it before but no matter what I did…it wasn’t even nerves because this was probably the first time I’ve ever come down here to a race and haven’t been really nervous. I was just, more or less, confident and I came in from the first moto and I couldn’t even hold on. I don’t know what it was. It was really weird. The track was also super-gnarly and hadn’t really rode a track like that in a while. The Canadian tracks, besides Gopher’s, don’t really get that gnarly, so it wasn’t fun.

And you managed to smash a rear shock again, right?

Ya, just like River Glade. Luckily, it was just practice for the outdoors and not a race. I got a lap in and I thought my rear holeshot device was stuck on and I looked behind me and my fender was touching my rear wheel.

I pulled off and went straight to Tim (Bennett) at TCD and they got that fixed really quickly. And at the end of the week I broke a spring in the front fork, too. Two fluke incidences that were obviously no one’s fault just that if it’s made by man it’s meant to break.

Luckily, I didn’t even notice the last one. It was my last moto of the week and my dad washed the bike and when he leaned it on the triangle the front forks were way down and I knew something was wrong. I didn’t even notice it while I was racing.

So now you’re off to Amsoil Arenacross. You got some help to go racing. What team are you with and how did this come up?

I’m riding for Team Carey, it’s called. A guy named Mike Carey got a hold of me during the summer and we’ve got a little bit of help from Woodstock KTM (in Illinois) but he’s more or less just doing it on his own and helping me and another rider out. He’s going to help me get to the races and supplying me a bike.

I’ll be carrying my bike to all the races, so I’m still kind of doing it on my own with his help, so I couldn’t be more thankful for that. My dad and I were going to do it by ourselves anyway, so this really helps. He’ll also help with hotels and entry fees, too.

And you’ll be doing the 6 eastern rounds, right?

Ya, that’s the plan, and then it leads right into the Canadian Arenacross, which is good.

The East Amsoil Arenacross ends in South Carolina the week before Abbotsford, so your plan is to head west and start Arenacross?

I mean, that’s the plan. I’ve not yet signed anything, so anything can change. That’s what my plan is…that’s what I want to do. I’ll be doing the Ontario ones anyways, so two rounds out west we can figure out a way to get out there.

Especially coming off of the Amsoil stuff, I’ll already be in race mode and, hopefully, I stay healthy right through the entire Amsoil and that way I can come into round 1 swinging and hopefully be battling for wins in the 250 class.

So, you’re still not 100% signed with KTM Canada yet? I mean, that’s where we’re expecting you to be but that’s not a done deal yet, right?

No, not yet. I’ve been talking with JSR, but nothing is signed, as of now. The plan and my goal is to go to KTM. I signed back in 2015 to the Orange Brigade and my goal was to be one of the riders on the team, and nothing has changed. Hopefully, you’ll be able to see me under the KTM Canada tent next year.

What are your goals in this Arenacross series? Would this also be to get your ‘Road to Supercross’ points so you’re set for the following season’s possibilities?

Honestly, just the experience. I’ve done the Amsoil series on a Supermini and now it’s going to be a whole new thing on big bikes, but it’s more or less just for the experience and it would be cool to get my Supercross points but that doesn’t really change anything.

I don’t want to say I don’t have any expectations or pressure, but nobody is expecting me to go out and win or anything.

So, your plan is to do the entire Rockstar Triple Crown Series in Canada next season, right?

Ya, that’s my plan. Like I said, who knows what’s really going to happen, but that’s what I want to do and I’ve talked to my dad a little bit about it so hopefully we can make it work.

Is GPF going to be your home base while Arenacross is going on?

I think I’ll be at home for the first few rounds and then maybe hit up a few little indoor tracks and then once it heads back south in February I think I’m going to Club MX Practice Facility with Kaven (Benoit). Hopefully, we’ll both be on KTM and we can train together. Obviously, he knows what he’s doing and it would be great to shadow and follow him.

Is your ultimate goal to be a Supercross guy in the States?

Um, honestly, ya, that’s been like my goal since I’ve been a little kid. With how the Canadian stuff looks, if everything is going well in Canada, I don’t see why I’d come down. But I’d like to experience the whole Supercross deal but we’ll have to see what Jetwerx has planned for the next few years.

We’ve caught you today as you’re dressing to go ride at GPF today. What track are you going to ride?

Actually, I was just looking outside and seeing that it’s raining. It’s been raining for the last few days so I’m probably going to go ride my 350 on the outdoor track. I haven’t ridden since last Thursday I just want to get out and ride. Then I’ll be home this weekend to get everything ready to go to Dayton for round 1 so I’m just trying to ride as much as I can but the weather isn’t really cooperating.

OK, well thanks for the talk today. Good luck next weekend and we’ll see you there! Is there anyone yo’d like to thank before we let you go get muddy?

Ya, thank you. I’d like to thank Team Carey, KTM Canada, Thor, Oakley, TCD Racing, Team LTD, Alpha MX, and of course my family.

Jason Hughes Update

We all know Jason Hughes as the man behind the long-standing Monster Energy Leading Edge Kawasaki team here in Canada. Jason comes from a snowmobile hill climb background, and was very good at it, to say the least. He has 2 worlds titles and many Canadian championships to his credit. Rumours were swirling last summer that the team was going to dissolve and we weren’t going to see Jason at the races anymore.

Well, it looks as if the rumours were founded but not entirely true. Jason has moved on and is now the District Manager for the BC region at Kawasaki Canada. He oversees all aspects of the Kawasaki brand. However, he will still be involved in the Canadian Pro Moto scene as Kawasaki makes changes to its program. Yes, that means the team will be moving and we will see a Press Release outlining all the changes that are happening soon. Jason loves his new gig and says he’s, “happy to be off the road” as much as he was the past 12 years.

Good luck, Jason, and we look forward to the forthcoming press release that will answer a lot of questions people have.

Iconic Hully Gully Fire

OK, that will do it for this bonus week. Like Jeff said earlier, thank you for the continued support of the site. We will move into 2018 with some new ideas and plans to keep progressing as a news media site representing Canadian Motocross. This is what we do and that won’t change any time soon. Thank you to all the great sponsors we have and continue to have as we move into a new calendar year. Without you there would be no us. It sounds pretty cheesy, but it’s the truth, so thank you.

Have a safe and Happy New Year! Next up for us is A1 and round 1 of the Amsoil Arenacross series. Be sure to check us out on our social media pages as well as here on the main site.

Happy New Year!