Frid’Eh Update #7 Presented by Addikt Graphics

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

 

Week #7 belongs to Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha rider, Dillan Epstein. | Bigwave photo

Hello, and welcome to week #7 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Addikt Graphics. Jeff is hanging out at the Motorcycle Show in Toronto and I just rolled up to AT&T Stadium here in Dallas, Texas. I’m definitely running on fumes and will make this Update quick. I have to head over for Media Day here.

I’m sitting in a Starbucks posting the Update and as I look up to the drive-thru window I see Justin Starling in his white van picking up a coffee. I didn’t see what, exactly, his order was, though.

I just took a look to my right and I see none other than Ryan Dungey enjoying a relaxing cup. No, I’m not going to go over and interview him.

Anyway, this is a pretty big weekend for Canadian moto. Let’s start by introducing this week’s honoree: #7 Dillan Epstein. We got to know Dillan a little bit when he came up and raced a few years ago. I’d seen him coming up through the ranks on the rather unattractive #8 in the amateurs. He’s always shown potential, and this year he’s really going to get the chance to show it.

Dillan has signed on to be the teammate of defending MX1 champion, Matt Goerke, on the formidable Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha squad. Dillan will get everything he needs to take the next step in his professional career.

He’s also one of the most energetic guys we have in the field. He’s always willing to give his time for an interview and you pretty much have to drag him away from the fans when he gets introduced onto the podium — the guy is a sponsor’s dream.

He’s been busy getting ready for this coming Rockstar Triple Crown season and we grabbed him for a quick chat before he puts the finishing touches on his Arenacross prep.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Dillan. Thanks for talking with us today. Let’s first talk about your 2017 season in Canada. You finished with the #7 for 2018. Were you happy with your performance last summer? What would you have done differently if you could?

Dillan Epstein: Thanks for having me. First off, I was happy with my performance, not happy with some of the issues that were out of my hands, but that’s racing! 
 
If you had to pick a favourite track on the Canadian circuit, what would it be, and why?
That’s a hard question…. I would say Calgary. I enjoyed that track the most.

What do you see as the biggest difference between racing in the USA and Canada…and you can’t use the phrase, “laid back.” 

How every single thing is ran. From the race venue, to teams, to all the racers, everyone’s attitude is not uptight, everyone is welcoming and loves being at the races and they’re doing a job just like the rest of us. Pretty rad, I gotta say. 

Dillan is always great with the fans. | Bigwave photo

 
What did you get up to when the season ended?
 
When the season ended, I got everything ripped out from underneath me, out of nowhere at the end of the season. After that, nothing. I rode some friends’ bikes as much as possible and was working 14-hour shifts for my dad for a little while until I got the call. 
 
When did you start talking with the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha gang? How did that all happen?
 
We talked, I want to say, end of October beginning of November and it happened fast and it was out of the blue — nothing I expected. André asked if I wanted to be the guy and I was not expecting that question. I was fumbling my words trying to say “F Yeah, Hell yeah,” and “yes,” at the same time (Laughs).

Dillan will team up with #1 Matt Goerke and the Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team in 2018. | Bigwave photo

 
OK, let’s let people get a sense about what kinds of things are your favourite:
 
Music: Anything but country.
 
Band: Slipknot
 
Movie: Pineapple Express
 
TV Show: Breaking Bad
 
Sport other than moto: Rock Climbing, I crush it! 
 
Favourite Winter Olympic sport: I don’t have one, they don’t have any cool motorsports in it! 
 
Car: Shelby Cobra 
 
Who did you look up to when you started racing?
 
TP! (Travis Pastrana)
 
What was your first racing number and how did you pick it?
 
129. I’m the 1st born in my family, 20th day, 9th month. 
 
How has your training been going? Where have you been?
 
Been going great and I have been training locally and at a facility on private tracks.

We see what you did there with your answer to the $100K. | Bigwave photo

What are your goals for the Rockstar Triple Crown series? $100K would be nice, huh?
 
Make it through the season healthy and consistent. Yeah, it’ll be nice. 
 
You guys got started a little earlier than some of the other teams, I think. Good luck in Abbotsford next weekend. Who would you like to thank?

Yeah, we did got on the jump quick, for sure. I even bought my own bike before I went and tested to get a quicker jump on the Yamaha. Thank you, always! I would like everyone involved on the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team, even the guys I haven’t met yet… André, Steve, Josh, they work their damn butts off, Rockstar, Alpinestars, Xbrand Goggles, Fly, Bell Helmets, Protaper, Sunoco, Motostuff, Pirelli, my dad and my girlfriend pushing me and helping me even with the smallest things, everyone I forgot, I’m sorry, I’m working on it! I’m new! (Laughs)

The Update is presented by Addikt Graphics.

JEFF McCONKEY

Monster Energy Supercross

Hey, guys. Happy Friday. Sorry in advance, this week’s going to be very weak on my part. We are finally East. I’m not sure why, but I prefer the softer East Coast tracks, and I feel like the action seems to heat up more in the East. Not to mention, we have 2 Canadian teams to cheer for.

Yes, that’s right 2 teams. We have the Club MX/Redemption Racing Team, along with the PR-MX.CA Team. I’d love to tell you that both teams are loaded with Canadian talent, but, unfortunately, that is just not an option at this point. As much as people are going to talk a little shit, let’s use some common sense. This is, and will always be, a business for 95% of team owners. You, obviously, want to put the best product out on the track that best represents your company and money. I like how both teams are looking heading into the East, and it will be exciting to cover them for the remainder of the season.

With the new Triple Crown Series here in Canada, the groundwork is being laid for our riders to progress and improve indoors and outdoors, which will hopefully allow our next group of stars a better shot at racing indoors south of the border.

We have a great group of young talent, with names like Tanner Ward, Marco Cannella, Jess Pettis, Dylan Wright, Jake Tricco, Brock Leitner, Westen Wrozyna, and Jake Piccolo to name a few. These guys now have an opportunity to hone their skills and build themselves as they get ready to make the attempt at AMA SX. All in all, it’s looking pretty good for our future in Canada.

I won’t get into Supercross much, but you really should check out my 250 East Preview and get yourself a heads up on who you should watch for.

Here are my predictions for both classes.

 

250 East

 

1st Jordan Smith

2nd Zach Osbourne

3rd Dylan Ferrandis

4th Colt Nichols

5th Austin Forkner

#44 Jordan SMith will win round 1. | Bigwave photo

450 Class

 

1st Jason Anderson

2nd Eli Tomac

3rd Justin Barcia

4th Marvin Musquin

5th Blake Baggett

#21 Jason Anderson will continue his winning ways in Arlington. | Bigwave photo

The All-New Yamaha YZ65

The 2018 Yamaha YZ65 was unveiled today at the Toronto Motorcycle Show. | Jeff McConkey photo

I’ve just returned home from this year’s The Motorcycle Show in Toronto, Ontario. The biggest reason for me attending was the much anticipated Canadian release of the all-new Yamaha YZ65. As everyone is aware, KTM and Kawasaki have held the class hostage for many years, and it was time for the bLU cRU to throw their hat in the ring.

Graeme Jones talks about the new bike.

Yamaha was not messing around, and jumped in with both feet. This bike not only looks like a winner, it’s built to win. Like always, it’s very fun to wander around the shows and catch up with friends of old and see some great new bikes.

The 2018 Honda CR 250F. | Jeff McConkey photo

KTM Canada’s Dylan Kaelin. | Jeff McConkey photo

http://www.yamaha-motor.ca/products/details-build-price.php?model=5045&group=MC&catId=80

That’s it for me, have a great week and #smileforBC, #liftwithscott, and #4estrella.

 

 

 

BILLY RAINFORD

Whew, this road trip is slowly coming to an end. Not that I don’t love being on the road, but sometimes you just want to sit on your own couch and veg out to some TV. I’m in Arlington, Texas, this week to witness round 1 of the 250 East Supercross series and be here for #179 Westen Wrozyna‘s first one. It’s a pretty exciting weekend.

The Update is obviously late this week because I wanted to include some stuff from today at Media Day and around the puts. With it being so late now, I think we’ll post some stuff up on its own and cut this Update short.

Here’s a brief chat we had with Westen this afternoon on the leeward side of the Sprinter van.

Amsoil Arenacross Heads to Florence, South Carolina

Tanner Ward sits 6th in Ax Lites. | Bigwave photo

Canadian #184 Tanner Ward finds himself up in 6th place in the AX Lites class in the Amsoil Arenacross East Series. They will be in Florence, South Carolina, this weekend.

Good luck, Tanner. Tanner needs 3 ‘Road to Supercross’ points within a 12-month period and he so far has 1. Here’s a look at the standings:

AX Lites East Class 
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – HEATH HARRISON
#14 – SILVERHILL, AL		 71
  2nd – ISAAC TEASDALE
#21 – ROBBINSVILLE, NC		 66 (-5)
  3rd – GARRETT MARCHBANKS
#182 – COALVILLE, UT		 47 (-24)
  4th – JOSH MOSIMAN
#71 – MENIFEE, CA		 28 (-43)
  5th – TJ ALBRIGHT
#422 – MOUNT MARION, NY		 26 (-45)
  6th – TANNER WARD
#184 – WOODSTOCK, ON		 25 (-46)
  7th – TANNER STACK
#382 – SHAWNEE, KS		 23 (-48)
  8th – TANNER BASSO
#727 – ALPINE, CA		 23 (-48)
  9th – JEREMY HAND
#332 – MANTUA, OH		 21 (-50)
  10th – JYIRE MITCHELL
#196 – DEVONSHIRE, 		 20 (-51)
250AX Class 
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – JACOB HAYES
#90 – GREENSBORO, NC		 158
  2nd – GAVIN FAITH
#1 – DUNCOMBE, IA		 145 (-13)
  3rd – CHRIS BLOSE
#2 – PHOENIX, AZ		 144 (-14)
  4th – GARED STEINKE
#4 – WOODLAND, CA		 115 (-43)
  5th – KYLE BITTERMAN
#581 – WEST PELZER, SC		 97 (-61)
  6th – JACOB WILLIAMSON
#373 – SWARTZ CREEK, MI		 94 (-64)
  7th – SHANE SEWELL
#351 – WESTVILLE, IN		 92 (-66)
  8th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
#9 – BETHESDA, OH		 83 (-75)
  9th – HEATH HARRISON
#14 – SILVERHILL, AL		 64 (-94)
  10th – LANE STALEY
#740 – CHILLICOTHE, OH		 50 (-108)

Thanks for reading and be sure to follow along as we document all the happenings at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.

 

 

 