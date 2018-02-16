Frid’Eh Update #7 Presented by Addikt Graphics

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to week #7 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Addikt Graphics. Jeff is hanging out at the Motorcycle Show in Toronto and I just rolled up to AT&T Stadium here in Dallas, Texas. I’m definitely running on fumes and will make this Update quick. I have to head over for Media Day here.

I’m sitting in a Starbucks posting the Update and as I look up to the drive-thru window I see Justin Starling in his white van picking up a coffee. I didn’t see what, exactly, his order was, though.

I just took a look to my right and I see none other than Ryan Dungey enjoying a relaxing cup. No, I’m not going to go over and interview him.

Anyway, this is a pretty big weekend for Canadian moto. Let’s start by introducing this week’s honoree: #7 Dillan Epstein. We got to know Dillan a little bit when he came up and raced a few years ago. I’d seen him coming up through the ranks on the rather unattractive #8 in the amateurs. He’s always shown potential, and this year he’s really going to get the chance to show it.

Dillan has signed on to be the teammate of defending MX1 champion, Matt Goerke, on the formidable Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha squad. Dillan will get everything he needs to take the next step in his professional career.

He’s also one of the most energetic guys we have in the field. He’s always willing to give his time for an interview and you pretty much have to drag him away from the fans when he gets introduced onto the podium — the guy is a sponsor’s dream.

He’s been busy getting ready for this coming Rockstar Triple Crown season and we grabbed him for a quick chat before he puts the finishing touches on his Arenacross prep.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Dillan. Thanks for talking with us today. Let’s first talk about your 2017 season in Canada. You finished with the #7 for 2018. Were you happy with your performance last summer? What would you have done differently if you could?

Dillan Epstein: Thanks for having me. First off, I was happy with my performance, not happy with some of the issues that were out of my hands, but that’s racing!

If you had to pick a favourite track on the Canadian circuit, what would it be, and why?

That’s a hard question…. I would say Calgary. I enjoyed that track the most.

What do you see as the biggest difference between racing in the USA and Canada…and you can’t use the phrase, “laid back.”

How every single thing is ran. From the race venue, to teams, to all the racers, everyone’s attitude is not uptight, everyone is welcoming and loves being at the races and they’re doing a job just like the rest of us. Pretty rad, I gotta say.

What did you get up to when the season ended?

When the season ended, I got everything ripped out from underneath me, out of nowhere at the end of the season. After that, nothing. I rode some friends’ bikes as much as possible and was working 14-hour shifts for my dad for a little while until I got the call.

When did you start talking with the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha gang? How did that all happen?

We talked, I want to say, end of October beginning of November and it happened fast and it was out of the blue — nothing I expected. André asked if I wanted to be the guy and I was not expecting that question. I was fumbling my words trying to say “F Yeah, Hell yeah,” and “yes,” at the same time (Laughs).

OK, let’s let people get a sense about what kinds of things are your favourite:

Music: Anything but country.

Band: Slipknot

Movie: Pineapple Express

TV Show: Breaking Bad

Sport other than moto: Rock Climbing, I crush it!

Favourite Winter Olympic sport: I don’t have one, they don’t have any cool motorsports in it!

Car: Shelby Cobra

Who did you look up to when you started racing?

TP! (Travis Pastrana)



What was your first racing number and how did you pick it?

129. I’m the 1st born in my family, 20th day, 9th month.

How has your training been going? Where have you been?

Been going great and I have been training locally and at a facility on private tracks.

What are your goals for the Rockstar Triple Crown series? $100K would be nice, huh?

Make it through the season healthy and consistent. Yeah, it’ll be nice.

You guys got started a little earlier than some of the other teams, I think. Good luck in Abbotsford next weekend. Who would you like to thank?

Yeah, we did got on the jump quick, for sure. I even bought my own bike before I went and tested to get a quicker jump on the Yamaha. Thank you, always! I would like everyone involved on the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team, even the guys I haven’t met yet… André, Steve, Josh, they work their damn butts off, Rockstar, Alpinestars, Xbrand Goggles, Fly, Bell Helmets, Protaper, Sunoco, Motostuff, Pirelli, my dad and my girlfriend pushing me and helping me even with the smallest things, everyone I forgot, I’m sorry, I’m working on it! I’m new! (Laughs) JEFF McCONKEY Monster Energy Supercross Hey, guys. Happy Friday. Sorry in advance, this week’s going to be very weak on my part. We are finally East. I’m not sure why, but I prefer the softer East Coast tracks, and I feel like the action seems to heat up more in the East. Not to mention, we have 2 Canadian teams to cheer for. Yes, that’s right 2 teams. We have the Club MX/Redemption Racing Team, along with the PR-MX.CA Team. I’d love to tell you that both teams are loaded with Canadian talent, but, unfortunately, that is just not an option at this point. As much as people are going to talk a little shit, let’s use some common sense. This is, and will always be, a business for 95% of team owners. You, obviously, want to put the best product out on the track that best represents your company and money. I like how both teams are looking heading into the East, and it will be exciting to cover them for the remainder of the season. With the new Triple Crown Series here in Canada, the groundwork is being laid for our riders to progress and improve indoors and outdoors, which will hopefully allow our next group of stars a better shot at racing indoors south of the border. We have a great group of young talent, with names like Tanner Ward, Marco Cannella, Jess Pettis, Dylan Wright, Jake Tricco, Brock Leitner, Westen Wrozyna, and Jake Piccolo to name a few. These guys now have an opportunity to hone their skills and build themselves as they get ready to make the attempt at AMA SX. All in all, it’s looking pretty good for our future in Canada.

I won’t get into Supercross much, but you really should check out my 250 East Preview and get yourself a heads up on who you should watch for.

Here are my predictions for both classes.

250 East

1st Jordan Smith

2nd Zach Osbourne

3rd Dylan Ferrandis

4th Colt Nichols

5th Austin Forkner

450 Class

1st Jason Anderson

2nd Eli Tomac

3rd Justin Barcia

4th Marvin Musquin

5th Blake Baggett

The All-New Yamaha YZ65

I’ve just returned home from this year’s The Motorcycle Show in Toronto, Ontario. The biggest reason for me attending was the much anticipated Canadian release of the all-new Yamaha YZ65. As everyone is aware, KTM and Kawasaki have held the class hostage for many years, and it was time for the bLU cRU to throw their hat in the ring.

Yamaha was not messing around, and jumped in with both feet. This bike not only looks like a winner, it’s built to win. Like always, it’s very fun to wander around the shows and catch up with friends of old and see some great new bikes.

http://www.yamaha-motor.ca/ products/details-build-price. php?model=5045&group=MC&catId= 80

That’s it for me, have a great week and #smileforBC, #liftwithscott, and #4estrella.

BILLY RAINFORD

Whew, this road trip is slowly coming to an end. Not that I don’t love being on the road, but sometimes you just want to sit on your own couch and veg out to some TV. I’m in Arlington, Texas, this week to witness round 1 of the 250 East Supercross series and be here for #179 Westen Wrozyna‘s first one. It’s a pretty exciting weekend.

The Update is obviously late this week because I wanted to include some stuff from today at Media Day and around the puts. With it being so late now, I think we’ll post some stuff up on its own and cut this Update short.

Here’s a brief chat we had with Westen this afternoon on the leeward side of the Sprinter van.

Amsoil Arenacross Heads to Florence, South Carolina

Canadian #184 Tanner Ward finds himself up in 6th place in the AX Lites class in the Amsoil Arenacross East Series. They will be in Florence, South Carolina, this weekend.

Good luck, Tanner. Tanner needs 3 ‘Road to Supercross’ points within a 12-month period and he so far has 1. Here’s a look at the standings:

Thanks for reading and be sure to follow along as we document all the happenings at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.