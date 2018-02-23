Frid’Eh Update #8 Presented by Yamaha Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to week #8 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update. Things appear to be thawing out across Canada, and if this rain here in my neck of the woods is any indication, tracks will be considering opening their gates in the very near future.

In 2017, Tim Tremblay got the chance he’s been after for many years — the chance to be on a top-level, factory-supported motocross team. Tim has always shown the skill and speed to be a competitor, but without the full support of a team it was difficult to make it to all the rounds and be competitive.

That all changed when he got the call to be Matt Goerke‘s teammate on the Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team.

Tim has long been a top Snocross racer and made his hay while the proverbial sun shined in the winter months. He never really wanted to jeopardize his winter racing season and so only competed in some of the east rounds over the past few years. In fact, I remember a couple years ago he hurt a finger at Gopher Dunes and was immediately worried about the damage it may have done to his bread-and-butter winter racing season.

Well, with the full support last summer, Tim was happy and excited to hit all 10 rounds of the Canadian Nationals and find out where he’d stack up with a full season under his belt. In 2017, the answer was 8th.

We got in touch with Tim as he prepared for more Snocross racing this weekend.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Tim. Like always, we’ll back it up to last year first. You got your chance on a team and did the entire season. Can you sum up your summer for us? How did it go for you?

Tim Tremblay: Last year, being part of the factory Yamaha Rockstar OTSFF team was unbelievable. The bike was great, the crew was friendly and easy to work with. I had a lot of fun all summer long. I was only bummed about not being able to battle more up front, but I ended up 8 in the MX1 championship. Those 450 guys are no joke, including my teammate Matt who won the championship.

What was the biggest difference in your day to day schedule with that kind of support?

Basically, not to worry about anything other than your gear bag and focusing on racing. They get everything ready to go from bike, hotel, flight, hospitality etc. Previous year I had to prep the bike, bring the fifth wheel, drive to races, order parts do everything on your own.

What was the highlight of your summer?

My best results was a 5th but my highlight was more being out there on a factory team with a great support and being racing with all those fast guys. It was awesome to be part of this and I felt grateful for that opportunity.

And now the big question: Will you be back this year racing motocross?

I won’t be back, unfortunately.

Why not?

Not being up front or top 5 was probably the hardest for me. I was a little off the pace. It’s getting hard to do both Motocross/Snocross with no break and rest in between and with 2 young kids at home. I will focus on finishing my career in snocross and try to be more healthy and rest prior my snocross season.

What did you get up to when the series ended last August?

I was back in the gym immediately to do my pre-season snocross training. I was still putting motos on my dirt bike and did a lot of mountain biking.

You’re #1 series is Snocross. With it no longer in the X Games, did that change your winter much?

No. It’s a bummer that we didn’t go to X Games this year but we are still doing and focusing on the ISOC National championship.

How has your Snocross season been going so far?

The season has been hard on my body this year. I had a big crash 2 weeks prior to the season that left me with a big hole in my leg. I got landed on at the second race. I took 7 to 8 weeks off here and there during the race season to recover from all those injuries. But now we are back on track and got on the box last weekend when I did my comeback.

When you’re actually out on the course, what do you enjoy more, motocross or snocross?

I enjoy both. It’s hard to tell which one I like the most. It depends of track conditions and weather but they are 2 awesome sports.

How many more competitive years do you have left?

Dirt bike last year was my last full year. I’m only going to practice and maybe do couple races. Snocross as long I will be competitive I will go for it, but it’s hard to tell how many.

What will you do once your Pro racing days are done?

That is the hardest question that I can’t even answer myself. For now, I would like to stay in the sport but we will see when the time comes.

Thanks for talking with us today, Tim. Good luck with the rest of the season. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you for the interview, Billy. I want to thank Andre Laurin and his team for giving me that opportunity last year. Marco Genereux to have my back no matter what happens. My family who let me do what I love and my friends who support me. @skidooofficial @amsoilinc @enzoracingcanada #scheuringspeedsport @usairforce #fordtruck #milwaukeetools #woodys #klim #actiongraphics @yamahamotorcanada @rockstarenergycanada @rockstar_otsff @fcsuspension @motooption @fly_racing @pirellimx @fmf73 @bellracingusa @motosport_sc @oakleymotorsports @cti @alpinestars @rekluse @odigrips @motul @cycra @flu_designs @cmrcmx @directmotocross.

Styling based on high-end YZ models JEFF McCONKEY Happy Friday, everyone. Rockstar Triple Crown Series It’s time for us Canadians to get excited. The new Rockstar Triple Crown starts this weekend. Yes, it is finally here. The series begins in Abbotsford, British Columbia. This will be our first look at the new series, the first look at guys on new teams and on new bikes, and fresh new gear. This is step one towards the Triple Crown 100 g’s for the winner. For the most part, we will have most of the heavy hitters lining up, with the exception of a few. One of the guys with the most indoor experience being Mike Alessi will not be attending, French Canadian Kaven Benoit, and Prince George’s Jess Pettis will also not be in attendance. Just like anything, there will be the odd issue, here and there, but I believe 100% that Justin Thompson and crew are more than ready to give us a great series. Although the animated track map looked pretty basic, with all of the top guys in attendance, I don’t really see a clear cut winner. Colton Facciotti has been putting in the time with teammate Dylan Wright down at GPF. Colton is one of those guys that is super-talented anywhere and could win on any given night. Cole Thompson will be very dangerous. Cole is one of the smoothest riders you will ever see, but don’t let it fool you, he grew up racing in the tight confines of the AX Tour in the Southern USA, and will be no stranger to banging bars. He has the most indoor experience out of all of our Canadian riders and will be expecting to win. A guy who flew in under the radar a little will be Tyler Medaglia. Most people seem to forget that Tyler has an AMA AX Lites West Championship under his belt from back in the day. Tyler is another super-talented guy indoors and out, but the difference with Tyler is that he can and will ride anything anywhere no matter the situation and he will make it work. If I had to go out on a limb and predict a winner, I’m going to say T-Dags is the guy for round one. Monster Energy AMA Supercross South of the border, Monster Energy AMA Supercross will be in Tampa Florida. It will be the second round for the 250 East, so let’s hope they calmed down a little. I say that, as I don’t think I have ever seen so many blatant take-outs attempted ever. It’s almost like they forgot how to pass. Let’s also hope the main event gets off to a better start. Our good friend Josh Osby came into the first corner a little hot at round 1 and that caused a massive pile-up that claimed the majority of the class. This is motocross and stuff like that happens. I’m not mad at Josh, as I would be more upset if he chopped the throttle early. I expect there will still be a fair bit of contact in week 2, along with some guys riding better and more like themselves. Round one was so aggressive, I wouldn’t be shocked to see some guys paying back other riders. I know Jordan Smith went at Jeremy Martin real hard in the final corner resulting in both riders going down. Martin had some words for Smith, but that wasn’t the end of it. The AMA officials also had a word with Smith, so I expect him to try and keep it clean on his end this Saturday night. Here are my 250 East predictions for Tampa. 250 East 1st Martin Davalos 2nd Zach Osborne 3rd Jordan Smith 4th Dylan Ferrandis 5th Austin Forkner In the 450 class, the hot and cold season continued for Eli Tomac. When Eli is on, he is on, but his bad nights are also very bad. It seems like Eli is turning into a ‘checkers or wreckers’ guy in SX. For some unexplained reason, it doesn’t look like Eli can ride it in for a safe 3rd or 4th or even a top 5. He either decimates the class and takes off in a one-sided win, or it’s a an absolutely terrible night most likely ending in a DNF. With the 450 class so deep in talent, your bad nights still have to be solid top 5ish rides to secure the title. Jason Anderson has been the poster boy for consistency and damage control in 2018. He’s been very good while winning races, but his bad races have been races where he has faltered, re-grouped and worked his way back to the front. The one thing that worries me about Anderson is that he tries to hang it out with Eli and he goes down. As a fan, you want to see a guy gunning for a win every time out, but in the situation I would like to see Jason take a page from former training partner Ryan Dungey. What I mean is, if the win is there he should certainly go for it, but if it is not, a 2nd or 3rd is safe. Either way, Anderson has a solid lead as of now with both 2nd and 3rd in points going down with injury. Like always, the injury bug is always a factor in SX. These guys are just going too big, too fast, and shit happens. In the past two weeks, we have lost Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Justin Bogle and now Josh Grant. That is 4 factory riders that will miss some serious time. If I was a betting man, Tyler Bowers would be the perfect fit to hop into Josh Grant’s ride at Monster Kawasaki (that deal has been done). Texas was scheduled to be Bowers last appearance, so it just makes sense. As for Bogle, I predicted that Justin Hill will move to the 450 class for selected rounds, and Jeremy Albrecht must be reading our stuff as Hill will make his 450 debut Saturday night. I really can’t see Yamaha or Honda filling their respected seats as of now. Christian Craig could once again be an option for Honda as he filled in for Roczen last summer. For Yamaha, Aaron Plessinger would be my choice, but with him leading the 250 West class in points, I think it’s a smart move to keep him safe and sound and let him test for outdoors on the 250. Even without these top riders, the show must go on, and here are my predictions for this weekend in Florida. 450 Class 1st Marvin Musquin 2nd Jason Anderson 3rd Eli Tomac 4th Blake Baggett 5th Cole Seely That is it for me this week, have a safe weekend and #smileforBC, #liftwithscott, and #4estrella. BILLY RAINFORD Thanks, Jeff. And thanks for getting together this morning to do that Rockstar Triple Crown live broadcast. It was fun to get together with you and Hammertime from out in Kelowna, BC and talk about what we all expect from this weekend. You can do audio only live broadcasts from your smart phone, but the option isn’t there when you do it on the laptop. We had to get Google Chrome to be able to launch the live video on my Mac. I know nobody wants to stare at my face the whole time, so I decided to cover the camera to avoid that awkwardness. If you go to our Facebook page, you’ll see that it says “video,” but you will just get the audio from it. We made Hammertime get up at 6:30am Pacific Time to join us this morning. Jeff had to leave the house by 11:00am Eastern so our hands were tied. Hammertime is the infamous MX Forum loudmouth from back in the day. He was so good at forum talk that David Vuillemin even had a shirt made that had graphics that meant, “Screw Hammer Time.” It was a great time to be alive! I’ve known hammer for quite a few years now and I know his rants come from a place of enthusiasm, but also from one of knowledge. Hammer has been there, done that, and his point of view is always right there on his sleeve for all to feel. Well, he was good enough to agree to this project and we were happy to have him. To be honest, both Jeff and I really just wanted to start the live broadcast and simply say, “OK, go, Hammertime!” The live videos go to archives on Facebook, so you can listen to it here: Abbotsford – Round 1 Notes Teams and Riders Coming Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki #5 Tyler Medaglia 450 #800 Mike Alessi 450 (not coming) #3/#1 Shawn Maffenbeier 250 KTM Canada #16 Cole Thompson 450 #26 Kaven Benoit 450 (not coming) #27 Tanner Ward 250 Rockstar MX101 FXR Yamaha Jess Pettis 250 (broken scapula (shoulder blade)) #66 Marco Cannella 250 (wasn’t planning on racing but with Jess out, he’s in) Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha #1 Matt Goerke 450 – #1 plate #7 Dillan Epstein 450 Carlson Racing #20 Davey Fraser 450 #10 Keylan Meston 450 #157 Wyatt Waddell 250 (coming off ACL surgery) Cycle North Shift Honda #910 Carson Brown 450/250 Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing #45 Colton Facciotti 450 #12 Dylan Wright 250 RedLine Strikt Kawasaki #23 Brock Leitner 450 Sky Racing HoleshotMotorsports #35 Jonah Brittons 250 #43 Jared Petruska 250 As we head into the first round of the newly-formed 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown in Abbotsford, BC, here is what you need to know. Pieced together from Triple Crown Press Releases: Welcome to The 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown. An FIM North America / CMA National Championship that is produced by Jetwerx International and MRC (Motosport Racing Canada). The Rockstar Energy Triple Crown is Canada’s largest motorcycle race series and will award it’s champion $100,000 in cash. The series is divided into 3 disciplines: Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross. This one of a kind series will embrace all aspects of racing, bringing the best teams and competitors from around the world to show their worth on a global platform. The 2018 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown series is set to take off February 24th 2018 at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC. The Triple Crown series will pay a $100,000 to the top rider in the 450 class and $10,000 to the top rider of the 250 class. Rules to win the Triple Crown: A rider must compete in at least one (1) race/event per discipline (Arenacross, Motocross, Supercross)

Riders points are accumulated in one (1) class and cannot be a combination of 250 and 450

The rider that wins the Triple Crown Series does NOT have to win a race or a championship at any discipline to win the Triple Crown

The rider with the highest overall points in the 450 and 250 class at the final round of the Triple Crown Series (Hamilton Supercross November 17th) will be the Triple Crown Champion for their respected class. There will be Three (3) separate series’, Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross, which will bring 3 Championships in each discipline for the 450 and 250 Class. The Privateer Challenge with the support of the OEM Group is a way to give back to the hard-fought, backbone riders of our sport. At each round of the 2018 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, the Top 10 privateer in both the 250 and 450 class will receive their entry-money back at each round. Their will also be a “Privateer of the Year” award that will go to the Top 250 and 450 Privateer earning the highest points, thus creating a race within a race. Rules: Riders that are supported directly by these teams are not eligible: Factory KTM, GDR Honda, Rockstar Yamaha, Hubert Kawasaki Top 10 out of the privateers, this does not include any factory supported riders. (ie A rider finishing 22nd, could be a top 10 privateer depending on how many Factory riders finished ahead of him) Show up at an MXTOUR Triple Crown event, Sign up for 250 or 450 Pro, Race Hard, Finish in the Top 10 out of the Privateers, Earn your Race fee back Simple as that!!! Jetwerx is pleased to announce that Royal Distributing is back with there Famous “Royal Distributing Holeshot award” The 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown is ready to drop the gate for Abbotsford in 5 days and now riders in the 250 and 450 Pro classes will have yet another battle on their hands. Royal has been the powerhouse and go-to for all things motocross for years and Jetwerx is excited for them to continue there partnership with the all-new Rockstar Triple Crown. TV and Live Coverage Jetwerx is pleased to announce the launch of the largest television broadcast package in the history of Canadian Motocross, with 57 hours worth of first-time airings, and multiple re-airings per episode. The TV broadcast will showcase both 250 and 450 classes across all three networks, including episodes that go behind the scenes of the racers and teams as they do battle for the prestigious Rockstar Triple Crown Championship. The Triple Crown will have Introduction shows as well as conclusion shows at the beginning and end of each series (AX, MX, SX), giving viewers a perspective they have never seen before in Canada. Following riders, mechanics and team managers as the series unfolds, this will be a must-see for any motorsport enthusiast. With long-term visions of Live TV Jetwerx has set up the entire series to be next week airings following the event with Live TV in 2019. Jetwerx has worked very hard on this series becoming a breakthrough year for Canadian Motocross. The 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown will definitely build the prestige of the teams, riders, and partners to receive the coverage that is needed to bring Canada Motocross closer to the world stage. With a $100,000 payout on the line in the 450 class Jetwerx doesn’t want a fan to miss a moment of the action, so back by popular demand is the Rockstar Triple Crown LIVE Broadcast. Each night Jetwerx will bring the race footage, behind the scenes coverage, and inside interviews straight to your living room. The easy part is that it will be streamed through one location www.rockstartriplecrown.com/LIVE.html. Fans will be able to see the LIVE broadcast along with LIVE timing/scoring and behind the scenes extras all in one spot. Race fans across the country better start making plans to get your Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross parties ready as we are coming to your living room starting this Saturday, February 24th, 2018 LIVE from Abbotsford, BC. D&D Moto Products is bringing a little extra to each part of the Series. “D&D Moto Products Underdog Award“- To the Top Finishing Non-Supported (Privateer) Rider in the Series” There will be two awards for each part of the Triple Crown (AX, MX, SX) for 250 and 450 classes, along with a cash bonus and with a mantle-placing trophy, the series bonus will be as follows: AX 250 class – $250 AX 450 class – $350 MX 250 class – $400 MX 450 class – $600 SX 250 class – $250 SX 450 class – $350 Pre Sign-up will close Wednesday Be sure to get your registration in before the cut off on Wednesday February 21st Pre sign up for Pro’s is $65 Post sign up for Pro’s is $85 Pro Rider/Team Credentials Credentials will be available at Pro Riders sign in, please bring valid ID for pick up. Class name change for 2018. The Pro class will go through a name change for the New Triple Crown series, from the previous MX1/MX2 class to 450/250 class. Intermediate Riders for Triple Crown AX portion!! Any Intermediate riders planning on racing the Arenacross series will have the Option of either race as an Amateur in the two Intermediate classes or as a Pro/Am in the 250 Pro/Am class. They CANNOT ride both. NEW CLASH structure. New for 2018, the “Triple Crown Clash” will be an added feature and not the Main race. The Clash will act as a way to showcase the Top 2 qualifying riders from each 250/450 Heat race, making for an 8 rider Main event for riders to pick up some extra cash as well as some extra points. Points: 1st – 5 pts, 2nd – 4pts, 3rd – 3pts, 4th – 2pts, 5th – 1pt. AX Pro Qualifying Procedure Pros will go through a two-part qualifying to make the Main Event in the 250/450 Pro classes. During the daytime, riders will have one (1) Free Practice, and one (1) Timed Practice. To make the night show a must be a rider in the Top 20 times. From there, the Top 20 riders will be broken into two (2) heat races of 10 riders in the Night Show. Out of the heat race, the Top 5 finishers will head directly to the Main, the bottom 5 will head to the LCQ. The Top 2 riders out of the LCQ will head to the Main, making it a 12 Rider Main Event. **Points will be rewarded to all Riders in LCQ Race Format for Amateur Amateur racing will be run in a Heat, LCQ, Main event format, with Top 12 riders making the Main Event. Race Day Schedule 7-9am – Amateur Post/Pre-entry sign up 8:30 am- Amateur Track Walk 8:45 am – Amateur Riders meeting 9-10: 30 am- Amateur Practice 10:30 am- Track maintenance 11 am- Amateur Heats start 11-1 pm- Pro Sign Up 1 pm – Amateur LCQ’s and Daytime Main Events 2:30 pm- PRO Riders meeting 3 pm- Pro Practice (Free) 4 pm- Pro Timed qualifying 5 pm- Track maintenance 6 pm- Rockstar Energy Pit Party- Powered by Finning Canada 7 pm- Night show Opening Ceremonies 7:15 pm- Night show Racing starts **Full detailed schedules will be available at the Event Parts Canada Amateur Classes will be: **NIGHT SHOW MAINS 51cc STOCK SHAFT 4-8 yrs (Allstar Class) 51cc JR STOCK 4-6 yrs (Allstar Class) 51cc SR STOCK 7-8 yrs (Allstar Class) 65cc 7-9yrs(Allstar Class) 65cc 10-11yrs(Allstar Class) 85cc 9-11yrs(Allstar Class) 85cc 12-16yrs(Allstar Class) Ladies 11+ (Allstar Class) AX Lites Junior (Allstar Class) AX Lites Intermediate (Allstar Class) **DAYTIME MAINS Supermini 11-16yrs Schoolboy 12-16yrs Youth 17+yrs Vet Plus 30 AX Open Junior AX Open Intermediate Pit Passes Riders, Mechanics, and rider’s family Pit passes will be available from 7 am to 4 pm, with a limited number available in the Rider seating section. Transponders AXtour events will be running Transponders at all rounds of AX. Transponders will be available for rent, but encouraged to bring your own, as supply is limited. (MyLaps Transponders will be used)

We talked about #17 Casey Keast in our podcast this morning. I know that Casey had just made his way down to California as I was leaving and wasn’t sure if he’d be heading back to Canada for round 1 this weekend.

I got in touch with him today and can confirm that Casey will NOT be in Abbotsford this weekend.

Good luck with your Motocross prep, Casey.

Kaven Benoit Update

As most of you know by now, #26 Kaven Benoit has made the decision to not race any more indoor races. After getting hurt over in Germany last year, he has decided that the risks just aren’t worth it at this point in his career.

However, even though he won’t be in BC, he will be racing. Kaven will line up at round 1 of the Amsoil GNCC series at Big Buck in South Carolina Sunday afternoon.

Racing starts at 1:00pm and goes for 3 hours. You can actually watch it live on Racer TV.

Team Canada MXON and Kourtney Lloyd are Heading to Red Bud

Amsoil Race Day Live | Tampa

That’ll do it for Week #8. Have a great weekend and enjoy all the motocross action we will be able to follow along with! We’ve got Canadians racing all over the place and you’ll be busy trying to keep up with them all. Good luck to everyone in Abbotsford. Good luck to #179 Westen Wrozyna as he goes after his second Supercross Saturday. If you missed it, we posted an article that sort of takes you through Westen’s experience at his first-ever Pro Supercross last week in Arlington. If you want to check that out:

click HERE.

Also, with the announcement of the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team this week, we posted an episode of ‘Tailgating‘ with defending MX2 champion Shawn Maffenbeier.

We thought we were pretty damn funny with that short version where he walked out on the interview last week.

We also sat and chatted with Carlson Racing riders Davey Fraser and Keylan Meston.

If you’re in Abbotsford this weekend, be sure to smile for Tyler Spikman‘s camera if and when he points it your way! He’ll be shooting all the action for us, so be sure to check our Twitter and Instagram feeds throughout the day.