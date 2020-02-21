Frid’Eh Update #8(8) | Morgan Burger | Presented by Leatt

By Billy Rainford

Week #8(8) belongs to Idaho racer Morgan Burger. His first race number was 19 because he was a “huge Doug Henry fan.” | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #8 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Leatt. Once again, we find ourselves in a “career number” situation for this week. We don’t have a #8 rider on the sheets. So, just like how last week I doubled the 7 and interviewed #77 Casey Keast, this week we’ve doubled 8 and got the chance to touch base with #88 Morgan Burger from Idaho.

I’ve known the Burger Family since they first started coming up to Canada to race a bunch of years ago. Morgan’s dad is a military man who runs a tight ship. But most importantly, that meant he always had the beer chilled to the correct temperature a the end of a long race day.

Sure, it also meant Morgan’s bike was in tip top form but that wasn’t what was at the top of my list of necessities.

Anyway, they are one of the many great families who became staples at our races and our series was always better with them there. Morgan’s silky smooth style was always a favourite of mine, as he could whip his bike around effortlessly over some of our marquee jumps across the country.

As happens with everyone, Morgan’s life has taken a few new directions. He’s married and has his first child, so his schedule has been modified to fit his family’s ever-changing needs.

Fortunately, as you’ll read in our interview, he still wants to hit our first 3 MX Nationals in 2020, so that would be great if he can make that happen.

He managed to make it to Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary last year and placed 12-11 for 11th overall in the 450 class. Although we’re interviewing him for having #88 for 2020, he did tell me that he’d take #8 as a career number if they’d like to give it to him!

Anyway, here’s our conversation. I know things are changing in his life these days, so I asked some different questions:

Here’s what Morgan had to say when we got in touch with him. |Bigwave 2016 photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Morgan. We haven’t seen you in a while so I’ve got a few questions for you. But let’s back it up to the beginning like we always do: How did you get started racing Motocross?

Morgan Burger: My dad was always into it as a kid on the farm and ditch banks etc.. Once Kam was around 5 or 6 my dad got him a quad, then I came along we got into riding dirt bikes because Kameron wanted one. We started riding in fields and neighbourhoods that weren’t built yet in the country. After that we got into racing. My dad quit because he got hurt too much and started helping us full time to go out to have as much fun as possible!

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

I believe my first number was 19 or 20 because I was a HUGE Doug Henry fan when I was a kid. So when I got national number 19 up in Canada I was actually pretty stoked. Haha.

We’ve asked you all the usual questions over the past few years, so let’s have a look back at your Canadian career. What is your favourite part of Canada?

Man, that’s a tough question; I love it up there. Everything I got to experience with some of my best friends was truly an awesome experience. From the island and the ferry ride to clear out to New Brunswick we saw some cool stuff!! Gun to my head and had to choose though, it would be eastern BC — Golden, Banff, and Calgary, probably.

What is your favourite Canadian track and why?

Another tough one, but like most racers it’s always the tracks you have your good results at. For me, I like the old Kamloops (best finish 4th), Calgary (best finish 4th), and can’t leave out Ulverton!!

Morgan sailing past the Calgary skyline. | Bigwave photo

Is there one Canadian race that stands out for you? Can you tell us about it?

Either holeshotting St. Julie and leading nearly a lap the year I was number 26 in the 450 class (Lol) or in ’13 or ’14 running 3rd most of the moto at Kamloops and getting passed with a couple laps to go by Teddy (Maier).

Who would you say was your biggest competitor? Was there someone you always found yourself going bar to bar with?

There were a couple guys but it seemed like Dylan Kaelin and I had a pretty good rivalry going when he was on Devil’s Lake and I was in the “Black Pearl.” Haha

What was your last race in Canada and how did that one go?

C’mon, Billy, thought you were a media guy!?! I was in Calgary last year and came straight from a week-and-a-half vacation in Banff to an 11th or 12th, I believe. So I was pretty pleased with that one, to kind of pick up close to where I left off when I was up there!

This interview isn’t about what I know. I have to ask the questions and let you speak! Haha What is it you are doing these days for your 9-5?

I got my Associates in Exercise Science and am a personal trainer at a gym here in town now.

Morgan could usually be found battling up inside the top 10. | Bigwave 2017 photo

Oh, how is married life? Where do you guys call home?

Home is Meridian, Idaho, for us. It’s awesome, man. Lauryn was a huge part of my program the last couple years up there and she does a ton for us now. She is huge in keeping our little family afloat on a day to day basis.

What does your winter look like, as far as moto is concerned?

The last couple winters I don’t touch a dirt bike for months at a time because my in-laws have a cabin and 4 snow bikes. So we spend a lot of time up there in the winter mobbin’ pow. I usually get maybe 4 or 5 days on a dirt bike between the months of December and March when the weather permits.

What are your future plans for racing?

Just one of races here or there whenever our budget permits or a race sounds cool to go to. The is year I’ve been thinking of a way to try the first three rounds of the Canadian Nationals if I can work it to where I don’t have to miss any days of work. After that I want to do Washougal this year as well.

If/when you guys have kids, will they get introduced to the sport?

We actually to have a baby boy now, he is 6 months old and you bet your ass he already has a strider!! Hahaha Honestly though, I don’t want to push him to decide for himself what he wants to do as far as sports goes. Hopefully, golf! That would be a lot cheaper for us and have more of a return investment!!! Hahahaha Just kidding, but yes I will support him in whatever he decides.

The Burgers’ pit was usually my last stop on race day…for a tasty beverage. Let’s ask Morgan a few personal questions… | Bigwave 2015 photo

What’s your second favourite sport and how far did you go in it?

Second favorite? Shoot I don’t know…the only thing I took serious before moto was football and that only lasted till grade 9. Lol.

You said before we started that you didn’t want any math questions. What was your best and worst subject in school?

You hit the nail on the head! Lol MATH!

Skiing or snowboarding?

Skiing. I’ve skied from a young age and it was just too hard to pick up snowboarding. Plus, the amount of crashing and concussions I get from a dirt bike probably would have double if I would have perused snowboarding. Haha.

What kind of music do you like best?

Man, I’m really right down the middle on this one. I will literally listen to anything. I mainly listen to podcasts nowadays.

Best movie ever?

Dumb and Dumber. The quotes I use from it are on a daily basis. Lol. Serious movie though? Probably “The Town” with Ben Affleck or however you spell it. (I got ya, Morgan)

There’s a chance we’ll see him at the first 3 rounds of MX in 2021. | Bigwave photo

What should we all be binge watching on Netflix?

Good question. We have fallen out of touch with binging on TV shows with the new guy in the house. Hah. But Stranger Things has been a good one over the years.

OK, thank you very much for talking with us today. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

My wife and both our families for all the help over not only the last couple years but the last months in helping us make the transition to being new parents! I would also like to thank my few sponsors I still have: Carl’s Cycle Sales, Fly Racing, WPS, Insiduous, Scott, Acerbis, Rekluse, and my “Canadian family” that consists of the Mountains Edge crew and Barnett family!

Thanks for thinking of me, Billy, to be on the update list!!

Carlson Racing Adds Keylan Meston and Casey Keast to the Roster

Brent Carlson and Trevor Carlson have made some big moves with their BC team by adding Calgary’s Keylan Meston and Kelowna’s Casey Keast to their roster that includes Halifax’s Davey Fraser and BC’s Wyatt Waddell.

Davey and Wyatt will ride their Husqvarnas through International Motorsports while Keylan and Davey will be out of Blackfoot Direct in Calgary.

Guillaume Headed to Arlington Supercross

Victoriaville, Quebec, rider #551 Guillaume St Cyr tried to qualify at Round 1 of the 250 East Supercross Series in Tampa, Florida, last Saturday night. He came up a little short in the stacked field and has made the decision to head to Arlington, Texas, for Round 2.

There shouldn’t be 59 riders at this one, so his chances will definitely be better at Cowboy Stadium.

I gave him a call to talk about his Tampa experience, and you can listen to that here, if you haven’t done so yet:

We’ll be sure to follow along with him again this week and keep everyone posted.

Arlington SX Historical Facts

#296 Ryder Floyd to Miss Arlington SX

#296 Ryder Floyd is the Texas rider who is on the Canadian Manluk Racing Team for 250 East Supercross this season.

He hurt his ankle last week in Tampa and the team has decided he sit out Round 2 this week. Watch for his teammate and Rockstar Triple Crown racer Chase Marquier in Dallas.

Heal up, Ryder, I’ll be at the next few races and we need you out there!

Meet Colton Facciotti and Dylan Wright at TO MC Show

Toronto Motorcycle Show Come meet Dylan Wright Motocross and Colton Facciotti at the Toronto Motorcycle show this weekend.

Gaynors Lose their Moto Garage!

You never like to see this kind of thing! Sorry to hear about this, guys.

From Andrea Gaynor‘s Facebook page:

Well not a post I wanted to ever make – I am not comfortable on this side of emergency’s but our garage burned down the other evening. Thank you to whomever called it in, the first responders for saving our house and OPP for getting my daughter and pets out of the house safely. Also a big thanks to everyone for all the calls and offers of help and support it means a lot. We are all safe and that is our main focus. As some may know our garage was an extension of our lives as our son is a Pro Dirt Bike racer and my husband is his mechanic so many prized possessions / trophies / gear / daughters dirt bike / a scooter/ race bike / Tools collected over a lifetime / the coolest custom painted helmet and more things then I can comprehend right now are gone. The fire flashed over and the tin roof collapsed – it is all a total loss. My son just got a van 2 weeks ago that was being converted to a Motovan for this summer it was also lost along with my work truck. At the end of the day it is just stuff and being safe is our main concern. It is not believed to be suspicious and is under investigation at this time.

Hug your families a little tighter, appreciate the little things and be grateful for family, friends and neighbours. We will rebuild and this will be a speed bump on the road of life. Thanks once again,

The Gaynor’s.

What Do You Think of the Rockstar OTSFF Yamahas for 2020?

