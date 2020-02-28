Frid’Eh Update #9 | Dylan Wright | Presented by Fox Racing Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #9 belongs to Dylan Wright. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #9 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Fox Racing Canada. This is kind of a big week because the featured rider just won the 250 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour title in 2019 and will now make his long-awaited debut in the premiere 450 class in 2020.

Dylan Wright has always been one of the most exciting riders to watch ride a dirt bike. He’s the rider you always knew was on the track, back in his 2-stroke days. You could hear him revving his bike to the moon without giving it a second’s rest. Watching Dylan get around the Sand Del Lee track on his 125 2-stroke is still one of my favourite memories.

As he made his way to the Pro ranks, consistency seemed to be his nemesis. In 2019 Dylan put all that behind him and was the rider to beat every time the gate dropped. Whatever it was that was missing, he found it and was able to win the Arenacross, Motocross, and Triple Crown titles, and it was great to see.

He now moves to the 450 class and replaces 6-time Canadian 450 MX champion, Colton Facciotti. These are some big boots to fill, and it’s going to be fun to watch Dylan rise to the occasion on the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team.

Here’s a quick look at his 2019 season:

Arenacross:

Motocross:

Supercross:

Triple Crown Points:

FYI: In the total Triple Crown points, Dylan was 113 points ahead of 2nd place.

We got in touch with him this week to ask him a few questions. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Dylan had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: OK, I still like starting off this way each week, so how did you get started in Motocross?

Dylan Wright: So, for me, I don’t have a story like a lot of guys who got into it because of their dad or family member used to ride or race back in the day. For me, when I was 2 years old, my parents moved out to the farm that I grew up on. This happened to be only about 2 minutes from Sand Del Lee. One day, when my mom was gone on a work trip, my dad saw a sign out at the road that said there were motocross races going on that weekend. He thought it would be cool to take my brother and me to check out what it was all about. Instantly, all three of us fell in love with it and I really wanted to try it out. The following day, my dad brought us to the dealership, where he picked us up an XR50 to ride around at home. And, well, the rest is history now.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first racing number was actually 97, I think. But I’m not 100% sure. The number that I ran the first while of my amateur career was actually 117. I chose this number because, at the time, I really looked up to Tyler Medaglia, who was kinda the local hero when I was growing up. Following that number, I ran 539, which I ran in memory of my grandfather who had passed away. He was born on the 5th month in 1939. He was a big horse racer back in the day and I thought it would be cool to keep his legacy going.

(Again, this is why I always ask that question!) So, you closed the deal and won the Rockstar Triple Crown 250 title. You’ve always been fast and a rider to watch, but how did you put it all together to close the deal this year? What, if anything, did you do differently?

Yeah, I was finally able to close the deal and win the 250 title this past year. Honestly, the biggest difference for me I think was the fact that I was a little more mature and just had more of the championship in mind. Going into last year, I knew what it took to win and I had the confidence heading into the season that I knew was going to make it happen. I think it all started with a great off-season that I was very happy about, and that just kind of helped kick off the season on a good note.

Another thing was that instead of working soo much on speed, I went back to the basics a little bit and focused more on being smooth and consistent with my riding and trying to hit every line perfect instead of hitting them as fast as I possibly could every lap.

Dylan now takes over from 6-time champion, Colton Facciotti. | Bigwave photo

What was your best race last season?

I feel like my best race last season would have to be my race at Prince George. This race stands out to me, because of a smart ride that weekend that I was still in a good position championship-wise. At that race, I was able to get out front early and have a comfortable gap when disaster struck. My subframe broke and I was forced to race the last 8 minutes or so with the back end of the bike basically falling off. I was really proud of myself, because I instantly went from the mentality of “I’m going to win this race,” to “I just need to get good points towards the championship.” That’s exactly what I did and was able to salvage a fourth place finish.

Then in the second moto, I was able to adapt to my brand new backup bike quick. Was able to rebound for that moto and get the win.

Which discipline of racing do you prefer, MX or SX/AX?

I mean, I feel like this is no surprise, I definitely prefer the MX portion of the series. I personally just think that my strong point is the MX races, where I am able to hang it out a bit. That being said, I am liking the indoor portion more and more. The more I ride it the more I like it, and I am looking forward to keep advancing my skills indoors.

Do you have any plans to race any AMA Supercross races?

Honestly, this is a tough question. Yes, I would love to line up for a Supercross race at some point in the future. Unfortunately, it will not be this year, as I am really focused on the Canadian races, but maybe next year.

This year was big for me to concentrate on getting as used to the 450 as much as possible and that still is my plan for the rest of the winter. I would, however, love to continue to do some overseas Supercross races in the fall. I really enjoyed going over to Geneva and racing, so I think you will see me try and do a little more of that moving forward.

You can’t think about the 2019 season without this scene coming to mind from the Prince George National. | Bigwave photo

Now, you’ve made the move to the 450 class. How has the transition been going for you?

Yep, I decided it was time for me to move up to the 450 class and try my hand at the big boys. I personally think that the transition has been going super well. I got on the bike as quick as possible after the season ended last year to get a little jumpstart on next season. I mean, for me, it’s the same bike with a little bigger motor in it, so just the power has been an adjustment and knowing that I don’t have to hold it wide open to be going fast.

What’s the biggest difference in the approach to riding?

I personally feel like the biggest difference is that you can’t override the bike like I could on the 250. You really have to focus on being silky smooth and be a little more in-tune with what you’re doing on the motorcycle. I have also found that bike setup, suspension, and chassis setup makes a way bigger difference because of that added weigh transfer on the bike.

I just saw you at the Toronto Motorcycle Show. You’ve been hanging out with Colton Facciotti and signing autographs. How has that been going? Is it something you enjoy doing?

Yeah, Colt and I have done a couple motorcycle shows already this year and we will also be in Montreal this weekend. Colt is always a fun guy to hang out with. With not having him down south with me this off-season, it’s really nice to catch with him here and chat about how the training is going and if he has any guidance for me when I head back down next week.

The shows have been going well, actually, we’re getting lots of fan interaction and meeting lots of new people.

Yeah, it’s definitely something I like doing, because I feel like it’s something not too hard for me to do, and I feel like I’m giving back to the moto community by doing this. It’s also a great opportunity for us to grow the sport as much as we can and any chance we get to do that just benefits us as racers in the long run.

What do you have planned for the rest of the winter? Where will you be training?

Just going to be heading back down to the Carmichael farm to get back to work with the crew down there until it’s basically time to come home. We’re also looking to head over to GPF to do some training as well. I’m looking forward to get back down and continue grinding.

One of my favourite shots of Dylan at Sand Del Lee back in 2012. | Bigwave photo

Will you get any gate drops on the 450 before we go racing up here in Canada?

I would definitely like to get a couple gate drops in before we go racing up here, but they will have to be convenient for me. So, I guess we will see what happens in the next couple months.

At 22 years old, are you hoping to take the reins from your teammate and mentor Colton? Has he taught you anything?

Yeah, I mean that’s kind of the idea heading into this season that I take the reins from him. His shoes definitely aren’t the easiest to fill, but I’m going to try my best to do the best job I possibly can. I have already been trying to help the other guys on the team with some guidance, like Colt did for me. I know I don’t have near the experience that he has, nor the credentials he has, but I’m working towards that. I am lucky to still have him as a mentor heading into this season, as well.

He has helped me a lot with helping me smoothen out and be more consistent. He also helps me with bike setup quite a bit, and I feel like we will be helping each other in the future with some settings and different ways to set the bike up. I’m looking forward to that!

We’ve known him a long time, and next time we see him he’ll be lining up in the premiere class. Good luck, Dylan. | Bigwave photo

Kind of a dumb question, but you’re going to be up against riders who’ve ben in the premiere class a long time. What’s the game plan and goal for this rookie 450 season?

Yeah I’m aware that going into this season, that I’m going to be racing against some guys that have a lot more experience than I do and that have been in this game a long time. I am actually looking forward to learning some stuff from them by doing laps with them. Their experience is something that I can’t take away from them, so, I mean, why not try and learn from them.

I am also feeling pretty confident heading into that class knowing that I have quite a bit of experience racing. I feel like I’ve been through a lot since entering the pro ranks at a young age and I know that I will have all that with me heading into this year.

I have also had a front row seat in learning from a veteran in the 450 class over the last 3 years. He has taught me to not only win like a champion, but also lose as a champion. Now I still have him in my corner at the races which will be awesome. Just now he will be able to keep a closer eye on me. I still don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing for me, because he does like to point out when I do something wrong LOL.

I am looking forward to catching some people of guard, that’s for sure. I feel like heading into the 450 class, my goal stays the same. Just keep improving as much as possible, and having fun on the bike. Obviously, my goal is to win, and I’m not gonna line up with the goal in mind to finish second, that’s for sure.

OK, Dylan, thanks for taking the time with us today. Good luck with your preparation and who would you like to thank?

Thank you guys for reaching out to me, it’s always a pleasure. Yeah, I’d like to thank my whole team, Honda Canada, GDR, Fox Racing, SSS suspension, Proven moto, the Humberview group, CTI knee braces, Atlas Brace, Marin bikes, Applewood Chevrolet.

Thanks for checking in with us again this week. It snowed all day yesterday here in London, Ontario, so we’re kind of digging ourselves out today in these parts. It’s been a pretty strange winter this year, 10 degrees one day and -10 the next.

If you believe any of this junk, the groundhog saw his shadow, so we’re supposed to have an early spring, and March is going to “come in like a lion,” so that means it’s going to “go out like a lamb.” Is there any factual, historical data that tells us to believe these rules? Whatever, it makes us all feel good to hear it at this time of year.

I was supposed to be enjoying Press Day at Mercedes Stadium in downtown Atlanta right now, but things came up and I’m unable to be there this weekend.

Guillaume St Cyr will be back in action this week in Atlanta.

Guillaume St Cyr will be lining up again to see if he can qualify for his first night show. He got his SX points through the SX Futures series last season and so far he’s been at both Dallas and Tampa, coming up a little short at each.

I’ll hop in the #DMXVan early this coming week and make my way south for what is always a very busy week down in Florida.

We’ve got Canadians spread all over the deep south putting in their laps and doing their training rituals for the fast-approaching Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour.

I’ll be sure to stop into as many practice/training facilities as I can find time for to see how everyone is looking.

Thursday night will be the 5th Annual Pro Circuit Open at Tampa MX. It’s always a great time and a good way to see a whole bunch of pro riders go head to head who don’t always get the opportunity.

Davey Fraser at the 2014 Toronto Supercross. | Bigwave photo

Next it will be the 50th Daytona Supercross. I’ve heard a rumour that along with Guillaume, Davey Fraser from Halifax, Nova Scotia, may be thinking of lining up.

I decided I’d better give Davey a call and put him on the spot.

He’s currently down in Jacksonville, Florida, hanging out with Tyler Medaglia and TJ Martin at Jim Edgar‘s place.

He was down in January and then went back down again this month. His plan was to maybe race an age group at the RCSX on Sunday, but then decided that since he has his Pro SX license he may as well try to race on the Saturday at the Big Show.

He’ll be on his Carlson Racing Husqvarna 350 in the 450 class. He tried to qualify at the Toronto and New Jersey rounds back in 2014, he said. He made the night show in Jersey and hopes he can do the same next week “out at the speedway…”

He says he’ll stay down south another week after Daytona before heading back north.

Good luck, and I’ll see you next week, Davey!

