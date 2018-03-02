Frid’Eh Update Presented by PRMX

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #9…#9…#9… (Google it, Bowker!)

We’ve been waiting for this week this year because it belongs to the American rider we’ve all gotten to know very well the past few years. Cade Clason has been coming to Canada so regularly that we’ve adopted him as one of our own. In fact, a lot of people out there don’t realize that the rider who now calls Club MX in Chesterfield, South Carolina, home is actually a Buckeye from Ohio.

“What’s round on both ends and high in the middle?”

I got to know him way back in 2011 when he was a young, up-and-comer training down in Waldo, Florida, the same year young Adam Cianciarulo was tearing the amateur circuit on Superminis. Cade was #52 back then and I was driving around in the old MX Ranking RV.

Cade came up to Canada and got hooked up with Josh Snider and the Redemption Racing gang. Since then, Cade has been as reliable on the starting line when our series started as any of our top guys.

Well, fast forward a few years and Cade has been forced to sit out of any AMA/FIM sanctioned events after a test found him to be using Adderall without the proper clearance. That’s another story that’s already been covered enough.

With the announcement that our new series won’t have the FIM/CMA sanctioning in 2018, it opened the door for Cade to again come north this summer. In the meantime, he can be found helping out all the FXR-supported riders at the Supercross series.

We grabbed him for a conversation to find out more about all this. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Cade. It’s been an interesting year, but you’ve come out smiling. Can you tell us what you’ve been doing for FXR so far this season?

Cade Clason: Basically, I’ve just been being a gear rep at the race. I go, talk to the team managers to see if they need anything done or changed. Also, I go around to all the riders and make sure they have everything they need and are happy. I bring any and all the gear to the races and just help Andy and Carson out as much as I can.

Since you’re penalty, what have you been doing to keep riding fit?

Well, I started training again about a month ago. I had shoulder surgery to finally get it fixed because it had been bothering me. Just getting back into the normal training routine is nice. I really enjoyed my time off, though. I hadn’t had any in a while and it was nice to just relax and not worry about dirt bikes for a while.

Are you ready to race right now?

I’m getting there. My speed isn’t quiet there, yet, and I’m still changing a lot on the new bike. But fitness-wise I feel great. So, as long as I can get the bike where I want it, we should be in good shape.

So, since the new Canadian series isn’t CMA/FIM sanctioned, you’re legal to race in Canada in 2018. I’ve heard you’re coming, but I haven’t heard it from you. What’s your plan for next summer?

I’ll be back, but I can’t ruin any surprises, just yet. I’ll be up sooner than later…

Come on…who will you be riding for?

Like I said, can’t ruin any surprises yet. But I’m happy for a change.

OK, OK. Did you watch the first round in Abbotsford last week? Aside from the mud, what did you think?

It was cool. Those guys did a great job setting everything up and getting it ready. I heard the crowd was big and it was well run. Obviously, the track sucked but that really isn’t their fault. Hoping to see the track be really good in Calgary.

FXR is everywhere you look these days at the Supercross races. How busy are your days? What’s next for the brand?

Yeah, we have a lot of riders, but that’s something I really enjoy. I get to go around and meet a lot of people and help a lot of my friends. So, I’m never bored at the races. As far as growing, the company is constantly talking about trying new things and expanding. Their dealer meeting for the 2019 product was unreal, with so many new and improved items, so look out for that.

Speaking of Supercross, what are your thoughts on the season so far?

It’s been awesome. Obviously, it sucks seeing guys get hurt, but the racing has been really good. Both classes are really deep and it’s just been really exciting.

We should learn a little more about you, personally:

Music: I’ll jam to just about anything.

Band/Singer: Blink 182

Movie: Really, any series of movies like Fast and the Furious and Harry Potter. I love that stuff.

TV Show: Last Man Standing (if you haven’t seen it, go watch it).

Car: BMW

Truck: Chevy Silverado

Bike: Honda 😉

Track in Canada: The one at Kaven’s house….. I don’t remember the name…. something French (Laughs)

[We would have accepted, “Notre Dame du Bon Conseil.”]

Book: Yeah…no.

OK, Cade, thanks for taking the time today. Jeff and I will see you this weekend, and who would you like to thank?

Well, I have a few sponsors that have already signed on to help me this year, which is awesome: Dunlop, Rekluse, Pro Taper, Dirt Tricks, Bills, BWR.

Don’t worry, Jeff will ply him with about a bunch of Starburst candies and we’ll get the story out of him this weekend in Atlanta. Thanks for the talk, Cade, and it will be good to see you in Calgary for rounds 2 and 3 of the Arenacross series… *wink, wink.

Happy Friday, everyone.

Well, the team is back on the road and we are coming to you from Atlanta, Georgia, this week. Mother Nature wasn’t on board with us 100% on our journey, but we have made it and we are ready to overload you with all of the Pro and Amateur news, photos, and videos.

Monster Energy Supercross

In the 250 East class, we have a pretty solid class once again. Young Austin Forkner claimed his first professional indoor victory last week and showed everyone that he is healed and healthy. No disrespect to Forkner, he rode great, but I was more impressed by Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis, to be honest.

Last season, Ferrandis was pretty good, but it was clear that his fitness needed work. Rewind back to the final laps of last weekend’s 250 main event, and Ferrandis was reeling in Forkner and looking good doing so.

Not to be forgotten is defending champion, Zach Osborne. Zach will always look good and be dangerous. Martin Davalos has has some serious bad luck in the first two rounds. His speed has been there for qualifying, but, unfortunately, he has been in the wrong places at the wrong times and looks to be out of this title fight. Although he may be out of the championship, that’s not going to stop him from stealing some wins.

Here are my ATL Triple Crown predictions.

250 East

1st Zach Osborne

2nd Dylan Ferrandis

3rd Jordan Smith

4th Martin Davalos

5th Austin Forkner

In the 450 class we have been overloaded with injuries. We have lost some serious players, but, thankfully, we entered the season with the most stacked class I have seen. With all of the injuries, it has allowed new faces to step up. Yes, y’all know where I’m going with this one.

The Justin Hill Bandwagon still has room. All jokes aside, how amazing and effortless did Justin look last week in his debut 450 ride (he did race Monster Cup on a 450 once, but it doesn’t really count)? Many riders say how they ride the 450 way better, or how their style suits the 450, blah blah blah, but in Justin’s case, I honestly believe it. No he’s not reinventing how to ride the 450, and no he’s not going to destroy everyone, but he is going to be a serious player and serious threat for podiums indoors.

Eli Tomac took the win last week. It wasn’t a perfect day like his previous win, but it was enough for the 26 points. Too bad for Eli and his team, but his bad nights have been really bad and realistically he is out of this fight.

Jason Anderson is in complete control to this point, but like we all know, you can go from hero to zero in this sport too fast. That’s all Marvin Musquin can hope for at this point, as he is a fair ways back in the title fight, sitting in 2nd place.

We now have a few guys capable of wins, but, to be honest, it all depends on the start and limiting mistakes. With this being a ‘Triple Crown’ round, it’s pretty hard to predict. I, myself, am 100% not a fan and it’s not going to change. The top riders are the top riders for a reason. With the shorter sprint-like first main events, it allows anyone who gets the start to hang in all out for 8 minutes. Almost every guy on that line can hold their breath, sprint, and ride a wide bike for the short race.

As you will see — like we did at the first ‘Triple Crown’ round — there will be a few guys we don’t normally see up front, but also like last time, their results will go down as the races get longer. I’m hoping for next year we go back to the more traditional schedule, but only time will tell.

Here are my predictions for Atlanta.

450 Class

1st Justin Hill

2nd Jason Anderson

3rd Eli Tomac

4th Marvin Musquin

5th Blake Baggett

Rockstar Triple Crown

I’ve been upset or “butt hurt” over the Monster Energy SX Triple Crown, but I don’t frown upon all Triple Crowns. I’m actually really excited for the MRC edition in our very own country. Round one was last weekend in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and it had a lead up to it almost like the “Perfect Storm” AMA 450 SX season opener in 2006.

There are quite a few similarities: Both classes were stacked to the moon with the best talent. Both series were pumped up to be the best yet. And both series openers were mud races.

Unfortunately, for The Rockstar Energy Triple Crown, it was an indoor race and it was almost un-rideable. I don’t want to bag on the guys too much, shit happens, but all eyes were on this race. It was the first post-CMRC race and somebody screwed up, big time. Props to the crew for giving the fans something to watch, but the series needs to come back and hit a home run in Calgary and totally redeem themselves and get the doubters back on board.

That’s it for me this week. Before I go, I’d like to thank Kate Lees and the entire SCRC crew for helping to get our ‘On the Radar’ feature back up and going. This is a great feature that allows every level and age of riders to be featured and actually give the people some love who helped you get to where you are. Be sure to check it out every Thursday, as well as our long-standing ‘Out of the Blue’ features every Wednesday brought to you by Schrader’s Yamaha.

This weeks update belongs to our close friend Cade Clason. I’m happy that Cade will be racing up here in Canada this season. He’s a great addition to any series, and I will twist his arm this weekend and force out any details or secrets. Have a great weekend and #smileforBC, #liftwithscott, and #4estrella.



BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. It’ll be great to get back to the races this weekend. Jeff will be tweeting all the behind-the-scenes goods that you just won’t find anywhere else. If you want to know which gear combos work and which ones don’t, Jeff is the guy to let you know.

We’ll be hanging out in the Canadian PR-MX pits with Julien, Ricky, and…wait, no, Julien Perrier, Cale Foster, Westen Wrozyna, and Logan Karnow. It’s always fun hanging out with these guys, as they put everything they have into improving and living the Supercross dream.

Our plan was to make it to Atlanta in time for Media Day Friday afternoon, but, of course, Mother Nature stepped in just as I was leaving to pick up Jeff and gave us the snowstorm of the season. March definitely came in like a lion, so that’s good, right?

I had driven for 7 hours and we were only in Detroit. That is NOT making good time. Needless to say, we just got to Atlanta and we missed getting to the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Media Day.

It’s 17 degrees Celsius and is supposed to be like this all weekend. It’s another of those Triple Crown dealios and then there is Amateur Day on Sunday. It’s going to be a very full day of racing here in Georgia.

So, we haven’t even made it to the stadium yet to snap photos. We pulled over at a Starbucks in the already heavy, Friday afternoon Atlanta traffic, and it’s my turn to drive next. Not cool.

Kaven Benoit Racing Round 2 of Amsoil GNCC

After racing last week in South Carolina, Canadian Kaven Benoit will get ready to race round 2 down in Palatka, Florida, next Sunday near Daytona.

Good luck, Kaven, and we’ll see you there!

More Canadians Racing Dayton Supercross Next Week

Probably some of the best news we’ve heard in a long time is that we may have as many as 4 Canadian riders to cheer for at the Daytona Supercross Next week.

Westen Wrozyna is doing the entire 250 East series, of course, but names like Colton Facciotti, Dylan Wright, and maybe even Tyler Medaglia could also be on the line.

Check that. We just heard back from Tyler and he and his teammate, #800 Mike Alessi, will be doing motor testing that week and the team doesn’t want him racing Daytona without proper prep. Too bad.

It’s also the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross on the following days, so we should have some of our fastest amateurs lining up in Florida, too.

We’ll be there to catch all the action, so stay tuned…

Short and sweet as we make our way over to the Big Brother house Julien has rented for the PRMX team and Jeff and me. Let’s see who can make it through the weekend. To be honest, I don’t even know how that “reality” show works…

Have a great weekend.