Future West AX | Rounds 1 and 2 Results and Points

Armstrong, BC

Armstrong Agriplex

October 20-21

Round 1 – Friday Night



Round 2 – Saturday Night

POINTS – After 2 Rounds*

Full results at: http://live.tracksideresults.com/futurewest/seriespoints.asp?s=7&c=all&r=pos

*Defending champion, Jess Pettis, is not listed in the points as he has not purchased a Future West Moto/AMO membership because he may not be able to make the next rounds.