Future West AX | Rounds 1 and 2 Results and Points

Armstrong, BC

Armstrong Agriplex

October 20-21

Round 1 – Friday Night

Ladies View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Quali Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #397 Honda  SUMMER KNOWLES
NEW WESTMINSTER, BC		  –  – 2nd 1st 25
 2nd  #24 KTM  CHANI BYKERKI
  –  – 3rd 2nd 0
 3rd  #72 Honda  KRYSTAL CARDINAL
  –  – 1st 3rd 20
 4th  #19 Yamaha  KIANA SACHE
CHILLIWACK, BC		  –  – 4th 4th 18
 5th  #137 KTM  BRIE DAY
LAKE COUNTRY, BC		  –  – 5th 5th 16
 6th  #38 Suzuki  SHELBY TSE
  –  – DNS 6th 15
 7th  #54 Yamaha  MADDY WELCH
SECHELT, BC		  –  – 7th 7th 14
 8th  #84 KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD
LANGLEY, BC		  –  – 6th 8th 13
 9th  #93 Kawasaki  ELLIE KENDALL
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  –  – 8th 9th 12
 10th  #29 Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
SECHELT, BC		  –  – 9th 10th 11
 11th  #571 Kawasaki  KAITLYN FUNK
ARMSTRONG, BC		  –  – 10th 11th 0
Pro Am Lights  View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Quali Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #910 Kawasaki  CARSON BROWN
  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #15 KTM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd  #20 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 3rd 0
 4th  #4 Honda  JEREMY MEDAGLIA
, ON		  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd 4th 18
 5th  #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th 5th 16
 6th  #216 KTM  DEVIN HARRIMAN
  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 6th 0
 7th  #459 Yamaha  KRAIG RIESE
  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 7th 14
 8th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, 		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 8th 13
 9th  #573 Honda  WYATT WADDELL
DELTA, BC		  5th
Heat 2		  – 5th 9th 12
 10th  #728 Honda  AUSTIN BREDA
  5th
Heat 1		  – 5th 10th 0
 DNF  #956 Honda  JOSH BOOT
  6th
Heat 2		  – 6th DNF 0
Pro Open View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Quali Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #12 KTM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #20 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 2nd 0
 3rd  #722 Honda  ADAM ENTICKNAP
  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 3rd 0
 4th  #910 Kawasaki  CARSON BROWN
  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 4th 18
 5th  #4 Honda  JEREMY MEDAGLIA
, ON		  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 5th 16
 6th  #216 KTM  DEVIN HARRIMAN
  5th
Heat 1		  – 5th 6th 0
 7th  #3 KTM  KARL NORMAND
  5th
Heat 2		  – 5th 7th 0
 8th  #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th 8th 13
 9th  #459 Yamaha  KRAIG RIESE
  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd 9th 12
 10th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, 		  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 10th 11
 11th  #91 Honda  WYATT WADDELL
DELTA, BC		  6th
Heat 2		  –
Semi 1		 9th 11th 10
 12th  #728 Honda  AUSTIN BREDA
  6th
Heat 1		  –
Semi 1		 7th 12th 0
 DNS  #245 Suzuki  SKYLLER ARCHER
REVELSTOKE, BC		  7th
Heat 2		  –
Semi 1		 6th DNS 0
 DNS  #177 Kawasaki  JOSH NAY
  7th
Heat 1		  –
Semi 1		 8th DNS 0

Round 2 – Saturday Night

Ladies View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Quali Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #397 Honda  SUMMER KNOWLES
NEW WESTMINSTER, BC		  –  – 2nd 1st 25
 2nd  #24 KTM  CHANTELLE BYKERK
SALMON ARM, BC		  –  – 1st 2nd 0
 3rd  #72 Honda  KRYSTAL CARDINAL
  –  – 3rd 3rd 20
 4th  #84 KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD
LANGLEY, BC		  –  – 8th 4th 18
 5th  #88 KTM  TAY ESSELINK
  –  – 7th 5th 16
 6th  #137 KTM  BRIE DAY
LAKE COUNTRY, BC		  –  – 5th 6th 15
 7th  #19 Yamaha  KIANA SACHE
CHILLIWACK, BC		  –  – 4th 7th 14
 8th  #54 Yamaha  MADDY WELCH
SECHELT, BC		  –  – 10th 8th 13
 9th  #93 Kawasaki  ELLIE KENDALL
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  –  – 9th 9th 12
 10th  #571 Kawasaki  KAITLYN FUNK
ARMSTRONG, BC		  –  – 12th 10th 0
 11th  #38 Suzuki  SHELBY TSE
  –  – 6th 11th 10
 12th  #29 Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
SECHELT, BC		  –  – 11th 12th 9
Pro Am Lights View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Quali Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #910 Kawasaki  CARSON BROWN
  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #20 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 2nd 0
 3rd  #4 Honda  JEREMY MEDAGLIA
, ON		  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd 3rd 20
 4th  #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 4th 18
 5th  #459 Yamaha  KRAIG RIESE
  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th 5th 16
 6th  #15 KTM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 6th 15
 7th  #91 Honda  WYATT WADDELL
DELTA, BC		  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 7th 14
 8th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, 		  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 8th 13
 DNS  #216 KTM  DEVIN HARRIMAN
  DNS
Heat 2		  –
Semi 1		 7th DNS 0
Pro Open  View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Quali Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #20 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 1st 0
 2nd  #15 KTM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 2nd 22
 3rd  #910 Kawasaki  CARSON BROWN
  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 3rd 20
 4th  #722 Honda  ADAM ENTICKNAP
  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 4th 0
 5th  #4 Honda  JEREMY MEDAGLIA
, ON		  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd 5th 16
 6th  #3 KTM  KARL NORMAND
  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 6th 0
 7th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, 		  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th 7th 14
 8th  #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 8th 13
 9th  #91 Honda  WYATT WADDELL
DELTA, BC		  5th
Heat 2		  – 5th 9th 12
 10th  #459 Yamaha  KRAIG RIESE
  5th
Heat 1		  – 5th 10th 11
 DNS  #177 Kawasaki  JOSH NAY
  6th
Heat 2		  – 6th DNS 0
   #216 KTM  DEVIN HARRIMAN
  DQ
Heat 1		  – DQ   0

POINTS – After 2 Rounds*

Ladies 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/20/2017
Finish		 10/21/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SUMMER KNOWLES
#397 – NEW WESTMINSTER, BC		 1st 1st 50
2nd – KRYSTAL CARDINAL
#72 – , 		 3rd 3rd 40 (-10)
3rd – KIANA SACHE
#19 – CHILLIWACK, BC		 4th 7th 32 (-18)
4th – BRIE DAY
#137 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC		 5th 6th 31 (-19)
4th – PAYTON BRUVOLD
#84 – LANGLEY, BC		 8th 4th 31 (-19)
6th – MADDY WELCH
#54 – SECHELT, BC		 7th 8th 27 (-23)
7th – SHELBY TSE
#38 – , 		 6th 11th 25 (-25)
8th – ELLIE KENDALL
#93 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 9th 9th 24 (-26)
9th – ALISSA HARKIN
#29 – SECHELT, BC		 10th 12th 20 (-30)
10th – TAY ESSELINK
#88 – , 		 5th 16 (-34)
Pro Am Lights
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/20/2017
Finish		 10/21/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CARSON BROWN
#910 – , 		 1st 1st 50
2nd – JEREMY MEDAGLIA
#4 – , ON		 4th 3rd 38 (-12)
3rd – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#15 – , 		 2nd 6th 37 (-13)
4th – RYAN LOCKHART
#101 – LANGLEY, BC		 5th 4th 34 (-16)
5th – KRAIG RIESE
#459 – , 		 7th 5th 30 (-20)
6th – DAVEY FRASER
#21 – HALIFAX, 		 8th 8th 26 (-24)
6th – WYATT WADDELL
#91 – DELTA, BC		 9th 7th 26 (-24)
Pro Open 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/20/2017
Finish		 10/21/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#15 – , 		 1st 2nd 47
2nd – CARSON BROWN
#910 – , 		 4th 3rd 38 (-9)
3rd – JEREMY MEDAGLIA
#4 – , ON		 5th 5th 32 (-15)
4th – RYAN LOCKHART
#101 – LANGLEY, BC		 8th 8th 26 (-21)
5th – DAVEY FRASER
#21 – HALIFAX, 		 10th 7th 25 (-22)
6th – KRAIG RIESE
#459 – , 		 9th 10th 23 (-24)
7th – WYATT WADDELL
#91 – DELTA, BC		 11th 9th 22 (-25)

Full results at: http://live.tracksideresults.com/futurewest/seriespoints.asp?s=7&c=all&r=pos

*Defending champion, Jess Pettis, is not listed in the points as he has not purchased a Future West Moto/AMO membership because he may not be able to make the next rounds.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 