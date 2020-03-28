Future West Moto Cancels Rounds 1-2 of Outdoor Series

In light of the recent Covid-19 issues and the recommendations of BC Health, we have been assessing the options for our outdoor races in the 2020 season and the WCAN.

Rounds 1 & 2 have been cancelled.

If we have to cancel further races, we may cancel the entire Spring series and create a Summer/Fall series commencing in July.

The situation is rapidly changing from day to day.

Let’s see how this unfolds.

Please keep watching our Facebook and Instagram page for current updates.

Thank you for your continued support and we hope that you all stay safe.