Future West WCAN Live Timing Link

The Future West Western Canadian Amateur National (WCAN) is happening all weekend out at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC.

Practice is Thursday with racing Friday to Sunday.

Here’s the LIVE LINK to follow along with the racing action and get results: http://live.tracksideresults.com/futurewest/liveresults.asp

For all the information you need on the event, go HERE.

Good luck, everyone!