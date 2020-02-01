FWM Arenacross | Round 5 Results

FWM Arenacross Championships – Round 5

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Chilliwack, BC

Friday, January 31, 2020

Supermini – Overall Finish Positions    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #15  KTM  TYSON DUBUC
 Mission, BC 		  –
 		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #24  KTM  SEBY SULYOK
 NANAIMO, BC 		  –
 		  – 6th 2nd
 3rd   #137  Husqvarna  MATTAUS FOGLIATO
 COQUITLAM, BC 		  –
 		  – 5th 3rd
 4th   #26  Yamaha  IVAN HEPPNER
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  –
 		  – 4th 4th
 5th   #39  Husqvarna  RYAN KERNESTED
 Langley, BC 		  –
 		  – 3rd 5th
 6th   #151  Husqvarna  TRAVIS GIBBS
 Deroche,  		  –
 		  – 2nd 6th
 7th   #133  Kawasaki  AUSTIN WIEBE
 Scotch Creek,  		  –
 		  – 8th 7th
 8th   #517  Yamaha  BRODY BROWN
 Chilliwack, BC 		  –
 		  – 9th 8th
 9th   #78  Kawasaki  THOMAS MARSTON
 Coquitlam, BC 		  –
 		  – 10th 9th
 DNF   #41  Kawasaki  LUKE HEPPNER
 Chilliwack, BC 		  –
 		  – 7th DNF
Open Intermediate – Overall Finish Positions    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #417  Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY
 150 Mile House, BC 		  –
 		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #170  Yamaha  JULIEN BENEK
 Mission,  		  –
 		  – 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #30  Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
  		  –
 		  – 3rd 3rd
 4th   #12  Yamaha  LUKE SVENSSON
 Langley,  		  –
 		  – 4th 4th
 5th   #187  Yamaha  LAYNE NUYENS
 Lake Country, BC 		  –
 		  – 5th 5th
 DNS   #215  KTM  DEEGAN NUYENS
 Lake Country, BC 		  –
 		  – DNF DNS
Ladies – Overall Finish Positions    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #19  Honda  KIANA SACHE
 Chilliwack, BC 		  –
 		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #878  Yamaha  HAYLEY WUTHRICH
 FORT ST. JOHN, BC 		  –
 		  – 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #312  Kawasaki  BRIANA SUNDBY
 Quesnel, BC 		  –
 		  – 3rd 3rd
 4th   #84  KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD
 Langley, BC 		  –
 		  – 4th 4th
 5th   #612  Suzuki  MASON VAN DYCK
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		  –
 		  – 5th 5th
 6th   #936  Husqvarna  PEYTON BELISLE
 Smithers, BC 		  –
 		  – 8th 6th
 7th   #29  Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
 SECHELT, BC 		  –
 		  – 7th 7th
 8th   #32  Kawasaki  AISHA PICOTTE
 Langley City,  		  –
 		  – 9th 8th
 9th   #197  Husqvarna  SARAH CHIPCHAR
 COCHRANE, AB 		  –
 		  – 6th 9th
Pro Am Lights – Overall Finish Positions    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #476  Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
 MONROE, WA 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #81  KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 2nd
 3rd   #25  Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
 Kelowna, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 3rd
 4th   #417  Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY
 150 Mile House, BC 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 4th
 5th   #170  Yamaha  JULIEN BENEK
 Mission,  		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 5th
 6th   #36  Honda  PARKER EALES
 Maple Ridge, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 6th
 7th   #888  KTM  BURG GILIOMEE
 COQUITLAM, BC 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 7th
 8th   #994  KTM  KELSON AMMONS
 BLAINE, WA 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 8th
 9th   #122  Yamaha  KYLE MASKALL
 CHILLIWACK, BC 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th 9th
 DNF   #84  Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th DNF
Pro Open – Overall Finish Positions    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #476  Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
 MONROE, WA 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #81  KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #36  Honda  PARKER EALES
 Maple Ridge, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 3rd
 4th   #25  Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
 Kelowna, BC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 4th
 5th   #10  KTM  KEYLAN MESTON
 CALGARY, AB 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – DNF 5th
 6th   #888  KTM  BURG GILIOMEE
 COQUITLAM, BC 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 6th
 7th   #291  Honda  DYLAN DELAPLACE
 Langley, BC 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 7th
 8th   #177  Kawasaki  JOSH NAY
  		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th 8th
 DNS   #84  Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd DNS

Round 6 – Saturday, February 1, 2020