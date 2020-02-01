FWM Arenacross | Round 5 Results

|
|
| 1st
| #476
|
| COLLIN JURIN
MONROE, WA
| 1st
Heat 2
| –
|1st
|1st
| 2nd
| #81
|
| JACOB PICCOLO
ABBOTSFORD, BC
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|2nd
| 3rd
| #25
|
| CASEY KEAST
Kelowna, BC
| 2nd
Heat 2
| –
|2nd
|3rd
| 4th
| #417
|
| MARCUS DEAUSY
150 Mile House, BC
| 5th
Heat 2
| –
|5th
|4th
| 5th
| #170
|
| JULIEN BENEK
Mission,
| 3rd
Heat 2
| –
|3rd
|5th
| 6th
| #36
|
| PARKER EALES
Maple Ridge, BC
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|6th
| 7th
| #888
|
| BURG GILIOMEE
COQUITLAM, BC
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|7th
| 8th
| #994
|
| KELSON AMMONS
BLAINE, WA
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|8th
| 9th
| #122
|
| KYLE MASKALL
CHILLIWACK, BC
| 5th
Heat 1
| –
|5th
|9th
| DNF
| #84
|
| KYLE SPRINGMAN
ABBOTSFORD, BC
| 4th
Heat 2
| –
|4th
|DNF