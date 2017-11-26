FWM Canadian AX Championships | Rounds 3-4 Results from Chilliwack

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Chilliwack, BC

November 24-25

FRIDAY

Dash for Cash
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi
   #910 Kawasaki  CARSON BROWN

  –  –
   #722 Honda  ADAM ENTICKNAP  –  –
   #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, 		  –  –
   #888 KTM  BURG GILIOMEE
COQUITLAM, BC		  –  –
   #87 Husqvarna  CHRIS HOWELL

  –  –
   #476 Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN

  –  –
   #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  –  –
   #15 KTM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER  –  –
   #701 KTM  KARL NORMAND  –  –
   #20 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
Ladies 
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #397 Honda  SUMMER KNOWLES
NEW WESTMINSTER, BC		  –  – 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #24 KTM  CHANTELLE BYKERK
SALMON ARM, BC		  –  – 3rd 2nd 0
 3rd  #72 Honda  KRYSTAL CARDINAL

  –  – 4th 3rd 20
 4th  #19 Yamaha  KIANA SACHE
CHILLIWACK, BC		  –  – 2nd 4th 18
 5th  #93 Kawasaki  ELLIE KENDALL
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  –  – 5th 5th 16
 6th  #84 KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD
LANGLEY, BC		  –  – 11th 6th 15
 7th  #38 Suzuki  SHELBY TSE  –  – 6th 7th 14
 8th  #54 Yamaha  MADDY WELCH
SECHELT, BC		  –  – 7th 8th 13
 9th  #88 KTM  TAY ESSELINK  –  – 10th 9th 12
 10th  #12 Kawasaki  KAYLIA KAYER
SARONA, 		  –  – 8th 10th 11
 11th  #29 Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
SECHELT, BC		  –  – 13th 11th 10
 12th  #137 KTM  BRIE DAY
LAKE COUNTRY, BC		  –  – 9th 12th 9
 13th  #571 Kawasaki  KAITLYN FUNK
LUMBY, BC		  –  – 12th 13th 0
Pro Am Lights View Points for this Class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #1 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #910 Kawasaki  CARSON BROWN

  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd  #12 KTM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER

  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 3rd 20
 4th  #87 Husqvarna  CHRIS HOWELL

  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 4th 0
 5th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, 		  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th 5th 16
 6th  #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 6th 15
 7th  #50 Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd 7th 14
 8th  #459 Yamaha  KRAIG RIESE  5th
Heat 2		  – 5th 8th 13
 9th  #526 Husqvarna  PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC		  6th
Heat 2		  – 6th 9th 0
 10th  #35 Husqvarna  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  5th
Heat 1		  – 5th 10th 0
 11th  #43 Honda  JARED PETRUSKI  6th
Heat 1		  – 6th 11th 0
 DNF  #476 Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
 1st
Heat 1		  – 1st DNF 0
Pro Open  View Points for this Class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #910 Kawasaki  CARSON BROWN

  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #12 KTM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER

  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd  #20 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 3rd 20
 4th  #87 Husqvarna  CHRIS HOWELL  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 4th 0
 5th  #476 Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN

  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 5th 0
 6th  #722 Honda  ADAM ENTICKNAP
 		  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd 6th 0
 7th  #701 KTM  KARL NORMAND
 		  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th 7th 14
 8th  #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  5th
Heat 1		  – 5th 8th 13
 9th  #459 Yamaha  KRAIG RIESE
 		  6th
Heat 2		  – 6th 9th 12
 10th  #50 Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  5th
Heat 2		  – 5th 10th 11
 11th  #223 Husqvarna  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  6th
Heat 1		  – 6th 11th 0
 12th  #526 Husqvarna  PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC		  7th
Heat 1		  – 7th 12th 0
 13th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, 		  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 13th 8
 DNS  #43 Honda  JARED PETRUSKI  7th
Heat 2		  – 7th DNS 0

SATURDAY

Dash for Cash
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi
   #910 Kawasaki  CARSON BROWN

  –  –
   #722 Honda  ADAM ENTICKNAP  –  –
   #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, 		  –  –
   #146 Honda  TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC		  –  –
   #888 KTM  BURG GILIOMEE
COQUITLAM, BC		  –  –
   #87 Husqvarna  CHRIS HOWELL  –  –
   #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  –  –
   #15 KTM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
 		  –  –
   #3 KTM  KARL NORMAND
 		  –  –
   #20 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  –  –
Ladies  View Points for this Class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #24 KTM  CHANTELLE BYKERK
SALMON ARM, BC		  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 1st 0
 2nd  #72 Honda  KRYSTAL CARDINAL
 		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd  #19 Yamaha  KIANA SACHE
CHILLIWACK, BC		  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 3rd 20
 4th  #137 KTM  BRIE DAY
LAKE COUNTRY, BC		  5th
Heat 2		  – 5th 4th 18
 4th  #54 Yamaha  MADDY WELCH
SECHELT, BC		  7th
Heat 1		  – 7th 4th 18
 5th  #84 KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD
LANGLEY, BC		  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 5th 16
 6th  #12 Kawasaki  KAYLIA KAYER
SARONA, 		  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 6th 15
 7th  #397 Honda  SUMMER KNOWLES
NEW WESTMINSTER, BC		  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 7th 14
 8th  #13 KTM  ELIN SAAREKIVI
 		  5th
Heat 1		  – 5th 8th 0
 9th  #93 Kawasaki  ELLIE KENDALL
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th 9th 12
 11th  #29 Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
SECHELT, BC		  6th
Heat 1		  – 6th 11th 10
 12th  #915 Kawasaki  SUZY GREENAN
CHILLIWACK, BC		  6th
Heat 2		  – 6th 12th 0
 DNF  #571 Kawasaki  KAITLYN FUNK
LUMBY, BC		  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd DNF 0
   #88 KTM  TAY ESSELINK
 		  DNS
Heat 1		  –
Semi 1		 DNS   0
   #38 Suzuki  SHELBY TSE  DNS
Heat 2		  –
Semi 1		 DNS   0
Pro Am Lights View Points for this Class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #15 KTM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
 		  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #20 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 2nd 22
 3rd  #910 Kawasaki  CARSON BROWN
 		  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 3rd 20
 4th  #87 Husqvarna  CHRIS HOWELL  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd 4th 0
 5th  #43 Honda  JARED PETRUSKI
 		  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 5th 0
 6th  #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 6th 15
 7th  #459 Yamaha  KRAIG RIESE
 		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 7th 14
 8th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, 		  6th
Heat 1		  – 6th 8th 13
 9th  #223 Husqvarna  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  5th
Heat 2		  – 5th 9th 0
 DNF  #50 Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th DNF 0
 DNS  #526 Husqvarna  PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC		  5th
Heat 1		  – 5th DNS 0
Pro Open View Points for this Class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #1 Yamaha  JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 1st 25
 2nd  #722 Honda  ADAM ENTICKNAP  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 2nd 0
 3rd  #87 Husqvarna  CHRIS HOWELL  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 3rd 0
 4th  #12 KTM  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd 4th 18
 5th  #910 Kawasaki  CARSON BROWN
 		  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 5th 16
 6th  #459 Yamaha  KRAIG RIESE
 		  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 6th 15
 7th  #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th 7th 14
 8th  #50 Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
ABBOTSFORD, BC		  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 8th 13
 9th  #21 Honda  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, 		  5th
Heat 1		  – 5th 9th 12
 10th  #43 Honda  JARED PETRUSKI
 		  6th
Heat 1		  – 6th 10th 0
 11th  #3 KTM  KARL NORMAND
 		  5th
Heat 2		  – 5th 11th 10
 12th  #223 Husqvarna  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  7th
Heat 1		  – 7th 12th 0
   #526 Husqvarna  PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC		  DNF
Heat 2		  –
Semi 1		 DNF   0

POINTS

Ladies 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/20/2017
Finish		 10/21/2017
Finish		 11/24/2017
Finish		 11/25/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SUMMER KNOWLES
#397 – NEW WESTMINSTER, BC		 1st 1st 1st 7th 89
2nd – KRYSTAL CARDINAL
#72 –
 3rd 3rd 3rd 2nd 82 (-7)
3rd – KIANA SACHE
#19 – CHILLIWACK, BC		 4th 7th 4th 3rd 70 (-19)
4th – PAYTON BRUVOLD
#84 – LANGLEY, BC		 8th 4th 6th 5th 62 (-27)
5th – MADDY WELCH
#54 – SECHELT, BC		 7th 8th 8th 4th 58 (-31)
5th – BRIE DAY
#137 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC		 5th 6th 12th 4th 58 (-31)
7th – ELLIE KENDALL
#93 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 9th 9th 5th 9th 52 (-37)
8th – ALISSA HARKIN
#29 – SECHELT, BC		 10th 12th 11th 11th 40 (-49)
9th – SHELBY TSE
#38 –
 6th 11th 7th   39 (-50)
10th – TAY ESSELINK
#88 –
 5th 9th   28 (-61)
11th – KAYLIA KAYER
#12 – SARONA, 		 10th 6th 26 (-63)
Pro Am Lights 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/20/2017
Finish		 10/21/2017
Finish		 11/24/2017
Finish		 11/25/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CARSON BROWN
#910 –
 1st 1st 2nd 3rd 92
2nd – JESS PETTIS
#20 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 3rd 2nd 1st 2nd 89 (-3)
3rd – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#15 –
 2nd 6th 3rd 1st 82 (-10)
4th – RYAN LOCKHART
#101 – LANGLEY, BC		 5th 4th 6th 6th 64 (-28)
5th – KRAIG RIESE
#459 –
 7th 5th 8th 7th 57 (-35)
6th – DAVEY FRASER
#21 – HALIFAX, 		 8th 8th 5th 8th 55 (-37)
7th – JEREMY MEDAGLIA
#4 – , ON		 4th 3rd 38 (-54)
8th – WYATT WADDELL
#91 – DELTA, BC		 9th 7th 26 (-66)
9th – KYLE SPRINGMAN
#50 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 7th DNF 14 (-78)
Pro Open 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/20/2017
Finish		 10/21/2017
Finish		 11/24/2017
Finish		 11/25/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – JESS PETTIS
#20 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 2nd 1st 3rd 1st 92
2nd – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#15 –
 1st 2nd 2nd 4th 87 (-5)
3rd – CARSON BROWN
#910 –
 4th 3rd 1st 5th 79 (-13)
4th – RYAN LOCKHART
#101 – LANGLEY, BC		 8th 8th 8th 7th 53 (-39)
4th – KARL NORMAND
#3 –
 7th 6th 7th 11th 53 (-39)
6th – KRAIG RIESE
#459 –
 9th 10th 9th 6th 50 (-42)
7th – DAVEY FRASER
#21 – HALIFAX, 		 10th 7th 13th 9th 45 (-47)
8th – JEREMY MEDAGLIA
#4 –  ON		 5th 5th 32 (-60)
9th – KYLE SPRINGMAN
#50 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 10th 8th 24 (-68)
10th – WYATT WADDELL
#91 – DELTA, BC		 11th 9th 22 (-70)

Full results at: http://live.tracksideresults.com/futurewest/seriespoints.asp?s=7&c=all&r=pos

Next race:

December 1-2

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Chilliwack, BC

 