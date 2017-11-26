FWM Canadian AX Championships | Rounds 3-4 Results from Chilliwack

|
|
| 1st
| #24
|
| CHANTELLE BYKERK
SALMON ARM, BC
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|1st
|0
| 2nd
| #72
|
| KRYSTAL CARDINAL
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|2nd
|22
| 3rd
| #19
|
| KIANA SACHE
CHILLIWACK, BC
| 2nd
Heat 2
| –
|2nd
|3rd
|20
| 4th
| #137
|
| BRIE DAY
LAKE COUNTRY, BC
| 5th
Heat 2
| –
|5th
|4th
|18
| 4th
| #54
|
| MADDY WELCH
SECHELT, BC
| 7th
Heat 1
| –
|7th
|4th
|18
| 5th
| #84
|
| PAYTON BRUVOLD
LANGLEY, BC
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|5th
|16
| 6th
| #12
|
| KAYLIA KAYER
SARONA,
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|6th
|15
| 7th
| #397
|
| SUMMER KNOWLES
NEW WESTMINSTER, BC
| 1st
Heat 2
| –
|1st
|7th
|14
| 8th
| #13
|
| ELIN SAAREKIVI
| 5th
Heat 1
| –
|5th
|8th
|0
| 9th
| #93
|
| ELLIE KENDALL
ABBOTSFORD, BC
| 4th
Heat 2
| –
|4th
|9th
|12
| 11th
| #29
|
| ALISSA HARKIN
SECHELT, BC
| 6th
Heat 1
| –
|6th
|11th
|10
| 12th
| #915
|
| SUZY GREENAN
CHILLIWACK, BC
| 6th
Heat 2
| –
|6th
|12th
|0
| DNF
| #571
|
| KAITLYN FUNK
LUMBY, BC
| 3rd
Heat 2
| –
|3rd
|DNF
|0
| –
| #88
|
| TAY ESSELINK
| DNS
Heat 1
| –
Semi 1
|DNS
|
|0
| –
| #38
|
| SHELBY TSE
| DNS
Heat 2
| –
Semi 1
|DNS
|
|0