FXR Product Test | Clutch Prime and Slip On Air

FXR Product Test | Clutch Prime and Slip On Air

By Jeff McConkey

Year after year, the gang at FXR continues to step up their game. Once known as just snowmobile gear, FXR has worked very hard to make an impact in the motocross world. The first few years of the motocross gear had very strong snow gear resemblance, but as of late, FXR Moto has fit the role. One big thing you will notice about the new FXR is that their racer support is everywhere. Gone are the days of just seeing the big 3 or 4 gear companies. In all honesty, FXR has become one of the big players. Once again, Andy White shipped over some fresh threads, and here are my thoughts. Clutch Prime Motocross Jersey High-performance polyester birdseye knit

Moisture-wicking yarns dry quickly

V-neck front collar and tapered cuff

Classic fit

Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

Fade-free sublimation prints Opinion: The classic fit, V-neck collar, and tapered cuff fit my tall, lanky body well. I was instantly a big fan of the fade-free sublimation prints. I feel they really allow the jersey to breath and don’t restrict any movements. The jersey had a good fit and moved well in any direction. Clutch Prime Motocross Pant Aggressive race-ready construction

Durable 600D polyester fabric

Reinforced leather panel at inner knee for heat and abrasion protection

Soft stretchable span fabric at groin/inner thigh, and back yoke/leg

areas for added flexibility and comfort

Rib knit stretch insert above knee for extra mobility

Pre-curved knees allow room for all braces

Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

Heavy duty YKK® Vislon® front zipper with hook and loop placket

for extra adjustment

Hook and loop adjustable waist system

Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

TPR knee logos

Upper body polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

Fade-free sublimation prints

Opinion: I’m really picky with my pants and how they fit my knee braces. The reinforced leather panel at the inner knee and the pre-curved knees were a great fit and moved well. Add in the rib knit stretch insert above the knee, and you have all of the mobility ever needed. The pants and their aggressive, race-ready construction made it really easy to move around on the bike and get the job done. The fit was very nice and the technology in this pant was very impressive. Definitely a fan.

Slip On Air Motocross Glove Cuffless design

Ultra-Lightweight 4-way stretch poly material

Perforated Single-layer AX Suede palm material

Silicone printed finger graphics to improve lever feel

Fade free sublimation print graphics

Opinion: I think I am the most picky about my gloves. Being one of the softer guys on the track, I appreciate my soft hands. These were the lightest, most comfortable gloves that I have ever worn, to date. Very big fan of the cuffless design and single-layer AX suede palm. Add in the ultra-lightweight, 4-way stretch poly material and you have one of the most “free” feeling gloves you will ever wear. The gloves are an A++ in my books and I really want a few more pairs in my gear bag.