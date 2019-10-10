FXR Quebec City Photo Report

FXR Quebec City Photo Report

Check out the FXR photo report from the Triple Crown Rockstar SX Series Quebec City Round.

Round 2 Quebec City SX | Photo Report

October 8, 2019

Photos by James Lissimore

We are winding down the SX Tour with only one round remaining and things are heating up in both 250 and 450 classes. We saw plenty of bar banging on this very tight course at Quebec City and look for more swapping paint come the Hamilton round on the 19th. It was great to see our guys up on the podium for both classes and Im sure we will see more where that came from. Lets take a look at the action from the Videotron Centre.

Quebec rider William Crete took 11th in his heat and 4th in the Semi.

US rider Travis Delnicki came back up to Quebec with his trusty wrench and New England FXR rep Jack Courtney in tow.

Delnicki would take 12th overall.

Jamie Powell took 9th in his heat race and 8th in the Semi.

Given all his experience, Indoor specialist is what you can use to describe East coast rider Davey Fraser who had another really good night in Quebec.

Fraser would grab 3-7 for 7th overall.

Luke Renzland is the man on a mission.

Renzland suited up in his new 6D ATR2 Race Div helmet.

Luke was looking really smooth.

Renzland put his head down and put on an exceptional rider at Quebec City taking 2nd overall.

Renzland taking time to talk about his night to the Quebec fans.

Your 250 Pro podium with Luke Renzland taking 2nd place.

Time to crack the bubbly.

Jeremy Pronovost took 9th overall.

Custom details always on point.

Time to hydrate between motos.

Two of the smiliest guys you will ever meet at the track.

Shawn Maffenbeier navigates the tight course.

Maffenbeier would take home 8th overall.

The OTSFF boys slicing it up at Quebec City.

Sam Gaynor had a solid night taking 6th overall.

Eric Jeffery went 6-16 for 16th overall.

Cade Clason was on a tear at Quebec City with more new found confidence.

Cade grabbed 2nd in moto 1 and took 3rd in moto 2 to land him 3rd step on the podium Saturday night.

So great to see Clason up where he knows he belongs.

Now a word to the french fans in Videotron Centre.

Phil Nicoletti stepping up the pace in Quebec City.

$100Gs in sight, Nicoletti was straight down to business no matter what got thrown his way.

This was the view for most riders on Saturday night. Phil takes the checkers and comes home with 2nd overall.

Phil persevered through some obstacles and got the job done.

Now its time to celebrate.

Your 450 Pro podium with Phil Nicoletti (shown not smiling) and Cade Clason in 3rd (shown smiling his ass off).