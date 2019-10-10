FXR Quebec City Photo Report
Check out the FXR photo report from the Triple Crown Rockstar SX Series Quebec City Round.
From: http://media.fxrracing.com/2019/10/round-2-quebec-city-sx-photo-report/
Round 2 Quebec City SX | Photo Report
October 8, 2019
Photos by James Lissimore
We are winding down the SX Tour with only one round remaining and things are heating up in both 250 and 450 classes. We saw plenty of bar banging on this very tight course at Quebec City and look for more swapping paint come the Hamilton round on the 19th. It was great to see our guys up on the podium for both classes and Im sure we will see more where that came from. Lets take a look at the action from the Videotron Centre.