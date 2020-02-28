GASGAS MOTORCYCLES TAKE TO THE START OF FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

GASGAS Motorcycles will start an exciting new chapter in their offroad motorsport history this weekend as they step into the FIM Motocross World Championship for the first time. In what is a key moment for the brand as it expands to compete in top-level motocross alongside its trial, rally and planned enduro activities, the opening round of the MXGP and MX2 series will see GASGAS represented by Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing and DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Juniors in the MXGP and MX2 classes respectively.



GASGAS Motorcycles start new motorsport chapter with MXGP entry

Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing spearhead MXGP effort

DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Juniors set to do battle in MX2



Robert Jonas, VP Motorsports Offroad: “This is a very proud and important moment for all involved with GASGAS Motorcycles – the start of an exciting new chapter and the beginning of the brand’s journey into top-level motocross racing. GASGAS has a rich heritage in offroad motorcycling, it’s a brand that is about putting the fun back into riding, and together with Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing and DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Juniors we have two established and passionate teams that perfectly fit what GASGAS is about. Like always, the first GP of every new season is a special moment, but we can say that for GASGAS this is also an historic moment. We know that all of our riders have prepared themselves with full commitment and we’re looking forward to seeing how they perform this year. Matterley Basin, the British GP, is a milestone for GASGAS Motorcycles, a key moment as we start our push to establish the brand on a global scale.”



Becoming a part of PIERER Mobility AG at the end of 2019, GASGAS Motorcycles will benefit from the group’s shared-platform strategy, alongside other brands within the company. Faced with a minimal amount of time in which to be ready for the MXGP season opener, the specification of both the MC 250F and MC 450F machines used at Matterley Basin and throughout early-season GPs will evolve in-line with the arrival of the 2021 GASGAS Motorcycles production models.



Making GASGAS’ presence felt in the MXGP class, Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing will lead the brand into premier class competition. Glenn Coldenhoff, who placed third in last year’s series, comes into 2020 fit, healthy and looking to challenge for race wins. With impressive racing credentials, which include four overall GP wins and a pair of unbeaten performances at the two most recent editions of the Motocross of Nations, Coldenhoff begins the season in high spirits and as GASGAS’ MXGP team leader.



Ivo Monticelli completes Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing’s MXGP line-up. Continuing with Standing Construct for a second season, Ivo will look to harness his attacking riding style and post consistent results for both GASGAS and himself. During 2019, Monticelli placed a career-best fifth overall at the MXGP of Trentino, highlighting just what the Italian is capable of.



GASGAS Motorcycles are represented in the MX2 class by the DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Juniors team. Fielding a young pair of talented Germans – Jeremy Sydow and Simon Langenfelder – the squad and their riders are aiming for top-10 results in their first full season of world championship participation. Sydow placed sixth in the final EMX 250 championship standings in 2019 and raced one MX2 GP where he posted an impressive 13th overall.