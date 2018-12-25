Get Your TO Spring Motorcycle Show Tix and be Entered to Win!

Are you ready for the Riders Choice Holiday Prize Draw, ROUND TWO!?

Purchase your show tickets from now until 12 noon December 28 and you will be entered for a chance to win the Riders Choice Liqui-Moly package giveaway! This includes everything you need to get your bike ready for Spring…4 ltr Synthetic Engine oil, Engine Flush, Speed Additive, Bike Additive and Chain Lube.

For a limited time, tickets are on special for $3.00 off adult admission when you purchase online! Use promo code 2018E and Get Your Tickets here!

Check here to see if you are our lucky winner December 28.

2019 Toronto International Spring Motorcycle Show is Presented By Riders Plus Insurance April 6 – 7 at the International Centre by the airport.

These are exciting times for us here at the 30th Spring Motorcycle Show, so watch for our updates.