Glendale Amateur Supercross | Live Timing and Scoring

If you’d like to follow along with the action from the Glendale Amateur Supercross, head over to the live timing and scoring here: http://sxa.tracksideresults.com/liveresults.asp

Canadians #43 Noah Viney and #53 Bjorn Viney are competing.