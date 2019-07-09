|Gopher Dunes MX RD4 Need to Know
|HOST HOTEL
Address: 560 Norwich Ave, Woodstock, ONPhone: (519) 421-4588
Use Code : “Rockstar Triple Crown” (call in)
|Round Four
After an insane MUDDER in Manitoba, the Triple Crown series moves East to the sand of Courtland, Ontario, at a little place called Gopher Dunes MX. A place where boys become men, and after a RD3 victory for the #2 machine of Matt Goerke look for him to catch fire as we move to the rougher tracks.
The 250 class saw the 4th rider carry the red plate, as Marshal Weltin grabbed hold of it coming from the West and will be the red plate holder at Gopher Dunes.
Venue Address: 4385 Norfolk County Hwy 59, Courtland, ON N0J 1E0
PRO NATIONAL DAY
Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.
250 Pro – 80 riders
450 Pro – 80 riders
WMX Class – 40 Riders
FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders
RACE REGISTRATION CLICK HERE
Transponders
Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.
Riders Meeting
Riders meeting for all Pro day Classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.
Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval.
Sign in for Pros – Friday 2 – 5pm
PreMix/WMX Rider Check in
Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.
Sign in – Friday 2 – 5pm
For all LIVE content (timing, stream, TV) CLICK LINK: http://www.rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html
Gate fees:
Adult Saturday Only – $35
Adult Weekend – $50
Kids 4-12 years old Saturday – $20Kids Weekend Pass – $30
Camping fee – $15 one night, $25 for the weekend
PRO Rulebook
AMATEUR Rulebook
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
**Schedule subject to change.
|AMATEUR DAY By AMO Racing
*** Gopher’s Amateur Day is welcome to all, with a small increase in price for non-MRC Members
Sign in for Amateurs Day –
$40, $30, $10 – Member Pricing
$50, $40, $20 – Non-Member Pricing
(Registration will be at the Venue- ONLY and will be held at the ROCKSTAR TRIPLE CROWN TRAILER) Saturday 5 – 7pm Sunday 7 – 8:30am
RIDERS MEETING 8:30AM
FLAGGERS MEETING 8AM
Sunday Parts Canada Amateur Open Classes
(trophy top ten, Non payback classes, **Top 3 Amateur Open Trophies)
50cc 4-6 years old
50cc 7-8 years old
65cc 7-9 years old
65cc 10-11 years old
85cc 7-11 years old
85cc 12-16 years old
Supermini 12-16 years old
Ladies A (50% Payback)
Ladies B Girls 9-16 250 Junior Open Junior Vet 30B Vet 40B 250 Intermediate (50% Payback)
Open Intermediate (50% Payback)
Regional additional Classes
(trophy top ten non-payback classes)
50 cc GP
65 cc GP
Girls 4-8 years old
School Boy 12 -17
Two Stroke
Open Beginner
TYKE (Free entry)
Youth 14-29 Beg/Jr
Youth 14-29 Int/Pro (50% payback)
Vet 30 A (50% Payback)
Vet 40 A (50% Payback)
Vet 50 + (50% Payback)
***Schedule will be built day of race 2019 Motocross Tour Championship
|450 Pro 1)Colton Facciotti2) Phil Nicoletti3) Cole Thompson4) Mike Alessi5) Shawn Maffenbeier250 Pro 1) Marshall Weltin2) Dylan Wright3) Tyler Medaglia4) Josh Osby5) Jess Pettis