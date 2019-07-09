Round Four



After an insane MUDDER in Manitoba, the Triple Crown series moves East to the sand of Courtland, Ontario, at a little place called Gopher Dunes MX. A place where boys become men, and after a RD3 victory for the #2 machine of Matt Goerke look for him to catch fire as we move to the rougher tracks.



The 250 class saw the 4th rider carry the red plate, as Marshal Weltin grabbed hold of it coming from the West and will be the red plate holder at Gopher Dunes.



Venue Address: 4385 Norfolk County Hwy 59, Courtland, ON N0J 1E0



PRO NATIONAL DAY



Race entries will be online ONLY and will be limited entry and limited classes.



250 Pro – 80 riders

450 Pro – 80 riders

WMX Class – 40 Riders

FXR PreMix class – 40 Riders



Transponders

Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site and can be picked up at Pro rider tech. Rentals will be $40.



﻿Riders Meeting

Riders meeting for all Pro day Classes will take place at the podium at 7:30am Saturday.

Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in Tech/Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval.



Sign in for Pros – Friday 2 – 5pm



PreMix/WMX Rider Check in

Rider Check in will take place just inside the the Triple Crown semi tent and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver. Note: this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.



Sign in – Friday 2 – 5pm



﻿Gate fees:

Adult Saturday Only – $35

Adult Weekend – $50

Kids 4-12 years old Saturday – $20Kids Weekend Pass – $30

Camping fee – $15 one night, $25 for the weekend



