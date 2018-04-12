Gopher Dunes Arenacross Practice Photos

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

I knew riders would be around Ontario somewhere looking to train a little bit between Sarnia last week and Barrie this week. I got in touch with Derek Schuster over at Gopher Dunes to see if anyone would be taking advantage of their Arenacross track. He told me the best day to see some action would be Wednesday, so that’s when I headed over.

It was only about 4 degrees Celsius and there was intermittent snow mixed with rain. It wasn’t the nicest spring day I’ve ever seen, but it was OK for guys to spin some laps and get ready for the final round of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour this week.

Here are some photos of the Pro riders who were there.