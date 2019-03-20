Regular Track Hours:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Wednesday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Thursday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Friday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Saturday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

The track and Pro Shop are open on Holiday Mondays and closed the following Tuesdays. Schedule is subject to change for event days.

Are you UNDER 18? If so, it is mandatory that you complete the Gopher Dunes Parental/ Minor Participant Waiver forms. Please take the time to read and sign these forms https://www.smartwaiver. com/w/58d95232a07ff/web/