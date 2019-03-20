GD logo.jpg

Now open for the season!

Regular Track Hours:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Wednesday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Thursday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Friday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Saturday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

The track and Pro Shop are open on Holiday Mondays and closed the following Tuesdays. Schedule is subject to change for event days.

Are you UNDER 18?  If so, it is mandatory that you complete the Gopher Dunes Parental/Minor Participant Waiver forms.  Please take the time to read and sign these forms https://www.smartwaiver.com/w/58d95232a07ff/web/
Store Hours

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Wednesday – 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Thursday – 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday – 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Saturday – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Rider Training

We offer rider training services for people who are brand new to the sport all the way up to experienced racers looking to hone their skills. Training sessions can be done in one-on-one or small groups and we provide the bikes/ATV’s and safety gear! Our GDR crew will also host two Motocross camps in 2019. Group rates available for birthday, bachelor, or bachelorette parties! Be sure to check out our website for more information and registration.