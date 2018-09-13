Gopher Dunes Montreal SX Practice Day Photos

Gopher Dunes Montreal SX Practice Day Photos

By Billy Rainford

When I saw on Instagram that the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha guys were out at the Gopher Dunes Arenacross/Supercross practice track on Tuesday, I quickly gave team manager, Steve Simms, and Gopher Dunes owner, Derek Schuster, a call to see if they’d be back on Wednesday.

Fortunately, the heavy rain we’ve gotten lately meant they really couldn’t ride the track and they’d be back in action again on Wednesday around noon. “I’ll be there,” I said.

They were getting ready for the Montreal Supercross this Saturday, and I was keen to get a look at Phil Nicoletti on the bike. Also riding were Dillan Epstein, Colton Facciotti, Dylan Wright, and Marco Cannella.

Nicoletti has signed a 2-year deal with the team that will see him race the Montreal SX this week, and the rest of the Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross Series and then all of the 2019/2020 seasons.

Here are a few photos from Wednesday at the track.