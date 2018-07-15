Gopher Dunes National | Note Pad Recap

By Billy Rainford

It’s time to turn the pages of the old note pad and see what it has to say about Round 6 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Series from Gopher Dunes.

250 Moto 1

Shockingly, #157 Wyatt Waddell from BC found himself on the outside looking in after two sessions of qualifying. He was 3rd alternate and decided to suit up, cross his fingers, and head to staging for moto1. In the end, they let 3 alternates into the moto. Wyatt made the cut and was in for the motos.

#15 Jess Pettis had first gate pick after qualifying first. When the gate dropped, it was Pettis out front. Trouble for #33 Chris Fortier, as he made the switch to the 250 2-stroke but stalled the bike early.

On lap 1, it was Pettis, followed by a great start from #17 Casey Keast, then #335 Joey Crown, #1 Shawn Maffenbeier, and #27 Tanner Ward rounding out the top 5.

Home team rider, #12 Dylan Wright, got out to a poor start and is scored with a 9th at the end of lap 1. Waddell’s start didn’t go well as he found himself getting up from the ground and heading out in last place.

When they came around again, I’ve got it as Pettis, Crown, Maffenbeier, #18 Josh Osby, Keast, Wright, Ward, #19 Hayden Halstead, #66 Marco Cannella, #491 Gabe Gutierres, #527 Jake Tricco, and #278 Westen Wrozyna in 12th.

Osby’s bike was showing smoke early, but he would keep pushing forward (They would do a motor swap between motos).

Tricco and Wrozyna were in a nice battle. #51 William Crete was having a solid first moto up in 7th place early. He would drop back to 22nd by the flag.

After starting at the back, Fortier was ripping his 2-stroke though the pack and was up inside the top 15 at the half.

By the 5th lap, Pettis was starting to gap Maff who had Crown, Osby, and Wright with him. They had a gap back to Ward who had some breathing room over a nice battle between Keast, Halstead, and Cannella.

Things started to spread out at the 18:00 mark. Pettis was clear out front but Osby was still hounding Maffenbeier in 2nd. Wright was alone in 4th then Crown then Ward (closing).

At the flag, it was Pettis with a 10.5 second lead over Maff in 2nd who had some nice breathing room over Wright who’d fought his way up into 3rd.

Wright would comment that he had a “garbage” start and was forced to take his goggles off at the halfway mark. He was struggling on stage and really needed to go get his eyes washed out.

Maffenbeier commented that it was “sneaky hot” out there.

Pettis said that was his 1st holeshot of the year and that it was an “awesome race.” He said the track was constantly changing but that he’d found a few sneaky lines he’d put to use in moto 2.

450 Moto 1

#1 Matt Goerke was fastest in qualifying and took first gate pick. #45 Colton Facciotti decided to line up much farther to the inside than most of the other top contenders.

#7 Dillan Epstein was feeling loose on the line, joking with his crew and other riders.

On the sight lap, it was #376 Chris Canning who came in ahead of the always-first #5 Tyler Medaglia. I didn’t talk to him about it, but you always see Tyler out front on these laps.

Goerke got the holeshot ahead of Epstein and Facciotti.

When they crossed the line to complete 1 lap, it was Facciotti who’d gotten out front, then Goerke, Epstein, #16 Cole Thompson, #9 Cade Clason, Canning, and #26 Kaven Benoit.

On lap 3, Goerke came past the mechanics area behind Facciotti and then went for an outside-in pass over a jump and made a serious move on Facciotti to take the lead. Nobody went down, but Colton was close and it allowed Epstein to get by, too.

On lap 6, Epstein was out front with he and Goerke putting on a great show. Facciotti had some breathing room in 3rd and then Medaglia and Thompson were battling a little behind him for 4th. Benoit rode alone ahead of a good fight between Canning, Clason, and #343 Luke Renzland.

A long way behind this fight was #221 Liam O’Farrell who decided to line up and race this one. He rode alone in 10th ahead of #45 Ryan Dowd and a nice battle between #92 Jesse Kirchmeyer and #10 Keylan Meston.

Behind them, #21 Ryan Lalonde had his hands full with #165 James Roberts.

At the half, we saw a little lighting off in the distance and we all held our breath.

Epstein wasn’t giving up on chasing down his teammate. Medaglia was keeping pressure on Facciotti. Thompson was smooth and lurking in 5th. Benoit was all alone in 6th.

Behind them it was Canning, Renzland then Clason way ahead of O’Farrell who had Dowd on him. #72 Kyle Keast had joined the fight behind that with Meston and Lalonde. Next came Kirchmeyer…and then Goerke again.

With 2 laps to go, the rain started and Epstein made a move on Goerke when he had some trouble. The rest were spread out and crossed the line Facciotti…Medaglia…Thompson (who endoed on the last lap but kept going)…and Benoit.

Goerke mentioned he crashed with a lapper but felt great.

Epstein said he had a great race and felt bad when Matt “tucked it in a corner” letting him by for good.

250 Moto 2

After it poured rain for the women’s moto, it stopped for the 2nd 250 moto.

Pettis got another holeshot and Keast found himself at the back of the pack. Crown was 2nd and Tricco was up in 3rd after a great start.

Maffenbeier found himself down and in last place on lap 1 and would begin his charge forward.

Pettis was already stretching it out at the end of lap 2 while Osby, Cannella, and Ward went at it for 2nd.

Halstead got himself up into 5th and then it was Tricco and Crown (who fell) behind him.

Maffenbeier got himself all the way up to 7th by the half and was riding with what must have been a very irritating cracked front fender that was wobbling all over.

His bike was showing signs of smoke but he still looked strong.

With 5 minutes to go, Pettis was way out front then Osby alone in 2nd, then Ward, Halstead, and Cannella. Crown rode alone in 6th as did Maff in 7th.

Fighting for 8th it was Wrozyna, Fortier, and Tricco.

Dylan Wright was way back off the start and then came in for goggles. He made his way up to 6th by the flag.

With 4 laps to go, Maffenbeier stopped at the side of the track. He kicked the bike over but it was no use. His day was done, and he took a DNF (It turns out it was the spark plug wire that took him out).

Pettis crossed the line 44 seconds ahead of Osby. Yes, it was a dominant performance. Tanner Ward took 3rd spot with a good gap on Halstead and Crown.

Ward said on the podium that he knew it was going to be a long race when he saw the halfway board. He mentioned he was battling with Cannela but Marco had gone down.

Osby mentioned the effort given by the KTM crew as they swapped a motor between motos and said he “had fun.”

Pettis said that this was the “gnarliest track I’ve ever ridden!”

450 Moto 2

Missing from moto 2 was #160 John Dowd who raced his 250 2-stroke to 19th in moto 1 after qualifying 36th.

After a 2:00 hold for Goerke on the line, Medaglia grabbed the holeshot and never looked back.

On lap 1, it was Medaglia, Facciotti, Benoit, Thompson, Renzland, Goerke, Epstein, Clason, Meston, Canning, Kirchmeyer, #28 JC Bujold and O’Farrell.

#20 Davey Fraser had troubles off the bat and was in last place.The battle between Meston, O’Farrell, Lalonde, and #881 Jerry Lorenz was a good one early.

By lap 4, Benoit had made a pass on Facciotti for 2nd and looked like he was oging to put in a charge to the front.

At the 12:00 mark, suddenly #1 Goerke was out of the race with an apparent transmission issue. He was done for the day.

Facciotti messed up and Thompson got by him. Benoit also had troubles and crashed with a lapper, dropping him back a couple spots.

At the 25:00 mark, Medaglia was out front with Thompson seeming to slowly close in a little. Facciotti was 3rd waith some space on Epstein who’d gotten by Benoit. They had a gap to Canning then Clason and Dowd, Meston, and Meston.

At the flag, it was Medaglia who took the win 10.5 seconds ahead of Thompson in 2nd. Facciotti was 5 seconds behind him in 3rd, then it was a huge gap back to Epstein in 4th with Benoit a little bit behind him.

Facciotti said he “felt a little off all day.”

Epstein was quick to point out how well everyone rode the tough Gopher Dunes track.

Medaglia’s last 450 overall was way back in 2008 right there at Gopher Dunes. He said this win ranks “right up there at the freaking top!”

Time to head back to the track for Amateur Day!